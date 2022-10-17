Williamson County Property Transfers September 26

See where houses and property sold for September 26-30, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,000,000.00 Derby Glen Close 6318 Ascot Close Brentwood 37027 $490,000.00 921 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $284,000.00 7608 Union Valley Rd Franklin 37069 $1,111,111.00 Avalon Sec 6 508 Pennystone Dr Franklin 37067 $150,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-9 Franklin 37064 $1,245,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 2992 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $781,030.00 Annecy Ph1 3033 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $1,758,256.18 Stephens Valley Sec6 1026 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $1,150,000.00 3009 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $799,500.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6709 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $820,600.00 4251 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $535,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 379 Stonegate Dr Franklin 37064 $997,483.00 Westhaven Sec59 832 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Carlisle Sec 2 1108 Stone Mill Ln Franklin 37064 $456,038.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 1516 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $325,000.00 Jackson Place 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #a-1 Franklin 37067 $444,500.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 7 2284 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $780,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 151 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $760,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 3 1724 Harness Pl Brentwood 37027 $400,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2043 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $3,825,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 5 32 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 River Landing Sec 8 1221 Kilrush Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000.00 Belle Vista Sec 3 314 Holcombe Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 619 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $680,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 94 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 27 322 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Green Valley Sec 3 112 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $8,573,910.00 2146 Lewisburg Pk Spring Hill 37174 $1,085,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 649 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 206 Old Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $1,825,000.00 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9739 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $714,453.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5013 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $235,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4676 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $222,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4805 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $850,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7649 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $373,900.00 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7508 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $713,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 1 360 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $5,275,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7080 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000.00 Avalon Sec 1 461 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $222,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4680 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $222,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4801 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $222,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4692 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $970,539.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 913 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $610,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 2 608 S Timber Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,595,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 8 9103 Heritage Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 772 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $824,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2215 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 Shirebrook Ph3 110 Chard Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000.00 4048 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,325,000.00 Brentwood Glen 9033 Fallswood Ln Brentwood 37027 $424,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 304 Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 104 Allyson Ln Franklin 37064 $4,524,813.00 Grove Sec 14 9056 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $4,225,000.00 9814 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $712,298.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4073 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $7,000,000.00 Franklin Commons So Sec 4 2050 Wood Duck Ct Franklin 37064 $1,024,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 4-a 1548 Lost Hollow Dr Brentwood 37027 $372,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 302 Franklin 37064 $744,420.00 Lochridge Sec3 4004 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $409,900.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 203 Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Commerce Place 1804 Williamson Ct #105 Brentwood 37027 $429,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 204 Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 4 9160 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $869,900.00 1175 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $764,016.00 Lochridge Sec3 4000 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000.00 Carawood 323 Carawood Ct Franklin 37064 $597,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 400 Orchid Trl Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 31 1205 Gilroy Cir Franklin 37067 $670,793.00 Autumn Ridge Ph 1 1003 Autumn Ridge Ct Spring Hill 37174 $883,190.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 917 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $1,233,843.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5590 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $872,970.00 Lochridge Sec4 5056 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $665,000.00 Eagles Glen Sec 2 816 Pintail Ct Franklin 37067 $319,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $754,648.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7621 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $354,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 102 Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 657 Nevins Pl Nolensville 37135 $419,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 103 Franklin 37064 $355,484.00 1091 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $455,000.00 Blackberry Ridge Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,925,000.00 Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 1434 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $785,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 2051 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 14 3170 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,160,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 1300 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Jones J B 8040 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $484,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr I205 Franklin 37064 $605,000.00 Yorktown Sec 2 217 Gloucester St Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Marlin William H 2612 Pantall Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,380,935.00 Littlebury Sec2 3304 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $314,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 201 Franklin 37064 $1,290,500.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2193 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $470,865.