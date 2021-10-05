Williamson County Property Transfers September 20

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for September 20-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$1,087,314.00Smithson Sam4840 Smithson RdCollege GroveTN37046
$899,900.00Stream Valley Sec 1116 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
$819,587.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 11361 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$462,000.00School Manor414 Figuers DrBrentwoodTN37027
$360,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38219 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,480,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 39171 Radrick RidgeBrentwoodTN37027
$950,000.00Catalina Ph12043 Catalina WayNolensvilleTN37135
$559,900.00Wades Grove Sec17a4004 Red Brick CtSpring HillTN37174
$290,000.00Ashley BartSkinner RdArringtonTN37014
$730,000.00Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2345 Byron WayFranklinTN37064
$542,825.00Wynwood Park Ph17104 Frances StFairviewTN37062
$6,250,000.00Clifton5850 N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Mckays Mill Sec321051 Harwick DrFranklinTN37067
$1,400,000.00Arlington Heights6884 Walnut Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$516,080.00Wynwood Park Ph17202 Hanworth StFairviewTN37062
$600,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b5011 Dubose CtSpring HillTN37174
$660,000.00Glennmont Sec 11002 Glessner DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,922,746.00Traditions Sec51900 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$540,000.00Copper Ridge Ph43083 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$532,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 13043 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,085,000.00Governors Club Ph 13-a4 Winged Foot PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$938,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16837 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
$289,900.007164 Brush Creek Rd SFairviewTN37062
$760,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3420 Chamberlain Park LnFranklinTN37069
$780,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3124 Silk Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$299,900.00Scales Farmstead Ph1105 Cureton CtNolensvilleTN37135
$893,000.00Jackson Lake Sec 1110 Jackson Lake DrFranklinTN37069
$826,160.00Cardel Village412 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$315,000.00Shirebrook Ph1207 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
$499,000.00Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
$1,000,000.00Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
$715,000.00Brixworth Ph7a8039 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$370,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 5-b2617 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$375,000.00Belle Chase Farms Sec 12501 Belle Brook DrFranklinTN37067
$734,916.00Stephens Valley Sec6616 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$999,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17056 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,210,000.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 22932 Mclemore CirFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00Hill Addn1113 Parkview DrFranklinTN37064
$275,000.007330 Forrest Glenn RdFairviewTN37062
$467,500.00Stream Valley Sec163053 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$3,950,000.00Creekstone Commons100 Creekstone BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,600,000.004159 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$280,000.007116 Cobb CirFairviewTN37062
$620,000.00Stream Valley Sec 51014 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
$573,100.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4f2732 Cortlandt LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,400,000.00Westhaven Sec 191401 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Avalon Sec 4125 Delta BlvdFranklinTN37067
$698,120.00Falls Grove Sec67131 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$307,800.00Wyngate Est Ph 112260 Hayward LnSpring HillTN37174
$905,000.00Brookfield Sec 4-a2617 Gretchen CtBrentwoodTN37027
$615,000.00Avalon Sec 7258 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
$648,386.00Tap Root Hills Sec56012 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$655,114.00Tap Root Hills Sec51055 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
$800,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 59110 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$640,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph54169 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$627,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Section 01 Rev 04501 Phillips DrFranklinTN37067
$305,000.00Moore RdFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3472 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$357,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a2753 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$360,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 17014 Tartan DrBrentwoodTN37027
$290,000.005890 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec4501 Sallie Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$405,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1080 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$490,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2805 Brandyleigh CtFranklinTN37069
$760,000.004543 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Westhaven Sec396000 Keats St 202FranklinTN37064
$616,557.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec143004 Whitstable CtThompsons StationTN37179
$323,000.00Lynnhurst1165 Brookwood AveFranklinTN37064
$449,900.00Audubon Cove7308 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$752,500.00Polk Place Sec 7248 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
$345,000.005556 Hargrove RdFranklinTN37064
$483,844.00Cameron Farms Sec 92555 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$690,000.00Brenthaven Sec 58114 Devens DrBrentwoodTN37027
$449,000.00Kings Chapel Sec11Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014
$700,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 13158 Evelyn CtFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Bent Creek Ph10 Sec21271 Maybelle PassNolensvilleTN37135
