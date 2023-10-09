Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 18

See where houses and property sold for September 18-22, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$299,950
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118
|7112 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$485,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|3020 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$324,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C105
|1506 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Horshoe Bend Ph 2b Pb 53 Pg 1
|2746 Rock Wall Rd
|$870,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 81
|3049 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1641 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Carnton Square Condo Pb 8 Pg 5
|1115 Carnton Ln #b-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24
|7007 Belcastle Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$730,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114
|210 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$705,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$430,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,022,560
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6076 Lookaway Cir
|Nashville
|37204
|$1,025,741
|Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86
|5555 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$774,900
|Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 Pb 52 Pg 137
|1997 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$460,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C148
|721 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|370027
|$300,000
|209 Green Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,300,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134
|617 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$403,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 23
|3717 Ivanora Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,882,463
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1405 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2810 Monterey Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,068,500
|Westhaven Sec55 Pb 71 Pg 63
|5197 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|1925 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000
|Clover Meadows Pb 11 Pg 55
|4008 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$255,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3310 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,139,900
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123
|97 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1949 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1029 Ridgecrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$849,990
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|5012 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000
|Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61
|901 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary
|5028 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9429 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$432,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C025
|825 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000
|Clearview Meadows Pb 14 Pg 97
|7302 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,149,900
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1027 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C039
|839 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|403 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|2030 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129
|104 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$909,167
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3307 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,430,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 97
|2078 Goose Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 17
|1007 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,750
|Subd Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 Lot 17043
|8388 Solstice Dr
|$425,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122
|7481 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$700,000
|Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65
|6036 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,455,000
|Annecy Ph2a Pb 76 Pg 14
|1087 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,000,000
|Indian Valley Farms Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 28
|5339 Indian Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2062 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,500,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9001 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$747,500
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74
|5955 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,581,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1232 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,694,723
|Ashley Bart Pb 76 Pg 134
|2245 Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$351,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3201
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Village At Thompson Sta Pb 17 Pg 11
|2717 Village Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|608 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec55 Pb 71 Pg 63
|6007 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,228,881
|Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80
|8188 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2050 Township Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$529,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2056 Township Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|2964 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,799,000
|Vale Creek Pb 48 Pg 148
|5012 Toll Road Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$742,237
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3033 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,315,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4178 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$345,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #a-102
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,342
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3480 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$395,500
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 89
|2138 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,663,163
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1043 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,665,290
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4796 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$635,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2844 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,030,000
|Daventry Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 137
|3189 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,000
|Cardel Village Pb 68 Pg 144
|406 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4820 Woodrow Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$762,364
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7219 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$795,000
|Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 73
|1013 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$428,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|426 Compton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|4418 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,924,845
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|2043 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$839,990
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|5016 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$676,501
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1704 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$379,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9
|1049 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,295,865
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7232 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|315 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|219 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$10
|Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94
|421 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$10
|Andover Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 79
|400 Vienna Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$944,266
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3000 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$924,365
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5505 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$926,621
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2186 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$773,113
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3028 Whitstable Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,275,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|305 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$908,495
|Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86
|5559 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$414,900
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1266 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$528,045
|Cedarhill Pb 16 Pg 115
|236 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$819,577
|Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86
|4049 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|7387 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,587,500
|7375 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,184,985
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1007 Littleton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4
|814 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,035,000
|7383 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$507,440
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|5096 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,335,810
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3535 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 58
|9189 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$740,000
|Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 101
|6020 Huntmere Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Links The Pb 28 Pg 89
|1207 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Kings Chapel Sec3c Pb 61 Pg 37
|4402 St Ives Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$648,124
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3046 Ozment Dr
|$1,800,000
|Clouston Park Addition Pb 76 Pg 6
|507 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,075,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8812 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$794,000
|4923 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 3 Pb 9 Pg 147
|4040 Trail Ridge Dr
|$614,510
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3017 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135