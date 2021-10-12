Williamson County Property Transfers September 27

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for September 27 through October 1, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$3,900,000.003310 Southall RdFranklinTN37064
$75,500.00Audubon Cove7327 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$285,000.00Fernvale Springs7105 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
$760,000.00Cottonwood Est708 Mockingbird DrFranklinTN37069
$791,000.00Stream Valley Sec 5108 Crystal Falls CirFranklinTN37064
$1,225,000.00Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
$464,808.00Pennock Place7314 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$503,350.00Maplewood Sec 3669 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
$574,639.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37048 Balcolm Ct College GroveTN37046
$815,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48613 Shortleaf CtCollege GroveTN37046
$1,754,953.00Westhaven Sec54824 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,638,030.00Sheridan Park5609 Saddlewood LnBrentwoodTN37027
$401,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51609 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
$935,000.00Shutes1103 Park StFranklinTN37064
$347,000.00Oscar Green RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$4,525,000.00Grove Sec 4 Ph26045 Native Pony TrlCollege GroveTN37046
$414,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph11015 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$762,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 151402 Marrimans CtFranklinTN37067
$590,940.00Lochridge Sec11037 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$549,000.00Morningside Sec 4-a8053 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$600,270.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37062 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$831,474.00Scales Farmstead Ph2420 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$475,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W209 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
$675,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j8281 Middlewick LnNolensvilleTN37135
$650,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 28036 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
$950,000.00Hidden Valley Est1156 Hidden Valley RdBrentwoodTN37027
$700,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 14738 Jobe TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$360,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 37444 Penngrove LnFairviewTN37062
$500,000.00Herzberg & Freeman3088 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
$2,275,950.00Grove Sec78642 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$285,000.00Hill Est229 Cherry DrFranklinTN37064
$910,500.00Brookfield Sec 141562 Copperstone DrBrentwoodTN37027
$738,758.00Arrington Ridge Sec17053 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$350,000.00Candlewood Sec 23005 Candlelite DrSpring HillTN37174
$339,995.00Mooreland Est Sec 17006 Tartan DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,615,000.00Ivan Creek4428 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$489,900.00Willowsprings Sec 4305 Rosebud CirFranklinTN37064
$582,880.00Tap Root Hills Sec57000 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$1,100,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3311 Belle Vista CtFranklinTN37064
$1,584,190.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 2621 Post Oak CirBrentwoodTN37027
$700,000.00Whitney Park Ph1112 Whitney Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
$395,000.004864 Byrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$120,000.00Jensen Alan7500 Mangrum RdFairviewTN37062
$458,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21415 Carmack LnSpring HillTN37174
$392,295.00Pennock Place7312 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$685,000.00Tollgate Sec103874 Somers LnThompsons StationTN37179
$381,895.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2Novalis StNolensvilleTN37135
$395,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 12714 Palace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$885,000.00Keystone Sec 41309 Keystone CtFranklinTN37064
$1,800,000.00Westhaven Sec 7410 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$2,400,000.00Aspen Grove Sec T-1201 Seaboard LnFranklinTN37064
$881,500.00Brookfield Sec 2-a2508 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
$180,000.00Kirkland8356 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$1,599,602.00Lookaway Farms Sec16404 High Top CtFranklinTN37067
$480,000.00Annecy Ph1Annecy PkwyNolensvilleTN37135
$760,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 13c3799 Wareham DrThompsons StationTN37179
$640,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec23007 Davinci CtThompsons StationTN37179
$365,600.00Aston Woods Sec 22651 Hansford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$6,750,000.002468 -74 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
$4,750,000.002442 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
$975,050.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 11359 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$377,500.00Haynes Crossing Sec 12977 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,000,000.00217 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
$897,500.00Stream Valley Sec 2137 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37067
$345,000.00Augusta Place Sec 12929 Faldo LnSpring HillTN37174
$427,465.00Ridgeport Sec 61872 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172246 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
$800,000.00Heritage Pointe2105 Homestead LnFranklinTN37064
$1,098,619.00Oman7001 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
$720,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21012 Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
$367,300.00Western Woods Village Sec47110 Colquitt WayFairviewTN37062
$657,604.00Brixworth Ph61147 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$525,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12340 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
$376,900.00Candlewood Sec 32608 Matchstick PlSpring HillTN37174
$875,000.00Dorris J G6249 Ladd RdFranklinTN37067
$1,093,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods542 Littlestone DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,492,730.00Traditions Sec41849 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$114,568.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2932 Tynan WayNolensvilleTN37135
