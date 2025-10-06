Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 15, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from September 15-19, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,550,000Hill Tim Pb 76 Pg 56477 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$1,349,900Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577035 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$353,000Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267352 Hidden Lake CirFairview37062
$542,500Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94504 Overview LnFranklin37064
$1,550,000Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56309 Arnold RdBrentwood37027
$690,000Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 6794 Pearl StFranklin37064
$730,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 385103 Donovan StFranklin37064
$750,000Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52373 Byron WayFranklin37064
$975,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997747 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$703,850Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27120 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$750,000Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 367216 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$890,0006653 Pinkston RdCollege Grove37046
$540,0005540 Hargrove RdFranklin37064
$900,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25515 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$312,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C004804 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$600,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 836008 Foxborough Sq EBrentwood37027
$228,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1181702 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,116,206June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29305 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$1,026,297June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113102 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$475,000Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 397809 Shauna CirFairview37062
$372,500Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb1221 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$385,000Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49109 Holiday Ct #d-5Franklin37067
$805,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273006 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$729,900Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 967192 Winfrey DrFairview37062
$989,500Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66410 Ridge View CtFranklin37067
$887,100Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377339 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$1,097,254Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117085 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,425,000Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 531359 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$469,811Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277444 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$680,000Garner Investments Pb 79 Pg 338000 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$425,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 722005 Lexington Farms LnSpring Hill37174
$1,378,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92908 Briarwood CrestNashville37221
$760,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 136104 Drayton CtFranklin37067
$3,250,0001990 Dr Robinson RdSpring Hill37174
$880,000Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 729377 Ansley LnBrentwood37027
$446,500Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081268 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$450,0005846 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$6,025,000Beech Tree Pb 77 Pg 21222 Beech HillBrentwood37027
$365,0007110 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$265,0007459 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$45,000Hughes Pb 84 Pg 137115 Hill Hughes RdFairview37062
$1,590,930Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251006 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,307,500Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 41408 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$200,0005660 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,499,900605 Natchez Bend RdNashville37221
$1,300,000Cross Creek Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 1251010 Vista CirFranklin37067
$780,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402242 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$2,100,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 45 Pg 1041234 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$531,200Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503167 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$850,0002966 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$810,463Stonebrook Sec 13-c Pb 28 Pg 71720 Stonecastle PlNolensville37135
$715,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 854181 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$900,000Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451015 Cartwright Close DrBrentwood37027
$350,640Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557117 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$715,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 951004 Gracelawn CtBrentwood37027
$1,205,000Bellenfant J W Pb 41 Pg 1416453 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$5,725,000Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 1492112 Little Creek Farms DrFranklin37067
$850,000Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 1492106 Little Creek Farms DrFranklin37067
$925,000Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 1492124 Little Creek Farms DrFranklin37067
$639,000Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 1002684 Wind Dance CtSpring Hill37174
$1,290,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92703 Welsh LnFranklin37064
$660,000Mckays Mill Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 1081201 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$1,290,0002107 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$675,000Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347406 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$380,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Ca307 Chase CtFranklin37064
$811,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143101 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$1,093,855Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827275 Fiddlers Glen Dr
$509,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 601007 Belamy LnFranklin37064
$725,000The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 1502599 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$638,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 489004 Spearfish CtSpring Hill37174
$2,715,908Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393041 William StFranklin37064
$755,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97132 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$3,250,000Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 1479215 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$12,999,999Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1378204 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$375,000Charlton Green Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 37104 Basil CtFranklin37064
$2,069,900Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 561955 Napa DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1233604 Miriam Pvt LnFranklin37069
$2,150,000Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$3,700,000Governors Club The Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 9827 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$811,917Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377308 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$615,000Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112803 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$1,070,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 623729 Covered Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35318 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$585,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298027 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$923,220June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29161 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$420,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658049 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$350,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block B224 Hickory DrFranklin37064
$388,922Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 1141739 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 533007 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$2,100,000Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 111052 Stockett DrNashville37221
$475,000Batey Farm Pb 35 Pg 172752 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$869,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889011 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$2,569,870Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326078 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$323,750Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1083000 Vintage Green Ln 302Franklin37064
$1,477,090Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251012 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,275,000Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507428 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411102 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,165,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1196023 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$1,550,0002525 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,400,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1101406 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$880,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 211528 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$935,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 211528 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Foxcrest Pb 68 Pg 929402 Arthur CtBrentwood37027
$2,130,0005137 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,975,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143220 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$965,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042235 Oakleaf DrFranklin37064
$538,500Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102224 Norfolk LnNolensville37135
$680,000Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 451650 Briarcliff DrNolensville37135
$800,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81459 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$530,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554061 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$477,500Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 1161976 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$11,000,000Burkitt Commons200 Burkitt Commons AveNolensville37135
$1,650,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639229 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$515,0007775 Beard Cemetery RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,075,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 646685 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$1,599,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954609 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$565,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513520 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$820,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117779 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$3,002,984Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828105 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Forest Home Farms Sec 7 Pb 5 Pg 38888 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$775,000Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 632023 Bratton Place DrFranklin37067
$1,650,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1031450 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$240,000Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122351 9th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,899,000Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476337 Percheron LnArrington37014
$4,500,000110 3rd Ave NFranklin37064
$1,650,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367232 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$2,164,950Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 1459191 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$565,000Stonebrook Sec 10 Pb 13 Pg 19804 Brownstone CtNolensville37135
$420,000Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 1311821 Devon DrFranklin37064
$875,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 83091 Cheever StFranklin37064
$9,000,0006330 Cox RdArrington37014

