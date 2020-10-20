Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 28

See where houses sold for September 28 through October 2, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|411796
|Waters Edge
|5031 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|385000
|Braxton Bend
|7203 Sir William Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|335000
|Kingwood
|7307 Glenwood Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|895000
|Country Club
|519 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|450000
|Pleasant View Hill
|1854 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|879000
|Sec 2 Rev
|1524 Boreal Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|329990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 304
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|514000
|Otter Creek Estates
|7329 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|145000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|139 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1875000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|1512 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1103574
|Stephens Valley
|809 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|855000
|Fieldstone Farms
|109 Hampsted Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|460000
|Everbright
|300 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1576458
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|(13) Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1100000
|Belle Rive
|6100 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|567500
|Autumn Ridge
|2081 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1170000
|Heathrow Hills
|1002 Heathrow Hills Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|469990
|Burberry Glen
|1030 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1115000
|Cool Springs East
|112 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|459000
|Royal Oaks
|102 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|645000
|Brookfield
|2213 Brookhaven Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|507000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2014 Firtree Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|430495
|Brixworth
|1702 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|325000
|Lexington Farms
|133 Crestwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|275000
|(074---01402 & 074---01403) Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1393548
|Hurt Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|870000
|Belle Vista
|190 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1600 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1220913
|Breithorn
|503 Breithorn Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|420000
|Wades Grove
|6002 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|502901
|Tollgate Village
|3465 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|390000
|Nichols Bend
|512 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|534500
|Lockwood Glen
|414 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|268500
|Retreat @ Tollgate Village
|2000 Newark Ln G-301
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|435000
|Dallas Downs
|108 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|(6) Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|563506
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7563 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|354500
|Twin Oaks
|1612 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|555000
|Ashton Park
|1009 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|534900
|Spring Hill Place
|1371 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|470000
|Baronswood
|305 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|589900
|Courtside @ Southern Woods West
|1595 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|425000
|Brixworth
|2831 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|744080
|Echelon
|6056 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|691060
|Westhaven
|1014 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|619900
|Lockwood Glen
|243 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|620030
|Foxglove Farm
|4025 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|594515
|Foxglove Farm
|4037 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1650000
|Sheridan Park
|5611 Saddlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|407000
|Andover Sec One
|626 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|842500
|Westhaven
|432 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|315000
|3123 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|319941
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3125 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1100000
|Harts Landmark
|2186 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|825946
|Telfair
|833 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|875000
|Country Club
|513 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|305000
|Maplewood
|203 Julia Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|679900
|Breezeway
|416 Gambrel Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|735000
|Chestnut Bend
|586 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|380000
|Spring Hill Place
|1, 95, 154 & 181 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|350625
|Copper Ridge
|3059 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|480000
|Sullivan Farms
|110 Turnberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|380000
|7580 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|489000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2305 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|225000
|Magnolia Vale
|1057 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|436850
|Waters Edge
|6067 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|990000
|Neely Grace
|2961 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|885000
|Brentmeade
|9178 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|607677
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|350 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|325000
|Rucker Park
|117 Rucker Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|255000
|2828 Puckett Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|737500
|Brittain Downs
|1613 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|649990
|Catalina
|929 Los Lomas Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|523000
|Amelia Park
|1325 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|650000
|Cross Creek
|504 Biltmore Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|600000
|Lockwood Glen
|1012 Swanson Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|462500
|Bent Creek
|1424 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|320000
|River Rest
|215 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1780000
|Batson Acres
|9602 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|639900
|Cross Creek
|1104 Cross Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|290000
|Wyngate
|1808 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|655000
|Breezeway Section
|553 Federal St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|449900
|Falls Grove
|6777 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|70000
|Valley Green
|7111 Hall Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|755000
|Cool Springs East
|428 Autumn Lake Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|491900
|Bent Creek
|1263 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|249000
|Jones Lucien
|7170 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|525750
|Village Of Clovercroft
|340 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|347175
|Stream Valley
|1031 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|130800
|Falls Grove
|7089 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|136000
|Copper Ridge
|Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|130800
|Falls Grove
|7101 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|240000
|Highlands @ Campbell
|1014 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|350000
|Fieldstone Farms
|7039 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|195000
|Haarbauer Michae
|Patterson Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|617400
|Scales Farmstead
|2304 Dugan Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|900000
|Montclair
|1705 Montclair Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|767687
|Telfair
|813 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|699340
|Brooksbank Estates
|708 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|475000
|Owl Creek
|1214 Cressy Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|425000
|Witherspoon
|9288 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|420000
|Stonebrook
|207 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|363750
|Grove
|6262 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|390000
