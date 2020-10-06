Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 14

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See where houses sold for September 14-18, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
626322Mcdaniel Estates7578 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
1295000Grove7210 Wildings BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
633791Mcdaniel Estates7546 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
859000Belle Vista719 Azalea CtFranklinTN37064
317000Chapmans Crossing2024 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
265000Haynes Crossing3303 Haynes DrSpring HillTN37174
525000Sullivan Farms319 Dundee DrFranklinTN37064
319000Haynes Crossing2700 Paradise DrSpring HillTN37174
492500Bent Creek4800 Powder Spring RdNolensvilleTN37135
35500001710 Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
472500Mckays Mill1511 Braden CirFranklinTN37067
660000Falls Grove6661 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
844900Benington2620 Benington PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
895000The Governors Club87 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
130000Burkitt Village2258 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
130000Burkitt Village2262 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
130000Burkitt Village2266 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
615000West End Circle704 West End CirFranklinTN37064
766661Tap Root Hills3032 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
664900Spring Hill Place6063 Hunt Valley DrSpring HillTN37174
1810000Princeton Hills701 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
3950003055 Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
230000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #C-102FranklinTN37064
972500Southern Preserve2114 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
799900Brienz Valley2239 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
508900Burberry Glen1842 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
880000Fountainhead5101 Fountainhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
593000Highlands @ Ladd Park463 Avon River RdFranklinTN37064
840000Sonoma1810 Sonoma TrBrentwoodTN37027
489900[email protected] Ridge2980 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
279000Maplelawn2827 Maple CirThompsons StationTN37179
72500Fairview7302 Henderson DrFairviewTN37062
364900Cameron Farms2832 Curacao LnThompsons StationTN37179
409000Sullivan Farms200 Camellia CtFranklinTN37064
619900Westhaven324 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
1100000Harts Landmark2194 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
440000Fieldstone Farms6011 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
732500Westhaven1316 Porter StFranklinTN37064
179000Grove8567 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
413000Tollgate Village2747 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
700000Concord Green1307 Haber DrBrentwoodTN37027
8600004535 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
326042Fields Of Canterbury3117 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
900000Horseshoe Bend2949 Polo Club RdNashvilleTN37221
4825002482 Rocky Fork RdNolensvilleTN37135
540000Highlands @ Ladd Park2025 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
10250004797 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
515000Battlewood222 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklinTN37069
1170000Coleman430 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069
751000Henley109 Deejay DrFranklinTN37064
784000Westhaven1808 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
460000Burkitt Place8668 Burkitt Place DrNolensvilleTN37135
249900Hallview Meadows7108 Hall LnFairviewTN37062
6010002935 Bostic RdNolensvilleTN37135
1000000Brentwood Country Club5009 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
627900Foxglove Farm4043 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
462000Echelon9014 Wenlock LnFranklinTN37064
475000Berry Farms Town Center2069 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
453989Otter Creek Springs7001 Otter Springs DrFairviewTN37062
820000Watkins Creek3425 Stagecoach DrFranklinTN37067
255000Fernvale Heights7325 Matthew StFairviewTN37062
770000Highlands @ Ladd Park935 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
903000Bridgemore Village2905 Butchers Mill Bridge CtThompsons StationTN37179
750000Stream Valley122 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
320000Regency Square Condos609 Boyd Mill Ave #13FranklinTN37064
326900Lexington Farms1012 Lexington Farms DrSpring HillTN37174
219900Cherry Glen Condo305 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
499000Lockwood Glen609 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
575000Fieldstone Farms405 Chamberlain Park LnFranklinTN37069
420005579 Carters Creek PkThompsons StationTN37179
2550000145-00601, 00602, 00603 Critz LnThompsons StationTN37179
759000Hurstbourne Park105 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklinTN37067
785547Stephens Valley931 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
4080009742 Split Log RdBrentwoodTN37027
739990Catalina804 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
1281000GroveBelledonna Dr 8617College GroveTN37046
1430000HighlandsShadow Ridge Ct 6342BrentwoodTN37027
584900Highlands At Ladd Park Section153 Harold CtFranklinTN37064
4090001876 Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
892110Kings Chapel4585 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
372000400 Boyd Mill AveFranklinTN37067
484000Silver Stream Farm2709 Water LnNolensvilleTN37135
227000Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
265000Legends Ridge720 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
1175000Westhaven1433 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
600000Telfair583 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
103800Stream Valley1024 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
130800Falls Grove7041 Sky Meadow DrFranklinTN37064
135000Copper Ridge63 & 73 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
103800Stream Valley1006 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
