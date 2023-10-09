Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 18

See where houses and property sold for September 18-22, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$299,950Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1187112 Wheat RdFairview37062
$485,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 673020 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$324,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1051506 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000Horshoe Bend Ph 2b Pb 53 Pg 12746 Rock Wall Rd
$870,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 813049 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$710,000Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111641 Wellington GreenFranklin37064
$325,000Carnton Square Condo Pb 8 Pg 51115 Carnton Ln #b-3Franklin37064
$965,000Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 247007 Belcastle Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$730,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114210 Watson View DrFranklin37067
$705,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$430,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$3,022,560Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326076 Lookaway CirNashville37204
$1,025,741Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 865555 Bienville StNolensville37135
$774,900Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 Pb 52 Pg 1371997 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$460,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C148721 Brentwood PointeBrentwood370027
$300,000209 Green RdFranklin37069
$2,300,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134617 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$403,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 233717 Ivanora DrSpring Hill37174
$6,882,463Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451405 Montmorenci PassBrentwood37027
$460,000Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642810 Monterey CtThompson's Station37179
$1,068,500Westhaven Sec55 Pb 71 Pg 635197 Donovan StFranklin37064
$900,0001925 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$799,000Clover Meadows Pb 11 Pg 554008 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$255,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503310 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,139,900Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 12397 Poplar StFranklin37064
$345,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851949 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$575,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351029 Ridgecrest DrFranklin37069
$849,990Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 705012 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$800,000Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61901 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$3,000,000Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary5028 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$870,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1459429 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$432,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C025825 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$400,000Clearview Meadows Pb 14 Pg 977302 Clearview DrFairview37062
$1,149,900Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541027 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$365,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C039839 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$365,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62403 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$680,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 152030 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$620,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129104 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$909,167Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503307 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,430,000Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 972078 Goose Creek DrFranklin37064
$699,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 171007 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$669,750Subd Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 Lot 17043 8388 Solstice Dr
$425,000Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 1227481 Christopher StFairview37062
$700,000Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 656036 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,455,000Annecy Ph2a Pb 76 Pg 141087 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$500,000Bethesda RdThompson's Station37179
$3,000,000Indian Valley Farms Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 285339 Indian Valley RdFranklin37064
$570,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582062 Township Pvt DrFranklin37067
$2,500,000Troubadour Sec109001 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$747,500Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 745955 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$1,581,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351232 Luckett RdNashville37221
$2,694,723Ashley Bart Pb 76 Pg 1342245 Skinner RdArrington37014
$351,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1083000 Vintage Green Ln 3201 Franklin37064
$435,000Village At Thompson Sta Pb 17 Pg 112717 Village DrThompson's Station37179
$1,050,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31608 Silva LnNolensville37135
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec55 Pb 71 Pg 636007 Donovan StFranklin37064
$5,228,881Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 808188 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582050 Township Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$529,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582056 Township Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,0002964 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,799,000Vale Creek Pb 48 Pg 1485012 Toll Road CtThompson's Station37179
$742,237Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173033 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,315,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144178 Old Light CirArrington37014
$345,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #a-102Franklin37064
$780,342Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223480 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$395,500Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 892138 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$1,663,163Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121043 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,665,290Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124796 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$635,000Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872844 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$1,030,000Daventry Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1373189 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$780,000Cardel Village Pb 68 Pg 144406 Cardel LnFranklin37064
$470,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374820 Woodrow PlaceBrentwood37027
$762,364Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357219 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$795,000Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 731013 State BlvdFranklin37064
$428,000Prescott Place Ph 3426 Compton LnFranklin37064
$570,0004418 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$2,924,845Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 762043 Blueberry LnFranklin37067
$839,990Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 705016 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$676,501Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421704 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$379,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 91049 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,295,865Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277232 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$370,000Prescott Place Ph 3315 Hanley LnFranklin37069
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150219 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$10Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94421 Melba CirFranklin37064
$10Andover Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 79400 Vienna CtFranklin37067
$944,266Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273000 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$924,365Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745505 Dana LnFranklin37064
$926,621Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702186 Broadway StNolensville37135
$773,113Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813028 Whitstable CtThompson's Station37179
$3,275,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27305 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$908,495Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 865559 Bienville StNolensville37135
$414,900Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081266 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$528,045Cedarhill Pb 16 Pg 115236 Granger View CirFranklin37064
$819,577Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 864049 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,150,0007387 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$2,587,5007375 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,184,985Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461007 Littleton WayFranklin37064
$475,000Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4814 Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,035,0007383 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$507,440Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 885096 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$1,335,810Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373535 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$1,350,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 589189 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$740,000Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 1016020 Huntmere AveFranklin37064
$1,250,000Links The Pb 28 Pg 891207 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$1,525,000Kings Chapel Sec3c Pb 61 Pg 374402 St Ives CtArrington37014
$648,124Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173046 Ozment Dr
$1,800,000Clouston Park Addition Pb 76 Pg 6507 S Margin StFranklin37064
$2,075,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728812 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$794,0004923 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$825,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 3 Pb 9 Pg 1474040 Trail Ridge Dr
$614,510Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173017 Ozment DrNolensville37135

