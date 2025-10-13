Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 22, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 22-26, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$618,800
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1085 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 101
|3007 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$419,900
|Tollgate Village Sec 6
|2000 Newark Ln H-302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,495,000
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7047 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$420,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7520 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,285,920
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1119 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$146,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8228 Ashbury Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,250,000
|Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128
|413 Doe Ridge
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139
|702 Periwinkle Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,521,458
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9330 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|205 Tahoe Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,000,000
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8450 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$915,000
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5027 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$6,200,000
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 118
|8500 Walking Horse Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$656,003
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9049 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,060,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184
|1004 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$632,500
|5548 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|6018 Trotwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$910,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 8
|2000 Harvington Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,244,854
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1125 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|5521 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39
|538 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$996,107
|Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9
|1210 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,210,000
|2921 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000
|Bennett Phil Pb 46 Pg 83
|4696 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$900,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2285 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|5068 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,180,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 195
|8341 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,154,042
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8123 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,068,275
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8090 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$772,228
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|312 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,060,139
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4030 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$940,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65
|417 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$995,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 81
|2010 Brewster Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,980,000
|5700 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|7480 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,612,610
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7948 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,950
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$11,700
|Lochridge Sec1
|Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7 Pb 5 Pg 38
|856 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000
|Everbright
|304 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,900
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75
|2006 Rudder Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,254,914
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8081 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$645,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|113 Clapham St
|Franklin
|37064
|$702,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|305 Neely Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,000
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135
|726 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$480,000
|Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53
|112 Ridgemont Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$841,900
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7321 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$454,500
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2835 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$305,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7121 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,575,000
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1401 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Mclendon Pb 25 Pg 104
|1824 Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$755,500
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 60
|205 Seneca Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$128,600
|6464 Lamb Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$6,200,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 10
|660 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|116 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C049
|807 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|201 Coronation Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70
|2720 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,355,000
|Heron Hill Est Pb 36 Pg 3
|5106 Heron Hill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|674 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$691,460
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|682 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$899,990
|Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65
|326 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$932,351
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|664 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,255,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82
|9711 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,090,936
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8077 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,152,957
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|3013 Port Clinton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$362,500
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 53
|1129 W Main St #24
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,385,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 4 Pb 24 Pg 57
|504 Chippenham Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000
|Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 101
|6043 Huntmere Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,160,000
|8318 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,675,000
|Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149
|2205 Owl Meadows Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,401,300
|9778 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$320,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2813 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,741,310
|Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10
|2838 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,352,530
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|781 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$851,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3007 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53
|108 Ridgemont Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,345,000
|Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74
|1524 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,102,490
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5969 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,389,564
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1137 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,990,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|533 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7018 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8076 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,260,000
|Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114
|2004 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$770,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115
|1267 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7188 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$564,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|325 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,555
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|657 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$549,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|324 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,412
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|661 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Sunset Manor Add Pb 75 Pg 302
|416 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|700 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$885,800
|Belvoir Ph1b Pb 85 Pg 109
|7806 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$930,000
|Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31
|515 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$243,100
|6996 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$830,000
|Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53
|8206 Spring Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,014,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4025 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,344,000
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|6031 Whitman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,146,540
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7079 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,704,065
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3392 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B
|315 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35
|7106 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,400,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1554 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,671,000
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|822 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,664,391
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|3030 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,450,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8227 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,365,000
|Moran Marion June P Pb 35 Pg 90
|6730 Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$485,000
|West Meade Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 11
|617 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,095,000
|Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126
|1602 Knox Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|305 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$319,950
|Beasley W J
|1209 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4167 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,299,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 20 Pg 85
|1097 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
