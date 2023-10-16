Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 25

See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,295,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125100 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$859,990Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 211002 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$627,380Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173034 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$925,000Davis Daylan Pb 72 Pg 657469 Sleepy Hollow RdFairview37062
$849,900Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86110 Arkstone LnSpring Hill37174
$395,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852657 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$450,000Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47118 Bluegrass DrFranklin37064
$825,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 Pb 10 Pg 505019 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$3,250,000Windstone Ph 2 Pb 55 Pg 127835 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,399,000Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 1179208 Cline CtFranklin37067
$950,000Tollgate Village Sec 12-b Pb 56 Pg 853198 Natoma CirThompson's Station37179
$1,460,000Brentmeade Est Sec 6 Pb 12 Pg 1329182 Fox Run DrBrentwood37027
$4,150,000Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 13506 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$1,029,900Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074038 Camberley StFranklin37064
$465,000Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a403 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$812,5002711 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$535,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 602043 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$481,118Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a403 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$1,014,575Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745088 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$430,0005147 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$1,621,474Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351245 Luckett RdNashville37221
$930,000Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 1041041 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$500,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1201600 Reed DrBrentwood37027
$749,900Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 67304 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$1,255,240Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373531 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$1,308,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 Pb 77 Pg 123125 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$750,000Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$1,620,930Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124689 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$373,000Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 662913 Faldo LnSpring Hill37174
$1,250,0001709 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$4,550,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 1045249 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$419,495Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 681028 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051168 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$1,860,000Hampton Reserve Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 279560 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$183,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051126 Elk Grove AveFairview37062
$345,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C040601 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,183,180St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216309 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$300,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692115 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 371156 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$1,750,000Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 52001 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$2,115,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367108 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$1,625,000Bain Pb 19 Pg 209004 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$812,843Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 705008 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$1,125,000Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 801340 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$326,700Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C047200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #l-3Franklin37067
$667,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691604 Lantana DrThompson's Station37179
$1,065,000Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 101608 Masters CtFranklin37064
$595,000Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 777104 Clear Crest CtFairview37062
$1,250,000Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42147 Brooksbank DrNolensville37135
$2,470,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638255 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$450,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374718 Majestic Meadows DrArrington,37014
$620,000Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33818 Shade Tree LnFranklin37064
$989,900Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143624 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$458,200Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 605072 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$839,055Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223309 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$460,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 201243 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$829,990Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 705020 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$243,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0051100 W Main St #a-5Franklin37064
$940,0006730 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$2,951,000Corporate Ridge Office Pb 2760 Pg 134Overlook CirBrentwood37027
$439,000Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641710 Whitt DrSpring Hill37174
$954,033Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745115 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,998,500Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 1181615 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$387,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852663 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503222 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,255,000Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 711803 Benziger TerraceBrentwood37027
$738,500Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 148260 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$530,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-7Franklin37027
$255,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$255,000Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 1677263 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$1,075,000Hooker Hills Pb 43 Pg 1062010 John J CtFranklin37064
$260,000Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 1677263 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$610,000Morningside Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 1207032 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$640,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 563042 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$873,410High Park Hill Sec15035 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,699,445Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273085 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,500,000Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90205 Waterbury CirFranklin37067
$854,258Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223451 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$380,000Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 702261 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$905,000Belvedere Pb 64 Pg 142200 Belvedere CirNolensville37135
$665,435Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173038 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,196,814St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 225805 Branta DrFranklin37064
$2,301,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 1291085 Wilmington WayBrentwood37027
$460,0007107 Anglin RdFairview37062
$2,000,0006877 Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$1,110,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138123 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$524,900River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C111227 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$32,597Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356065 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,018,230High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145420 Ayana Pvt DrArrington,37014
$674,500Grove Sec178384 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$312,080Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 26109 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,240,000Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81229 Poteat PlFranklin37064
$1,087,938St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216409 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$515,000Maplewood Office Park Pb 3623 Pg 856400 Sugartree Ln #400Franklin37064
$1,200,000Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97409 Melander CtFranklin37064
$1,150,0003854 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$660,000Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 18 Pg 9156 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$999,900St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 225625 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,825,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 548103 Patrice AveBrentwood37027
$2,475,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784001 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$265,0001319 W Main St 305Franklin37064
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582004 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$1,025,562Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945072 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$930,000Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 251276 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582000 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$370,000Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 723105 Jeffrey CtThompson's Station37179
$1,800,000Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 1116512 Stableford LnFranklin37069
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582038 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$1,235,295Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138237 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$899,900Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 251013 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$1,900,000306 Everbright Ave #aFranklin37064
$430,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C034122 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$489,905Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 885090 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$625,000Pines The Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 102627 Clayton Arnold RdThompson's Station37179
$505,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74667 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37064
$1,275,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 1311034 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$530,000Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28305 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklin37069
$910,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142706 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$394,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$2,100,000Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 651745 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Raintree Forest So Sec 8 Pb 21 Pg 919469 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$6,309,900Bellenfant Jw Estate8445 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$479,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 251596 Hampshire PlaceThompson's Station37179
$1,831,000Dekemont Downs Pb 10 Pg 151520 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$685,000House Cynthia Pb 81 Pg 41726 Lewisburg PkThompson's Station37179
$1,025,000Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 1145028 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$815,793Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223460 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$847,682Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223329 Longport LnThompson's Station37179

