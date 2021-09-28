Williamson County Property Transfers September 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for September 13-17, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$420,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3089 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$580,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3509 Mer Rouge CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,810,000.003009 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
$491,646.00Southeast Parkway102 Southeast PkwyFranklinTN37064
$975,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46825 Flower Hill DrCollege GroveTN37046
$440,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 1110 Crestwood LnSpring HillTN37174
$899,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec37104 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$940,000.00Blossom Park4006 Blossom Trail LnFranklinTN37064
$742,452.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37082 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$1,775,000.00Heathrow Hills5206 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwoodTN37027
$470,000.00Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1162 Deercrest CirFranklinTN37069
$580,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 4101 Wilshire DrFranklinTN37064
$476,907.00Park Place605 S Margin StFranklinTN37064
$730,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2092 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$800,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph81549 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$490,160.00Crews CharlesPinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$440,100.00Maplewood Sec 2210 Julia CtFranklinTN37064
$770,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12221 Castlewood DrFranklinTN37064
$2,475,000.004286 Peyt-trinity RdCollege GroveTN37046
$507,500.00Haley LnCollege GroveTN37046
$563,581.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164049 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52212 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52508 Pullman CtThompsons StationTN37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52509 Pullman CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,040,000.00Ellington Park Sec 5200 Gilbert DrFranklinTN37064
$633,700.00Concord Country Est Sec 21316 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52501 Pullman CtThompsons StationTN37179
$855,000.00Summerlyn Sec63271 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$470,000.00Copper Ridge Ph7101 Clavie Crew LnSpring HillTN37174
$512,250.00Harpeth Meadows154 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$463,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-12022 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$200,000.00Kinzie Mccord RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$1,085,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 6116 Cedar Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$764,538.00Riverbluff Sec31051 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$735,000.00Polk Place Sec 9128 Gallagher DrFranklinTN37064
$3,316,031.00Meadow Lake Sec 15114 Meadow Lake RdBrentwoodTN37027
$855,000.001254 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$800,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2408 Twickenham PlFranklinTN37069
$688,287.00Arrington Ridge Sec17045 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$1,050,000.00Westhaven Sec52601 Drummond StFranklinTN37064
$835,000.00Waters Edge Sec27025 Headwaters DrFranklinTN37064
$475,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 92558 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$389,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 72985 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,129,022.00River Landing Sec 1217 Winburn LnFranklinTN37069
$225,000.00Newport Meadows305 Newport Meadows CirThompsons StationTN37179
$1,100,000.007924 Nolensville RdArringtonTN37014
$582,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 4-b2041 Universe CtNolensvilleTN37135
$420,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2609 Spokane CtFranklinTN37069
$911,539.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27040 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$625,000.001914 Dr Robinson RdSpring HillTN37174
$1,950,000.00Hood Edward3910 Sparkman RdThompsons StationTN37179
$600,000.00Benevento Ph 13109 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
$916,023.00Lockwood Glen Sec82001 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$675,000.00Polk Place Sec 8225 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$644,540.00Brixworth Ph7b9016 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$664,640.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164041 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$439,000.00Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$555,000.002075 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
$1,535,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 11106 Battlewood StFranklinTN37069
$720,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c2203 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$864,681.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12258 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,398,000.00Westhaven Sec33200 Cavanaugh LnFranklinTN37064
$79,900.00Mcfarren Neil Sterling And Diane LynnE Mcewen DrFranklinTN37067
$730,000.00Brixworth Ph61095 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$790,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351230 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
$620,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W108 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
$725,327.00Scales Farmstead Ph2416 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$970,000.001284 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$415,000.00Smith JefferyByrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$460,000.00Benevento East Sec 11008 Via Francesco WaySpring HillTN37174
$430,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1464 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,500,000.00Trace View Est5313 Crown DrFranklinTN37064
$985,000.00Westhaven Sec52607 Drummond StFranklinTN37064
$1,437,000.00Harts Landmark2179 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
