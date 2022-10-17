Williamson County Property Transfers September 26

See where houses and property sold for September 26-30, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,000,000.00
|Derby Glen Close
|6318 Ascot Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000.00
|921 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$284,000.00
|7608 Union Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,111,111.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|508 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$150,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-9
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,245,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|2992 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$781,030.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3033 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,758,256.18
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1026 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,150,000.00
|3009 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,500.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6709 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$820,600.00
|4251 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$535,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4
|379 Stonegate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$997,483.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|832 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Carlisle Sec 2
|1108 Stone Mill Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$456,038.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|1516 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #a-1
|Franklin
|37067
|$444,500.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 7
|2284 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|151 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 3
|1724 Harness Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2043 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,825,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 5
|32 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|River Landing Sec 8
|1221 Kilrush Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|314 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|619 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$680,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|94 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 27
|322 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 3
|112 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,573,910.00
|2146 Lewisburg Pk
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,085,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22
|649 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|206 Old Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9739 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$714,453.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5013 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4676 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$222,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4805 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$850,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7649 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$373,900.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7508 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$713,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 1
|360 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,275,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7080 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|461 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$222,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4680 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$222,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4801 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$222,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4692 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$970,539.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|913 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 2
|608 S Timber Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,595,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8
|9103 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|772 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$824,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2215 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|110 Chard Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000.00
|4048 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000.00
|Brentwood Glen
|9033 Fallswood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$424,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|104 Allyson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,524,813.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9056 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,225,000.00
|9814 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$712,298.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4073 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,000,000.00
|Franklin Commons So Sec 4
|2050 Wood Duck Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,024,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a
|1548 Lost Hollow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$372,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$744,420.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4004 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$409,900.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Commerce Place
|1804 Williamson Ct #105
|Brentwood
|37027
|$429,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 4
|9160 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$869,900.00
|1175 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$764,016.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4000 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000.00
|Carawood
|323 Carawood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$597,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|400 Orchid Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 31
|1205 Gilroy Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$670,793.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|1003 Autumn Ridge Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$883,190.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|917 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,233,843.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5590 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$872,970.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5056 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$665,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 2
|816 Pintail Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$319,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$754,648.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7621 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$354,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1
|657 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$419,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,484.00
|1091 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$455,000.00
|Blackberry Ridge
|Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1
|1434 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2051 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 14
|3170 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1300 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Jones J B
|8040 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$484,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr I205
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|217 Gloucester St
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Marlin William H
|2612 Pantall Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,380,935.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3304 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$314,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,290,500.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2193 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,865.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|1504 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,900,000.00
|Country Club Est
|513 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$602,000.00
|Norman Jackson
|Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,100,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7082 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$314,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$783,615.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4078 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$894,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2211 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$748,800.00
|Stone Creek Park Sec 4
|7029 Stone Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$498,750.00
|Grove Sec16
|8742 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,250.00
|Grove Sec16
|8750 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,250.00
|Grove Sec16
|8071 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$294,880.00
|Grove Sec16
|8728 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$394,246.00
|Grove Sec16
|8700 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,220,000.00
|August Park Ph1a
|1406 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$741,557.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5025 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$874,990.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5064 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$705,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5005 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$484,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,621.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5009 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,400,000.00
|9944 Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|5013 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$979,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|684 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$676,000.00
|1009 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,900.00
|Waters Edge Sec3
|2031 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1216 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Harpeth Est
|1119 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$528,500.00
|Keegans Glen
|316 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,222,901.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9308 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$810,000.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5008 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$405,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1203 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,683,518.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|7541 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,683,518.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|7537 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$749,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2301 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$919,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1705 Sorrell Park Dr
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$890,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2081 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$740,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 1
|1001 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$70,000.00
|Gentry Farm
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|204 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$593,500.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1603 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000.00
|7941 Kinzie Mccord Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$507,359.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|1500 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,900.00
|Polk Place Sec 5
|213 Jaclyn Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$848,160.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3029 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$897,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec 3
|624 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$444,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9739 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,101,344.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|844 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,806,509.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9309 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,775.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3000 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,036,500.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|Rosebrooke Dr
|Franklin
|37065
|$958,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|Rosebrooke Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$449,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 306
|Franklin
|37064
|$674,827.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4076 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a
|701 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|3007 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,871,500.00
|Grove Sec16
|Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$441,750.00
|Grove Sec16
|8712 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000.00
|Belle Rive Sec 2
|528 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$482,837.00
|Grove Sec16
|8522 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$496,375.00
|Grove Sec16
|8526 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$667,850.00
|Grove Sec16
|8534 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$478,325.00
|Grove Sec16
|8518 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$347,462.00
|Grove Sec16
|8761 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$338,328.00
|Grove Sec16
|8757 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|9416 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$820,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|2038 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Belle Rive
|509 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$528,500.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|2556 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,594,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6049 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$463,846.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|1512 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$434,200.00
|Rolling Meadows
|2826 Rachel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$677,236.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4001 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$485,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|2004 Trent Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$645,000.00
|2406 Bethlehem Loop Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|506 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1
|Patton Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$985,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1
|2039 Clifton Johnston Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$269,564.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6084 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,034,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,500.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|1605 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,288,770.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3147 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,250,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-a
|381 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,000,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$770,000.00
|Somerset
|9013 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 7
|1214 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$642,000.00
|Millgate
|116 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,470,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|311 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,000.00
|Fairview Properties Llc
|7401 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$610,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2326 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$560,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|2035 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,565,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|207 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec3
|243 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$224,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #o-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|4933 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$776,316.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1015 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$807,810.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5052 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135