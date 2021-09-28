Williamson County Property Transfers September 13

See where houses sold for September 13-17, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$420,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3089 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$580,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3
|509 Mer Rouge Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,810,000.00
|3009 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$491,646.00
|Southeast Parkway
|102 Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6825 Flower Hill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$440,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 1
|110 Crestwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$899,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7104 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$940,000.00
|Blossom Park
|4006 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$742,452.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7082 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,775,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5206 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1
|162 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$580,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 4
|101 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$476,907.00
|Park Place
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2092 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph8
|1549 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$490,160.00
|Crews Charles
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$440,100.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|210 Julia Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2221 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,475,000.00
|4286 Peyt-trinity Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$507,500.00
|Haley Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$563,581.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4049 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2212 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2508 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2509 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,040,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 5
|200 Gilbert Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$633,700.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 2
|1316 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2501 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$855,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3271 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$470,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph7
|101 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$512,250.00
|Harpeth Meadows
|154 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$463,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|2022 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$200,000.00
|Kinzie Mccord Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$1,085,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6
|116 Cedar Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$764,538.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1051 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 9
|128 Gallagher Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,316,031.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 1
|5114 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$855,000.00
|1254 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$800,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|408 Twickenham Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$688,287.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7045 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,050,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|601 Drummond St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7025 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|2558 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$389,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 7
|2985 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,129,022.00
|River Landing Sec 1
|217 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$225,000.00
|Newport Meadows
|305 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,100,000.00
|7924 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$582,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-b
|2041 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$420,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2
|609 Spokane Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$911,539.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7040 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$625,000.00
|1914 Dr Robinson Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,950,000.00
|Hood Edward
|3910 Sparkman Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3109 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$916,023.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2001 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 8
|225 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$644,540.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9016 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$664,640.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4041 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$439,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$555,000.00
|2075 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,535,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|1106 Battlewood St
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$720,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c
|2203 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$864,681.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2258 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,398,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|200 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$79,900.00
|Mcfarren Neil Sterling And Diane Lynn
|E Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$730,000.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1095 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$790,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1230 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$620,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|108 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$725,327.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|416 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$970,000.00
|1284 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$415,000.00
|Smith Jeffery
|Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$460,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|1008 Via Francesco Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$430,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1464 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Trace View Est
|5313 Crown Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|607 Drummond St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,437,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2179 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$813,415.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7056 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$209,000.00
|Hill Est
|229 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$920,000.00
|Brentwood Glen
|9049 Fallswood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$340,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|309 Mercury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$765,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|337 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$256,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1503 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$747,269.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|278 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,900,000.00
|Taramore Ph 4
|9520 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$675,000.00
|2526 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$682,000.00
|Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|904 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$5,825,000.00
|S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4b
|4071 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$844,385.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3198 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,149,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec 6
|641 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$600,000.00
|991 Westhaven Blvd #12
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 2
|1059 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$565,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 4
|1523 Chestnut Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$805,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|607 Countryside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$564,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 8
|418 Benton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$480,000.00
|Golden Meadows Sec 2
|131 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$395,000.00
|Mcfarlin Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$915,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|724 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1017 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$12,000,000.00
|Twin Valley Farms
|9663 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$815,000.00
|1966 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,471,092.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1877 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$413,300.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 17
|1721 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$800,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1494 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$586,498.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3024 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$920,825.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9017 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$135,100.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5004 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$645,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|1428 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,320,000.00
|Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|9943 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$876,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|308 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$558,000.00
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$271,620.00
|Ashley Bart
|2241 Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$506,900.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3215 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|495 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$493,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 9
|3157 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$326,835.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4004 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1871 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Hickory Springs Sec2
|7609 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$952,500.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|3001 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Jackson Lake Sec 1
|114 Jackson Lake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$745,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|505 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$282,000.00
|Avery Acres
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$320,000.00
|Willow Crest Ph2
|7823 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$8,087,500.00
|Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$410,120.00
|Pennock Place
|7310 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$443,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|325 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$580,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$746,121.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1524 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|255 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$421,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3105 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$830,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 5-b
|2052 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|4995 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$580,000.00
|Country Club Est
|520 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$232,560.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|154 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$425,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|207 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$135,100.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7142 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$786,445.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7146 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$3,100,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|9619 Mitchell Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$815,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5110 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$683,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|235 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1
|1984 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$494,600.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|4005 Linden Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$456,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|325 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$676,634.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7065 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$820,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec2
|301 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|152 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$630,085.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2033 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|3099 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,370,000.00
|Timberline Sec 3
|192 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$385,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6043 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$577,200.00
|Franklin Green Sec 4
|3264 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$719,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3025 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$3,985,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|439 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,450,000.00
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 2
|104 Essex Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$241,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4
|2221 Joann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$430,000.00
|Owens
|5496 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
