Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 14

See where houses sold for September 14-18, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 626322 Mcdaniel Estates 7578 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 1295000 Grove 7210 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 633791 Mcdaniel Estates 7546 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 859000 Belle Vista 719 Azalea Ct Franklin TN 37064 317000 Chapmans Crossing 2024 Fiona Way Spring Hill TN 37174 265000 Haynes Crossing 3303 Haynes Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 525000 Sullivan Farms 319 Dundee Dr Franklin TN 37064 319000 Haynes Crossing 2700 Paradise Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 492500 Bent Creek 4800 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville TN 37135 3550000 1710 Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 472500 Mckays Mill 1511 Braden Cir Franklin TN 37067 660000 Falls Grove 6661 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 844900 Benington 2620 Benington Place Nolensville TN 37135 895000 The Governors Club 87 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 130000 Burkitt Village 2258 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 130000 Burkitt Village 2262 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 130000 Burkitt Village 2266 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 615000 West End Circle 704 West End Cir Franklin TN 37064 766661 Tap Root Hills 3032 Halenwool Cir Franklin TN 37067 664900 Spring Hill Place 6063 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1810000 Princeton Hills 701 Sinclair Cir Brentwood TN 37027 395000 3055 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 230000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #C-102 Franklin TN 37064 972500 Southern Preserve 2114 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 799900 Brienz Valley 2239 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin TN 37064 508900 Burberry Glen 1842 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 880000 Fountainhead 5101 Fountainhead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 593000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 463 Avon River Rd Franklin TN 37064 840000 Sonoma 1810 Sonoma Tr Brentwood TN 37027 489900 [email protected] Ridge 2980 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 279000 Maplelawn 2827 Maple Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 72500 Fairview 7302 Henderson Dr Fairview TN 37062 364900 Cameron Farms 2832 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 409000 Sullivan Farms 200 Camellia Ct Franklin TN 37064 619900 Westhaven 324 Fitzgerald St Franklin TN 37064 1100000 Harts Landmark 2194 Hartland Rd Franklin TN 37069 440000 Fieldstone Farms 6011 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 732500 Westhaven 1316 Porter St Franklin TN 37064 179000 Grove 8567 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 413000 Tollgate Village 2747 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 700000 Concord Green 1307 Haber Dr Brentwood TN 37027 860000 4535 Peytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37064 326042 Fields Of Canterbury 3117 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 900000 Horseshoe Bend 2949 Polo Club Rd Nashville TN 37221 482500 2482 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 540000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2025 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 1025000 4797 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 515000 Battlewood 222 Gen N B Forrest Dr Franklin TN 37069 1170000 Coleman 430 Sandcastle Rd Franklin TN 37069 751000 Henley 109 Deejay Dr Franklin TN 37064 784000 Westhaven 1808 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 460000 Burkitt Place 8668 Burkitt Place Dr Nolensville TN 37135 249900 Hallview Meadows 7108 Hall Ln Fairview TN 37062 601000 2935 Bostic Rd Nolensville TN 37135 1000000 Brentwood Country Club 5009 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 627900 Foxglove Farm 4043 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 462000 Echelon 9014 Wenlock Ln Franklin TN 37064 475000 Berry Farms Town Center 2069 Rural Plains Cir Franklin TN 37064 453989 Otter Creek Springs 7001 Otter Springs Dr Fairview TN 37062 820000 Watkins Creek 3425 Stagecoach Dr Franklin TN 37067 255000 Fernvale Heights 7325 Matthew St Fairview TN 37062 770000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 935 Hornsby Dr Franklin TN 37064 903000 Bridgemore Village 2905 Butchers Mill Bridge Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 750000 Stream Valley 122 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin TN 37064 320000 Regency Square Condos 609 Boyd Mill Ave #13 Franklin TN 37064 326900 Lexington Farms 1012 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 219900 Cherry Glen Condo 305 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 499000 Lockwood Glen 609 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 575000 Fieldstone Farms 405 Chamberlain Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 42000 5579 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179 2550000 145-00601, 00602, 00603 Critz Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 759000 Hurstbourne Park 105 Hurstbourne Park Blvd Franklin TN 37067 785547 Stephens Valley 931 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 408000 9742 Split Log Rd Brentwood TN 37027 739990 Catalina 804 Alameda Ave Nolensville TN 37135 1281000 Grove Belledonna Dr 8617 College Grove TN 37046 1430000 Highlands Shadow Ridge Ct 6342 Brentwood TN 37027 584900 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 153 Harold Ct Franklin TN 37064 409000 1876 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 892110 Kings Chapel 4585 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 372000 400 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin TN 37067 484000 Silver Stream Farm 2709 Water Ln Nolensville TN 37135 227000 Northwest Hwy Fairview TN 37062 265000 Legends Ridge 720 Legends Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 1175000 Westhaven 1433 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 600000 Telfair 583 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville TN 37135 103800 Stream Valley 1024 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 130800 Falls Grove 7041 Sky Meadow Dr Franklin TN 37064 135000 Copper Ridge 63 & 73 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 103800 Stream Valley 1006 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 