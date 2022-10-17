Williamson County Property Transfers September 26

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 26-30, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

priceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,000,000.00Derby Glen Close6318 Ascot CloseBrentwood37027
$490,000.00921 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$284,000.007608 Union Valley RdFranklin37069
$1,111,111.00Avalon Sec 6508 Pennystone DrFranklin37067
$150,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-9Franklin37064
$1,245,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a2992 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$781,030.00Annecy Ph13033 Jada WayNolensville37135
$1,758,256.18Stephens Valley Sec61026 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$1,150,000.003009 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$799,500.00Falls Grove Sec 26709 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$820,600.004251 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$535,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 4379 Stonegate DrFranklin37064
$997,483.00Westhaven Sec59832 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Carlisle Sec 21108 Stone Mill LnFranklin37064
$456,038.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec141516 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$325,000.00Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #a-1Franklin37067
$444,500.00Spring Hill Est Ph 72284 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$780,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6151 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$760,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 31724 Harness PlBrentwood37027
$400,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2043 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$3,825,000.00Governors Club The Ph 532 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00River Landing Sec 81221 Kilrush DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3314 Holcombe LnFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2619 Silva LnNolensville37135
$680,000.00Westhaven Sec 394 Pearl StFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 27322 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$600,000.00Green Valley Sec 3112 Poplar StFranklin37064
$8,573,910.002146 Lewisburg PkSpring Hill37174
$1,085,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22649 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$550,000.00206 Old Liberty PkFranklin37064
$1,825,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone9739 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$714,453.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155013 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124676 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$222,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124805 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$850,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57649 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$373,900.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17508 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$713,000.00Cannonwood Sec 1360 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$5,275,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27080 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000.00Avalon Sec 1461 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$222,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124680 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$222,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124801 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$222,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124692 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$970,539.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2913 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$610,000.00Southern Woods Sec 2608 S Timber CtBrentwood37027
$1,595,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 89103 Heritage DrBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 1772 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$824,990.00Annecy Ph12215 Broadway StNolensville37135
$425,000.00Shirebrook Ph3110 Chard Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000.004048 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,325,000.00Brentwood Glen9033 Fallswood LnBrentwood37027
$424,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 304Franklin37064
$850,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F104 Allyson LnFranklin37064
$4,524,813.00Grove Sec 149056 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$4,225,000.009814 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$712,298.00Waters Edge Sec64073 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$7,000,000.00Franklin Commons So Sec 42050 Wood Duck CtFranklin37064
$1,024,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-a1548 Lost Hollow DrBrentwood37027
$372,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 302Franklin37064
$744,420.00Lochridge Sec34004 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$409,900.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 203Franklin37064
$275,000.00Commerce Place1804 Williamson Ct #105Brentwood37027
$429,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 204Franklin37064
$1,500,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 49160 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$869,900.001175 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$764,016.00Lochridge Sec34000 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,750,000.00Carawood323 Carawood CtFranklin37064
$597,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A400 Orchid TrlFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 311205 Gilroy CirFranklin37067
$670,793.00Autumn Ridge Ph 11003 Autumn Ridge CtSpring Hill37174
$883,190.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2917 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$1,233,843.00Hardeman Springs Sec35590 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$872,970.00Lochridge Sec45056 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$665,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 2816 Pintail CtFranklin37067
$319,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$754,648.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7621 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$354,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 102Franklin37064
$700,000.00Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1657 Nevins PlNolensville37135
$419,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 103Franklin37064
$355,484.001091 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$455,000.00Blackberry RidgeCobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,925,000.00Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 11434 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$785,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec22051 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$555,000.00Franklin Green Sec 143170 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$1,160,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 21300 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Jones J B8040 Horton HwyArrington37014
$484,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr I205Franklin37064
$605,000.00Yorktown Sec 2217 Gloucester StFranklin37064
$770,000.00Marlin William H2612 Pantall RdThompsons Station37179
$1,380,935.00Littlebury Sec23304 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$314,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 201Franklin37064
