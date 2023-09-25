Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 5

See where houses and property sold for September 5-8, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$719,725Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173021 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$690,430Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173041 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec21162 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$659,000Alvin Buford Farm Tract 66716 Cool Springs RdThompson's Station37179
$4,126,227Witherspoon Sec7 Pb75 Pg849303 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 935108 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,101,378Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5096 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,459,639Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121034 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$492,500Mckays Mill Sec 291711 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$529,990Williamson Sq-harmony Hills 2044 Township Pvt DrFranklin37067
$559,990Williamson Sq-harmony Hills 2046 Township Pvt DrFranklin37067
$1,760,345Kings Chapel Sec 124656 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$2,650,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-bLysander Ln 5233Brentwood37027
$1,168,596St Marlo Sec16024 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$874,036Coursey Brent4512 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$913,500Green Valley Sec 4303 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$590,000Liberty Hills Sec 13069 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin37067
$125,000Lake Rd Gillette7312 Lake RdFairview37062
$3,000,000Belshire Village Ph 83020 Belshire Village DrSpring Hill37174
$883,600In-a-vale Est Sec 39548 Inavale DrBrentwood37027
$755,000Franklin Green Sec 83142 Brimstead Dr Franklin37064
$309,900Scarborough Villageph2seceRosemary Ct 7215Fairview37062
$920,000High Park Hill Sec1 5408 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$395,000124 Good Neighbor RdFranklin37064
$630,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7-aRiverbend Dr 106Franklin37064
$450,0006212 Arno RdFranklin37064
$4,000,000Brenthaven Sec 21312 Winchester RdBrentwood37027
$835,000Sherwood Green Est Ph 1Sugar Mill Dr 2109Nolensville37135
$2,400,000Westhaven Sec 585051 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$905,000Tap Root Hills Sec 1Farmhouse Dr 3056Franklin37067
$815,000Berry Farms Town Center9019 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$1,700,000Covington Cove8213 Atwood LnCollege Grove37046
$700,0002140 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,157,310High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$999,999West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49704 West End CirFranklin37064
$860,000Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 945904 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill
$590,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131136 Cavalcade DrFranklin37069
$618,500Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65603 Limestone CtNolensville37135
$325,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 9 Block G224 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$745,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96617 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$699,900Tollgate Village Sec 12a Pb 55 Pg 1383516 Ashmore DrThompson's Station37179
$550,0001826 Barker RdThompson37179
$1,025,000426 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$784,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1377525 Trident Ridge RdCollege Grove37046
$649,035Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173025 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,862,5007615 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$60,0003952 Johnson Hollow RdThompson's Station
$2,700,000Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57525 Rochester CloseFranklin37064
$890,000Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 637022 Marwood DrCollege Grove
$519,000Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501020 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$750,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997098 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$1,850,982Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 491605 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$495,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941251 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$890,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25840 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$1,388,908Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812123 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$464,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241410 Channing DrThompson's Station
$1,480,0006791 Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$680,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141373 Logans CirFranklin37067
$738,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 522609 Paddock Park DrThompson's Station37179
$2,693,000West Main901 W Main StFranklin37064
$950,000Stable Acres Addition Pb 65 Pg 787309 Stirrup LnFairview37062
$3,500,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 1341205 Talon WayFranklin37069
$4,237,5005510 Joseph StFranklin37064
$1,412,500Baxter Jo Marie Pb 53 Pg 115518 Joseph StFranklin37064
$720,000Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison RdFranklin37064

