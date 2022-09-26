Williamson County Property Transfers September 6

See where houses and property sold for September 6-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,150,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 1703 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $941,428.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2020 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $471,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $615,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y 9037 Tarrington Ln Franklin 37069 $1,210,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 941 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 2609 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $29,250.00 2774 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Albany Pointe Sec 1 2232 Avery Valley Dr Franklin 37067 $1,265,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6817 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $1,900,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9563 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $876,890.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6068 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,388,895.00 Natures Landing 4001 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,175,000.00 2984 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $380,000.00 Wakefield Sec 1 2130 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $585,000.00 Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 7109 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview 37062 $560,000.00 Wakefield Sec 4 3023 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $760,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 1 2316 Foxhaven Dr Franklin 37069 $569,900.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3221 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 7 3108 Millbank Ln Franklin 37064 $471,836.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 378 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,099,000.00 Garden Club Sec 1 1021 Buddleia Ln Franklin 37067 $1,655,000.00 River Oaks Sec 3 6306 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 Twin Springs Sec 2 1309 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $568,981.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7102 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $428,400.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7702 Fernvale Springs Cir Fairview 37062 $550,000.00 Magnolia Place 904 Brink Pl Franklin 37064 $685,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph1 137 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 Woodside Ph1b 2078 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,075,000.00 Iroquois Est 311 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,978,650.00 High Park Hill Sec1 Kaline Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,000,000.00 Telfair Ph2 620 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec 36 310 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $2,400,000.00 7207 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $695,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 424 William Wallace Dr Franklin 37064 $1,069,682.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2018 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 116 Earlham Ct Franklin 37067 $830,000.00 Lincoln Square Condo 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #300 Franklin 37067 $4,384,561.00 600 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Green Rd Franklin 37069 $1,726,674.00 Allens Green 1746 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $785,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 2003 Jaffa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1550 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $458,500.00 Arbor Lakes Sec 3 2613 Blair Park Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $660,000.00 8482 Covington Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,000,030.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 1415 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $415,000.00 Del Rio Commons 1147 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2 208 Vantage Way Franklin 37067 $543,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1126 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $259,000.00 1319 W Main St 103 Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Kingsbarns 2010 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 Echelon Sec1 6067 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Omer 6234 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,500,000.00 2247 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $750,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 7 8112 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Whetstone Ph2 704 Rosslare Cir Brentwood 37027 $100,000.00 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 4 2228 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $1,290,000.00 Ralston Row 433 Dragonfly Ct Franklin 37064 $2,049,486.00 Grove Sec9 8744 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $570,000.00 Wades Grove Sec3b 5010 Dubose Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 18 1540 Fleetwood Dr Franklin 37064 $605,000.00 2033 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $3,222,400.00 Belle Terra 1033 Belle Terra Cir Brentwood 37027 $813,580.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7318 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $680,000.00 Benevento East Sec 1 2002 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill 37174 $581,825.00 Pinecrest 7905 Pinecrest Ln Fairview 37062 $520,000.00 Prescott Place 72 Cromford Pl Franklin 37069 $579,900.00 Wades Grove Sec15b 1003 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $524,900.00 Wades Grove Sec15b 1007 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,239,945.00 Westhaven Sec59 807 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $90,000.00 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $1,000,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 754 French River Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,037,320.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7000 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $807,367.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7645 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $626,202.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 125 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $649,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 7 1230 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $746,152.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4082 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $487,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1707 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $3,100,000.00 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 1531 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $3,999,000.00 Moon Thomas William 5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $480,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 207 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $894,335.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7076 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $635,000.00 Clairmonte Sec 1 1311 Clairmonte Ln Franklin 37064 $585,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 801 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 239 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $440,000.00 4777 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 3 2208 Morriswood Dr Franklin 37064 $355,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1802 Redwing Ct Franklin 37064 $1,815,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6d 3648 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,099,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec8b 3670 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179