$1,290,500.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52193 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$470,865.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec141504 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$2,900,000.00Country Club Est513 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$602,000.00Norman JacksonPinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,100,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37082 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$314,990.00Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 201Franklin37064
$783,615.00Waters Edge Sec64078 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$894,990.00Annecy Ph12211 Broadway StNolensville37135
$748,800.00Stone Creek Park Sec 47029 Stone Run DrBrentwood37027
$498,750.00Grove Sec168742 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$375,250.00Grove Sec168750 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$470,250.00Grove Sec168071 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$294,880.00Grove Sec168728 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$394,246.00Grove Sec168700 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,220,000.00August Park Ph1a1406 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$741,557.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155025 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$874,990.00Lochridge Sec45064 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$705,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155005 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$484,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 206Franklin37064
$751,621.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155009 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$4,400,000.009944 Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec15013 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklin37064
$979,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1684 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$676,000.001009 Fair StFranklin37064
$759,900.00Waters Edge Sec32031 Inland DrFranklin37064
$500,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31216 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Harpeth Est1119 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$450,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 104Franklin37064
$528,500.00Keegans Glen316 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$4,222,901.00Witherspoon Sec79308 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$810,000.00Lochridge Sec45008 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$405,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341203 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$2,683,518.00Troubadour Sec77541 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege Grove37046
$2,683,518.00Troubadour Sec77537 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege Grove37046
$749,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42301 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$919,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11705 Sorrell Park DrPrimm Springs38476
$890,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2081 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$740,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 11001 Shannon LnFranklin37064
$70,000.00Gentry FarmNew Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$450,000.00204 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$593,500.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21603 Wellington GreenFranklin37064
$320,000.007941 Kinzie Mccord RdPrimm Springs 38476
$507,359.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec141500 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$899,900.00Polk Place Sec 5213 Jaclyn CtFranklin37064
$848,160.00Annecy Ph13029 Jada WayNolensville37135
$897,500.00Stream Valley Sec 3624 Streamside LnFranklin37064
$444,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 305Franklin37064
$1,200,000.00Bonbrook On Concord9739 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$1,101,344.00Westhaven Sec59844 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$3,806,509.00Witherspoon Sec79309 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$2,600,775.00Westhaven Sec573000 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,036,500.00Rosebrooke Sec2aRosebrooke DrFranklin37065
$958,000.00Rosebrooke Sec2aRosebrooke DrArrington37014
$449,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 306Franklin37064
$674,827.00Waters Edge Sec64076 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$820,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 2-a701 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$445,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-b3007 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$1,871,500.00Grove Sec16Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$441,750.00Grove Sec168712 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,800,000.00Belle Rive Sec 2528 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$482,837.00Grove Sec168522 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$496,375.00Grove Sec168526 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$667,850.00Grove Sec168534 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$478,325.00Grove Sec168518 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$347,462.00Grove Sec168761 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$338,328.00Grove Sec168757 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,700,000.00Chenoweth Sec 29416 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$820,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec262038 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,950,000.00Belle Rive509 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$528,500.00Cameron Farms Sec 92556 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$1,594,900.00Stephens Valley Sec76049 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$463,846.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec141512 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$434,200.00Rolling Meadows2826 Rachel LnThompsons Station37179
$677,236.00Lochridge Sec34001 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$485,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-12004 Trent Park DrFranklin37069
$645,000.002406 Bethlehem Loop RdBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1506 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$3,000,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1Patton RdCollege Grove37046
$985,000.00Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec12039 Clifton Johnston CtNolensville37135
$269,564.00Stephens Valley Sec76084 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,034,000.00Rosebrooke Sec2aRosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$420,500.00Rosebrooke Sec2a1605 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,288,770.00Daventry Sec33147 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$2,250,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 4-a381 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$1,000,000.00Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$770,000.00Somerset9013 Demery CtBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 71214 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$642,000.00Millgate116 Ormesby PlFranklin37064
$1,470,000.00Westhaven Sec 11311 Starling LnFranklin37064
$529,000.00Fairview Properties Llc7401 Liberty RdFairview37062
$610,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12326 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$560,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-32035 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$1,565,000.00Westhaven Sec 6207 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Benington 2 Sec3243 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$224,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #o-3Franklin37064
$1,375,000.004933 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$776,316.00Riverbluff Sec31015 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$807,810.00Lochridge Sec45052 Ozment DrNolensville37135

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here