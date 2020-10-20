Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 28

See where houses sold for September 28 through October 2, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 411796 Waters Edge 5031 Flatwater St Franklin TN 37064 385000 Braxton Bend 7203 Sir William Dr Fairview TN 37062 335000 Kingwood 7307 Glenwood Ct Fairview TN 37062 895000 Country Club 519 Mansion Dr Brentwood TN 37027 450000 Pleasant View Hill 1854 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin TN 37067 879000 Sec 2 Rev 1524 Boreal Ct Brentwood TN 37027 329990 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 304 Franklin TN 37064 514000 Otter Creek Estates 7329 Taylor Rd Fairview TN 37062 145000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 139 Bertrand Dr Franklin TN 37064 1875000 Preserve @ Echo Estates 1512 Amesbury Ln Franklin TN 37064 1103574 Stephens Valley 809 Carsten St Nashville TN 37221 855000 Fieldstone Farms 109 Hampsted Ln Franklin TN 37069 460000 Everbright 300 Battle Ave Franklin TN 37064 1576458 Woods @ Burberry Glen (13) Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1100000 Belle Rive 6100 Martingale Ln Brentwood TN 37027 567500 Autumn Ridge 2081 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1170000 Heathrow Hills 1002 Heathrow Hills Ct Brentwood TN 37027 469990 Burberry Glen 1030 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1115000 Cool Springs East 112 Chatfield Way Franklin TN 37064 459000 Royal Oaks 102 Churchill Pl Franklin TN 37067 645000 Brookfield 2213 Brookhaven Ct Brentwood TN 37027 507000 Fields Of Canterbury 2014 Firtree Way Thompsons Station TN 37179 430495 Brixworth 1702 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 325000 Lexington Farms 133 Crestwood Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 275000 (074---01402 & 074---01403) Boy Scout Rd Franklin TN 37064 1393548 Hurt Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 870000 Belle Vista 190 Azalea Ln Franklin TN 37064 320000 Fields Of Canterbury 1600 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station TN 37179 1220913 Breithorn 503 Breithorn Cv Brentwood TN 37027 420000 Wades Grove 6002 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 502901 Tollgate Village 3465 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 390000 Nichols Bend 512 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 534500 Lockwood Glen 414 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 268500 Retreat @ Tollgate Village 2000 Newark Ln G-301 Thompsons Station TN 37179 435000 Dallas Downs 108 Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064 465000 Fields Of Canterbury (6) Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 563506 Mcdaniel Estates 7563 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 354500 Twin Oaks 1612 Birchwood Cir Franklin TN 37064 555000 Ashton Park 1009 Eden Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 534900 Spring Hill Place 1371 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 470000 Baronswood 305 Baronswood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 589900 Courtside @ Southern Woods West 1595 Red Oak Ln Brentwood TN 37027 425000 Brixworth 2831 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 744080 Echelon 6056 Maysbrook Ln Franklin TN 37064 691060 Westhaven 1014 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 619900 Lockwood Glen 243 Moray Ct Franklin TN 37064 620030 Foxglove Farm 4025 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 594515 Foxglove Farm 4037 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 1650000 Sheridan Park 5611 Saddlewood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 407000 Andover Sec One 626 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 842500 Westhaven 432 Pearre Springs Way Franklin TN 37064 315000 3123 Blazer Rd Franklin TN 37064 319941 Fields Of Canterbury 3125 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1100000 Harts Landmark 2186 Hartland Rd Franklin TN 37069 825946 Telfair 833 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 875000 Country Club 513 Mansion Dr Brentwood TN 37027 305000 Maplewood 203 Julia Ct Franklin TN 37064 679900 Breezeway 416 Gambrel Ct Franklin TN 37067 735000 Chestnut Bend 586 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin TN 37064 380000 Spring Hill Place 1, 95, 154 & 181 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 350625 Copper Ridge 3059 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 480000 Sullivan Farms 110 Turnberry Dr Franklin TN 37064 380000 7580 Pewitt Rd Franklin TN 37064 489000 Fields Of Canterbury 2305 Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 225000 Magnolia Vale 1057 Sunset Rd Brentwood TN 37027 436850 Waters Edge 6067 Starboard Ln Franklin TN 37064 990000 Neely Grace 2961 Spanntown Rd Arrington TN 37014 885000 Brentmeade 9178 Fox Run Dr Brentwood TN 37027 607677 Highlands @ Ladd