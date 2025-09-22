Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 2, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 2-5, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,695,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9037 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $7,000,000 Battery Lane Trust Pb 82 Pg 102 5690 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $519,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1253 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $895,000 3736 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000 Lenox Park Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 62 1948 Bristol Ct Brentwood 37027 $15,500,000 8039 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $1,300,000 Lamb Robert 5031 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $2,200,000 8053 Horton Hwy Franklin 37069 $6,700,000 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $1,735,000 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $500,000 5025 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $3,165,000 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $1,000,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 715 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 6 5231 Margarets Pl Brentwood 37027 $805,740 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5048 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5831 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51 1418 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,020,000 Forest Of Brentwood Pb 28 Pg 6 607 Forest Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,094,988 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5971 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $686,000 1063 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,030,000 Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125 2504 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $550,000 1427 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $574,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62 232 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $1,850,000 Thompson Tim M Pb 73 Pg 125 2080 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $480,000 Cumberland Estates Ph5 Pb 78 Pg 69 1020 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $466,400 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 64 1025 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 17 Pg 7 2016 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $870,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 3056 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $1,145,925 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 220 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $832,380 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4036 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,030,000 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 69 1417 Holly Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2274 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7528 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $2,775,000 Battle Ground Park Addition Pb 83 Pg 144 201 Everbright Ave Franklin 37064 $6,272,472 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1614 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 404 Dortch Ct Nolensville 37135 $480,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3206 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,475,000 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 807 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $725,000 Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 88 1009 Bunker Hill Dr Arrington 37014 $605,000 Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141 1423 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $500,000 Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147 6828 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,125,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 3080 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 1309 Adams St Franklin 37064 $30,287 7359 Old Cox Pk Bon Aqua 37025 $835,000 Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116 208 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $760,000 Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100 320 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $385,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #112 Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 1836 Cayce Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,725,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1825 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $685,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 141 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,295,520 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $747,616 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 643 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $385,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137 2980 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,031,000 Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124 6033 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 9 Pb 30 Pg 140 625 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin 37064 $655,005 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 1005 Myrtle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $748,754 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 1006 Myrtle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $740,659 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 678 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $833,670 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5066 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,800,000 Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109 6018 Martingale Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82 513 Foxcroft Cir Franklin 37067 $810,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 911 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,225,000 Hunters Ridge Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 98 1104 Hunters Trail Dr Franklin 37069 $1,198,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 805 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $780,000 Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62 1209 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $577,891 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 442 Buckwood Pvt Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $787,500 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 82 301 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $1,080,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 316 Wandering Cir Franklin 37067 $525,000 313 11th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,512,500 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1013 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $850,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23 512 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $825,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 302 Lauderdale Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,168,447 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5049 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $786,417 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7328 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $1,307,500 Timberline Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 149 206 Timberline Dr Franklin 37069 $532,005 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 28 1964 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117 2003 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $799,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 80 300 Sundance Ln Franklin 37064 $399,900 Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 140 4008 Amber Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,434,950 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6060 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $483,500 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 1233 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $840,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147 1389 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8308 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $540,000 Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 47 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7023 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $2,500,400 1180 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $410,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 100 3019 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,172,506 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 3006 Port Clinton Ct Franklin 37067 $1,800,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90 9047 Lochmere Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,327,949 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7016 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $4,934,375 Kennedy Pb 86 Pg 62 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $2,425,000 Mclendon Pb 25 Pg 104 1812 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $537,500 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1858 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin, 37067 $1,975,000 Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65 2125 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $3,500,000 Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 148 8393 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $2,162,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12 1620 Edgewater Ct Franklin 37069 $479,990 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9025 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $1,700,000 Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33 810 Pine Terrace Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,301,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6060 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $5,100,000 Berryman Ridge Pb 25 Pg 146 5418 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,495,000 Fox T C Sr Pb 60 Pg 1 5820 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 1009 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $615,000 Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83 6055 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $955,500 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 2025 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $5,437,832 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 562 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $415,000 Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114 1227 Mulberry St Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8203 Sherwood Green Ct Brentwood 37027 $310,000 Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142 1101 Downs Blvd #248 Franklin 37064 $2,149,809 June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90 June Lake Blvd Spring Hill 37174

