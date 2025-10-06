Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 15, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 15-19, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,550,000
|Hill Tim Pb 76 Pg 5
|6477 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,349,900
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7035 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$353,000
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7352 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$542,500
|Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94
|504 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|309 Arnold Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000
|Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 67
|94 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38
|5103 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52
|373 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7747 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$703,850
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|120 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36
|7216 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$890,000
|6653 Pinkston Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$540,000
|5540 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|515 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$312,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C004
|804 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83
|6008 Foxborough Sq E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$228,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C118
|1702 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,116,206
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|305 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,026,297
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|102 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39
|7809 Shauna Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$372,500
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb
|1221 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000
|Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49
|109 Holiday Ct #d-5
|Franklin
|37067
|$805,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3006 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$729,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96
|7192 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$989,500
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66
|410 Ridge View Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$887,100
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7339 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,097,254
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7085 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53
|1359 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,811
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7444 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$680,000
|Garner Investments Pb 79 Pg 33
|8000 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$425,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|2005 Lexington Farms Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,378,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92
|908 Briarwood Crest
|Nashville
|37221
|$760,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 136
|104 Drayton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,250,000
|1990 Dr Robinson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,000
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|9377 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$446,500
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1268 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|5846 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,025,000
|Beech Tree Pb 77 Pg 2
|1222 Beech Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000
|7110 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$265,000
|7459 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$45,000
|Hughes Pb 84 Pg 13
|7115 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,590,930
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1006 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,307,500
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 4
|1408 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000
|5660 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,499,900
|605 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,000
|Cross Creek Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 125
|1010 Vista Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2242 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,100,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 45 Pg 104
|1234 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$531,200
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3167 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|2966 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,463
|Stonebrook Sec 13-c Pb 28 Pg 71
|720 Stonecastle Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$715,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|4181 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1015 Cartwright Close Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,640
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7117 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$715,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95
|1004 Gracelawn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,205,000
|Bellenfant J W Pb 41 Pg 141
|6453 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,725,000
|Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149
|2112 Little Creek Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149
|2106 Little Creek Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149
|2124 Little Creek Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$639,000
|Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100
|2684 Wind Dance Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,290,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|703 Welsh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 108
|1201 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,290,000
|2107 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7406 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$380,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Ca
|307 Chase Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$811,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|101 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,093,855
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7275 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|$509,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|1007 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2599 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$638,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|9004 Spearfish Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,715,908
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3041 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97
|132 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,250,000
|Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 147
|9215 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$12,999,999
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137
|8204 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000
|Charlton Green Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 37
|104 Basil Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,069,900
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|1955 Napa Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 123
|3604 Miriam Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,150,000
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|Governors Club The Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 98
|27 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$811,917
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7308 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112
|803 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|3729 Covered Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|318 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8027 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$923,220
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|161 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8049 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$350,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block B
|224 Hickory Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$388,922
|Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114
|1739 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|3007 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11
|1052 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$475,000
|Batey Farm Pb 35 Pg 17
|2752 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$869,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9011 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,569,870
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6078 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$323,750
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,477,090
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1012 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,275,000
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7428 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1102 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,165,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|6023 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000
|2525 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|1406 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$880,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21
|1528 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$935,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21
|1528 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Foxcrest Pb 68 Pg 92
|9402 Arthur Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,130,000
|5137 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,975,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143
|220 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$965,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2235 Oakleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$538,500
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102
|224 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$680,000
|Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45
|1650 Briarcliff Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|459 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4061 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$477,500
|Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116
|1976 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$11,000,000
|Burkitt Commons
|200 Burkitt Commons Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,650,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9229 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$515,000
|7775 Beard Cemetery Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,075,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64
|6685 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,599,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4609 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$565,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3520 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117
|779 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,002,984
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8105 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7 Pb 5 Pg 38
|888 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$775,000
|Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63
|2023 Bratton Place Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,650,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|1450 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122
|351 9th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,899,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6337 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,500,000
|110 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7232 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,164,950
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145
|9191 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$565,000
|Stonebrook Sec 10 Pb 13 Pg 19
|804 Brownstone Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$420,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131
|1821 Devon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|3091 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$9,000,000
|6330 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|37014