142500Grove6062 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
701331Falls Grove7004 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
580218Foxglove Farm Moss Prop4073 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
435000Ballenger Farms1925 Pomegranate PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
1220000Tuscany Hills9600 Romano WayBrentwoodTN37027
1176970Traditions1907 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
120000Eldorado Acres8139 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
299900Ridgeport1949 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
469000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4145 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
764755Scales Farmstead1216 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
282700Ridgeport1945 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
251700West Meade103 Sherwood TerFranklinTN37064
511712Telfair591 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
310000Boyd Mill1410 Wildwood CtFranklinTN37064
495900Mckays Mill1028 Dunrobin DrFranklinTN37067
271000Brentwood Pointe130 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
764450Scales Farmstead429 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
490000Winterset Woods2037 Universe CtNolensvilleTN37135
244000School Heights7305 Bethshears RdFairviewTN37062
553100Tollgate Village3433 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
450000Mingus Donald7019 Oreo Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
365000Brownstones Office Condos3325 Aspen Grove Dr #104FranklinTN37067
526000Ralston Glen408 Queen Marys CtFranklinTN37064
1000000Morgan Farms1845 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
450000Mingus DonaldOreo Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
249750Kings Chapel4573 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
519900Polk Place177 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
5500000Maryland Farms110 Westwood PlBrentwoodTN37027
510000Stream Valley212 Coffenbury CtFranklinTN37064
3923795Oman7008 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
200407Stephens Valley354 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
182500Hardeman Springs6333 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
1083028Hardeman Springs6028 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
685000Westhaven5144 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
670747Bridgemore Village3193 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
62000001025 Carlisle LnFranklinTN37064
964842Benington238 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
379900Walnut Ridge1300 Chestnut DrBrentwoodTN37027
659998Scales Farmstead350 Tulley CtNolensvilleTN37135
194750Grove8752 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
202500Grove8568 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
493550Wades Grove7012 Minor Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
860000Westhaven1926 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
2100000Brownstones106 Church StFranklinTN37064
519500Glennmont1004 Glessner DrSpring HillTN37174
435000Liberty Hills217 Freedom DrFranklinTN37067
4750000Gracepointe Church(053---05700 000 & 001 053---05800 & 053---05900 000 & 001) Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
160000Vineyard Valley7206 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
72500Fields Of Canterbury2636 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
1375000Legends Ridge824 Legends Glen CtFranklinTN37069
270000Loopers Landing2157 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
530000Sullivan Farms309 Stillcreek DrFranklinTN37064
440000Founders Pointe100 Tyne DrFranklinTN37064
915000Burning Tree Farms8113 Schweitzer PlaceArringtonTN37014
4019004589 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
120550Executive House Condo613 Hillsboro Rd #A-23FranklinTN37064
151000Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
610500Brookfield2525 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
449900Burberry Glen509 Mildenhall LnNolensvilleTN37135
585000Hallbrook8209 Spring Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
575000Murray6420 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwoodTN37027
788900Chenoweth9444 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
515000Tollgate Village2189 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
650000204 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
670000West1456 Crimson Clover CtBrentwoodTN37027
285000Ridgeport1708 Marie CtSpring HillTN37174
283000Spring Hill2404 Kramer WaySpring HillTN37174
855122Bridgemore Village3613 Ronstadt RdThompsons StationTN37179
678035Scales Farmstead724 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
378000Preserve @ Echo Estates1501 Amesbury LnFranklinTN37069
590000Southern Woods7120 N Lake DrBrentwoodTN37027
343560Falcon Creek2120 Melody DrFranklinTN37067
650000Westhaven86 Addison AveFranklinTN37064
639000Sturbridge Pointe513 Fairfax PlFranklinTN37064
500000Reserve @ Raintree Forest101 & 102 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
624019Windstead Manor1014 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
1500000Saddle Springs3300 Bridle Path CtThompsons StationTN37179
1689000Grove6018 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
725000Charlton Green103 Ashlawn CtFranklinTN37064
660000Cottonwood1314 Glade DrFranklinTN37069
567100Mcdaniel Estates7004 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
450000Andover506 Lasalle CtFranklinTN37067
949000Carawood323 Carawood CtFranklinTN37064
1425000Princeton Hills713 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
465990Brixworth2940 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
566115Woods @ Burberry Glen1023 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
587000Stonehenge5104 Dorchester CirBrentwoodTN37027
1469584Grove8940 Calendula LnCollege GroveTN37046
2000000Avalon204 King Davids CtFranklinTN37067
815000Westhaven1708 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
722570Arrington Retreat252 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
750093Arrington Retreat216 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
880000Concord Hunt1116 Haverhill DrBrentwoodTN37027
1189000Benington1104 Lusitano CtNolensvilleTN37135
135000Hunting Camp RdFairviewTN37062

 

