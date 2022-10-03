Williamson County Property Transfers September 12

See where houses and property sold for September 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$783,053.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7663 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$743,110.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7633 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,014,268.00
|Old Creek Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 7
|1204 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4111 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,317.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2664 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$680,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|2818 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7006 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,222,521.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2048 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$684,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 3
|2139 Sister Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|6761 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,200,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 9-b
|50 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$598,900.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|277 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$606,000.00
|2325 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$659,900.00
|Franklin Green Sec 7
|3115 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000.00
|Warren Lloyd Duff Prop
|6775 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a
|3752 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Warren Lloyd Duff
|6777 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,035,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1
|1565 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,000.00
|Jubilee Ridge
|3010 Jubilee Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$440,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2651 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,129,392.00
|Temple Hills Country Club
|6500 Stableford Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000,000.00
|Sunset Manor
|1345 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Andover Sec 3
|504 Lasalle Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3024 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|116 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$325,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c
|3312 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c
|3308 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$431,700.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7708 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,180,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 1
|1215 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,370.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7068 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$940,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8232 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$529,990.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|304 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000.00
|1327 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$912,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|507 Promenade Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1
|101 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$512,500.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1918 Redbud Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$862,795.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7080 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 3
|1755 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 3
|1755 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,685,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5202 Lake Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Kiern Theodore Prop
|2078 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$769,000.00
|Benevento Ph 2
|4033 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|779 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$974,900.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|8011 Lipscomb Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,000.00
|3736 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,045,000.00
|Century Ind Park Sec 3
|Century Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$895,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|4001 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$860,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1917 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$422,000.00
|School Manor
|422 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,427,200.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,275,790.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|842 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000.00
|Willowick
|1525 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$432,025.00
|7703 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 2
|803 Quail Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,062,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1203 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000.00
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2
|7116 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5
|305 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,198,815.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3013 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,291,572.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1525 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,233,844.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5562 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$455,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|301 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$538,500.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7150 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Hill Est
|236 Sycamore Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1257 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$828,515.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3033 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,800,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8516 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,234,275.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|605 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$617,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1
|7016 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,000.00
|Lincoln Park
|7204 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$789,900.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|1029 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec5
|4063 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,500,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1925 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Ninth Ave N Right Of Way
|802 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$468,500.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2
|7302 Brooklet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|408 Ripley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5492 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|210 Wynbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2
|1804 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$673,175.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|308 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$595,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1047 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8115 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$674,990.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|402 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,641.00
|Wiesner Custom Homes
|6824 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,392,500.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2
|2935 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 6
|1214 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|304 Crooked Oak Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,069,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|660 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$182,500.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|226 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$630,000.00
|5160 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 16
|123 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$672,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2208 Creekside Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2
|604 Canters Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,300,000.00
|4369 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|2758 Standing Oak Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$353,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,180,500.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|862 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1067 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$982,400.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2214 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$915,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 4
|8331 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5
|352 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,025.00
|Audubon Cove
|7301 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$339,600.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|505 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a
|1623 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6664 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4
|7158 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,250,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|1464 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 2
|1310 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|713 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,249,854.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|856 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$733,110.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7312 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,278,318.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|813 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3016 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,712,267.00
|935 Edmondson Pike
|935 Edmondson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|311 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$818,113.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4080 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3-a
|411 Maplewood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8224 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Bethany Hills Sec 2
|6060 Bethany Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$380,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 3
|791 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$570,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|403 Orchid Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|524 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|711 Sir Winston Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6133 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,700.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|305 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000.00
|Hydeaway Hills
|100 Becky Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Trace End Est Sec 2
|108 Trace End Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$652,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1025 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7106 Timberlane Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|7019 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$767,986.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2114 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$518,832.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|1520 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$474,999.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|3007 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|136 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$925,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|1108 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135