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 1504 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $2,900,000.00 Country Club Est 513 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $602,000.00 Norman Jackson Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,100,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 7082 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $314,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 201 Franklin 37064 $783,615.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4078 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $894,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2211 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $748,800.00 Stone Creek Park Sec 4 7029 Stone Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $498,750.00 Grove Sec16 8742 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $375,250.00 Grove Sec16 8750 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $470,250.00 Grove Sec16 8071 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $294,880.00 Grove Sec16 8728 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $394,246.00 Grove Sec16 8700 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,220,000.00 August Park Ph1a 1406 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $741,557.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5025 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $874,990.00 Lochridge Sec4 5064 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $705,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5005 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $484,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 206 Franklin 37064 $751,621.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5009 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $4,400,000.00 9944 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 5013 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin 37064 $979,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 684 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $676,000.00 1009 Fair St Franklin 37064 $759,900.00 Waters Edge Sec3 2031 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1216 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Harpeth Est 1119 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $450,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 104 Franklin 37064 $528,500.00 Keegans Glen 316 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $4,222,901.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9308 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $810,000.00 Lochridge Sec4 5008 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $405,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1203 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $2,683,518.00 Troubadour Sec7 7541 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $2,683,518.00 Troubadour Sec7 7537 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $749,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 2301 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $919,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1705 Sorrell Park Dr Primm Springs 38476 $890,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2081 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $740,000.00 Redwing Farms Sec 1 1001 Shannon Ln Franklin 37064 $70,000.00 Gentry Farm New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 204 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $593,500.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1603 Wellington Green Franklin 37064 $320,000.00 7941 Kinzie Mccord Rd Primm Springs 38476 $507,359.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 1500 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $899,900.00 Polk Place Sec 5 213 Jaclyn Ct Franklin 37064 $848,160.00 Annecy Ph1 3029 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $897,500.00 Stream Valley Sec 3 624 Streamside Ln Franklin 37064 $444,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 305 Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 9739 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,101,344.00 Westhaven Sec59 844 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $3,806,509.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9309 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,600,775.00 Westhaven Sec57 3000 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,036,500.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a Rosebrooke Dr Franklin 37065 $958,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a Rosebrooke Dr Arrington 37014 $449,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 306 Franklin 37064 $674,827.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4076 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a 701 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $445,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 6-b 3007 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,871,500.00 Grove Sec16 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $441,750.00 Grove Sec16 8712 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,800,000.00 Belle Rive Sec 2 528 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $482,837.00 Grove Sec16 8522 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $496,375.00 Grove Sec16 8526 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $667,850.00 Grove Sec16 8534 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $478,325.00 Grove Sec16 8518 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $347,462.00 Grove Sec16 8761 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $338,328.00 Grove Sec16 8757 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,700,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 2 9416 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $820,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 2038 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,950,000.00 Belle Rive 509 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $528,500.00 Cameron Farms Sec 9 2556 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,594,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6049 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $463,846.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 1512 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $434,200.00 Rolling Meadows 2826 Rachel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $677,236.00 Lochridge Sec3 4001 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $485,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 2004 Trent Park Dr Franklin 37069 $645,000.00 2406 Bethlehem Loop Rd Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 506 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $3,000,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1 Patton Rd College Grove 37046 $985,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1 2039 Clifton Johnston Ct Nolensville 37135 $269,564.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6084 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,034,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $420,500.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a 1605 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,288,770.00 Daventry Sec3 3147 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $2,250,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 4-a 381 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $1,000,000.00 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $770,000.00 Somerset 9013 Demery Ct Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 7 1214 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $642,000.00 Millgate 116 Ormesby Pl Franklin 37064 $1,470,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 311 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $529,000.00 Fairview Properties Llc 7401 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $610,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2326 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $560,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 2035 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $1,565,000.00 Westhaven Sec 6 207 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Benington 2 Sec3 243 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $224,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #o-3 Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 4933 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $776,316.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1015 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $807,810.00 Lochridge Sec4 5052 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135