Williamson County Public Library Forgiving Library Fines for Food Donations

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Williamson County Public Library System is excited to announce its “Food for Fines” program, running from December 20 to January 20. This initiative offers patrons the opportunity to give back to the community while reducing their library fines.

During the program period, library users can bring nonperishable food items to any of the six library locations throughout the County, and in return, $1 in fines will be forgiven for each donated item. This initiative not only helps individuals clear their fines but also contributes to supporting local families in need. The Library will donate the food to Graceworks that will in turn, use it to stock their food pantry.

“We believe in fostering a sense of community and wanted to provide our patrons with a meaningful way to give back,” said Leila Blakely Luckett, Patron Services Manager. “The Library Food for Fines program allows us to come together as a community to make a positive impact during the holiday season.”

Donated items will be collected at all library branches during regular operating hours. Accepted items include nonperishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and other packaged goods with unexpired dates.

For more information about the Library’s Food for Fines program, please visit wcpltn.org or stop by any location.