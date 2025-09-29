Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 8, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 8-12, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$315,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7126 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$553,160
|1742 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7120 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,125,000
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 148
|1569 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,175,000
|Cole Robert Prop Pb 31 Pg 8
|2000 Far Fara Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83
|609 Foxborough Sq N
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144
|1346 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$608,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1310 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91
|1720 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$590,000
|Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,359,620
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1131 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Krump Helen E B Pb 85 Pg 86
|Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,386,000
|Benington Sec10 Pb 65 Pg 97
|2660 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,895,000
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2016 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1157 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|S Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,720,000
|Glen Abbey Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 121
|1775 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$744,691
|Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86
|110 Arkstone Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,750
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|3006 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 38 Pg 114
|1003 Lowrey Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Burkitt Village Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 143
|2213 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,402,374
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4065 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$815,373
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|634 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$805,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|680 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$779,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1502 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,055,000
|Waters Edge Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 67
|4042 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$20,085
|Whittmore Ph1
|900 Whittmore Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,105,000
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7017 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$500,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101
|4015 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,985,498
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5128 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,530,000
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1052 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|2246 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$726,999
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|647 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,412,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|3013 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 49
|3113 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|2009 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74
|2085 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$210,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7541 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$490,000
|Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$780,000
|Benevento East Ph 2 Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 123
|5010 Moretto Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3067 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$733,898
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1010 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$429,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2307 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1
|220 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,014,000
|4356 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000
|Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 45
|3208 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|1019 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,100,000
|Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 23
|9454 Appleton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8036 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$490,000
|Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 554
|1012 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1327 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,389,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 143
|2181 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$823,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 146
|2203 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,750,000
|Westhaven Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 85
|1616 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55
|921 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$620,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109
|203 Toliver Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$910,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 19
|1008 Noble Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,480,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|701 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,135,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|4024 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,700,000
|Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 148
|8389 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,650,000
|Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 147
|9216 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,080,000
|Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146
|9725 Ballad Pvt Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$442,000
|Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 64
|7313 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$590,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|161 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$710,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81
|1610 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1018 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$796,800
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|901 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$821,000
|Westhaven Sec 42 Pb 60 Pg 149
|6067 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|104 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$621,800
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3014 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109
|1106 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,187,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93
|923 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|4031 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6752 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,010,000
|Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114
|5025 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1905 Bugle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25
|1276 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$375,000
|Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 20
|7116 Meadow View Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,015,000
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|3020 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$735,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6785 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37048
|$800,000
|Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34
|109 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$802,720
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7312 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|526 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,688,777
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7420 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,000
|Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 131
|1220 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|3013 Arbuckle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,650,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|5006 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101
|7304 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$240,000
|7464 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$858,634
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|651 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,140,000
|Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 116
|16 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D
|420 S Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,248,329
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|3012 Port Clinton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$430,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1253 Annapolis Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,850,000
|3443 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,015,145
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7271 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$575,000
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1902 Baileys Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,350,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8869 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$565,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2779 Landcashire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1206 Twin Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 148
|8410 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,250,000
|Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 147
|9219 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8207 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$26,410,822
|Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$585,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b Pb 26 Pg 28
|2569 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I
|313 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,192,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1928 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$450,000
|7303 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$995,000
|Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42
|7010 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$807,452
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|653 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,900
|Towne Village @tollgate
|2000 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|350 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3245 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$543,000
|Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33
|302 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 86
|3125 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$80,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7316 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
Please join our FREE Newsletter