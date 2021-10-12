Williamson County Property Transfers September 27

See where houses sold for September 27 through October 1, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$3,900,000.00
|3310 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$75,500.00
|Audubon Cove
|7327 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$285,000.00
|Fernvale Springs
|7105 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$760,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|708 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$791,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|108 Crystal Falls Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$464,808.00
|Pennock Place
|7314 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$503,350.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|669 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$574,639.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7048 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$815,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8613 Shortleaf Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,754,953.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|824 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,638,030.00
|Sheridan Park
|5609 Saddlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$401,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1609 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$935,000.00
|Shutes
|1103 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$347,000.00
|Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$4,525,000.00
|Grove Sec 4 Ph2
|6045 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$414,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|1015 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$762,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 15
|1402 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$590,940.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1037 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$549,000.00
|Morningside Sec 4-a
|8053 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$600,270.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7062 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$831,474.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|420 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$475,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|209 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|8281 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2
|8036 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|1156 Hidden Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1
|4738 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$360,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 3
|7444 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$500,000.00
|Herzberg & Freeman
|3088 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,275,950.00
|Grove Sec7
|8642 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$285,000.00
|Hill Est
|229 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$910,500.00
|Brookfield Sec 14
|1562 Copperstone Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$738,758.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7053 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$350,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 2
|3005 Candlelite Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$339,995.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|7006 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,615,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4428 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$489,900.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|305 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$582,880.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7000 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|311 Belle Vista Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,584,190.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2
|621 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Whitney Park Ph1
|112 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$395,000.00
|4864 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$120,000.00
|Jensen Alan
|7500 Mangrum Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$458,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1415 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$392,295.00
|Pennock Place
|7312 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$685,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3874 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$381,895.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|Novalis St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$395,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1
|2714 Palace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$885,000.00
|Keystone Sec 4
|1309 Keystone Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|410 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec T-1
|201 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$881,500.00
|Brookfield Sec 2-a
|2508 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$180,000.00
|Kirkland
|8356 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,599,602.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6404 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$480,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$760,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3799 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$640,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|3007 Davinci Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$365,600.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2651 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$6,750,000.00
|2468 -74 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$4,750,000.00
|2442 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$975,050.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1
|1359 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$377,500.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|2977 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|217 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$897,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec 2
|137 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$345,000.00
|Augusta Place Sec 1
|2929 Faldo Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$427,465.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1872 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2246 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Heritage Pointe
|2105 Homestead Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,098,619.00
|Oman
|7001 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$720,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1012 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$367,300.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7110 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$657,604.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1147 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2340 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$376,900.00
|Candlewood Sec 3
|2608 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$875,000.00
|Dorris J G
|6249 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,093,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|542 Littlestone Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,492,730.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1849 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$114,568.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|932 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$912,340.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3194 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$995,000.00
|Taramore Ph 7a
|9526 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$623,840.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8033 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$542,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|533 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1149 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$620,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec12
|8031 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$366,325.00
|Rolling Meadows
|404 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$313,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2
|1101 Downs Blvd #86
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|315 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 1
|1108 Chickasaw Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$799,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|213 Hideaway Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,247,200.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$911,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|918 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|2043 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$524,600.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1721 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$982,500.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 8
|392 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$645,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5
|7204 Keynsham Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$864,300.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3a
|2795 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$591,096.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|3013 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$395,000.00
|Smith Jeffery
|Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$286,800.00
|Ashley Bart
|2241 Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$372,840.00
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,600,000.00
|6027 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|5016 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$290,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2402 Kramer Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$855,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9a
|1374 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$507,918.00
|Mcdaniel Est Sec 3
|7433 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$625,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2
|1877 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$725,856.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7140 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$980,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1b
|235 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$3,150,000.00
|Hughey
|1420 -26 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2
|221 Vantage Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$212,500.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,175,000.00
|2540 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$682,986.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7072 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$612,865.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1725 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,795,000.00
|Gibson Steve
|1720 Joe Pope Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$489,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|515 Madeira St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$222,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1915 Kent Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$435,147.00
|Pennock Place
|7318 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$599,103.00
|Taramore Ph11
|9537 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$159,500.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7300 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$478,500.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7312 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,305,100.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|613 Drummond St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$418,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|208 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$633,690.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4033 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,063,830.00
|4474 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10
|4005 Danes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$630,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 4
|119 Beechlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 2a
|6062 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,015,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2234 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$590,380.00
|Lochridge Sec 1
|1021 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1.00
|7329 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1.00
|Twin Oaks
|412 White Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1211 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$465,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|5020 Saunders Ter
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$3,195,164.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9271 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$611,860.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4024 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2316 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,100,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8205 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|731 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|737 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6040 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$100,000.00
|5576 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,158,290.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7286 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$525,000.00
|6690 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,950,000.00
|Governors Club Ph13b
|5 Winged Foot Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$458,500.00
|West End Circle
|622 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 9
|805 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Hickory Hills Sec 2
|929 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$445,000.00
|Clements Lake Est
|7206 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$350,000.00
|Beasley Jason
|7405 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$440,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1422 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$526,000.00
|2063 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Heatherwood Hills Sec 1
|500 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$477,200.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|109 Ponder Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$510,000.00
|Curby Hallwood Farms
|7217 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$925,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|406 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$395,000.00
|West Meade Sec 2
|615 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1126 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,090,889.00
|Southgate
|120 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Southgate
|120 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|5940 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$648,884.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7719 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135