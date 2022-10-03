Williamson County Property Transfers September 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See where houses and property sold for September 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$783,053.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57663 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$743,110.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57633 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$3,014,268.00Old Creek Pvt LnFranklin37064
$700,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 71204 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$350,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4Franklin37064
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104111 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$375,317.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12664 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$680,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 22818 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17006 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$1,222,521.00Annecy Ph2b2048 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$684,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 32139 Sister CtNolensville37135
$700,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 16761 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$5,200,000.00Governors Club Ph 9-b50 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$598,900.00Sullivan Farms Sec A277 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$606,000.002325 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$659,900.00Franklin Green Sec 73115 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$2,600,000.00Warren Lloyd Duff Prop6775 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec5a3752 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$600,000.00Warren Lloyd Duff6777 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,035,000.00Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec11565 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$1,225,000.00Jubilee Ridge3010 Jubilee Ridge RdFranklin37069
$440,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22651 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$2,129,392.00Temple Hills Country Club6500 Stableford LnFranklin37069
$3,000,000.00Sunset Manor1345 W Main StFranklin37064
$615,000.00Andover Sec 3504 Lasalle CtFranklin37064
$695,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23024 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$600,000.00Avalon Sec 4116 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$325,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec2c3312 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$325,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec2c3308 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$431,700.00Fernvale Springs Condos7708 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$1,180,000.00Brenthaven Sec 11215 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$855,370.00Arrington Ridge Sec27068 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$940,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28232 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$529,990.00Copper Ridge Ph5304 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$625,000.001327 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$912,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2507 Promenade CtFranklin37064
$435,000.00Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1101 Deercrest CirFranklin37069
$512,500.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11918 Redbud CtFranklin37064
$862,795.00Arrington Ridge Sec27080 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,150,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 31755 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$1,685,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 25202 Lake CtBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Kiern Theodore Prop2078 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$769,000.00Benevento Ph 24033 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$775,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30779 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$974,900.00Brenthaven Sec 48011 Lipscomb CtBrentwood37027
$569,000.003736 Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$2,045,000.00Century Ind Park Sec 3Century CtFranklin37064
$895,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec14001 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$860,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph71917 Kittemer LnSpring Hill37174
$422,000.00School Manor422 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$1,427,200.00Westhaven Sec60Danny LnFranklin37064
$2,275,790.00Westhaven Sec 58842 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$855,000.00Willowick1525 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$432,025.007703 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$1,000,000.00Fountainhead Sec 2803 Quail Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,062,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11203 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$655,000.00Sweetbriar Springs Ph27116 Sweetbriar CirFairview37062
$1,500,000.00River Oaks Sec 5305 Appomattox DrBrentwood37027
$1,198,815.00Littlebury Sec13013 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,291,572.00Annecy Ph2b1525 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,233,844.00Hardeman Springs Sec35562 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$455,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J301 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$538,500.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37150 Willow CtBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Hill Est236 Sycamore DrFranklin37064
$475,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341257 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$828,515.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3033 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$2,800,000.00Grove Sec78516 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,234,275.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2605 Silva LnNolensville37135
$617,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 17016 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$785,000.00Lincoln Park7204 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$789,900.00Belshire Ph 11029 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Kings Chapel Sec54063 Old Light CirArrington37014
$3,500,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx1925 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$1,300,000.00Ninth Ave N Right Of Way802 Fair StFranklin37064
$468,500.00Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 27302 Brooklet CvFairview37062
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 40408 Ripley LnFranklin37064
$2,200,000.00Traceland Est5492 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$599,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B210 Wynbrook CtFranklin37064
$625,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 21804 Looking Glass LnNolensville37135
$673,175.00Copper Ridge Ph5308 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$595,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1047 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Brenthaven Sec 58115 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$674,990.00Copper Ridge Ph5402 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$735,641.00Wiesner Custom Homes6824 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,392,500.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 22935 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$650,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 61214 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$500,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 1304 Crooked Oak CtFranklin37067
$1,069,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3660 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$182,500.00Meadowgreen Acres226 Derby LnFranklin37069
$630,000.005160 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$715,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 16123 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$672,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22208 Creekside CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2604 Canters CtFranklin37067
$2,300,000.004369 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$900,000.002758 Standing Oak DrThompsons Station37179
$353,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-2Franklin37064
$1,180,500.00Westhaven Sec59862 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31067 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$982,400.00Annecy Ph12214 Broadway StNolensville37135
$915,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 48331 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5352 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$550,025.00Audubon Cove7301 Audubon CvFairview37062
$339,600.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1505 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$840,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a1623 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26664 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$710,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 47158 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$1,250,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone1464 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 21310 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$1,010,000.00Westhaven Sec43713 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$1,249,854.00Westhaven Sec59856 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$733,110.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17312 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$1,278,318.00Westhaven Sec59813 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$480,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3016 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$2,712,267.00935 Edmondson Pike935 Edmondson PikeBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec1311 Walter Roberts StFranklin37064
$818,113.00Waters Edge Sec64080 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$625,000.00Maplewood Sec 3-a411 Maplewood DrFranklin37064
$960,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28224 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Bethany Hills Sec 26060 Bethany BlvdNashville37221
$380,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 3791 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$570,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A403 Orchid TrlFranklin37064
$715,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a524 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$615,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 2711 Sir Winston PlFranklin37064
$420,000.00St Marlo Sec26133 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$630,700.00Copper Ridge Ph5305 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000.00Hydeaway Hills100 Becky Pvt LnFranklin37064
$825,000.00Trace End Est Sec 2108 Trace End DrFranklin37069
$652,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21025 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Chester Est Sec 37106 Timberlane CtFairview37062
$660,000.00Wades Grove Sec18a7019 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$767,986.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2114 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$518,832.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec141520 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$474,999.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 13007 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$640,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J136 Crestfield PlFranklin37069
$925,000.00Telfair Ph21108 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135

