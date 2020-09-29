Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 8

See where houses sold for September 8-11, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
329500Simmons Ridge2007 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
257619Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln A-102FranklinTN37064
13550003060 Hillsboro RdBrentwoodTN37027
354350Riverview Park717 Riverview DrFranklinTN37064
272000Scarborough Place7505 Scarborough PlaceFairviewTN37062
715000Sunny Side6581 Sunny Side CtBrentwoodTN37027
611703Mcdaniel Estates7554 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
544500Arrington Retreat160 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
450000Tollgate Village3363 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
394900Chapmans Crossing4082 Locerbie CirSpring HillTN37174
384000Fieldstone Farms73 Cromford PlFranklinTN37069
700000Westhaven115 Morning Mist LnFranklinTN37064
340000Cumberland Estates1006 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
810000Westhaven111 Gladstone LnFranklinTN37064
355000Maplewood Office Park400 Sugartree Ln #420FranklinTN37064
14470005178 Old Harding RdFranklinTN37064
545000Highlands @ Ladd Park831 Newcomb StFranklinTN37064
440000Montpier Farms108 Fox Hill CtFranklinTN37069
205000West Meade1257 Chickering DrFranklinTN37064
712256Pasquo RdFranklinTN37067
573500Polk Place121 Sontag DrFranklinTN37064
3100000Governors Club12 Spyglass HillBrentwoodTN37027
361250River Rest1019 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
281300Grove8552 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
5500002815 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
324500Simmons Ridge4123 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
1480000Thornton JamesOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
525250Concord Forest147 Ridgewood LnBrentwoodTN37027
865000Leavitt Ridge7101 Lyric Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
1039737Berry Farms Town Center9067 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
645000Douglass Glen2410 Douglass Glen LnFranklinTN37064
485000Hill PropertyClovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
425000Wades Grove7005 Minor Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
527500Highlands @ Ladd Park2031 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
575000Worthington9399 Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
1677931Tuscany Hills1756 Umbria DrBrentwoodTN37027
1150000Meadow Lake5102 Seward RdBrentwoodTN37027
797000Hurstbourne Park204 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
250000Briarwood FarmsVista Ridge LnThompsons StationTN37179
355000Crowne Pointe3014 Liverpool DrThompsons StationTN37179
575000Lockwood Glen345 Liebler LnFranklinTN37064
175000Hill Est Block D210 Walnut DrFranklinTN37064
700000Black Hawk7201 Prairie Falcon DrArringtonTN37014
375000Wades Grove1004 Foust CtSpring HillTN37174
233850Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln A-201FranklinTN37064
453212Wades Grove2041 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
240000Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln A-202FranklinTN37064
249900Butler Sam1760 Barker RdThompsons StationTN37179
521500Redwing Farms605 Adelynn Ct SFranklinTN37064
438400Brixworth1628 Lantana DrThompsons StationTN37179
325000Mooreland510 Sunberry CtBrentwoodTN37027
600000Highlands @ Ladd Park414 Tothill StFranklinTN37064
270000Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
261425Petra Commons256 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
509000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge6011 Trotwood LnSpring HillTN37174
559815Waters Edge4037 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
691500Hurstbourne Park202 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
749990Catalina816 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
250000Coursey Brent4512 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
250000Reserve @ Raintree Forest1584 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
665000Berkshire9422 Darby CtBrentwoodTN37027
620000Berry Farms Town Center5006 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklinTN37064
929900Westhaven1920 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
639900Pecan Hills2801 Stacey StThompsons StationTN37179
721000Fountainbrooke401 Hollow Spring CtBrentwoodTN37027
1875000Belle Rive6303 Wescates CtBrentwoodTN37027
397000The Fields Of Canterbury2329 Redwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
92000000Mcewen PlaceRush StFranklinTN37067
526500Redwing Meadows1279 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
650000Troubadour7066 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
8700007880 Lampley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
200000Davidson Co LineFranklinTN37069
890006498 Arno-College Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
389900Buckner Crossing2008 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
500000Cheswicke Farm909 Calib CtFranklinTN37067
762100Westhaven5201 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
805628Highlands @ Ladd Park701 Central DrFranklinTN37064
626980Foxglove Farm4042 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
320000Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #G-4FranklinTN37067
