Williamson County Property Transfers September 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 6-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,150,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 21703 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$941,428.00Pine Creek Sec12020 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$471,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 12Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$615,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y9037 Tarrington LnFranklin37069
$1,210,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32941 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000.002609 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$29,250.002774 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 12232 Avery Valley DrFranklin37067
$1,265,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26817 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 19563 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$876,890.00Brixworth Ph7c6068 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,388,895.00Natures Landing4001 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$1,175,000.002984 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$380,000.00Wakefield Sec 12130 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$585,000.00Sweetbriar Springs Ph27109 Sweetbriar CirFairview37062
$560,000.00Wakefield Sec 43023 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$760,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 12316 Foxhaven DrFranklin37069
$569,900.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13221 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$750,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 73108 Millbank LnFranklin37064
$471,836.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2378 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,099,000.00Garden Club Sec 11021 Buddleia LnFranklin37067
$1,655,000.00River Oaks Sec 36306 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$800,000.00Twin Springs Sec 21309 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$568,981.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17102 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$428,400.00Fernvale Springs Condos7702 Fernvale Springs CirFairview37062
$550,000.00Magnolia Place904 Brink PlFranklin37064
$685,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1137 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$425,000.00Woodside Ph1b2078 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$1,075,000.00Iroquois Est311 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$2,978,650.00High Park Hill Sec1Kaline Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,000,000.00Telfair Ph2620 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec 36310 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$2,400,000.007207 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$695,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B424 William Wallace DrFranklin37064
$1,069,682.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12018 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Avalon Sec 3116 Earlham CtFranklin37067
$830,000.00Lincoln Square Condo3326 Aspen Grove Dr #300Franklin37067
$4,384,561.00600 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$800,000.00Green RdFranklin37069
$1,726,674.00Allens Green1746 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$785,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph22003 Jaffa CtSpring Hill37174
$425,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31550 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$458,500.00Arbor Lakes Sec 32613 Blair Park CirThompsons Station37179
$660,000.008482 Covington RdEagleville37060
$1,000,030.00Brenthaven Sec 51415 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$415,000.00Del Rio Commons1147 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2208 Vantage WayFranklin37067
$543,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121126 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$259,000.001319 W Main St 103Franklin37064
$1,250,000.00Kingsbarns2010 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00Echelon Sec16067 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Omer6234 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$6,500,000.002247 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$750,000.00Brenthaven Sec 78112 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Whetstone Ph2704 Rosslare CirBrentwood37027
$100,000.00Arno RdFranklin37064
$850,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 42228 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$1,290,000.00Ralston Row433 Dragonfly CtFranklin37064
$2,049,486.00Grove Sec98744 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$570,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b5010 Dubose CtSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 181540 Fleetwood DrFranklin37064
$605,000.002033 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$3,222,400.00Belle Terra1033 Belle Terra CirBrentwood37027
$813,580.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57318 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$680,000.00Benevento East Sec 12002 Via Francesco CtSpring Hill37174
$581,825.00Pinecrest7905 Pinecrest LnFairview37062
$520,000.00Prescott Place72 Cromford PlFranklin37069
$579,900.00Wades Grove Sec15b1003 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$524,900.00Wades Grove Sec15b1007 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,239,945.00Westhaven Sec59807 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$90,000.00Liberty RdFairview37062
$1,000,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec4754 French River RdNolensville37135
$1,037,320.00Arrington Ridge Sec17000 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$807,367.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57645 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$626,202.00Copper Ridge Ph5125 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$649,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 71230 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$746,152.00Waters Edge Sec64082 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$487,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11707 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$3,100,000.00Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21531 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$3,999,000.00Moon Thomas William5104 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$480,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J207 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$894,335.00Arrington Ridge Sec27076 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$635,000.00Clairmonte Sec 11311 Clairmonte LnFranklin37064
$585,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2801 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$350,000.00Meadowgreen Acres239 Derby LnFranklin37069
$440,000.004777 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$870,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 32208 Morriswood DrFranklin37064
$355,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11802 Redwing CtFranklin37064
$1,815,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6d3648 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$1,099,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec8b3670 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here