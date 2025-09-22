Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 2, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from September 2-5, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,695,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249037 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$7,000,000Battery Lane Trust Pb 82 Pg 1025690 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$519,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941253 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$895,0003736 Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$690,000Lenox Park Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 621948 Bristol CtBrentwood37027
$15,500,0008039 Horton HwyArrington37014
$1,300,000Lamb Robert5031 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$2,200,0008053 Horton HwyFranklin37069
$6,700,000Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$1,735,000Horton HwyArrington37014
$500,0005025 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$3,165,000Horton HwyArrington37014
$1,000,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52715 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$2,850,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 65231 Margarets PlBrentwood37027
$805,740Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255048 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885831 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,525,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 511418 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$1,020,000Forest Of Brentwood Pb 28 Pg 6607 Forest Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,094,988August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125971 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$686,0001063 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,030,000Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1252504 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$550,0001427 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$574,900Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62232 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$1,850,000Thompson Tim M Pb 73 Pg 1252080 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$480,000Cumberland Estates Ph5 Pb 78 Pg 691020 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$466,400Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 641025 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$535,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 17 Pg 72016 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$870,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1033056 Cheever StFranklin37064
$1,145,925June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29220 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$832,380Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254036 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,030,000Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 691417 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$1,330,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812274 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$420,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657528 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$2,775,000Battle Ground Park Addition Pb 83 Pg 144201 Everbright AveFranklin37064
$6,272,472Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411614 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$300,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105404 Dortch CtNolensville37135
$480,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503206 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,475,000Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3807 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$725,000Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 881009 Bunker Hill DrArrington37014
$605,000Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 1411423 Clairmonte CirFranklin37064
$500,000Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 1476828 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,125,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 83080 Cheever StFranklin37064
$1,060,0001309 Adams StFranklin37064
$30,2877359 Old Cox PkBon Aqua37025
$835,000Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116208 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$760,000Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100320 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$385,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #112Franklin37064
$1,625,0001836 Cayce Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$1,725,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311825 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$685,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107141 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$1,295,520Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$747,616Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143643 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$385,000Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1372980 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,031,000Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1246033 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$1,220,000Chestnut Bend Sec 9 Pb 30 Pg 140625 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklin37064
$655,005Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431005 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$748,754Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431006 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$740,659Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143678 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$833,670Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255066 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,800,000Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 1096018 Martingale LnBrentwood37027
$750,000Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82513 Foxcroft CirFranklin37067
$810,000Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31911 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,225,000Hunters Ridge Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 981104 Hunters Trail DrFranklin37069
$1,198,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31805 Edson LnNolensville37135
$780,000Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 621209 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$577,891Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142442 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$787,500Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 82301 Moss LnFranklin37064
$1,080,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40316 Wandering CirFranklin37067
$525,000313 11th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,512,500Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251013 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$850,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23512 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$825,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17302 Lauderdale CtSpring Hill37174
$1,168,447Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105049 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$786,417Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377328 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$1,307,500Timberline Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 149206 Timberline DrFranklin37069
$532,005Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 281964 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$480,000Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172003 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$799,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 80300 Sundance LnFranklin37064
$399,900Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 1404008 Amber WaySpring Hill37174
$1,434,950Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356060 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$483,500Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 1151233 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$840,000Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 1471389 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528308 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$540,000Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 47S Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$850,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367023 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$2,500,4001180 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$410,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 1003019 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$1,172,506Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1253006 Port Clinton CtFranklin37067
$1,800,000Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 909047 Lochmere CtBrentwood37027
$2,327,949Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27016 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$4,934,375Kennedy Pb 86 Pg 62Southall RdFranklin37064
$2,425,000Mclendon Pb 25 Pg 1041812 Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$537,500Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931858 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin,37067
$1,975,000Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 652125 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$3,500,000Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 1488393 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$2,162,000Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 121620 Edgewater CtFranklin37069
$479,990Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369025 Ada WayFairview37062
$1,700,000Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33810 Pine Terrace DrBrentwood37027
$1,301,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356060 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$5,100,000Berryman Ridge Pb 25 Pg 1465418 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$1,495,000Fox T C Sr Pb 60 Pg 15820 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$850,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 781009 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$615,000Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 836055 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$955,500Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 452025 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$5,437,832Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90562 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$415,000Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 1141227 Mulberry StFranklin37064
$1,200,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408203 Sherwood Green CtBrentwood37027
$310,000Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 1421101 Downs Blvd #248Franklin37064
$2,149,809June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake BlvdSpring Hill37174

