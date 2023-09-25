Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 5

See where houses and property sold for September 5-8, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $719,725 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3021 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $690,430 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3041 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 1162 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $659,000 Alvin Buford Farm Tract 6 6716 Cool Springs Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $4,126,227 Witherspoon Sec7 Pb75 Pg84 9303 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 93 5108 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,101,378 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5096 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,459,639 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1034 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $492,500 Mckays Mill Sec 29 1711 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $529,990 Williamson Sq-harmony Hills 2044 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37067 $559,990 Williamson Sq-harmony Hills 2046 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37067 $1,760,345 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4656 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,650,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Lysander Ln 5233 Brentwood 37027 $1,168,596 St Marlo Sec1 6024 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $874,036 Coursey Brent 4512 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $913,500 Green Valley Sec 4 303 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $590,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 3069 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $125,000 Lake Rd Gillette 7312 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $3,000,000 Belshire Village Ph 8 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill 37174 $883,600 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 9548 Inavale Dr Brentwood 37027 $755,000 Franklin Green Sec 8 3142 Brimstead Dr Franklin 37064 $309,900 Scarborough Villageph2sece Rosemary Ct 7215 Fairview 37062 $920,000 High Park Hill Sec1 5408 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $395,000 124 Good Neighbor Rd Franklin 37064 $630,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Riverbend Dr 106 Franklin 37064 $450,000 6212 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 1312 Winchester Rd Brentwood 37027 $835,000 Sherwood Green Est Ph 1 Sugar Mill Dr 2109 Nolensville 37135 $2,400,000 Westhaven Sec 58 5051 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $905,000 Tap Root Hills Sec 1 Farmhouse Dr 3056 Franklin 37067 $815,000 Berry Farms Town Center 9019 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Covington Cove 8213 Atwood Ln College Grove 37046 $700,000 2140 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,157,310 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $999,999 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 704 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $860,000 Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94 5904 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill $590,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131 136 Cavalcade Dr Franklin 37069 $618,500 Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65 603 Limestone Ct Nolensville 37135 $325,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 9 Block G 224 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $745,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 617 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $699,900 Tollgate Village Sec 12a Pb 55 Pg 138 3516 Ashmore Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $550,000 1826 Barker Rd Thompson 37179 $1,025,000 426 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $784,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 137 7525 Trident Ridge Rd College Grove 37046 $649,035 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3025 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,862,500 7615 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $60,000 3952 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompson's Station $2,700,000 Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57 525 Rochester Close Franklin 37064 $890,000 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 7022 Marwood Dr College Grove $519,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150 1020 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7098 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,850,982 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49 1605 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $495,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1251 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 840 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,388,908 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2123 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $464,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1410 Channing Dr Thompson's Station $1,480,000 6791 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $680,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141 373 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $738,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 52 2609 Paddock Park Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,693,000 West Main 901 W Main St Franklin 37064 $950,000 Stable Acres Addition Pb 65 Pg 78 7309 Stirrup Ln Fairview 37062 $3,500,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 134 1205 Talon Way Franklin 37069 $4,237,500 5510 Joseph St Franklin 37064 $1,412,500 Baxter Jo Marie Pb 53 Pg 11 5518 Joseph St Franklin 37064 $720,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Garrison Rd Franklin 37064