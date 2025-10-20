Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 29, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from September 29 to October 3, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,687,953Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119248 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$1,175,000Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 529409 Atherton CtBrentwood37027
$1,982,060Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121672 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$6,000,000Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 91192 Lula LnFranklin37064
$825,0001586 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,645,000River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41210 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$2,550,000936 Fair StFranklin37064
$2,762,500Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 1721002 Cadbury CtBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374833 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,490,000Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 675562 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$2,300,0003925 Perkins RdThompsons Station37179
$925,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6113 Pearl StFranklin37064
$470,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554047 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$950,000High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975444 Ayana Pvt DrArrington,37014
$455,000Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712689 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$6,300,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537368 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$350,000Woodside Ph1c Pb 60 Pg 1422110 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$2,800517 Church StFranklin37064
$2,700Campbell403 Cummins StFranklin37064
$3,000600 Church StFranklin37064
$910Park Place605 S Margin StFranklin37064
$540,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 1281124 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$470,000Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 364967 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$570,000Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 282833 Pedigo PlThompsons Station37179
$2,950,000Kole Meadows Pb 57 Pg 164010 Jessica Pvt LnFranklin37064
$749,810Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431003 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$889,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143642 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,350,000Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 507019 Boone Trail CirBrentwood37027
$870,000Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7136 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$579,425Gateway Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 381006 Cumberland Park DrFranklin37067
$860,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104231 Moray CtFranklin37064
$965,537Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143636 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$833,463Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143640 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$836,335Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143656 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$554,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142446 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$442,500Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1373411 Haynes CoveSpring Hill37174
$824,999Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20308 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$480,000Bent Creek Townhomes1008 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensville37135
$965,000Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 3-a Pb 53 Pg 115438 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$1,502,634Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311130 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$765,000Mckays Mill Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 941223 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$2,800,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46349 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$750,000River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1041205 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$775,000Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617429 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$325,000Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 1227621 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$1,429,900Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 24111 Old Light CirArrington37014
$2,032,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 966 Medalist CtBrentwood37027
$575,000Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95918 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,149,900Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007283 Orrinshire DrFranklin37064
$3,400,000Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808446 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$835,000High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975475 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$729,900Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 1251745 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,125,000Raintree Forest So Sec 12 Pb 23 Pg 1229488 Waterfall RdBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Brownstones Office Condos Pb 3983 Pg 8583325 Aspen Grove Dr #204Franklin37064
$3,922,408Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 351294 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$599,900Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 765003 Dubose CtSpring Hill37174
$750,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367133 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$1,050,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827297 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$465,000Spring Hill Est Ph 2 Pb 20 Pg 972117 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$2,070,000Hulme Pb 56 Pg 355030 Hulme LnFranklin37064
$812,450Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255018 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$710,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 532039 Rural Plains CirFranklin37067
$1,743,535Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892037 Vail TrNolensville37135
$1,010,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74013 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,225,000Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97317 Holcombe LnFranklin37064
$1,020,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745517 Dana LnFranklin37064
$425,640Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557176 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$1,050,000Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 413013 Halenwool CirFranklin37067
$2,625,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418500 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,950,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922026 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$4,900,000Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 1042455 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$379,900Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271813 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$1,111,244Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254036 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$915,000Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259038 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$833,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118372 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$2,150,000Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 251889 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$955,000Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116213 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$852,103June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29315 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$997,346Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068089 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,315,381Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068068 Atlee CtFranklin37064
$1,321,684Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067961 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$558,500Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 553001 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$635,000Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 25122 Prince Phillip CvBrentwood37027
$2,220,000Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 883130 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$4,030,000Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698704 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$670,800Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698704 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$641,800Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698709 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29157 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$916,847June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29309 Deep Creek DrThompsons Station37179
$1,082,837Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254024 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$1,093,280Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254019 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$980,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35337 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$815,000Burberry Glen Ph1-b Pb 67 Pg 117177 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$1,496,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32904 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,175,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885850 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,370,189Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068064 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,491,554Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068045 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$999,000Valley View Est Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 824233 Warren RdFranklin37067
$678,990Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121132 Ormesby PlFranklin37064
$790,519June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29152 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$735,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a Pb 55 Pg 802530 Broome StNolensville37135
$540,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16057 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,200,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21122 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,255,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745096 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,198,249June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29224 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$1,065,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 661117 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$1,630,000Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 1361060 Wilshire WayBrentwood37027
$394,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557152 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$1,400,000Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 401493 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$480,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64149 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$1,125,000Campopiano Pb 76 Pg 202527 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$1,040,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7630 Black Horse PkwyFranklin37069
$710,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345220 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$1,250,566Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311113 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,750,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44205 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$1,237,500Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784049 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$911,800Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56600 Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,300,000Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1075125 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$104,3001525 Owen RdNolensville37135
$1,480,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88903 Grapevine LnNashville37221
$1,140,000Meadows Teresa Kathryn Pb 30 Pg 1131698 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$43,300Benington Sec 1Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$1,610,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1069312 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$2,440,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728832 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$760,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 453125 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$400,640Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557121 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$640,000Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45345 Colt LnFranklin37069
$741,990Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177425 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$8,800,0004561 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,399,999Raintree Forest So Sec 10 Pb 22 Pg 709434 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,139,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 9208 Evergreen CtBrentwood37027
$569,500Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 357112 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$775,000Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 124712 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$680,000James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block A309 James AveFranklin37064
$1,800,000Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 739522 Elmbrooke BlvdBrentwood37027
$340,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0481100 W Main St #f-4Franklin37064
$1,648,282Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362948 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$625,000Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 607115 Frances StFairview37062
$1,387,240Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311101 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$625,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477403 Hemen WayFairview37062
$5,390,000Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 161006 Scramblers KnobFranklin37069
$1,100,0006701 -05 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$393,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 92024 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here