Park 350 Circuit Rd Franklin TN 37064 325000 Rucker Park 117 Rucker Ave Franklin TN 37064 255000 2828 Puckett Ln Nolensville TN 37135 737500 Brittain Downs 1613 Eden Rose Place Nolensville TN 37135 649990 Catalina 929 Los Lomas Way Nolensville TN 37135 523000 Amelia Park 1325 Fairbanks St Franklin TN 37067 650000 Cross Creek 504 Biltmore Ct Franklin TN 37067 600000 Lockwood Glen 1012 Swanson Ln Franklin TN 37064 462500 Bent Creek 1424 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville TN 37135 320000 River Rest 215 Boxwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 1780000 Batson Acres 9602 Stanfield Rd Brentwood TN 37027 639900 Cross Creek 1104 Cross Creek Dr Franklin TN 37067 290000 Wyngate 1808 Devon Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 655000 Breezeway Section 553 Federal St Franklin TN 37067 449900 Falls Grove 6777 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove TN 37046 70000 Valley Green 7111 Hall Rd Fairview TN 37062 755000 Cool Springs East 428 Autumn Lake Trl Franklin TN 37067 491900 Bent Creek 1263 Maybelle Pass Nolensville TN 37135 249000 Jones Lucien 7170 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview TN 37062 525750 Village Of Clovercroft 340 Tippecanoe Dr Franklin TN 37067 347175 Stream Valley 1031 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 130800 Falls Grove 7089 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 136000 Copper Ridge Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 130800 Falls Grove 7101 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 240000 Highlands @ Campbell 1014 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 350000 Fieldstone Farms 7039 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 195000 Haarbauer Michae Patterson Rd College Grove TN 37046 617400 Scales Farmstead 2304 Dugan Dr Nolensville TN 37135 900000 Montclair 1705 Montclair Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 767687 Telfair 813 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 699340 Brooksbank Estates 708 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 475000 Owl Creek 1214 Cressy Ln Brentwood TN 37027 425000 Witherspoon 9288 Fordham Dr Brentwood TN 37027 420000 Stonebrook 207 Norfolk Ln Nolensville TN 37135 363750 Grove 6262 Wild Heron Way College Grove TN 37046 390000 Treemont 100 Treemont Ln Franklin TN 37069 3699900 Cartwright Close 1401 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood TN 37027 1004000 Kings Chapel 4629 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 188000 Warren Park Condos 514 N Petway St #303 Franklin TN 37064 374000 Falcon Creek 1046 Meandering Way Franklin TN 37067 285000 Cochran Trace 2840 Scoville Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 283784 4859 (109---04406 & 04407) Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 635000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 844 Fontwell Ln Franklin TN 37064 353454 Waters Edge 6055 Starboard Ln Franklin TN 37064 310000 Cameron Farms 2862 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1326981 Lookaway Farms 6213 Tall Timbers Rd Franklin TN 37067 589000 Tap Root Hills 1026 Nolencrest Way Franklin TN 37067 1500000 Grove 8810 Drosera Cir College Grove TN 37046 704000 Sneed Forest 2509 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 299900 Beasley Jason 7405 Chester Rd Fairview TN 37062 750000 Westhaven 105 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 632130 Bridgemore Village 3221 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 697808 Catalina 752 Alameda Ave Nolensville TN 37135 680000 Johns Brian 6815 Hendrix Rd College Grove TN 37046 437000 Crowne Pointe 4002 Danes Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 706000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 120 Buckhead Ct Brentwood TN 37027 410000 Wades Grove 8023 Ragusa Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 68000 Copper Ridge 3055 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 353480 Stream Valley 1025 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 371700 Stream Valley 1037 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 2199900 Rosemont 4312 Belle Mina Ln Franklin TN 37064 1200000 Westhaven 1614 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 335000 New Montgomery Place 7217 Mary Susan Ln Fairview TN 37062 338000 Witt Hill 1701 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 622000 Falls Grove 6775 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove TN 37046 368900 6419 Peytonsville-Arno Rd College Grove TN 37046 1760000 Marshall Place 8906 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood TN 37027 1150000 Watson Glen 1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 640000 Stags Leap 6117 Silverado Tr Franklin TN 37064 200000 2340 Newsom Ln Nolensville TN 37135 585000 Bridgemore Village 3630 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 481400 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4043 