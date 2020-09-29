Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 8

See where houses sold for September 8-11, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 329500 Simmons Ridge 2007 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 257619 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln A-102 Franklin TN 37064 1355000 3060 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood TN 37027 354350 Riverview Park 717 Riverview Dr Franklin TN 37064 272000 Scarborough Place 7505 Scarborough Place Fairview TN 37062 715000 Sunny Side 6581 Sunny Side Ct Brentwood TN 37027 611703 Mcdaniel Estates 7554 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 544500 Arrington Retreat 160 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville TN 37135 450000 Tollgate Village 3363 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 394900 Chapmans Crossing 4082 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 384000 Fieldstone Farms 73 Cromford Pl Franklin TN 37069 700000 Westhaven 115 Morning Mist Ln Franklin TN 37064 340000 Cumberland Estates 1006 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 810000 Westhaven 111 Gladstone Ln Franklin TN 37064 355000 Maplewood Office Park 400 Sugartree Ln #420 Franklin TN 37064 1447000 5178 Old Harding Rd Franklin TN 37064 545000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 831 Newcomb St Franklin TN 37064 440000 Montpier Farms 108 Fox Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069 205000 West Meade 1257 Chickering Dr Franklin TN 37064 712256 Pasquo Rd Franklin TN 37067 573500 Polk Place 121 Sontag Dr Franklin TN 37064 3100000 Governors Club 12 Spyglass Hill Brentwood TN 37027 361250 River Rest 1019 Boxwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 281300 Grove 8552 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 550000 2815 Sanford Rd Nolensville TN 37135 324500 Simmons Ridge 4123 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 1480000 Thornton James Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 525250 Concord Forest 147 Ridgewood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 865000 Leavitt Ridge 7101 Lyric Pvt Ln Franklin TN 37064 1039737 Berry Farms Town Center 9067 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 645000 Douglass Glen 2410 Douglass Glen Ln Franklin TN 37064 485000 Hill Property Clovercroft Rd Franklin TN 37067 425000 Wades Grove 7005 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 527500 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2031 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 575000 Worthington 9399 Clovercroft Rd Franklin TN 37067 1677931 Tuscany Hills 1756 Umbria Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1150000 Meadow Lake 5102 Seward Rd Brentwood TN 37027 797000 Hurstbourne Park 204 Terri Park Way Franklin TN 37067 250000 Briarwood Farms Vista Ridge Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 355000 Crowne Pointe 3014 Liverpool Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 575000 Lockwood Glen 345 Liebler Ln Franklin TN 37064 175000 Hill Est Block D 210 Walnut Dr Franklin TN 37064 700000 Black Hawk 7201 Prairie Falcon Dr Arrington TN 37014 375000 Wades Grove 1004 Foust Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 233850 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln A-201 Franklin TN 37064 453212 Wades Grove 2041 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 240000 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln A-202 Franklin TN 37064 249900 Butler Sam 1760 Barker Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 521500 Redwing Farms 605 Adelynn Ct S Franklin TN 37064 438400 Brixworth 1628 Lantana Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 325000 Mooreland 510 Sunberry Ct Brentwood TN 37027 600000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 414 Tothill St Franklin TN 37064 270000 Northwest Hwy Fairview TN 37062 261425 Petra Commons 256 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 509000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 6011 Trotwood Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 559815 Waters Edge 4037 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 691500 Hurstbourne Park 202 Terri Park Way Franklin TN 37067 749990 Catalina 816 Alameda Ave Nolensville TN 37135 250000 Coursey Brent 4512 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 250000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest 1584 Eastwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 665000 Berkshire 9422 Darby Ct Brentwood TN 37027 620000 Berry Farms Town Center 5006 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 929900 Westhaven 1920 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 639900 Pecan Hills 2801 Stacey St Thompsons Station TN 37179 721000 Fountainbrooke 401 Hollow Spring Ct Brentwood TN 37027 1875000 Belle Rive 6303 Wescates Ct Brentwood TN 37027 397000 The Fields Of Canterbury 2329 Redwood Trl Thompsons Station TN 37179 92000000 Mcewen Place Rush St Franklin TN 37067 526500 Redwing Meadows 1279 Ascot Ln Franklin TN 37064 650000 Troubadour 7066 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove TN 37046 870000 7880 Lampley Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 200000 Davidson Co Line Franklin TN 37069 89000 6498 Arno-College Grove Rd College Grove TN 37046 389900 Buckner Crossing 2008 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 500000 Cheswicke Farm 909 Calib Ct Franklin TN 37067 762100 Westhaven 5201 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 805628 Highlands @ Ladd Park 701 Central Dr Franklin TN 37064 626980 Foxglove Farm 4042 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 320000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #G-4 Franklin