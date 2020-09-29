Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 8

See where houses sold for September 8-11, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|329500
|Simmons Ridge
|2007 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|257619
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln A-102
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1355000
|3060 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|354350
|Riverview Park
|717 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|272000
|Scarborough Place
|7505 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|715000
|Sunny Side
|6581 Sunny Side Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|611703
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7554 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|544500
|Arrington Retreat
|160 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|450000
|Tollgate Village
|3363 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|394900
|Chapmans Crossing
|4082 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|384000
|Fieldstone Farms
|73 Cromford Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|700000
|Westhaven
|115 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|Cumberland Estates
|1006 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|810000
|Westhaven
|111 Gladstone Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Maplewood Office Park
|400 Sugartree Ln #420
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1447000
|5178 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|545000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|831 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Montpier Farms
|108 Fox Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|205000
|West Meade
|1257 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|712256
|Pasquo Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|573500
|Polk Place
|121 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3100000
|Governors Club
|12 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|361250
|River Rest
|1019 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|281300
|Grove
|8552 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|550000
|2815 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|324500
|Simmons Ridge
|4123 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1480000
|Thornton James
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525250
|Concord Forest
|147 Ridgewood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|865000
|Leavitt Ridge
|7101 Lyric Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1039737
|Berry Farms Town Center
|9067 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|645000
|Douglass Glen
|2410 Douglass Glen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485000
|Hill Property
|Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|425000
|Wades Grove
|7005 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|527500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2031 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Worthington
|9399 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1677931
|Tuscany Hills
|1756 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1150000
|Meadow Lake
|5102 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|797000
|Hurstbourne Park
|204 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|250000
|Briarwood Farms
|Vista Ridge Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|355000
|Crowne Pointe
|3014 Liverpool Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|575000
|Lockwood Glen
|345 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|175000
|Hill Est Block D
|210 Walnut Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|Black Hawk
|7201 Prairie Falcon Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|375000
|Wades Grove
|1004 Foust Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|233850
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln A-201
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|453212
|Wades Grove
|2041 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|240000
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln A-202
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|249900
|Butler Sam
|1760 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|521500
|Redwing Farms
|605 Adelynn Ct S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|438400
|Brixworth
|1628 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|325000
|Mooreland
|510 Sunberry Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|600000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|414 Tothill St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|270000
|Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|261425
|Petra Commons
|256 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|509000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|6011 Trotwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|559815
|Waters Edge
|4037 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|691500
|Hurstbourne Park
|202 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|749990
|Catalina
|816 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|250000
|Coursey Brent
|4512 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1584 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|665000
|Berkshire
|9422 Darby Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|620000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|5006 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|929900
|Westhaven
|1920 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|639900
|Pecan Hills
|2801 Stacey St
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|721000
|Fountainbrooke
|401 Hollow Spring Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1875000
|Belle Rive
|6303 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|397000
|The Fields Of Canterbury
|2329 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|92000000
|Mcewen Place
|Rush St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|526500
|Redwing Meadows
|1279 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|650000
|Troubadour
|7066 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|870000
|7880 Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|200000
|Davidson Co Line
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|89000
|6498 Arno-College Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|389900
|Buckner Crossing
|2008 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|500000
|Cheswicke Farm
|909 Calib Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|762100
|Westhaven
|5201 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|805628
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|701 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|626980
|Foxglove Farm
|4042 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #G-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|565000
|Cottonwood
|163 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|772000
|Scales Farmstead
|1037 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|395500
|Brixworth
|2839 Kaye Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|329000
|Regency Square Condos
|609 Boyd Mill Ave #9
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|519610
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2325 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|360000
|Mooreland
|7010 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2050000
|Governors Club
|7 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1150900
|Taramore
|9522 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|660000
|Southern Woods
|716 N Lake Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|195000
|Newport Valley
|1034 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|521495
|Reserve @ Bent Creek
|171 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|510000
|Ashton Park
|1231 Stoney Point Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|760000
|Telfair
|824 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|800000
|Telfair
|135 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|317052
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3137 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|369900
|Copper Ridge
|1991 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2155000
|The Governors Club
|5 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|332490
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln A-104
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|265000
|Spring Hill
|2104 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|570000
|Cherry Grove Addition
|2991 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|304625
|Petra Commons
|260 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|382000
|Crossing At Wades Grove
|4009 Elsie St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|132000
|Burgess Samuel
|Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|518500
|Cheswicke Farm
|604 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|67000
|Copper Ridge
|3044 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|103800
|Stream Valley
|3007 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|103800
|Stream Valley
|2007 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|368600
|Mooreland
|1629 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|165300
|Grove
|9217 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|309000
|Cox Run
|7317 Shayla Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|370000
|Maplewood
|723 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|518000
|Carondelet
|710 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1795000
|Grove
|6200 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|535000
|Brixworth
|8001 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|299000
|Brentwood Point
|1635 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|335000
|River Rest
|205 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|554000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|222 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|325000
|Poplar Ridge
|8016 Poplar Ridge Pvt Ln
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|458000
|Chestnut Springs
|1524 Gesshe Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|479900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3016 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|596215
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7562 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|628500
|3084 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|267500
|Shirebrook
|509 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|464900
|Falls Grove
|6918 Wellsford Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|595000
|Polk Place
|159 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Rizer Point
|1006 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|685000
|Westhaven
|112 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|390000
|Briarwood Farms
|Vista Ridge Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|290000
|Wallace'S Taliaferro
|8573 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|189000
|Fernvale Heights
|7508 Christopher St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|820000
|Daniels Charles S
|6902 Arno-Allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|145000
|Avalon
|614 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1775000
|Hampton Reserve
|9540 Sanctuary Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1100000
|Parker Sam R Farm
|2045 Parker Hollow Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|427900
|Wades Grove
|6045 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|250000
|Green Acres
|430 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1799900
|Grove
|8629 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|578375
|Sherrod Haywood H Jr
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|3225000
|Beechwood Plantation
|3801 Mistico Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|970000
|Chardonnay
|9068 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|729900
|Breezeway Section
|3314 Herbert Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|340000
|Hamptons At Campbell
|101 Shanache Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2215000
|Valley View
|513 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|559990
|Burberry Glen
|1704 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|425000
|Traditions
|1891 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|190000
|Cardel Village
|406 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Franklin Green
|3111 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|935000
|Cromwell
|1820 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|560000
|Riverview
|708 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|488137
|Brixworth
|1133 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1300000
|Hideaway @ Arrington
|7025 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|539900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4084 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|388000
|Amber Glen
|111 Fielden Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|300000
|Hooper W J
|1106 -A Hooper Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|790000
|Stephens Valley
|274 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|518000
|Ralston Glen
|1115 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|605000
|Catalina
|2024 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|319900
|Chapmans Retreat
|4015 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|299000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1576 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|590000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|536 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|469000
|Harlinsdale Manor
|122 Harlinsdale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|162105
|Temple Hills
|171 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069