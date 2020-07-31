williamson county real estate stats june
Stock Image

The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for June 2020.

June 2020 Highlights:

  • The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $549,900
  • Residential (including condo) closings: 612
  • Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 26
  • Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Brentwood ($802,500), Arrington ($727,000) & College Grove ($593,702)

june williamson county real estate statsTop 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in June:

Franklin – 217
Brentwood – 80
Spring Hill – 72


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here