$559,900.00Telfair Ph1597 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,900,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 4-b696 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$637,270.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3429 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$974,936.00Hardeman Springs Sec15837 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$774,060.00Falls Grove Sec67117 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$290,000.00Orleans Est Condos1001 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$392,000.00Hudgins David7397 Forrest Glenn RdFairviewTN37062
$707,300.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5405 Letitia DrFranklinTN37067
$677,600.00Tollgate Village Sec153232 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$549,900.00Pinecrest7841 Pinecrest CtFairviewTN37062
$643,487.00Arrington Ridge Sec17008 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$662,332.00Lockwood Glen Sec82011 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$365,000.00Splendor Ridge173 Splendor Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$949,634.00Lockwood Glen Sec82005 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$490,000.005216 Waddell Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Fountainhead Sec 35101 Fountainhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
$415,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 37601 English Ivy PassFairviewTN37062
$623,500.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47293 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$465,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23023 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$250,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #b-5FranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Nathan Smith RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,500,000.00Natchez Hills Est630 Natchez Bend RdNashvilleTN37221
$773,400.00Benevento East Sec 14010 Gari Baldi CtSpring HillTN37174
$432,900.00Wyngate Est Ph 10-c2112 Burgess LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,300,000.00River Landing Sec 2436 Coburn LnFranklinTN37069
$1,225,000.00Pope Barton4079 Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
$485,100.007507 Pinewood RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$685,000.00Avalon Sec 6407 Wandering TrlFranklinTN37067
$310,909.00Brandenburg7311 Brandenburg CvFairviewTN37062
$559,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59776 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,450,000.00Heathrow Hills917 Calloway DrBrentwoodTN37027
$324,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3426 Compton LnFranklinTN37064
$542,000.00Harpeth Hills Sec 21283 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$800,000.00Willowick7061 Willowick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$940,500.001416 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$1,460,000.00Morgan Farms Sec41845 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$526,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22203 Creekside CtFranklinTN37064
$779,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 11013 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
$2,660,000.00Grove Sec118151 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$350,000.00Green Acres412 Harpeth DrFranklinTN37064
$688,343.00Arrington Ridge Sec17060 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$542,900.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph27157 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
$890,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 11012 Brentwood LnBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00Candlewood Sec 22842 Candlewicke DrSpring HillTN37174
$530,000.00R&j Land Company Llc4000 Grace Creek Valley Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
$667,706.00Brixworth Ph7c6081 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,432,686.00Westhaven Sec531068 Calico StFranklinTN37064
$1,767,400.00Traditions Sec41874 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,550,000.00Governors Club The Ph 3156 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$655,000.00Summerlyn Sec12117 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
$4,250,000.00Grove Sec 27226 Shagbark LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,000,000.00Falls Grove Sec37084 Crimson Leaf LnCollege GroveTN37046
$330,000.00Lillard Est6705 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$531,465.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37078 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$428,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-2FranklinTN37067
$550,000.00Benevento East Sec 12011 Via Francesco CtSpring HillTN37174
$826,000.00Avalon Sec 6613 Patriot LnFranklinTN37067
$285,900.00Westhaven Sec 582019 Clifton StFranklinTN37064
$1,175,000.00Keystone Sec 11754 Masters DrFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M152 Cavalcade DrFranklinTN37069
$765,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 3217 Creekstone BlvdFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Franklin Green Sec 63203 Dark Woods DrFranklinTN37064
$655,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 47156 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
$1,745,000.00Westhaven Sec 10508 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$1,581,355.00Westhaven Sec54919 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$615,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec N712 Shadowlawn CtFranklinTN37069
$1,400,000.00Arlington Heights876 Arlington Heights DrBrentwoodTN37027
$280,000.00Smith & Hayes Add6610 Third StCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00Eddy Pointe Sec 2140 Rebecca CtFranklinTN37064
$753,300.00Mcewen E L Estate Of2794 Owl Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$662,640.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2020 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$190,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26063 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$1,460,000.00Earwood Jerry4271 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$330,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms Crossing #140FranklinTN37064
$1,615,000.00Ekelem Ifeatu7011 Lindley Hill Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
$875,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351403 Leeds DrFranklinTN37067