Haversack Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 750000 Multi (3) Popes Chapel Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 345000 Towne Village @ Tollgate 2071 Bungalow Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 742500 Sneed Manor 502 Stella Vista Pvt Ct Brentwood TN 37027 775000 Scales Farmstead 1033 Lawson Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1250000 Sullivan Farms 319 Inwood Way Franklin TN 37064 519900 Bent Creek 5115 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville TN 37135 455000 Fieldstone Farms 278 Ben Brush Cir Franklin TN 37069 849900 Hurstbourne Park 102 Hurstbourne Park Blvd Franklin TN 37067 1100000 Tuscany Hills 9631 Portofino Dr Brentwood TN 37027 360000 Stonebrook 505 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville TN 37135 629990 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7752 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 400000 Liberty Hills 613 Independence Dr E Franklin TN 37067 1862938 Troubadour 8008 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove TN 37046 1280000 Troubadour 7581 Whiskey Rd College Grove TN 37046 1996005 Troubadour 8212 Jolene Dr College Grove TN 37046 359900 Through The Green 525 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064 910000 Hardeman Springs 5537 (108, 109, 115, 128 & 129) Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014 1170000 Westhaven 404 Pearre Springs Way Franklin TN 37064 659900 Concord Crossing 9805 Albemarle Ln Brentwood TN 37027 800000 Avalon 312 Hamlets End Way Franklin TN 37067 1385000 Tuscany Hills 9600 Versailles Ct Brentwood TN 37027 649990 Catalina 925 Los Lomas Way Nolensville TN 37135 680000 Wildwood Valley 1932 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1301050 Stephens Valley 136 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 390000 Natchez Ridge New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 449000 Wyngate 1521 Halifax Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1033371 Westhaven 159 Front St Franklin TN 37064 535000 Cheswicke Farm 812 Gadsden Pl Franklin TN 37067 168205 Stephens Valley 628 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville TN 37221 151793 Stephens Valley 632 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville TN 37221 179503 Stephens Valley 641 Jackson Falls Dr Franklin TN 37064 585000 Polk Place 100 Mccalister Ct Franklin TN 37064 613000 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville TN 37135 435000 Ballenger Farms 1816 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville TN 37135 2450000 Governors Club 34 Missionary Dr Brentwood TN 37027 400000 Carters Glen 115 Carters Glen Pl Franklin TN 37064 520173 Tap Root Hills 1013 Dovecrest Way Franklin TN 37067 378005 Stream Valley 1019 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 130800 Falls Grove 7030 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 612750 Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062 402438 Waters Edge 6049 Starboard Ln Franklin TN 37064 561593 Mcdaniel Estates 7566 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 739000 Berry Farms Town Center 307 Walter Roberts St Franklin TN 37064 453000 Fieldstone Farms 132 Bromley Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 1165000 The Highlands Of 6325 Wescates Ct Brentwood TN 37027 1325000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest 1611 Treehouse Ct Brentwood TN 37027 517716 Tollgate Village 3481 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 925000 Troubadour 7255 Harlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 442600 Brixworth 1647 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 593735 Bridgemore Village 3229 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 799989 Hurstbourne Park 308 Terri Park Way Franklin TN 37067 575000 Mckays Mill 1600 Flanders Ct Franklin TN 37067 484168 Fields Of Canterbury 2409 Sturry Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1780000 The Governors Club 5 Carmel Ln Brentwood TN 37027 789235 Highlands @ Ladd Park 1002 Blaine Ct Franklin TN 37064 436000 Riverview Park 825 Countrywood Dr Franklin TN 37069 895000 River Landing 1416 Mentelle Dr Franklin TN 37069 448055 Fields Of Canterbury 2413 Sturry Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 273400 Witherspoon 9214 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 586654 Foxglove Farm 4079 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 1089000 Westhaven 625 Stonewater Blvd Franklin TN 37064 320000 Brentwood Pointe 1120 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 560000 Polk Place 121 Polk Place Dr Franklin TN 37064 150000 1170 Lula Ln Franklin TN 37064 838000 Montgomery Manor 1755 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville TN 37135 272500 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #270 Franklin TN 37064 900000 Shelton James W 6238 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 415000 Laurelbrooke 4020 Flagstone Ct Franklin TN 37069