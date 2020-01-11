The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for Dec 2019.
Dec Highlights:
- The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $532,000
- Residential plus condo closings: 508
- Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 36
- Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Brentwood ($850,000), Arrington ($782,450) and College Grove ($636,910)
Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in December:
Franklin – 204
Nolensville – 66
Spring Hill – 65
