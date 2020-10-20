Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 28

See where houses sold for September 28 through October 2, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
411796Waters Edge5031 Flatwater StFranklinTN37064
385000Braxton Bend7203 Sir William DrFairviewTN37062
335000Kingwood7307 Glenwood CtFairviewTN37062
895000Country Club519 Mansion DrBrentwoodTN37027
450000Pleasant View Hill1854 Pleasant Hill RdFranklinTN37067
879000Sec 2 Rev1524 Boreal CtBrentwoodTN37027
329990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 304FranklinTN37064
514000Otter Creek Estates7329 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
145000Highlands @ Ladd Park139 Bertrand DrFranklinTN37064
1875000Preserve @ Echo Estates1512 Amesbury LnFranklinTN37064
1103574Stephens Valley809 Carsten StNashvilleTN37221
855000Fieldstone Farms109 Hampsted LnFranklinTN37069
460000Everbright300 Battle AveFranklinTN37064
1576458Woods @ Burberry Glen(13) Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
1100000Belle Rive6100 Martingale LnBrentwoodTN37027
567500Autumn Ridge2081 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
1170000Heathrow Hills1002 Heathrow Hills CtBrentwoodTN37027
469990Burberry Glen1030 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
1115000Cool Springs East112 Chatfield WayFranklinTN37064
459000Royal Oaks102 Churchill PlFranklinTN37067
645000Brookfield2213 Brookhaven CtBrentwoodTN37027
507000Fields Of Canterbury2014 Firtree WayThompsons StationTN37179
430495Brixworth1702 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
325000Lexington Farms133 Crestwood LnSpring HillTN37174
275000(074---01402 & 074---01403) Boy Scout RdFranklinTN37064
1393548Hurt RdSpring HillTN37174
870000Belle Vista190 Azalea LnFranklinTN37064
320000Fields Of Canterbury1600 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
1220913Breithorn503 Breithorn CvBrentwoodTN37027
420000Wades Grove6002 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
502901Tollgate Village3465 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
390000Nichols Bend512 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
534500Lockwood Glen414 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
268500Retreat @ Tollgate Village2000 Newark Ln G-301Thompsons StationTN37179
435000Dallas Downs108 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
465000Fields Of Canterbury(6) Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
563506Mcdaniel Estates7563 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
354500Twin Oaks1612 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
555000Ashton Park1009 Eden Park DrFranklinTN37067
534900Spring Hill Place1371 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
470000Baronswood305 Baronswood DrNolensvilleTN37135
589900Courtside @ Southern Woods West1595 Red Oak LnBrentwoodTN37027
425000Brixworth2831 Kaye DrThompsons StationTN37179
744080Echelon6056 Maysbrook LnFranklinTN37064
691060Westhaven1014 Calico StFranklinTN37064
619900Lockwood Glen243 Moray CtFranklinTN37064
620030Foxglove Farm4025 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
594515Foxglove Farm4037 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
1650000Sheridan Park5611 Saddlewood LnBrentwoodTN37027
407000Andover Sec One626 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
842500Westhaven432 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
3150003123 Blazer RdFranklinTN37064
319941Fields Of Canterbury3125 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
1100000Harts Landmark2186 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
825946Telfair833 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
875000Country Club513 Mansion DrBrentwoodTN37027
305000Maplewood203 Julia CtFranklinTN37064
679900Breezeway416 Gambrel CtFranklinTN37067
735000Chestnut Bend586 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklinTN37064
380000Spring Hill Place1, 95, 154 & 181 Savannah Park DrSpring HillTN37174
350625Copper Ridge3059 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
480000Sullivan Farms110 Turnberry DrFranklinTN37064
3800007580 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
489000Fields Of Canterbury2305 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
225000Magnolia Vale1057 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
436850Waters Edge6067 Starboard LnFranklinTN37064
990000Neely Grace2961 Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
885000Brentmeade9178 Fox Run DrBrentwoodTN37027
607677Highlands @ Ladd Park350 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
325000Rucker Park117 Rucker AveFranklinTN37064
2550002828 Puckett LnNolensvilleTN37135
737500Brittain Downs1613 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
649990Catalina929 Los Lomas WayNolensvilleTN37135
523000Amelia Park1325 Fairbanks StFranklinTN37067
650000Cross Creek504 Biltmore CtFranklinTN37067
600000Lockwood Glen1012 Swanson LnFranklinTN37064
462500Bent Creek1424 Jersey Farm RdNolensvilleTN37135
320000River Rest215 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
1780000Batson Acres9602 Stanfield RdBrentwoodTN37027
639900Cross Creek1104 Cross Creek DrFranklinTN37067
290000Wyngate1808 Devon DrSpring HillTN37174
655000Breezeway Section553 Federal StFranklinTN37067
449900Falls Grove6777 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
70000Valley Green7111 Hall RdFairviewTN37062
755000Cool Springs East428 Autumn Lake TrlFranklinTN37067
491900Bent Creek1263 Maybelle PassNolensvilleTN37135
249000Jones Lucien7170 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
525750Village Of Clovercroft340 Tippecanoe DrFranklinTN37067
347175Stream Valley1031 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
130800Falls Grove7089 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
136000Copper RidgeBoxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
130800Falls Grove7101 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
240000Highlands @ Campbell1014 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
350000Fieldstone Farms7039 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
195000Haarbauer MichaePatterson RdCollege GroveTN37046
617400Scales Farmstead2304 Dugan DrNolensvilleTN37135
900000Montclair1705 Montclair BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
767687Telfair813 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
699340Brooksbank Estates708 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
475000Owl Creek1214 Cressy LnBrentwoodTN37027
425000Witherspoon9288 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
420000Stonebrook207 Norfolk LnNolensvilleTN37135
363750Grove6262 Wild Heron WayCollege GroveTN37046
390000Treemont100 Treemont LnFranklinTN37069
3699900Cartwright Close1401 Montmorenci PassBrentwoodTN37027
1004000Kings Chapel4629 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