|Treemont
|100 Treemont Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|3699900
|Cartwright Close
|1401 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1004000
|Kings Chapel
|4629 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|188000
|Warren Park Condos
|514 N Petway St #303
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|374000
|Falcon Creek
|1046 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|285000
|Cochran Trace
|2840 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|283784
|4859 (109---04406 & 04407) Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|635000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|844 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|353454
|Waters Edge
|6055 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|310000
|Cameron Farms
|2862 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1326981
|Lookaway Farms
|6213 Tall Timbers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|589000
|Tap Root Hills
|1026 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1500000
|Grove
|8810 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|704000
|Sneed Forest
|2509 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|299900
|Beasley Jason
|7405 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|750000
|Westhaven
|105 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|632130
|Bridgemore Village
|3221 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|697808
|Catalina
|752 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|680000
|Johns Brian
|6815 Hendrix Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|437000
|Crowne Pointe
|4002 Danes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|706000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|120 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|410000
|Wades Grove
|8023 Ragusa Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|68000
|Copper Ridge
|3055 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|353480
|Stream Valley
|1025 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|371700
|Stream Valley
|1037 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2199900
|Rosemont
|4312 Belle Mina Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|Westhaven
|1614 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|335000
|New Montgomery Place
|7217 Mary Susan Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|338000
|Witt Hill
|1701 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|622000
|Falls Grove
|6775 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|368900
|6419 Peytonsville-Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1760000
|Marshall Place
|8906 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1150000
|Watson Glen
|1212 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|640000
|Stags Leap
|6117 Silverado Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|200000
|2340 Newsom Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|585000
|Bridgemore Village
|3630 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|481400
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4043 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|750000
|Multi
|(3) Popes Chapel Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|345000
|Towne Village @ Tollgate
|2071 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|742500
|Sneed Manor
|502 Stella Vista Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|775000
|Scales Farmstead
|1033 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1250000
|Sullivan Farms
|319 Inwood Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|519900
|Bent Creek
|5115 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|455000
|Fieldstone Farms
|278 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|849900
|Hurstbourne Park
|102 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1100000
|Tuscany Hills
|9631 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|360000
|Stonebrook
|505 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|629990
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7752 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|400000
|Liberty Hills
|613 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1862938
|Troubadour
|8008 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1280000
|Troubadour
|7581 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1996005
|Troubadour
|8212 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|359900
|Through The Green
|525 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|910000
|Hardeman Springs
|5537 (108, 109, 115, 128 & 129) Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1170000
|Westhaven
|404 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|659900
|Concord Crossing
|9805 Albemarle Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|800000
|Avalon
|312 Hamlets End Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1385000
|Tuscany Hills
|9600 Versailles Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|649990
|Catalina
|925 Los Lomas Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|680000
|Wildwood Valley
|1932 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1301050
|Stephens Valley
|136 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|390000
|Natchez Ridge
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449000
|Wyngate
|1521 Halifax Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1033371
|Westhaven
|159 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|535000
|Cheswicke Farm
|812 Gadsden Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|168205
|Stephens Valley
|628 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|151793
|Stephens Valley
|632 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|179503
|Stephens Valley
|641 Jackson Falls Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|585000
|Polk Place
|100 Mccalister Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|613000
|Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|435000
|Ballenger Farms
|1816 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|2450000
|Governors Club
|34 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|400000
|Carters Glen
|115 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|520173
|Tap Root Hills
|1013 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|378005
|Stream Valley
|1019 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|130800
|Falls Grove
|7030 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|612750
|Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|402438
|Waters Edge
|6049 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|561593
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7566 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|739000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|307 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|453000
|Fieldstone Farms
|132 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1165000
|The Highlands Of
|6325 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1325000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1611 Treehouse Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|517716
|Tollgate Village
|3481 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|925000
|Troubadour
|7255 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|442600
|Brixworth
|1647 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|593735
|Bridgemore Village
|3229 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|799989
|Hurstbourne Park
|308 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|575000
|Mckays Mill
|1600 Flanders Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|484168
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2409 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1780000
|The Governors Club
|5 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|789235
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|1002 Blaine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|436000
|Riverview Park
|825 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|895000
|River Landing
|1416 Mentelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|448055
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2413 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|273400
|Witherspoon
|9214 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|586654
|Foxglove Farm
|4079 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1089000
|Westhaven
|625 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1120 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|560000
|Polk Place
|121 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|1170 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|838000
|Montgomery Manor
|1755 Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|272500
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #270
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|900000
|Shelton James W
|6238 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|415000
|Laurelbrooke
|4020 Flagstone Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069