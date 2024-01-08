Williamson County Public Library to Host New Year Meditation

Relax and let go of holiday stress with “New Year – A Fresh Start through Meditation.”

Join Ankaj Goel at the Williamson County Public Library on Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. to learn a simple yet powerful meditation technique to bring joy, peace, positivity, and relaxation to your daily routine. Attendees will be able to experience the technique and ask questions about how to practice it in their daily lives. This workshop will help you be better prepared to get a fresh, positive start to the New Year.

Ankaj Goel is a Director of Quality Assurance in the healthcare industry with many years of experience in problem-solving. He currently develops test strategies for applications and data products. He has been meditating for over 15 years and conducting meditation workshops for 10 years. He leads meditation programs at his work as part of a Wellness club, where he teaches meditation as a tool to reduce stress. Ankaj also teaches teenagers in the community about the benefits of meditation.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration for “New Year – A Fresh Start through Meditation” is requested at https://bit.ly/Meditation011124 to ensure a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email reference.library@williamsoncounty-tn.gov if you have questions or need assistance registering.