188000Warren Park Condos514 N Petway St #303FranklinTN37064
374000Falcon Creek1046 Meandering WayFranklinTN37067
285000Cochran Trace2840 Scoville LnSpring HillTN37174
2837844859 (109---04406 & 04407) Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
635000Highlands @ Ladd Park844 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
353454Waters Edge6055 Starboard LnFranklinTN37064
310000Cameron Farms2862 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
1326981Lookaway Farms6213 Tall Timbers RdFranklinTN37067
589000Tap Root Hills1026 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
1500000Grove8810 Drosera CirCollege GroveTN37046
704000Sneed Forest2509 Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
299900Beasley Jason7405 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
750000Westhaven105 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
632130Bridgemore Village3221 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
697808Catalina752 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
680000Johns Brian6815 Hendrix RdCollege GroveTN37046
437000Crowne Pointe4002 Danes DrThompsons StationTN37179
706000Courtside @ Southern Woods120 Buckhead CtBrentwoodTN37027
410000Wades Grove8023 Ragusa CirThompsons StationTN37179
68000Copper Ridge3055 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
353480Stream Valley1025 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
371700Stream Valley1037 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
2199900Rosemont4312 Belle Mina LnFranklinTN37064
1200000Westhaven1614 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
335000New Montgomery Place7217 Mary Susan LnFairviewTN37062
338000Witt Hill1701 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
622000Falls Grove6775 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
3689006419 Peytonsville-Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
1760000Marshall Place8906 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
1150000Watson Glen1212 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
640000Stags Leap6117 Silverado TrFranklinTN37064
2000002340 Newsom LnNolensvilleTN37135
585000Bridgemore Village3630 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
481400Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4043 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
750000Multi(3) Popes Chapel RdThompsons StationTN37179
345000Towne Village @ Tollgate2071 Bungalow DrThompsons StationTN37179
742500Sneed Manor502 Stella Vista Pvt CtBrentwoodTN37027
775000Scales Farmstead1033 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
1250000Sullivan Farms319 Inwood WayFranklinTN37064
519900Bent Creek5115 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
455000Fieldstone Farms278 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
849900Hurstbourne Park102 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklinTN37067
1100000Tuscany Hills9631 Portofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
360000Stonebrook505 Cedar Brook LnNolensvilleTN37135
629990Enclave @ Dove Lake7752 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
400000Liberty Hills613 Independence Dr EFranklinTN37067
1862938Troubadour8008 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
1280000Troubadour7581 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
1996005Troubadour8212 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
359900Through The Green525 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
910000Hardeman Springs5537 (108, 109, 115, 128 & 129) Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
1170000Westhaven404 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
659900Concord Crossing9805 Albemarle LnBrentwoodTN37027
800000Avalon312 Hamlets End WayFranklinTN37067
1385000Tuscany Hills9600 Versailles CtBrentwoodTN37027
649990Catalina925 Los Lomas WayNolensvilleTN37135
680000Wildwood Valley1932 Harpeth River DrBrentwoodTN37027
1301050Stephens Valley136 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
390000Natchez RidgeNew Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
449000Wyngate1521 Halifax DrSpring HillTN37174
1033371Westhaven159 Front StFranklinTN37064
535000Cheswicke Farm812 Gadsden PlFranklinTN37067
168205Stephens Valley628 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
151793Stephens Valley632 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
179503Stephens Valley641 Jackson Falls DrFranklinTN37064
585000Polk Place100 Mccalister CtFranklinTN37064
613000Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
435000Ballenger Farms1816 Looking Glass LnNolensvilleTN37135
2450000Governors Club34 Missionary DrBrentwoodTN37027
400000Carters Glen115 Carters Glen PlFranklinTN37064
520173Tap Root Hills1013 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
378005Stream Valley1019 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
130800Falls Grove7030 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
612750Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
402438Waters Edge6049 Starboard LnFranklinTN37064
561593Mcdaniel Estates7566 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
739000Berry Farms Town Center307 Walter Roberts StFranklinTN37064
453000Fieldstone Farms132 Bromley Park LnFranklinTN37069
1165000The Highlands Of6325 Wescates CtBrentwoodTN37027
1325000Reserve @ Raintree Forest1611 Treehouse CtBrentwoodTN37027
517716Tollgate Village3481 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
925000Troubadour7255 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
442600Brixworth1647 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
593735Bridgemore Village3229 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
799989Hurstbourne Park308 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
575000Mckays Mill1600 Flanders CtFranklinTN37067
484168Fields Of Canterbury2409 Sturry Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
1780000The Governors Club5 Carmel LnBrentwoodTN37027
789235Highlands @ Ladd Park1002 Blaine CtFranklinTN37064
436000Riverview Park825 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37069
895000River Landing1416 Mentelle DrFranklinTN37069
448055Fields Of Canterbury2413 Sturry Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
273400Witherspoon9214 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
586654Foxglove Farm4079 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
1089000Westhaven625 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
320000Brentwood Pointe1120 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
560000Polk Place121 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
1500001170 Lula LnFranklinTN37064
838000Montgomery Manor1755 Warren Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
272500Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #270FranklinTN37064
900000Shelton James W6238 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
415000Laurelbrooke4020 Flagstone CtFranklinTN37069

 

