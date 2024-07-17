Williamson County Public Library 2024 Garden Talk Series Continues

[FRANKLIN, TN, July 16, 2024] The invisible world beneath our feet holds the key to plant health. Discover some simple steps to strengthen your plants to resist disease and drought by improving your soil. Learn from our local experts how to have the best planting grounds at the next program in the Williamson County Public Library’s Garden Talk series. “From the Ground Up” will be presented by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau on Monday, August 12, at 1 p.m.

This program is being presented in person in the Meeting Room at the Main Library in Franklin. There is an option to attend via Zoom. Login instructions will be emailed the day before the event to everyone who registers.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested at https://bit.ly/GardenTalkProgram4 to reserve a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email [email protected] if you have questions or need assistance registering.

