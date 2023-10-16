Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 25

See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,295,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 100 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $859,990 Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21 1002 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $627,380 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3034 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $925,000 Davis Daylan Pb 72 Pg 65 7469 Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $849,900 Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86 110 Arkstone Ln Spring Hill 37174 $395,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2657 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $450,000 Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47 118 Bluegrass Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 Pb 10 Pg 50 5019 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $3,250,000 Windstone Ph 2 Pb 55 Pg 127 835 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,399,000 Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 117 9208 Cline Ct Franklin 37067 $950,000 Tollgate Village Sec 12-b Pb 56 Pg 85 3198 Natoma Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $1,460,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 6 Pb 12 Pg 132 9182 Fox Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,150,000 Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1 3506 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $1,029,900 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4038 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $465,000 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 403 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $812,500 2711 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $535,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 2043 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $481,118 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 403 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $1,014,575 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5088 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $430,000 5147 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $1,621,474 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1245 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $930,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104 1041 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C120 1600 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $749,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6 7304 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $1,255,240 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3531 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $1,308,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 Pb 77 Pg 123 125 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $1,620,930 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4689 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $373,000 Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 66 2913 Faldo Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 1709 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $4,550,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 104 5249 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $419,495 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 1028 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1168 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $1,860,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 27 9560 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $183,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1126 Elk Grove Ave Fairview 37062 $345,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C040 601 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,183,180 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6309 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2115 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37 1156 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 5 2001 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,115,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7108 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $1,625,000 Bain Pb 19 Pg 20 9004 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $812,843 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 5008 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $1,125,000 Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80 1340 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $326,700 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C047 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #l-3 Franklin 37067 $667,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1604 Lantana Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,065,000 Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 10 1608 Masters Ct Franklin 37064 $595,000 Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 77 7104 Clear Crest Ct Fairview 37062 $1,250,000 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42 147 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,470,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8255 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $450,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4718 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington, 37014 $620,000 Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33 818 Shade Tree Ln Franklin 37064 $989,900 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 624 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $458,200 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 5072 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $839,055 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3309 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $460,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20 1243 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $829,990 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 5020 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $243,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C005 1100 W Main St #a-5 Franklin 37064 $940,000 6730 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $2,951,000 Corporate Ridge Office Pb 2760 Pg 134 Overlook Cir Brentwood 37027 $439,000 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1710 Whitt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $954,033 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5115 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,998,500 Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118 1615 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $387,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2663 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3222 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,255,000 Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 71 1803 Benziger Terrace Brentwood 37027 $738,500 Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 14 8260 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $530,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-7 Franklin 37027 $255,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $255,000 Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167 7263 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $1,075,000 Hooker Hills Pb 43 Pg 106 2010 John J Ct Franklin 37064 $260,000 Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167 7263 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $610,000 Morningside Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 120 7032 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $640,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56 3042 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $873,410 High Park Hill Sec1 5035 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,699,445 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3085 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90 205 Waterbury Cir Franklin 37067 $854,258 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3451 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $380,000 Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 70 2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $905,000 Belvedere Pb 64 Pg 142 200 Belvedere Cir Nolensville 37135 $665,435 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3038 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,196,814 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 5805 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $2,301,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 129 1085 Wilmington Way Brentwood 37027 $460,000 7107 Anglin Rd Fairview 37062 $2,000,000 6877 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $1,110,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 123 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $524,900 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C111 227 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $32,597 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6065 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,018,230 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5420 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington, 37014 $674,500 Grove Sec17 8384 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $312,080 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 6109 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,240,000 Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81 229 Poteat Pl Franklin 37064 $1,087,938 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6409 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $515,000 Maplewood Office Park Pb 3623 Pg 856 400 Sugartree Ln #400 Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97 409 Melander Ct Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 3854 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $660,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 18 Pg 9 156 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $999,900 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 5625 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 8103 Patrice Ave Brentwood 37027 $2,475,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4001 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $265,000 1319 W Main St 305 Franklin 37064 $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2004 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $1,025,562 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5072 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $930,000 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25 1276 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2000 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $370,000 Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72 3105 Jeffrey Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,800,000 Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111 6512 Stableford Ln Franklin 37069 $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2038 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $1,235,295 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 237 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $899,900 Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25 1013 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,900,000 306 Everbright Ave #a Franklin 37064 $430,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C034 122 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $489,905 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 5090 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $625,000 Pines The Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 10 2627 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $505,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 667 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 131 1034 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $530,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28 305 Gen N B Forrest Dr Franklin 37069 $910,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 706 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $394,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $2,100,000 Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65 1745 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 8 Pb 21 Pg 91 9469 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $6,309,900 Bellenfant Jw Estate 8445 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $479,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25 1596 Hampshire Place Thompson's Station 37179 $1,831,000 Dekemont Downs Pb 10 Pg 151 520 Dekemont Ln Brentwood 37027 $685,000 House Cynthia Pb 81 Pg 4 1726 Lewisburg Pk Thompson's Station 37179 $1,025,000 Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114 5028 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $815,793 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3460 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $847,682 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3329 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179