$912,340.00Daventry Sec23194 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$995,000.00Taramore Ph 7a9526 Wexcroft DrBrentwoodTN37027
$623,840.00Brixworth Ph7a8033 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$542,000.00Maplewood Sec 4533 Maplegrove DrFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Brixworth Ph61149 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$620,000.00Wades Grove Sec128031 Ragusa CirSpring HillTN37174
$366,325.00Rolling Meadows404 Dabney DrFranklinTN37064
$313,500.00Hardison Hills Sec 21101 Downs Blvd #86FranklinTN37064
$330,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1315 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$730,000.00Indian Point Sec 11108 Chickasaw DrBrentwoodTN37027
$799,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L213 Hideaway TrlFranklinTN37069
$1,247,200.00Westhaven Sec59Camberly StFranklinTN37064
$911,000.00Westhaven Sec 38918 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Dartford Ph22043 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$524,600.00Brixworth Ph51721 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$982,500.00Fountainbrooke Sec 8392 Childe Harolds CirBrentwoodTN37027
$645,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 57204 Keynsham DrFranklinTN37064
$864,300.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3a2795 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$591,096.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec143013 Whitstable CtThompsons StationTN37179
$395,000.00Smith JefferyByrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$286,800.00Ashley Bart2241 Skinner RdArringtonTN37014
$372,840.00Ashley BartSkinner RdArringtonTN37014
$1,600,000.006027 Murray LnBrentwoodTN37027
$475,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b5016 Dubose CtSpring HillTN37174
$290,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 52402 Kramer WaySpring HillTN37174
$855,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 9a1374 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
$507,918.00Mcdaniel Est Sec 37433 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$625,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph21877 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$725,856.00Vineyard Valley Sec37140 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$980,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1b235 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
$3,150,000.00Hughey1420 -26 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2221 Vantage WayFranklinTN37067
$212,500.00Murfreesboro RdCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00Murfreesboro RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,175,000.002540 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$682,986.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37072 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$612,865.00Brixworth Ph51725 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,795,000.00Gibson Steve1720 Joe Pope RdThompsons StationTN37179
$489,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1515 Madeira StFranklinTN37064
$222,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 11915 Kent LnSpring HillTN37174
$435,147.00Pennock Place7318 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$599,103.00Taramore Ph119537 Dresden SqBrentwoodTN37027
$159,500.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47300 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$478,500.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47312 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,305,100.00Westhaven Sec52613 Drummond StFranklinTN37064
$418,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a208 Heydon CtNolensvilleTN37135
$633,690.00Brixworth Ph54033 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,063,830.004474 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 104005 Danes DrThompsons StationTN37179
$630,000.00Ellington Park Sec 4119 Beechlawn DrFranklinTN37064
$830,000.00Stags Leap Sec 2a6062 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$1,015,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12234 Castlewood DrFranklinTN37064
$590,380.00Lochridge Sec 11021 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1.007329 Bahne RdFairviewTN37062
$1.00Twin Oaks412 White CtFranklinTN37064
$690,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351211 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
$465,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 35020 Saunders TerSpring HillTN37174
$3,195,164.00Witherspoon Sec59271 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$611,860.00Brixworth Ph54024 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$725,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2316 Coppergate WayThompsons StationTN37179
$2,100,000.00Troubadour Sec68205 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec59731 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec59737 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec596040 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
$100,000.005576 Wilkins Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$3,158,290.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47286 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$525,000.006690 Flat Creek RdSpring HillTN37174
$1,950,000.00Governors Club Ph13b5 Winged Foot PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$458,500.00West End Circle622 West End CirFranklinTN37064
$1,225,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 9805 Steeplechase DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,250,000.00Hickory Hills Sec 2929 Hickory Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$445,000.00Clements Lake Est7206 Lake RdFairviewTN37062
$350,000.00Beasley Jason7405 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$440,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 291422 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$526,000.002063 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Heatherwood Hills Sec 1500 Ridgewood RdFranklinTN37064
$477,200.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M109 Ponder DrFranklinTN37069
$510,000.00Curby Hallwood Farms7217 Old Franklin RdFairviewTN37062
$925,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec9406 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$395,000.00West Meade Sec 2615 Edgewood BlvdFranklinTN37064
$675,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21126 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067
$1,090,889.00Southgate120 Confederate DrFranklinTN37064
$1,950,000.00Southgate120 Confederate DrFranklinTN37064
$350,000.005940 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
$648,884.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17719 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135

