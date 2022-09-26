Williamson County Property Transfers September 6

See where houses and property sold for September 6-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,150,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2
|1703 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$941,428.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2020 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$471,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$615,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|9037 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,210,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|941 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|2609 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$29,250.00
|2774 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 1
|2232 Avery Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,265,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6817 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9563 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$876,890.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6068 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,388,895.00
|Natures Landing
|4001 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000.00
|2984 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$380,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|2130 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$585,000.00
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2
|7109 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$560,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3023 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2316 Foxhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$569,900.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3221 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 7
|3108 Millbank Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$471,836.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|378 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,099,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 1
|1021 Buddleia Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,655,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 3
|6306 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Twin Springs Sec 2
|1309 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$568,981.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7102 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$428,400.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7702 Fernvale Springs Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$550,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|904 Brink Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|137 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Woodside Ph1b
|2078 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,075,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|311 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,978,650.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|Kaline Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,000,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|620 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 36
|310 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|7207 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$695,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|424 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,069,682.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2018 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|116 Earlham Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$830,000.00
|Lincoln Square Condo
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #300
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,384,561.00
|600 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Green Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,726,674.00
|Allens Green
|1746 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|2003 Jaffa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1550 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$458,500.00
|Arbor Lakes Sec 3
|2613 Blair Park Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$660,000.00
|8482 Covington Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,000,030.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|1415 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000.00
|Del Rio Commons
|1147 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2
|208 Vantage Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$543,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1126 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$259,000.00
|1319 W Main St 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Kingsbarns
|2010 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|6067 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Omer
|6234 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,500,000.00
|2247 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|8112 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Whetstone Ph2
|704 Rosslare Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$100,000.00
|Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 4
|2228 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,290,000.00
|Ralston Row
|433 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,049,486.00
|Grove Sec9
|8744 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$570,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|5010 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1540 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000.00
|2033 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,222,400.00
|Belle Terra
|1033 Belle Terra Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$813,580.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7318 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$680,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|2002 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$581,825.00
|Pinecrest
|7905 Pinecrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$520,000.00
|Prescott Place
|72 Cromford Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$579,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec15b
|1003 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$524,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec15b
|1007 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,239,945.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|807 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$90,000.00
|Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|754 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,037,320.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7000 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$807,367.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7645 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$626,202.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|125 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 7
|1230 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$746,152.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4082 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1707 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,100,000.00
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1531 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,999,000.00
|Moon Thomas William
|5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|207 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$894,335.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7076 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$635,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1311 Clairmonte Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|801 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|239 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$440,000.00
|4777 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 3
|2208 Morriswood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1802 Redwing Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,815,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6d
|3648 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,099,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b
|3670 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179