The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for Dec 2019.

Dec Highlights:

  • The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $532,000
  • Residential plus condo closings: 508
  • Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 36
  • Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Brentwood ($850,000), Arrington ($782,450) and College Grove ($636,910)

Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in December:

Franklin – 204
Nolensville – 66
Spring Hill – 65

