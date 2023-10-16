Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 25

See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,295,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|100 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$859,990
|Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21
|1002 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$627,380
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3034 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000
|Davis Daylan Pb 72 Pg 65
|7469 Sleepy Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$849,900
|Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86
|110 Arkstone Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2657 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47
|118 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 Pb 10 Pg 50
|5019 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,250,000
|Windstone Ph 2 Pb 55 Pg 127
|835 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,399,000
|Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 117
|9208 Cline Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 12-b Pb 56 Pg 85
|3198 Natoma Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,460,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 6 Pb 12 Pg 132
|9182 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,150,000
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1
|3506 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,029,900
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4038 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|403 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$812,500
|2711 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$535,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|2043 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$481,118
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|403 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,014,575
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5088 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|5147 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,621,474
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1245 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$930,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104
|1041 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C120
|1600 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$749,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6
|7304 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,255,240
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3531 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,308,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 Pb 77 Pg 123
|125 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,620,930
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4689 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$373,000
|Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 66
|2913 Faldo Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|1709 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,550,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 104
|5249 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$419,495
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|1028 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1168 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,860,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 27
|9560 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$183,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1126 Elk Grove Ave
|Fairview
|37062
|$345,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C040
|601 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,183,180
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6309 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2115 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37
|1156 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 5
|2001 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,115,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7108 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,625,000
|Bain Pb 19 Pg 20
|9004 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$812,843
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|5008 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,000
|Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1340 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$326,700
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C047
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #l-3
|Franklin
|37067
|$667,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1604 Lantana Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,065,000
|Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 10
|1608 Masters Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000
|Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 77
|7104 Clear Crest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,250,000
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42
|147 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,470,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8255 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4718 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington,
|37014
|$620,000
|Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33
|818 Shade Tree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,900
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|624 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$458,200
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|5072 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$839,055
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3309 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$460,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20
|1243 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$829,990
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|5020 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$243,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C005
|1100 W Main St #a-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|6730 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,951,000
|Corporate Ridge Office Pb 2760 Pg 134
|Overlook Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$439,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1710 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$954,033
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5115 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,998,500
|Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118
|1615 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$387,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2663 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3222 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,255,000
|Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 71
|1803 Benziger Terrace
|Brentwood
|37027
|$738,500
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 14
|8260 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$530,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-7
|Franklin
|37027
|$255,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$255,000
|Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167
|7263 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,075,000
|Hooker Hills Pb 43 Pg 106
|2010 John J Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167
|7263 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$610,000
|Morningside Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 120
|7032 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56
|3042 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$873,410
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5035 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,699,445
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3085 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90
|205 Waterbury Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$854,258
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3451 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$380,000
|Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 70
|2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$905,000
|Belvedere Pb 64 Pg 142
|200 Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$665,435
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3038 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,196,814
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|5805 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,301,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 129
|1085 Wilmington Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000
|7107 Anglin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000
|6877 Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,110,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|123 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$524,900
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C111
|227 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$32,597
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6065 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,018,230
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5420 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington,
|37014
|$674,500
|Grove Sec17
|8384 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$312,080
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|6109 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,240,000
|Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81
|229 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,087,938
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6409 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Maplewood Office Park Pb 3623 Pg 856
|400 Sugartree Ln #400
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97
|409 Melander Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|3854 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 18 Pg 9
|156 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$999,900
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|5625 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|8103 Patrice Ave
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,475,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4001 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$265,000
|1319 W Main St 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2004 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,562
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5072 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25
|1276 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2000 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000
|Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72
|3105 Jeffrey Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,800,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111
|6512 Stableford Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2038 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,235,295
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|237 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$899,900
|Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25
|1013 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,900,000
|306 Everbright Ave #a
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C034
|122 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$489,905
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|5090 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Pines The Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 10
|2627 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$505,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|667 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 131
|1034 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$530,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28
|305 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$910,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|706 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$394,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,100,000
|Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65
|1745 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 8 Pb 21 Pg 91
|9469 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,309,900
|Bellenfant Jw Estate
|8445 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$479,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25
|1596 Hampshire Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,831,000
|Dekemont Downs Pb 10 Pg 151
|520 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|House Cynthia Pb 81 Pg 4
|1726 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,025,000
|Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114
|5028 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$815,793
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3460 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$847,682
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3329 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179