565000Cottonwood163 Cottonwood DrFranklinTN37069
772000Scales Farmstead1037 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
395500Brixworth2839 Kaye DrSpring HillTN37174
329000Regency Square Condos609 Boyd Mill Ave #9FranklinTN37064
519610Fields Of Canterbury2325 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
360000Mooreland7010 Tartan DrBrentwoodTN37027
2050000Governors Club7 Spyglass HillBrentwoodTN37027
1150900Taramore9522 Nottaway LnBrentwoodTN37027
660000Southern Woods716 N Lake CirBrentwoodTN37027
195000Newport Valley1034 Mckenna DrThompsons StationTN37179
521495Reserve @ Bent Creek171 Lodge Hall RdNolensvilleTN37135
510000Ashton Park1231 Stoney Point LnFranklinTN37067
760000Telfair824 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
800000Telfair135 Telfair LnNolensvilleTN37135
317052Fields Of Canterbury3137 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
369900Copper Ridge1991 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
2155000The Governors Club5 Crooked Stick LnBrentwoodTN37027
332490Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln A-104FranklinTN37064
265000Spring Hill2104 Spring Hill CirSpring HillTN37174
570000Cherry Grove Addition2991 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
304625Petra Commons260 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
382000Crossing At Wades Grove4009 Elsie StSpring HillTN37174
132000Burgess SamuelSugar Camp Hollow RdFairviewTN37062
518500Cheswicke Farm604 Grange Hill CtFranklinTN37067
67000Copper Ridge3044 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
103800Stream Valley3007 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
103800Stream Valley2007 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
368600Mooreland1629 Vineland DrBrentwoodTN37027
165300Grove9217 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
309000Cox Run7317 Shayla CtFairviewTN37062
370000Maplewood723 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
518000Carondelet710 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
1795000Grove6200 Wild Heron WayCollege GroveTN37046
535000Brixworth8001 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
299000Brentwood Point1635 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
335000River Rest205 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
554000Highlands @ Ladd Park222 Fowler CirFranklinTN37064
325000Poplar Ridge8016 Poplar Ridge Pvt LnPrimm SpringsTN38476
458000Chestnut Springs1524 Gesshe CtBrentwoodTN37027
479900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3016 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
596215Mcdaniel Estates7562 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
6285003084 Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
267500Shirebrook509 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
464900Falls Grove6918 Wellsford LnCollege GroveTN37046
595000Polk Place159 Grove LnFranklinTN37064
525000Rizer Point1006 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
685000Westhaven112 Addison AveFranklinTN37064
390000Briarwood FarmsVista Ridge Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
290000Wallace'S Taliaferro8573 Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
189000Fernvale Heights7508 Christopher StFairviewTN37062
820000Daniels Charles S6902 Arno-Allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
145000Avalon614 Prince Valiant CtFranklinTN37067
1775000Hampton Reserve9540 Sanctuary PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
1100000Parker Sam R Farm2045 Parker Hollow LnNolensvilleTN37135
427900Wades Grove6045 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
250000Green Acres430 Green Acres DrFranklinTN37064
1799900Grove8629 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
578375Sherrod Haywood H JrArno RdCollege GroveTN37046
3225000Beechwood Plantation3801 Mistico LnFranklinTN37064
970000Chardonnay9068 Chardonnay TrFranklinTN37067
729900Breezeway Section3314 Herbert DrFranklinTN37067
340000Hamptons At Campbell101 Shanache DrSpring HillTN37174
2215000Valley View513 Doubleday LnBrentwoodTN37027
559990Burberry Glen1704 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
425000Traditions1891 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
190000Cardel Village406 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
425000Franklin Green3111 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
935000Cromwell1820 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
560000Riverview708 Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
488137Brixworth1133 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
1300000Hideaway @ Arrington7025 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
539900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4084 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
388000Amber Glen111 Fielden CtFranklinTN37067
300000Hooper W J1106 -A Hooper LnFranklinTN37064
790000Stephens Valley274 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
518000Ralston Glen1115 Glenbrook DrFranklinTN37064
605000Catalina2024 Catalina WayNolensvilleTN37135
319900Chapmans Retreat4015 Gersham CtSpring HillTN37174
299000Fields Of Canterbury1576 Hampshire PlThompsons StationTN37179
590000Highlands @ Ladd Park536 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
469000Harlinsdale Manor122 Harlinsdale CtFranklinTN37069
162105Temple Hills171 Deercrest CirFranklinTN37069

 

