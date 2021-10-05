Williamson County Property Transfers September 20

See where houses sold for September 20-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$1,087,314.00
|Smithson Sam
|4840 Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$899,900.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|116 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$819,587.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1
|1361 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$462,000.00
|School Manor
|414 Figuers Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$360,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8219 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,480,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3
|9171 Radrick Ridge
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Catalina Ph1
|2043 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$559,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec17a
|4004 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$290,000.00
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$730,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2
|345 Byron Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$542,825.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7104 Frances St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$6,250,000.00
|Clifton
|5850 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec32
|1051 Harwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,400,000.00
|Arlington Heights
|6884 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$516,080.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7202 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|5011 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$660,000.00
|Glennmont Sec 1
|1002 Glessner Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,922,746.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1900 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$540,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|3083 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$532,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1
|3043 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,085,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 13-a
|4 Winged Foot Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$938,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6837 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$289,900.00
|7164 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$760,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3
|420 Chamberlain Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$780,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3124 Silk Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$299,900.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|105 Cureton Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$893,000.00
|Jackson Lake Sec 1
|110 Jackson Lake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$826,160.00
|Cardel Village
|412 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$315,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|207 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$499,000.00
|Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,000,000.00
|Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$715,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8039 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$370,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b
|2617 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$375,000.00
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2501 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$734,916.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|616 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$999,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7056 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,210,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2
|2932 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Hill Addn
|1113 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|7330 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$467,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|3053 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,950,000.00
|Creekstone Commons
|100 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|4159 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$280,000.00
|7116 Cobb Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$620,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|1014 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$573,100.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4f
|2732 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 19
|1401 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|125 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$698,120.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7131 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$307,800.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2260 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$905,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 4-a
|2617 Gretchen Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$615,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|258 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$648,386.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|6012 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$655,114.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1055 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5
|9110 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4169 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$627,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Section 01 Rev 04
|501 Phillips Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$305,000.00
|Moore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3472 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$357,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a
|2753 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$360,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|7014 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$290,000.00
|5890 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec4
|501 Sallie Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1080 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$490,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|805 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$760,000.00
|4543 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Westhaven Sec39
|6000 Keats St 202
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$616,557.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|3004 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$323,000.00
|Lynnhurst
|1165 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$449,900.00
|Audubon Cove
|7308 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$752,500.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|248 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$345,000.00
|5556 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$483,844.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|2555 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$690,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8114 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$449,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$700,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 1
|3158 Evelyn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2
|1271 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$559,900.00
|Telfair Ph1
|597 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,900,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-b
|696 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$637,270.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3429 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$974,936.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5837 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$774,060.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7117 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$290,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1001 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$392,000.00
|Hudgins David
|7397 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$707,300.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|405 Letitia Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$677,600.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3232 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$549,900.00
|Pinecrest
|7841 Pinecrest Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$643,487.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7008 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$662,332.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2011 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|173 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$949,634.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2005 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$490,000.00
|5216 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 3
|5101 Fountainhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$415,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 3
|7601 English Ivy Pass
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$623,500.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7293 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$465,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3023 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$250,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #b-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Nathan Smith Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Natchez Hills Est
|630 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$773,400.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|4010 Gari Baldi Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$432,900.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-c
|2112 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|River Landing Sec 2
|436 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,225,000.00
|Pope Barton
|4079 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$485,100.00
|7507 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$685,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|407 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$310,909.00
|Brandenburg
|7311 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$559,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9776 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|917 Calloway Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$324,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|426 Compton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$542,000.00
|Harpeth Hills Sec 2
|1283 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$800,000.00
|Willowick
|7061 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$940,500.00
|1416 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,460,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec4
|1845 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$526,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2203 Creekside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$779,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1013 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,660,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8151 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$350,000.00
|Green Acres
|412 Harpeth Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$688,343.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7060 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$542,900.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2
|7157 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$890,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1
|1012 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 2
|2842 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$530,000.00
|R&j Land Company Llc
|4000 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$667,706.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6081 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,432,686.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|1068 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,767,400.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1874 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,550,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 3
|156 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$655,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec1
|2117 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$4,250,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7226 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,000,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7084 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$330,000.00
|Lillard Est
|6705 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$531,465.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7078 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$428,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$550,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|2011 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$826,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|613 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$285,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2019 Clifton St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,175,000.00
|Keystone Sec 1
|1754 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|152 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$765,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 3
|217 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3203 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$655,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4
|7156 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,745,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 10
|508 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,581,355.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|919 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$615,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N
|712 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,400,000.00
|Arlington Heights
|876 Arlington Heights Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$280,000.00
|Smith & Hayes Add
|6610 Third St
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Eddy Pointe Sec 2
|140 Rebecca Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$753,300.00
|Mcewen E L Estate Of
|2794 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$662,640.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2020 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$190,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6063 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,460,000.00
|Earwood Jerry
|4271 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing #140
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,615,000.00
|Ekelem Ifeatu
|7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$875,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1403 Leeds Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067