The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for June 2020.
June 2020 Highlights:
- The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $549,900
- Residential (including condo) closings: 612
- Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 26
- Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Brentwood ($802,500), Arrington ($727,000) & College Grove ($593,702)
Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in June:
Franklin – 217
Brentwood – 80
Spring Hill – 72