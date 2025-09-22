Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 2, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 2-5, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,695,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9037 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$7,000,000
|Battery Lane Trust Pb 82 Pg 102
|5690 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$519,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1253 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|3736 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000
|Lenox Park Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 62
|1948 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$15,500,000
|8039 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,300,000
|Lamb Robert
|5031 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,200,000
|8053 Horton Hwy
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,700,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,735,000
|Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000
|5025 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,165,000
|Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,000,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|715 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 6
|5231 Margarets Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$805,740
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5048 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5831 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|1418 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,020,000
|Forest Of Brentwood Pb 28 Pg 6
|607 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,094,988
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5971 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$686,000
|1063 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,030,000
|Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125
|2504 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|1427 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$574,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62
|232 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,850,000
|Thompson Tim M Pb 73 Pg 125
|2080 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$480,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph5 Pb 78 Pg 69
|1020 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$466,400
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 64
|1025 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 17 Pg 7
|2016 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|3056 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,145,925
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|220 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$832,380
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4036 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,030,000
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 69
|1417 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2274 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7528 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,775,000
|Battle Ground Park Addition Pb 83 Pg 144
|201 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,272,472
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1614 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|404 Dortch Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$480,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3206 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,475,000
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|807 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 88
|1009 Bunker Hill Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$605,000
|Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141
|1423 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147
|6828 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,125,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|3080 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|1309 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$30,287
|7359 Old Cox Pk
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$835,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116
|208 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100
|320 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$385,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #112
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|1836 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,725,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1825 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|141 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,295,520
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,616
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|643 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$385,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137
|2980 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,031,000
|Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124
|6033 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 9 Pb 30 Pg 140
|625 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,005
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1005 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$748,754
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1006 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,659
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|678 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$833,670
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5066 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,800,000
|Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109
|6018 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82
|513 Foxcroft Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$810,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|911 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,000
|Hunters Ridge Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 98
|1104 Hunters Trail Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,198,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|805 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$780,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62
|1209 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$577,891
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|442 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$787,500
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 82
|301 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|316 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000
|313 11th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,512,500
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1013 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23
|512 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|302 Lauderdale Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,168,447
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5049 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$786,417
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7328 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,307,500
|Timberline Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 149
|206 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$532,005
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 28
|1964 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2003 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 80
|300 Sundance Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,900
|Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 140
|4008 Amber Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,434,950
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6060 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$483,500
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|1233 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$840,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147
|1389 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8308 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$540,000
|Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 47
|S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7023 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,500,400
|1180 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 100
|3019 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,172,506
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|3006 Port Clinton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,800,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90
|9047 Lochmere Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,327,949
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7016 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$4,934,375
|Kennedy Pb 86 Pg 62
|Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,425,000
|Mclendon Pb 25 Pg 104
|1812 Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$537,500
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1858 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin,
|37067
|$1,975,000
|Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65
|2125 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Sec 12b Pb 85 Pg 148
|8393 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,162,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12
|1620 Edgewater Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$479,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9025 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,700,000
|Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33
|810 Pine Terrace Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,301,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6060 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$5,100,000
|Berryman Ridge Pb 25 Pg 146
|5418 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,495,000
|Fox T C Sr Pb 60 Pg 1
|5820 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|1009 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83
|6055 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$955,500
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|2025 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,437,832
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|562 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114
|1227 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8203 Sherwood Green Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$310,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142
|1101 Downs Blvd #248
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,149,809
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
