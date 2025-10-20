Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 29, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 29 to October 3, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,687,953 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9248 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $1,175,000 Chenoweth Sec 5 Pb 16 Pg 52 9409 Atherton Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,982,060 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1672 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,000,000 Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 9 1192 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $825,000 1586 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,645,000 River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41 210 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,550,000 936 Fair St Franklin 37064 $2,762,500 Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172 1002 Cadbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4833 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,490,000 Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 67 5562 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $2,300,000 3925 Perkins Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 113 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $470,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4047 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5444 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington, 37014 $455,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2689 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $6,300,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7368 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $350,000 Woodside Ph1c Pb 60 Pg 142 2110 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,800 517 Church St Franklin 37064 $2,700 Campbell 403 Cummins St Franklin 37064 $3,000 600 Church St Franklin 37064 $910 Park Place 605 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $540,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128 1124 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $470,000 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36 4967 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $570,000 Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 28 2833 Pedigo Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $2,950,000 Kole Meadows Pb 57 Pg 16 4010 Jessica Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $749,810 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 1003 Myrtle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $889,990 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 642 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 7019 Boone Trail Cir Brentwood 37027 $870,000 Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7 136 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $579,425 Gateway Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 38 1006 Cumberland Park Dr Franklin 37067 $860,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 231 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $965,537 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 636 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $833,463 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 640 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $836,335 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 656 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $554,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 446 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $442,500 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137 3411 Haynes Cove Spring Hill 37174 $824,999 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20 308 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $480,000 Bent Creek Townhomes 1008 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135 $965,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 3-a Pb 53 Pg 115 438 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $1,502,634 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1130 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $765,000 Mckays Mill Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 94 1223 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $2,800,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 349 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $750,000 River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 104 1205 Carnton Ln Franklin 37064 $775,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7429 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $325,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122 7621 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $1,429,900 Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 2 4111 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $2,032,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 6 Medalist Ct Brentwood 37027 $575,000 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 918 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,149,900 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7283 Orrinshire Dr Franklin 37064 $3,400,000 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8446 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $835,000 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5475 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $729,900 Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125 1745 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $1,125,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 12 Pb 23 Pg 122 9488 Waterfall Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Brownstones Office Condos Pb 3983 Pg 858 3325 Aspen Grove Dr #204 Franklin 37064 $3,922,408 Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35 1294 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $599,900 Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76 5003 Dubose Ct Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7133 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7297 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $465,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 2 Pb 20 Pg 97 2117 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,070,000 Hulme Pb 56 Pg 35 5030 Hulme Ln Franklin 37064 $812,450 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5018 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $710,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 2039 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37067 $1,743,535 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2037 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $1,010,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4013 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97 317 Holcombe Ln Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5517 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $425,640 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7176 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $1,050,000 Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41 3013 Halenwool Cir Franklin 37067 $2,625,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8500 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,950,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2026 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $4,900,000 Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104 2455 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $379,900 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1813 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,111,244 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4036 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $915,000 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9038 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $833,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118 372 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25 1889 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $955,000 Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116 213 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $852,103 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 315 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $997,346 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8089 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,315,381 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8068 Atlee Ct Franklin 37064 $1,321,684 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7961 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $558,500 Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55 3001 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $635,000 Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 2 5122 Prince Phillip Cv Brentwood 37027 $2,220,000 Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88 3130 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $4,030,000 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8704 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $670,800 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8704 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $641,800 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8709 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 157 Salton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $916,847 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 309 Deep Creek Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,082,837 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4024 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $1,093,280 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4019 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $980,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 337 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $815,000 Burberry Glen Ph1-b Pb 67 Pg 117 177 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $1,496,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2904 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,175,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5850 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,370,189 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8064 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,491,554 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8045 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $999,000 Valley View Est Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 82 4233 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $678,990 Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121 132 Ormesby Pl Franklin 37064 $790,519 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 152 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a Pb 55 Pg 80 2530 Broome St Nolensville 37135 $540,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6057 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 122 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,255,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5096 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,198,249 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 224 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $1,065,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66 1117 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $1,630,000 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 136 1060 Wilshire Way Brentwood 37027 $394,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7152 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $1,400,000 Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40 1493 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $480,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64 149 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $1,125,000 Campopiano Pb 76 Pg 20 2527 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $1,040,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7 630 Black Horse Pkwy Franklin 37069 $710,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5220 Bond Springs Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,566 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1113 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 205 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,237,500 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4049 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $911,800 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 600 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 5125 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $104,300 1525 Owen Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,480,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 903 Grapevine Ln Nashville 37221 $1,140,000 Meadows Teresa Kathryn Pb 30 Pg 113 1698 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $43,300 Benington Sec 1 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $1,610,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 9312 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,440,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8832 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $760,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45 3125 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $400,640 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7121 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $640,000 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 345 Colt Ln Franklin 37069 $741,990 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7425 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $8,800,000 4561 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,399,999 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 Pb 22 Pg 70 9434 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,139,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 9 208 Evergreen Ct Brentwood 37027 $569,500 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35 7112 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $775,000 Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 124 712 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $680,000 James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block A 309 James Ave Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73 9522 Elmbrooke Blvd Brentwood 37027 $340,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C048 1100 W Main St #f-4 Franklin 37064 $1,648,282 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2948 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000 Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60 7115 Frances St Fairview 37062 $1,387,240 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1101 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $625,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7403 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $5,390,000 Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16 1006 Scramblers Knob Franklin 37069 $1,100,000 6701 -05 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $393,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9 2024 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174

