Williamson County Property Transfers September 12

See where houses and property sold for September 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $783,053.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7663 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $743,110.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7633 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $3,014,268.00 Old Creek Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 7 1204 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $350,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4 Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 4111 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $375,317.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2664 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $680,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 2818 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7006 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $1,222,521.00 Annecy Ph2b 2048 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $684,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 3 2139 Sister Ct Nolensville 37135 $700,000.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 6761 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,200,000.00 Governors Club Ph 9-b 50 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $598,900.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 277 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $606,000.00 2325 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $659,900.00 Franklin Green Sec 7 3115 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $2,600,000.00 Warren Lloyd Duff Prop 6775 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5a 3752 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000.00 Warren Lloyd Duff 6777 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,035,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 1565 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000.00 Jubilee Ridge 3010 Jubilee Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $440,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2651 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,129,392.00 Temple Hills Country Club 6500 Stableford Ln Franklin 37069 $3,000,000.00 Sunset Manor 1345 W Main St Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Andover Sec 3 504 Lasalle Ct Franklin 37064 $695,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3024 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $600,000.00 Avalon Sec 4 116 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $325,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec2c 3312 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $325,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec2c 3308 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $431,700.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7708 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $1,180,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 1 1215 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,370.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7068 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $940,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8232 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $529,990.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 304 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $625,000.00 1327 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $912,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 507 Promenade Ct Franklin 37064 $435,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1 101 Deercrest Cir Franklin 37069 $512,500.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1918 Redbud Ct Franklin 37064 $862,795.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7080 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,150,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 1755 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 1755 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,685,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 2 5202 Lake Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Kiern Theodore Prop 2078 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $769,000.00 Benevento Ph 2 4033 Campania Strada Spring Hill 37174 $775,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 779 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $974,900.00 Brenthaven Sec 4 8011 Lipscomb Ct Brentwood 37027 $569,000.00 3736 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,045,000.00 Century Ind Park Sec 3 Century Ct Franklin 37064 $895,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 4001 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $860,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph7 1917 Kittemer Ln Spring Hill 37174 $422,000.00 School Manor 422 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $1,427,200.00 Westhaven Sec60 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $2,275,790.00 Westhaven Sec 58 842 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $855,000.00 Willowick 1525 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $432,025.00 7703 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $1,000,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 2 803 Quail Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,062,000.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1203 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $655,000.00 Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 7116 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview 37062 $1,500,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 305 Appomattox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,198,815.00 Littlebury Sec1 3013 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,291,572.00 Annecy Ph2b 1525 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,233,844.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5562 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $455,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 301 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $538,500.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7150 Willow Ct Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Hill Est 236 Sycamore Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1257 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $828,515.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3033 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,800,000.00 Grove Sec7 8516 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,234,275.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 605 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $617,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 7016 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $785,000.00 Lincoln Park 7204 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $789,900.00 Belshire Ph 1 1029 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec5 4063 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $3,500,000.00 Galleria Commercial Complx 1925 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $1,300,000.00 Ninth Ave N Right Of Way 802 Fair St Franklin 37064 $468,500.00 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 7302 Brooklet Cv Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 408 Ripley Ln Franklin 37064 $2,200,000.00 Traceland Est 5492 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $599,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 210 Wynbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 1804 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville 37135 $673,175.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 308 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $595,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1047 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 8115 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $674,990.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 402 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $735,641.00 Wiesner Custom Homes 6824 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,392,500.00 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2 2935 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 6 1214 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 304 Crooked Oak Ct Franklin 37067 $1,069,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 660 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $182,500.00 Meadowgreen Acres 226 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $630,000.00 5160 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 16 123 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $672,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2208 Creekside Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 604 Canters Ct Franklin 37067 $2,300,000.00 4369 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 2758 Standing Oak Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $353,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-2 Franklin 37064 $1,180,500.00 Westhaven Sec59 862 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1067 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $982,400.00 Annecy Ph1 2214 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $915,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 4 8331 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 352 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $550,025.00 Audubon Cove 7301 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $339,600.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 505 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $840,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a 1623 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6664 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $710,000.00 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 7158 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $1,250,000.00 Woodlands @ Copperstone 1464 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Redwing Meadows Sec 2 1310 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $1,010,000.00 Westhaven Sec43 713 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,249,854.00 Westhaven Sec59 856 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $733,110.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7312 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $1,278,318.00 Westhaven Sec59 813 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $480,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c 3016 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,712,267.00 935 Edmondson Pike 935 Edmondson Pike Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 311 Walter Roberts St Franklin 37064 $818,113.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4080 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Maplewood Sec 3-a 411 Maplewood Dr Franklin 37064 $960,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8224 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Bethany Hills Sec 2 6060 Bethany Blvd Nashville 37221 $380,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 3 791 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $570,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 403 Orchid Trl Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a 524 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 2 711 Sir Winston Pl Franklin 37064 $420,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 6133 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $630,700.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 305 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000.00 Hydeaway Hills 100 Becky Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Trace End Est Sec 2 108 Trace End Dr Franklin 37069 $652,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1025 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $350,000.00 Chester Est Sec 3 7106 Timberlane Ct Fairview 37062 $660,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18a 7019 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $767,986.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2114 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $518,832.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 1520 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $474,999.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 3007 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $640,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 136 Crestfield Pl Franklin 37069 $925,000.00 Telfair Ph2 1108 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135