Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 22, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 22-26, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $618,800 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1085 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 101 3007 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $419,900 Tollgate Village Sec 6 2000 Newark Ln H-302 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,495,000 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7047 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $420,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7520 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $1,285,920 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1119 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $146,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8228 Ashbury Ct Franklin 37067 $1,250,000 Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128 413 Doe Ridge Franklin 37067 $640,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139 702 Periwinkle Cv Franklin 37064 $8,521,458 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9330 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $306,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 205 Tahoe Alley Thompsons Station 37179 $4,000,000 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8450 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $915,000 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5027 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $6,200,000 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 118 8500 Walking Horse Trl College Grove 37046 $656,003 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9049 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $2,060,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184 1004 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $632,500 5548 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $835,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 6018 Trotwood Ln Spring Hill 37174 $910,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 8 2000 Harvington Dr Franklin 37069 $1,244,854 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1125 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 5521 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000 Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39 538 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $996,107 Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9 1210 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,210,000 2921 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $500,000 Bennett Phil Pb 46 Pg 83 4696 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompson Station 37179 $900,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2285 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 5068 Nelson Dr Franklin 37064 $1,180,000 Carriage Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 195 8341 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,154,042 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8123 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,068,275 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8090 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $772,228 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 312 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,060,139 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4030 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $940,000 Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65 417 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $995,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 81 2010 Brewster Dr Franklin 37067 $1,980,000 5700 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 7480 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $1,612,610 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7948 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $2,950 Burberry Glen Ph1 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $11,700 Lochridge Sec1 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $630,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 Pb 5 Pg 38 856 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $550,000 Everbright 304 Everbright Ave Franklin 37064 $529,900 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75 2006 Rudder Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,254,914 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8081 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $645,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 113 Clapham St Franklin 37064 $702,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 305 Neely Ct Franklin 37067 $650,000 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135 726 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $480,000 Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53 112 Ridgemont Pl Franklin 37064 $841,900 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7321 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $454,500 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2835 Faith Ln Spring Hill 37174 $305,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7121 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $5,575,000 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1401 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Mclendon Pb 25 Pg 104 1824 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $755,500 Cheswicke Farm Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 60 205 Seneca Ct Franklin 37067 $128,600 6464 Lamb Rd Arrington 37014 $6,200,000 Cool Springs East Sec 10 660 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin 37064 $879,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 116 Morris St Franklin 37064 $200,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C049 807 Granville Rd Franklin 37067 $775,000 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 201 Coronation Ct Franklin 37064 $929,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70 2720 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $2,355,000 Heron Hill Est Pb 36 Pg 3 5106 Heron Hill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 674 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $691,460 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 682 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $899,990 Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65 326 Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville 37135 $932,351 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 664 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,255,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82 9711 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,090,936 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8077 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,152,957 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 3013 Port Clinton Ct Franklin 37067 $362,500 Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 53 1129 W Main St #24 Franklin 37064 $1,385,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 4 Pb 24 Pg 57 504 Chippenham Ct Franklin 37069 $725,000 Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 101 6043 Huntmere Ave Franklin 37064 $6,160,000 8318 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $7,675,000 Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149 2205 Owl Meadows Ct Franklin 37067 $2,401,300 9778 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $320,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2813 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $5,741,310 Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10 2838 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $2,352,530 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $950,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 781 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $851,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3007 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $510,000 Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53 108 Ridgemont Pl Franklin 37064 $1,345,000 Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74 1524 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,102,490 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5969 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,389,564 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1137 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,990,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 533 Ardmore Place Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7018 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8076 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,260,000 Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114 2004 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $770,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115 1267 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $400,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7188 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $564,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 325 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $725,555 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 657 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $549,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 324 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $895,412 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 661 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Sunset Manor Add Pb 75 Pg 302 416 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $510,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 700 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $885,800 Belvoir Ph1b Pb 85 Pg 109 7806 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $930,000 Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31 515 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $243,100 6996 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $830,000 Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53 8206 Spring Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,014,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4025 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,344,000 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 6031 Whitman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,146,540 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7079 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,704,065 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3392 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B 315 Avondale Dr Franklin 37064 $610,000 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35 7106 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $2,400,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1554 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $1,671,000 Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130 822 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,664,391 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 3030 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $3,450,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8227 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,365,000 Moran Marion June P Pb 35 Pg 90 6730 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $485,000 West Meade Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 11 617 Edgewood Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,095,000 Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126 1602 Knox Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 305 Appomattox Dr Brentwood 37027 $319,950 Beasley W J 1209 Mulberry St Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4167 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,299,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 20 Pg 85 1097 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067