$813,415.00Arrington Ridge Sec17056 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$209,000.00Hill Est229 Cherry DrFranklinTN37064
$920,000.00Brentwood Glen9049 Fallswood LnBrentwoodTN37027
$340,000.00Highland Gardens309 Mercury DrFranklinTN37064
$765,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20337 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$256,000.00Orleans Est Condos1503 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$747,269.00Stephens Valley Sec3278 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$1,900,000.00Taramore Ph 49520 Elgin WayBrentwoodTN37027
$675,000.002526 Goose Creek By-passFranklinTN37064
$682,000.00Waddell Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$440,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2904 Idlewild CtFranklinTN37069
$5,825,000.00S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
$1,425,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 4b4071 Kings Camp PassArringtonTN37014
$844,385.00Daventry Sec23198 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$1,149,900.00Stephens Valley Sec 6641 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$600,000.00991 Westhaven Blvd #12FranklinTN37064
$185,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 21059 Stockett DrNashvilleTN37221
$565,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 41523 Chestnut Springs RdBrentwoodTN37027
$805,000.00Cottonwood Est607 Countryside CtFranklinTN37069
$564,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 8418 Benton LnFranklinTN37067
$480,000.00Golden Meadows Sec 2131 Golden Meadow LnFranklinTN37067
$395,000.00Mcfarlin RdNolensvilleTN37135
$915,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23724 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21017 Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
$12,000,000.00Twin Valley Farms9663 Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
$815,000.001966 Burke Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,471,092.00Traditions Sec51877 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$413,300.00Wyngate Est Ph 171721 Freiburg DrSpring HillTN37174
$800,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1494 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
$586,498.00Wakefield Sec 43024 Romain TrlSpring HillTN37174
$920,825.00Falls Grove Sec79017 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$135,100.00Falls Grove Sec75004 Great Falls CtCollege GroveTN37046
$645,000.00Southern Woods Sec 11428 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,320,000.00Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,150,000.00Brookfield Sec 199943 Lodestone DrBrentwoodTN37027
$876,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E308 Stillcreek DrFranklinTN37064
$558,000.00Ashley BartSkinner RdArringtonTN37014
$271,620.00Ashley Bart2241 Skinner RdArringtonTN37014
$506,900.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13215 Calvin CtFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Avalon Sec 1495 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
$493,000.00Franklin Green Sec 93157 Tristan DrFranklinTN37064
$326,835.00Cumberland Estates Ph34004 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$450,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31871 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$725,000.00Hickory Springs Sec27609 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$952,500.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec23001 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
$975,000.00Jackson Lake Sec 1114 Jackson Lake DrFranklinTN37069
$745,000.00Avalon Sec 6505 Pennystone DrFranklinTN37067
$282,000.00Avery AcresOld Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
$320,000.00Willow Crest Ph27823 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
$8,087,500.00Ladd RdFranklinTN37067
$410,120.00Pennock Place7310 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$443,000.00Meadowgreen Acres325 Stable RdFranklinTN37069
$580,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec4Bussing PassCollege GroveTN37046
$746,121.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1524 Little Leaf WayNolensvilleTN37135
$725,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2255 Stanley Park LnFranklinTN37069
$421,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3105 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$830,000.00Willowmet Sec 5-b2052 Willowmet LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,000,000.004995 Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
$580,000.00Country Club Est520 Mansion DrBrentwoodTN37027
$232,560.00Crockett Springs Ph 1154 Rue De GrandeBrentwoodTN37027
$425,000.00River Rest Sec 1207 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$135,100.00Falls Grove Sec67142 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$786,445.00Falls Grove Sec67146 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$3,100,000.00Magnolia Vale Ph 29619 Mitchell PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$815,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25110 Prince Phillip CvBrentwoodTN37027
$683,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C235 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$530,000.00Copper Ridge Ph11984 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$494,600.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-14005 Linden CtFranklinTN37069
$456,000.00Meadowgreen Acres325 Stable RdFranklinTN37069
$676,634.00Arrington Ridge Sec17065 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$820,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec2301 Rafferty CtFranklinTN37064
$1,075,000.00Telfair Ph2152 Telfair LnNolensvilleTN37135
$630,085.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2033 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$725,000.00Westhaven Sec493099 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
$1,370,000.00Timberline Sec 3192 Timberline DrFranklinTN37069
$385,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26043 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$577,200.00Franklin Green Sec 43264 Nolen LnFranklinTN37064
$719,000.00Tollgate Sec103025 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
$3,985,000.00Avalon Sec 3439 Canterbury RiseFranklinTN37067
$1,450,000.00Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 2104 Essex CtFranklinTN37067
$241,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 42221 Joann Dr Spring HillTN37174
$430,000.00Owens5496 Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064