TN 37067 565000 Cottonwood 163 Cottonwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 772000 Scales Farmstead 1037 Lawson Ln Nolensville TN 37135 395500 Brixworth 2839 Kaye Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 329000 Regency Square Condos 609 Boyd Mill Ave #9 Franklin TN 37064 519610 Fields Of Canterbury 2325 Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 360000 Mooreland 7010 Tartan Dr Brentwood TN 37027 2050000 Governors Club 7 Spyglass Hill Brentwood TN 37027 1150900 Taramore 9522 Nottaway Ln Brentwood TN 37027 660000 Southern Woods 716 N Lake Cir Brentwood TN 37027 195000 Newport Valley 1034 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 521495 Reserve @ Bent Creek 171 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville TN 37135 510000 Ashton Park 1231 Stoney Point Ln Franklin TN 37067 760000 Telfair 824 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 800000 Telfair 135 Telfair Ln Nolensville TN 37135 317052 Fields Of Canterbury 3137 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 369900 Copper Ridge 1991 Allerton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 2155000 The Governors Club 5 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood TN 37027 332490 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln A-104 Franklin TN 37064 265000 Spring Hill 2104 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 570000 Cherry Grove Addition 2991 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 304625 Petra Commons 260 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 382000 Crossing At Wades Grove 4009 Elsie St Spring Hill TN 37174 132000 Burgess Samuel Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview TN 37062 518500 Cheswicke Farm 604 Grange Hill Ct Franklin TN 37067 67000 Copper Ridge 3044 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 103800 Stream Valley 3007 Verbena Dr Franklin TN 37064 103800 Stream Valley 2007 Verbena Dr Franklin TN 37064 368600 Mooreland 1629 Vineland Dr Brentwood TN 37027 165300 Grove 9217 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove TN 37046 309000 Cox Run 7317 Shayla Ct Fairview TN 37062 370000 Maplewood 723 Watson Branch Dr Franklin TN 37064 518000 Carondelet 710 Wilson Pk Brentwood TN 37027 1795000 Grove 6200 Wild Heron Way College Grove TN 37046 535000 Brixworth 8001 Brightwater Way Spring Hill TN 37174 299000 Brentwood Point 1635 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067 335000 River Rest 205 Boxwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 554000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 222 Fowler Cir Franklin TN 37064 325000 Poplar Ridge 8016 Poplar Ridge Pvt Ln Primm Springs TN 38476 458000 Chestnut Springs 1524 Gesshe Ct Brentwood TN 37027 479900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3016 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 596215 Mcdaniel Estates 7562 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 628500 3084 Duplex Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 267500 Shirebrook 509 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 464900 Falls Grove 6918 Wellsford Ln College Grove TN 37046 595000 Polk Place 159 Grove Ln Franklin TN 37064 525000 Rizer Point 1006 Reese Dr Franklin TN 37069 685000 Westhaven 112 Addison Ave Franklin TN 37064 390000 Briarwood Farms Vista Ridge Pvt Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 290000 Wallace'S Taliaferro 8573 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville TN 37060 189000 Fernvale Heights 7508 Christopher St Fairview TN 37062 820000 Daniels Charles S 6902 Arno-Allisona Rd College Grove TN 37046 145000 Avalon 614 Prince Valiant Ct Franklin TN 37067 1775000 Hampton Reserve 9540 Sanctuary Place Brentwood TN 37027 1100000 Parker Sam R Farm 2045 Parker Hollow Ln Nolensville TN 37135 427900 Wades Grove 6045 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 250000 Green Acres 430 Green Acres Dr Franklin TN 37064 1799900 Grove 8629 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 578375 Sherrod Haywood H Jr Arno Rd College Grove TN 37046 3225000 Beechwood Plantation 3801 Mistico Ln Franklin TN 37064 970000 Chardonnay 9068 Chardonnay Tr Franklin TN 37067 729900 Breezeway Section 3314 Herbert Dr Franklin TN 37067 340000 Hamptons At Campbell 101 Shanache Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 2215000 Valley View 513 Doubleday Ln Brentwood TN 37027 559990 Burberry Glen 1704 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville TN 37135 425000 Traditions 1891 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 190000 Cardel Village 406 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 425000 Franklin Green 3111 Winberry Dr Franklin TN 37064 935000 Cromwell 1820 Burland Crescent Brentwood TN 37027 560000 Riverview 708 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 488137 Brixworth 1133 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1300000 Hideaway @ Arrington 7025 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove TN 37046 539900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4084 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 388000 Amber Glen 111 Fielden Ct Franklin TN 37067 300000 Hooper W J 1106 -A Hooper Ln Franklin TN 37064 790000 Stephens Valley 274 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 518000 Ralston Glen 1115 Glenbrook Dr Franklin TN 37064 605000 Catalina 2024 Catalina Way Nolensville TN 37135 319900 Chapmans Retreat 4015 Gersham Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 299000 Fields Of Canterbury 1576 Hampshire Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 590000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 536 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 469000 Harlinsdale Manor 122 Harlinsdale Ct Franklin TN 37069 162105 Temple Hills 171 Deercrest Cir Franklin TN 37069