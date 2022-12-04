Williamson County Public Library System to Offer ABCMouse.com

The season of giving is here and as of December, the Williamson County Public

Library System (WCPLS) is giving its patrons free access to ABCMouse.com Early Learning Academy at five of its six library locations.

A comprehensive digital education program for ages three to eight, ABCMouse.com gives children access to more than 3,500 learning activities and 450 lessons on subjects

including reading, math, science, music, and art.

“ABCmouse.com is a high-quality online educational resource that will be available to our patrons when they visit our libraries,” WCPLS Director Jessica Jeffers said. “We are excited to offer this service to our patrons, and we feel strongly about supporting a service that provides a comprehensive learning site for children.”

The Williamson County Public Library System’s Main Library is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville, and Leiper’s Fork. For more information about library programs or services, call 615-595-1243 or visit http://wcpltn.org.