Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 8, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from September 8-12, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$315,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817126 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$553,1601742 Barker RdThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557120 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,125,000Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 1481569 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$1,175,000Cole Robert Prop Pb 31 Pg 82000 Far Fara WayBrentwood37027
$865,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83609 Foxborough Sq NBrentwood37027
$950,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 1441346 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$608,500Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941310 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$525,000Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 911720 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$590,000Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,359,620Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311131 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$600,000Krump Helen E B Pb 85 Pg 86Nolensville RdArrington37014
$1,386,000Benington Sec10 Pb 65 Pg 972660 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$1,895,000Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892016 Vail TrNolensville37135
$450,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141157 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$475,000S Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,720,000Glen Abbey Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 1211775 Macallan DrBrentwood37027
$744,691Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86110 Arkstone LnSpring Hill37174
$498,750Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 163006 Sommette DrSpring Hill37174
$360,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 38 Pg 1141003 Lowrey PlBrentwood37027
$1,475,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$800,000Burkitt Village Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 1432213 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$1,402,374Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784065 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$815,373Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143634 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$805,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143680 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$779,500Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601502 Towne Park LnFranklin37067
$1,055,000Waters Edge Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 674042 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$20,085Whittmore Ph1900 Whittmore DrNolensville37135
$2,105,000Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27017 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$500,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1014015 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,985,498Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345128 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,530,000Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541052 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$2,200,0002246 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$726,999Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143647 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,412,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1133013 Portland CtFranklin37064
$775,000Spencer Hall Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 493113 Friars Bridge PassFranklin37064
$580,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 162009 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 742085 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$210,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657541 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$490,000Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$780,000Benevento East Ph 2 Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 1235010 Moretto CtSpring Hill37174
$640,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933067 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$733,898Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431010 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$429,900Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722307 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1220 Azalea LnFranklin37064
$1,014,0004356 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$2,900,000Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 453208 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$375,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 721019 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$2,100,000Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 239454 Appleton CtBrentwood37027
$640,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298036 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$490,000Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 5541012 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000Westhaven Sec 26 Pb 52 Pg 801327 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,389,000Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1432181 Albany DrFranklin37067
$823,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 1462203 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$2,750,000Westhaven Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 851616 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,100,000Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55921 Hickory Hills DrFranklin37067
$620,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109203 Toliver CtFranklin37067
$910,000Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 191008 Noble CirFranklin37069
$1,480,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52701 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$1,135,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1294024 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$3,700,000Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 1488389 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$3,650,000Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 1479216 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$3,080,000Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 1469725 Ballad Pvt CtCollege Grove37046
$442,000Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 647313 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$590,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64161 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$710,000Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 811610 Longmont CtFranklin37067
$450,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081018 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$796,800Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131901 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$821,000Westhaven Sec 42 Pb 60 Pg 1496067 Keats StFranklin37064
$879,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38104 Morris StFranklin37064
$621,800Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083014 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$610,000Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 1091106 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$1,187,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93923 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$700,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1304031 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636752 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$1,010,000Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 1145025 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$505,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681905 Bugle CtSpring Hill37174
$950,000Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 251276 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$375,000Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 207116 Meadow View DrFairview37062
$1,015,000Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 23020 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$735,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076785 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37048
$800,000Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34109 Grove LnFranklin37064
$802,720Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377312 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$615,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143526 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$1,688,777Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507420 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$639,000Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 1311220 Kelly CtFranklin37064
$965,000Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 503013 Arbuckle LnSpring Hill37174
$1,650,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 445006 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$895,000Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 1017304 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$240,0007464 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$858,634Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143651 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,140,000Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 11616 Angel TrBrentwood37027
$415,000Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D420 S Petway StFranklin37064
$1,248,329Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1253012 Port Clinton CtFranklin37067
$430,000Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891253 Annapolis CirSpring Hill37174
$1,850,0003443 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,015,145Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827271 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$575,000Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371902 Baileys Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$2,350,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118869 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$565,000Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832779 Landcashire CtThompsons Station37179
$510,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031206 Twin Oaks DrFranklin37064
$2,300,000Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 1488410 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$3,250,000Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 1479219 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408207 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$26,410,822Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$585,000Cameron Farms Sec 7-b Pb 26 Pg 282569 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$500,000Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I313 Bel Aire DrFranklin37064
$3,192,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071928 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$700,000Harpeth-peyt RdThompson Station37179
$450,0007303 Lake RdFairview37062
$995,000Willowick Pb 12 Pg 427010 Willowick DrBrentwood37027
$807,452Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143653 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$535,900Towne Village @tollgate2000 Bungalow DrThompsons Station37179
$615,000Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36350 Astor WayFranklin37064
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363245 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$543,000Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33302 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$1,260,000Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 863125 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$80,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477316 Audubon CvFairview37062

