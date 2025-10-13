Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 22, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from September 22-26, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$618,800Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171085 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$375,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 1013007 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$419,900Tollgate Village Sec 62000 Newark Ln H-302Thompsons Station37179
$1,495,000Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27047 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$420,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657520 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$1,285,920Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311119 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$146,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658228 Ashbury CtFranklin37067
$1,250,000Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128413 Doe RidgeFranklin37067
$640,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139702 Periwinkle CvFranklin37064
$8,521,458Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229330 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29205 Tahoe AlleyThompsons Station37179
$4,000,000Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808450 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$915,000High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145027 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$6,200,000Troubadour Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 1188500 Walking Horse TrlCollege Grove37046
$656,003Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79049 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$2,060,000Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 1841004 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$632,5005548 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$835,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 146018 Trotwood LnSpring Hill37174
$910,000Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 82000 Harvington DrFranklin37069
$1,244,854Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311125 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,225,000St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 985521 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$700,000Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39538 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$996,107Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 91210 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,210,0002921 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$500,000Bennett Phil Pb 46 Pg 834696 Bennett Hollow RdThompson Station37179
$900,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122285 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 85068 Nelson DrFranklin37064
$1,180,000Carriage Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1958341 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$3,154,042Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828123 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,068,275Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068090 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$772,228June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29312 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,060,139Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254030 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$940,000Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65417 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$995,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 812010 Brewster DrFranklin37067
$1,980,0005700 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,950,0007480 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$1,612,610Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067948 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$2,950Burberry Glen Ph1Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$11,700Lochridge Sec1Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$630,000Forest Home Farms Sec 7 Pb 5 Pg 38856 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$550,000Everbright304 Everbright AveFranklin37064
$529,900Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 752006 Rudder CtSpring Hill37174
$1,254,914Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068081 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$645,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28113 Clapham StFranklin37064
$702,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59305 Neely CtFranklin37067
$650,000Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135726 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$480,000Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53112 Ridgemont PlFranklin37064
$841,900Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377321 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$454,500Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322835 Faith LnSpring Hill37174
$305,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817121 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$5,575,000Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451401 Montmorenci PassBrentwood37027
$300,000Mclendon Pb 25 Pg 1041824 Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$755,500Cheswicke Farm Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 60205 Seneca CtFranklin37067
$128,6006464 Lamb RdArrington37014
$6,200,000Cool Springs East Sec 10660 Bakers Bridge AveFranklin37064
$879,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38116 Morris StFranklin37064
$200,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C049807 Granville RdFranklin37067
$775,000Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147201 Coronation CtFranklin37064
$929,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 702720 Carena Terrace CtThompsons Station37179
$2,355,000Heron Hill Est Pb 36 Pg 35106 Heron Hill LnThompsons Station37179
$820,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143674 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$691,460Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143682 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$899,990Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65326 Crescent Moon CirNolensville37135
$932,351Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143664 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,255,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 829711 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$1,090,936Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068077 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,152,957Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1253013 Port Clinton CtFranklin37067
$362,500Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 531129 W Main St #24Franklin37064
$1,385,000Stonebridge Park Sec 4 Pb 24 Pg 57504 Chippenham CtFranklin37069
$725,000Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 1016043 Huntmere AveFranklin37064
$6,160,0008318 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$7,675,000Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 1492205 Owl Meadows CtFranklin37067
$2,401,3009778 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$320,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642813 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$5,741,310Duplex Pb 77 Pg 102838 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$2,352,530Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$950,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69781 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$851,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393007 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$510,000Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53108 Ridgemont PlFranklin37064
$1,345,000Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 741524 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$1,102,490August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125969 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$1,389,564Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311137 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,990,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112533 Ardmore PlaceFranklin37064
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397018 Congress DrFranklin37064
$625,000Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308076 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,260,000Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 1142004 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$770,000Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 1151267 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$400,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557188 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$564,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142325 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$725,555Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143657 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$549,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142324 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$895,412Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143661 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$675,000Sunset Manor Add Pb 75 Pg 302416 Battle AveFranklin37064
$510,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74700 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$885,800Belvoir Ph1b Pb 85 Pg 1097806 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$930,000Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31515 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$243,1006996 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$830,000Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 538206 Spring Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,014,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74025 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,344,000Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1176031 Whitman RdFranklin37064
$1,146,540Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117079 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,704,065Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973392 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$550,000James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B315 Avondale DrFranklin37064
$610,000Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 357106 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$2,400,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821554 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$1,671,000Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130822 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$2,664,391Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 923030 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$3,450,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638227 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,365,000Moran Marion June P Pb 35 Pg 906730 Owen Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$485,000West Meade Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 11617 Edgewood BlvdFranklin37064
$1,095,000Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 1261602 Knox CtBrentwood37027
$2,000,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27305 Appomattox DrBrentwood37027
$319,950Beasley W J1209 Mulberry StFranklin37064
$1,260,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144167 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,299,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 20 Pg 851097 Cedarview LnFranklin37067

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here