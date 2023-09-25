Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 5

See where houses and property sold for September 5-8, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$719,725
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3021 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,430
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3041 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|1162 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$659,000
|Alvin Buford Farm Tract 6
|6716 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,126,227
|Witherspoon Sec7 Pb75 Pg84
|9303 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 93
|5108 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,101,378
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5096 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,459,639
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1034 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$492,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1711 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$529,990
|Williamson Sq-harmony Hills
|2044 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$559,990
|Williamson Sq-harmony Hills
|2046 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,760,345
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4656 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,650,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|Lysander Ln 5233
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,168,596
|St Marlo Sec1
|6024 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,036
|Coursey Brent
|4512 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$913,500
|Green Valley Sec 4
|303 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3069 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$125,000
|Lake Rd Gillette
|7312 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,000,000
|Belshire Village Ph 8
|3020 Belshire Village Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$883,600
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|9548 Inavale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|Franklin Green Sec 8
|3142 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$309,900
|Scarborough Villageph2sece
|Rosemary Ct 7215
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5408 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$395,000
|124 Good Neighbor Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|Riverbend Dr 106
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|6212 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2
|1312 Winchester Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$835,000
|Sherwood Green Est Ph 1
|Sugar Mill Dr 2109
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,400,000
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5051 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec 1
|Farmhouse Dr 3056
|Franklin
|37067
|$815,000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|9019 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Covington Cove
|8213 Atwood Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000
|2140 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,157,310
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$999,999
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|704 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000
|Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94
|5904 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|$590,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131
|136 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$618,500
|Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65
|603 Limestone Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$325,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 9 Block G
|224 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|617 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|Tollgate Village Sec 12a Pb 55 Pg 138
|3516 Ashmore Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$550,000
|1826 Barker Rd
|Thompson
|37179
|$1,025,000
|426 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$784,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 137
|7525 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$649,035
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3025 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,862,500
|7615 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$60,000
|3952 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|$2,700,000
|Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57
|525 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|37064
|$890,000
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|7022 Marwood Dr
|College Grove
|$519,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1020 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7098 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,982
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49
|1605 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1251 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|840 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,388,908
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2123 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$464,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1410 Channing Dr
|Thompson's Station
|$1,480,000
|6791 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$680,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|373 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$738,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 52
|2609 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,693,000
|West Main
|901 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Stable Acres Addition Pb 65 Pg 78
|7309 Stirrup Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,500,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 134
|1205 Talon Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,237,500
|5510 Joseph St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,412,500
|Baxter Jo Marie Pb 53 Pg 11
|5518 Joseph St
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064