Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 15, 2025

See where houses and property sold from September 15-19, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,550,000 Hill Tim Pb 76 Pg 5 6477 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $1,349,900 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7035 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $353,000 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7352 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37062 $542,500 Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94 504 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 309 Arnold Rd Brentwood 37027 $690,000 Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 67 94 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $730,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38 5103 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $750,000 Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52 373 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $975,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7747 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $703,850 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 120 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36 7216 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $890,000 6653 Pinkston Rd College Grove 37046 $540,000 5540 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 515 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $312,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C004 804 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83 6008 Foxborough Sq E Brentwood 37027 $228,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C118 1702 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,116,206 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 305 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,026,297 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 102 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39 7809 Shauna Cir Fairview 37062 $372,500 Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb 1221 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $385,000 Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49 109 Holiday Ct #d-5 Franklin 37067 $805,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3006 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $729,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96 7192 Winfrey Dr Fairview 37062 $989,500 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66 410 Ridge View Ct Franklin 37067 $887,100 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7339 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $1,097,254 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7085 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,425,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53 1359 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $469,811 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7444 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $680,000 Garner Investments Pb 79 Pg 33 8000 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $425,000 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 2005 Lexington Farms Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,378,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92 908 Briarwood Crest Nashville 37221 $760,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 136 104 Drayton Ct Franklin 37067 $3,250,000 1990 Dr Robinson Rd Spring Hill 37174 $880,000 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 9377 Ansley Ln Brentwood 37027 $446,500 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1268 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 5846 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $6,025,000 Beech Tree Pb 77 Pg 2 1222 Beech Hill Brentwood 37027 $365,000 7110 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $265,000 7459 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $45,000 Hughes Pb 84 Pg 13 7115 Hill Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $1,590,930 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1006 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,307,500 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 4 1408 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $200,000 5660 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,499,900 605 Natchez Bend Rd Nashville 37221 $1,300,000 Cross Creek Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 125 1010 Vista Cir Franklin 37067 $780,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140 2242 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,100,000 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 45 Pg 104 1234 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $531,200 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3167 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 2966 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $810,463 Stonebrook Sec 13-c Pb 28 Pg 71 720 Stonecastle Pl Nolensville 37135 $715,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85 4181 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1015 Cartwright Close Dr Brentwood 37027 $350,640 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7117 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $715,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95 1004 Gracelawn Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,205,000 Bellenfant J W Pb 41 Pg 141 6453 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $5,725,000 Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149 2112 Little Creek Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $850,000 Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149 2106 Little Creek Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $925,000 Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149 2124 Little Creek Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $639,000 Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100 2684 Wind Dance Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,290,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 703 Welsh Ln Franklin 37064 $660,000 Mckays Mill Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 108 1201 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $1,290,000 2107 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $675,000 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7406 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $380,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Ca 307 Chase Ct Franklin 37064 $811,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 101 Cardiff Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,093,855 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7275 Fiddlers Glen Dr $509,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 1007 Belamy Ln Franklin 37064 $725,000 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2599 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $638,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 9004 Spearfish Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,715,908 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3041 William St Franklin 37064 $755,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97 132 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $3,250,000 Troubadour Sec14 Pb 85 Pg 147 9215 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $12,999,999 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137 8204 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $375,000 Charlton Green Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 37 104 Basil Ct Franklin 37064 $2,069,900 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 1955 Napa Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 123 3604 Miriam Pvt Ln Franklin 37069 $2,150,000 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 Governors Club The Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 98 27 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $811,917 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7308 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $615,000 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112 803 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $1,070,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 3729 Covered Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 318 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $585,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8027 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $923,220 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 161 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $420,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8049 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $350,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block B 224 Hickory Dr Franklin 37064 $388,922 Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114 1739 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 3007 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11 1052 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $475,000 Batey Farm Pb 35 Pg 17 2752 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $869,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9011 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $2,569,870 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6078 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $323,750 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 3000 Vintage Green Ln 302 Franklin 37064 $1,477,090 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1012 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,275,000 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7428 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1102 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,165,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 6023 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000 2525 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 1406 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $880,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21 1528 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $935,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21 1528 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Foxcrest Pb 68 Pg 92 9402 Arthur Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,130,000 5137 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,975,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143 220 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $965,000 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104 2235 Oakleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $538,500 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102 224 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $680,000 Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45 1650 Briarcliff Dr Nolensville 37135 $800,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 459 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $530,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4061 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $477,500 Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116 1976 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $11,000,000 Burkitt Commons 200 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville 37135 $1,650,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9229 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $515,000 7775 Beard Cemetery Rd Primm Springs 38476 $2,075,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64 6685 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $1,599,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4609 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $565,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3520 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117 779 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $3,002,984 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8105 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 Pb 5 Pg 38 888 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $775,000 Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63 2023 Bratton Place Dr Franklin 37067 $1,650,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 1450 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $240,000 Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122 351 9th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,899,000 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6337 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $4,500,000 110 3rd Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7232 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $2,164,950 Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145 9191 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $565,000 Stonebrook Sec 10 Pb 13 Pg 19 804 Brownstone Ct Nolensville 37135 $420,000 Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131 1821 Devon Dr Franklin 37064 $875,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 3091 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $9,000,000 6330 Cox Rd Arrington 37014

