Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 18

See where houses and property sold for September 18-22, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $299,950 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118 7112 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $485,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 3020 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $324,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C105 1506 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Horshoe Bend Ph 2b Pb 53 Pg 1 2746 Rock Wall Rd $870,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 81 3049 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $710,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1641 Wellington Green Franklin 37064 $325,000 Carnton Square Condo Pb 8 Pg 5 1115 Carnton Ln #b-3 Franklin 37064 $965,000 Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24 7007 Belcastle Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $730,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114 210 Watson View Dr Franklin 37067 $705,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $430,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $3,022,560 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6076 Lookaway Cir Nashville 37204 $1,025,741 Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86 5555 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $774,900 Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 Pb 52 Pg 137 1997 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $460,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C148 721 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 370027 $300,000 209 Green Rd Franklin 37069 $2,300,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134 617 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $403,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 23 3717 Ivanora Dr Spring Hill 37174 $6,882,463 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1405 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood 37027 $460,000 Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64 2810 Monterey Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,068,500 Westhaven Sec55 Pb 71 Pg 63 5197 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $900,000 1925 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $799,000 Clover Meadows Pb 11 Pg 55 4008 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $255,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3310 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,139,900 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123 97 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $345,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1949 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $575,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1029 Ridgecrest Dr Franklin 37069 $849,990 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 5012 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $800,000 Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61 901 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary 5028 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $870,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 9429 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $432,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C025 825 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $400,000 Clearview Meadows Pb 14 Pg 97 7302 Clearview Dr Fairview 37062 $1,149,900 Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54 1027 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $365,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C039 839 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $365,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 403 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 2030 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129 104 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $909,167 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3307 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,430,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 97 2078 Goose Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $699,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 17 1007 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $669,750 Subd Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 Lot 17043 8388 Solstice Dr $425,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122 7481 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $700,000 Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65 6036 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,455,000 Annecy Ph2a Pb 76 Pg 14 1087 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $500,000 Bethesda Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,000,000 Indian Valley Farms Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 28 5339 Indian Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $570,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2062 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37067 $2,500,000 Troubadour Sec10 9001 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $747,500 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74 5955 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,581,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1232 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $2,694,723 Ashley Bart Pb 76 Pg 134 2245 Skinner Rd Arrington 37014 $351,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3201 Franklin 37064 $435,000 Village At Thompson Sta Pb 17 Pg 11 2717 Village Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,050,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 608 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec55 Pb 71 Pg 63 6007 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $5,228,881 Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80 8188 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2050 Township Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $529,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2056 Township Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 2964 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,799,000 Vale Creek Pb 48 Pg 148 5012 Toll Road Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $742,237 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3033 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,315,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4178 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $345,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #a-102 Franklin 37064 $780,342 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3480 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $395,500 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 89 2138 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,663,163 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1043 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,665,290 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4796 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $635,000 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2844 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,030,000 Daventry Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 137 3189 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $780,000 Cardel Village Pb 68 Pg 144 406 Cardel Ln Franklin 37064 $470,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4820 Woodrow Place Brentwood 37027 $762,364 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7219 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $795,000 Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 73 1013 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $428,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 426 Compton Ln Franklin 37064 $570,000 4418 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $2,924,845 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 2043 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37067 $839,990 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 5016 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $676,501 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1704 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $379,900 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9 1049 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,295,865 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7232 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $370,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 315 Hanley Ln Franklin 37069 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 219 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $10 Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94 421 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $10 Andover Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 79 400 Vienna Ct Franklin 37067 $944,266 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3000 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $924,365 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5505 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $926,621 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2186 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $773,113 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3028 Whitstable Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $3,275,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 305 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $908,495 Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86 5559 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $414,900 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1266 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $528,045 Cedarhill Pb 16 Pg 115 236 Granger View Cir Franklin 37064 $819,577 Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86 4049 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 7387 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,587,500 7375 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,184,985 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1007 Littleton Way Franklin 37064 $475,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4 814 Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,035,000 7383 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $507,440 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 5096 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,335,810 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3535 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $1,350,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 58 9189 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $740,000 Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 101 6020 Huntmere Ave Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Links The Pb 28 Pg 89 1207 Carnton Ln Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Kings Chapel Sec3c Pb 61 Pg 37 4402 St Ives Ct Arrington 37014 $648,124 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3046 Ozment Dr $1,800,000 Clouston Park Addition Pb 76 Pg 6 507 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $2,075,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8812 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $794,000 4923 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 3 Pb 9 Pg 147 4040 Trail Ridge Dr $614,510 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3017 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135