142500 Grove 6062 Pelican Way College Grove TN 37046 701331 Falls Grove 7004 Farm Field Dr College Grove TN 37046 580218 Foxglove Farm Moss Prop 4073 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 435000 Ballenger Farms 1925 Pomegranate Place Nolensville TN 37135 1220000 Tuscany Hills 9600 Romano Way Brentwood TN 37027 1176970 Traditions 1907 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 120000 Eldorado Acres 8139 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 299900 Ridgeport 1949 Portway Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 469000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4145 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 764755 Scales Farmstead 1216 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 282700 Ridgeport 1945 Portway Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 251700 West Meade 103 Sherwood Ter Franklin TN 37064 511712 Telfair 591 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville TN 37135 310000 Boyd Mill 1410 Wildwood Ct Franklin TN 37064 495900 Mckays Mill 1028 Dunrobin Dr Franklin TN 37067 271000 Brentwood Pointe 130 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 764450 Scales Farmstead 429 Herring Trl Nolensville TN 37135 490000 Winterset Woods 2037 Universe Ct Nolensville TN 37135 244000 School Heights 7305 Bethshears Rd Fairview TN 37062 553100 Tollgate Village 3433 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 450000 Mingus Donald 7019 Oreo Pvt Ln College Grove TN 37046 365000 Brownstones Office Condos 3325 Aspen Grove Dr #104 Franklin TN 37067 526000 Ralston Glen 408 Queen Marys Ct Franklin TN 37064 1000000 Morgan Farms 1845 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood TN 37027 450000 Mingus Donald Oreo Pvt Ln College Grove TN 37046 249750 Kings Chapel 4573 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 519900 Polk Place 177 Polk Place Dr Franklin TN 37064 5500000 Maryland Farms 110 Westwood Pl Brentwood TN 37027 510000 Stream Valley 212 Coffenbury Ct Franklin TN 37064 3923795 Oman 7008 Crews Ln Brentwood TN 37027 200407 Stephens Valley 354 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 182500 Hardeman Springs 6333 Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 1083028 Hardeman Springs 6028 Porters Union Way Arrington TN 37014 685000 Westhaven 5144 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 670747 Bridgemore Village 3193 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 6200000 1025 Carlisle Ln Franklin TN 37064 964842 Benington 238 Belgian Rd Nolensville TN 37135 379900 Walnut Ridge 1300 Chestnut Dr Brentwood TN 37027 659998 Scales Farmstead 350 Tulley Ct Nolensville TN 37135 194750 Grove 8752 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 202500 Grove 8568 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 493550 Wades Grove 7012 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 860000 Westhaven 1926 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 2100000 Brownstones 106 Church St Franklin TN 37064 519500 Glennmont 1004 Glessner Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 435000 Liberty Hills 217 Freedom Dr Franklin TN 37067 4750000 Gracepointe Church (053---05700 000 & 001 053---05800 & 053---05900 000 & 001) Franklin Rd Franklin TN 37069 160000 Vineyard Valley 7206 Neills Branch Dr College Grove TN 37046 72500 Fields Of Canterbury 2636 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1375000 Legends Ridge 824 Legends Glen Ct Franklin TN 37069 270000 Loopers Landing 2157 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 530000 Sullivan Farms 309 Stillcreek Dr Franklin TN 37064 440000 Founders Pointe 100 Tyne Dr Franklin TN 37064 915000 Burning Tree Farms 8113 Schweitzer Place Arrington TN 37014 401900 4589 Peytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37064 120550 Executive House Condo 613 Hillsboro Rd #A-23 Franklin TN 37064 151000 Northwest Hwy Fairview TN 37062 610500 Brookfield 2525 Shays Ln Brentwood TN 37027 449900 Burberry Glen 509 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville TN 37135 585000 Hallbrook 8209 Spring Valley Dr Brentwood TN 37027 575000 Murray 6420 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood TN 37027 788900 Chenoweth 9444 Ashford Place Brentwood TN 37027 515000 Tollgate Village 2189 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 650000 204 Lewisburg Ave Franklin TN 37064 670000 West 1456 Crimson Clover Ct Brentwood TN 37027 285000 Ridgeport 1708 Marie Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 283000 Spring Hill 2404 Kramer Way Spring Hill TN 37174 855122 Bridgemore Village 3613 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 678035 Scales Farmstead 724 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 378000 Preserve @ Echo Estates 1501 Amesbury Ln Franklin TN 37069 590000 Southern Woods 7120 N Lake Dr Brentwood TN 37027 343560 Falcon Creek 2120 Melody Dr Franklin TN 37067 650000 Westhaven 86 Addison Ave Franklin TN 37064 639000 Sturbridge Pointe 513 Fairfax Pl Franklin TN 37064 500000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest 101 & 102 Eastwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 624019 Windstead Manor 1014 Cantwell Place Spring Hill TN 37174 1500000 Saddle Springs 3300 Bridle Path Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 1689000 Grove 6018 Pelican Way College Grove TN 37046 725000 Charlton Green 103 Ashlawn Ct Franklin TN 37064 660000 Cottonwood 1314 Glade Dr Franklin TN 37069 567100 Mcdaniel Estates 7004 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 450000 Andover 506 Lasalle Ct Franklin TN 37067 949000 Carawood 323 Carawood Ct Franklin TN 37064 1425000 Princeton Hills 713 Sinclair Cir Brentwood TN 37027 465990 Brixworth 2940 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 566115 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1023 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville TN 37135 587000 Stonehenge 5104 Dorchester Cir Brentwood TN 37027 1469584 Grove 8940 Calendula Ln College Grove TN 37046 2000000 Avalon 204 King Davids Ct Franklin TN 37067 815000 Westhaven 1708 Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 722570 Arrington Retreat 252 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville TN 37135 750093 Arrington Retreat 216 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville TN 37135 880000 Concord Hunt 1116 Haverhill Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1189000 Benington 1104 Lusitano Ct Nolensville TN 37135 135000 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview TN 37062