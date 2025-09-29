Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 8, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 8-12, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $315,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7126 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $553,160 1742 Barker Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7120 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,125,000 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 148 1569 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $1,175,000 Cole Robert Prop Pb 31 Pg 8 2000 Far Fara Way Brentwood 37027 $865,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83 609 Foxborough Sq N Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144 1346 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $608,500 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1310 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $525,000 Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91 1720 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $590,000 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,359,620 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1131 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $600,000 Krump Helen E B Pb 85 Pg 86 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $1,386,000 Benington Sec10 Pb 65 Pg 97 2660 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $1,895,000 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2016 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $450,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1157 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000 S Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,720,000 Glen Abbey Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 121 1775 Macallan Dr Brentwood 37027 $744,691 Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86 110 Arkstone Ln Spring Hill 37174 $498,750 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 3006 Sommette Dr Spring Hill 37174 $360,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 38 Pg 114 1003 Lowrey Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6042 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 Burkitt Village Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 143 2213 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,402,374 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4065 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $815,373 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 634 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $805,000 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 680 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $779,500 Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60 1502 Towne Park Ln Franklin 37067 $1,055,000 Waters Edge Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 67 4042 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $20,085 Whittmore Ph1 900 Whittmore Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,105,000 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7017 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $500,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101 4015 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,985,498 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5128 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,530,000 Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54 1052 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 2246 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $726,999 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 647 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,412,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 3013 Portland Ct Franklin 37064 $775,000 Spencer Hall Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 49 3113 Friars Bridge Pass Franklin 37064 $580,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 2009 Keiser St Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74 2085 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $210,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7541 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $490,000 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $780,000 Benevento East Ph 2 Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 123 5010 Moretto Ct Spring Hill 37174 $640,000 Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93 3067 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $733,898 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 1010 Myrtle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $429,900 Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72 2307 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1 220 Azalea Ln Franklin 37064 $1,014,000 4356 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $2,900,000 Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 45 3208 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $375,000 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 1019 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,100,000 Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 23 9454 Appleton Ct Brentwood 37027 $640,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8036 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $490,000 Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 554 1012 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,325,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Pb 52 Pg 80 1327 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,389,000 Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 143 2181 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $823,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 146 2203 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,750,000 Westhaven Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 85 1616 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55 921 Hickory Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $620,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109 203 Toliver Ct Franklin 37067 $910,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 19 1008 Noble Cir Franklin 37069 $1,480,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 701 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,135,000 Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129 4024 Campania Strada Spring Hill 37174 $3,700,000 Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 148 8389 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $3,650,000 Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 147 9216 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $3,080,000 Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146 9725 Ballad Pvt Ct College Grove 37046 $442,000 Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 64 7313 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $590,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64 161 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $710,000 Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81 1610 Longmont Ct Franklin 37067 $450,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1018 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $796,800 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 901 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $821,000 Westhaven Sec 42 Pb 60 Pg 149 6067 Keats St Franklin 37064 $879,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 104 Morris St Franklin 37064 $621,800 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3014 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $610,000 Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109 1106 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $1,187,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93 923 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 4031 Tomich Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6752 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $1,010,000 Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114 5025 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $505,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1905 Bugle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25 1276 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $375,000 Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 20 7116 Meadow View Dr Fairview 37062 $1,015,000 Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2 3020 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $735,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6785 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37048 $800,000 Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34 109 Grove Ln Franklin 37064 $802,720 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7312 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $615,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 526 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $1,688,777 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7420 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $639,000 Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 131 1220 Kelly Ct Franklin 37064 $965,000 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50 3013 Arbuckle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,650,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 5006 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $895,000 Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101 7304 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $240,000 7464 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $858,634 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 651 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,140,000 Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 116 16 Angel Tr Brentwood 37027 $415,000 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D 420 S Petway St Franklin 37064 $1,248,329 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 3012 Port Clinton Ct Franklin 37067 $430,000 Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89 1253 Annapolis Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,850,000 3443 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,015,145 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7271 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $575,000 Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137 1902 Baileys Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,350,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8869 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $565,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83 2779 Landcashire Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1206 Twin Oaks Dr Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 148 8410 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $3,250,000 Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 147 9219 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8207 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $26,410,822 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $585,000 Cameron Farms Sec 7-b Pb 26 Pg 28 2569 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I 313 Bel Aire Dr Franklin 37064 $3,192,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1928 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson Station 37179 $450,000 7303 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $995,000 Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42 7010 Willowick Dr Brentwood 37027 $807,452 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 653 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $535,900 Towne Village @tollgate 2000 Bungalow Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000 Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36 350 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $300,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3245 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $543,000 Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33 302 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 86 3125 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $80,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7316 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email