Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 29, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 29 to October 3, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,687,953
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9248 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,175,000
|Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 52
|9409 Atherton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,982,060
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1672 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,000,000
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 9
|1192 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|1586 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,645,000
|River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41
|210 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,550,000
|936 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,762,500
|Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172
|1002 Cadbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4833 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,490,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 67
|5562 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,300,000
|3925 Perkins Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|113 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4047 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5444 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington,
|37014
|$455,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2689 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,300,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7368 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$350,000
|Woodside Ph1c Pb 60 Pg 142
|2110 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,800
|517 Church St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700
|Campbell
|403 Cummins St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000
|600 Church St
|Franklin
|37064
|$910
|Park Place
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128
|1124 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$470,000
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36
|4967 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000
|Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 28
|2833 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,950,000
|Kole Meadows Pb 57 Pg 16
|4010 Jessica Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,810
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1003 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$889,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|642 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|7019 Boone Trail Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000
|Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7
|136 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,425
|Gateway Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 38
|1006 Cumberland Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$860,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|231 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,537
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|636 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$833,463
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|640 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$836,335
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|656 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$554,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|446 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,500
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137
|3411 Haynes Cove
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$824,999
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20
|308 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Bent Creek Townhomes
|1008 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$965,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 3-a Pb 53 Pg 115
|438 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,502,634
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1130 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 94
|1223 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,800,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|349 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$750,000
|River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 104
|1205 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7429 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122
|7621 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,429,900
|Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 2
|4111 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,032,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|6 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|918 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,149,900
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7283 Orrinshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,400,000
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8446 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$835,000
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5475 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$729,900
|Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125
|1745 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 12 Pb 23 Pg 122
|9488 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Brownstones Office Condos Pb 3983 Pg 858
|3325 Aspen Grove Dr #204
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,922,408
|Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35
|1294 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,900
|Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76
|5003 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7133 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,050,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7297 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$465,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 2 Pb 20 Pg 97
|2117 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,070,000
|Hulme Pb 56 Pg 35
|5030 Hulme Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$812,450
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5018 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|2039 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,743,535
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2037 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,010,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4013 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97
|317 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5517 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,640
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7176 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41
|3013 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,625,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8500 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,950,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2026 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,900,000
|Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104
|2455 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$379,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1813 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,111,244
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4036 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$915,000
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9038 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$833,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118
|372 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25
|1889 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$955,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116
|213 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$852,103
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|315 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$997,346
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8089 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,315,381
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8068 Atlee Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,321,684
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7961 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$558,500
|Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55
|3001 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$635,000
|Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 2
|5122 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,220,000
|Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88
|3130 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,030,000
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8704 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$670,800
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8704 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$641,800
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8709 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|157 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$916,847
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|309 Deep Creek Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,082,837
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4024 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,093,280
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4019 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$980,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|337 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Burberry Glen Ph1-b Pb 67 Pg 117
|177 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,496,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2904 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,175,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5850 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,189
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8064 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,491,554
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8045 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$999,000
|Valley View Est Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 82
|4233 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$678,990
|Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121
|132 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,519
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|152 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a Pb 55 Pg 80
|2530 Broome St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6057 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|122 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,255,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5096 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,198,249
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|224 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,065,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66
|1117 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,630,000
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 136
|1060 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$394,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7152 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,400,000
|Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40
|1493 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$480,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|149 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,125,000
|Campopiano Pb 76 Pg 20
|2527 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7
|630 Black Horse Pkwy
|Franklin
|37069
|$710,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,566
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1113 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|205 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,237,500
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4049 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$911,800
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|600 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|5125 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$104,300
|1525 Owen Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,480,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|903 Grapevine Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,140,000
|Meadows Teresa Kathryn Pb 30 Pg 113
|1698 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$43,300
|Benington Sec 1
|Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,610,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|9312 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,440,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8832 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$760,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45
|3125 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,640
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7121 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$640,000
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|345 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$741,990
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7425 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$8,800,000
|4561 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,399,999
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10 Pb 22 Pg 70
|9434 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,139,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 9
|208 Evergreen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,500
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35
|7112 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000
|Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 124
|712 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$680,000
|James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block A
|309 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73
|9522 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C048
|1100 W Main St #f-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,648,282
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2948 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000
|Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60
|7115 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,387,240
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1101 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7403 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,390,000
|Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16
|1006 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|6701 -05 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$393,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9
|2024 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
