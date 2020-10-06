Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 14

See where houses sold for September 14-18, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|626322
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7578 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1295000
|Grove
|7210 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|633791
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7546 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|859000
|Belle Vista
|719 Azalea Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|317000
|Chapmans Crossing
|2024 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|265000
|Haynes Crossing
|3303 Haynes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|525000
|Sullivan Farms
|319 Dundee Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|319000
|Haynes Crossing
|2700 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|492500
|Bent Creek
|4800 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|3550000
|1710 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|472500
|Mckays Mill
|1511 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|660000
|Falls Grove
|6661 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|844900
|Benington
|2620 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|895000
|The Governors Club
|87 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|130000
|Burkitt Village
|2258 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|130000
|Burkitt Village
|2262 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|130000
|Burkitt Village
|2266 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|615000
|West End Circle
|704 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|766661
|Tap Root Hills
|3032 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|664900
|Spring Hill Place
|6063 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1810000
|Princeton Hills
|701 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|395000
|3055 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|230000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #C-102
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|972500
|Southern Preserve
|2114 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|799900
|Brienz Valley
|2239 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|508900
|Burberry Glen
|1842 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|880000
|Fountainhead
|5101 Fountainhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|593000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|463 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|840000
|Sonoma
|1810 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|489900
|[email protected] Ridge
|2980 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|279000
|Maplelawn
|2827 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|72500
|Fairview
|7302 Henderson Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|364900
|Cameron Farms
|2832 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|409000
|Sullivan Farms
|200 Camellia Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|619900
|Westhaven
|324 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1100000
|Harts Landmark
|2194 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|440000
|Fieldstone Farms
|6011 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|732500
|Westhaven
|1316 Porter St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|179000
|Grove
|8567 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|413000
|Tollgate Village
|2747 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|700000
|Concord Green
|1307 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|860000
|4535 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|326042
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3117 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|900000
|Horseshoe Bend
|2949 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|482500
|2482 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|540000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2025 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1025000
|4797 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|515000
|Battlewood
|222 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1170000
|Coleman
|430 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|751000
|Henley
|109 Deejay Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|784000
|Westhaven
|1808 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Burkitt Place
|8668 Burkitt Place Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|249900
|Hallview Meadows
|7108 Hall Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|601000
|2935 Bostic Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1000000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5009 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|627900
|Foxglove Farm
|4043 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|462000
|Echelon
|9014 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2069 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|453989
|Otter Creek Springs
|7001 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|820000
|Watkins Creek
|3425 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|255000
|Fernvale Heights
|7325 Matthew St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|770000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|935 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|903000
|Bridgemore Village
|2905 Butchers Mill Bridge Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|750000
|Stream Valley
|122 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Regency Square Condos
|609 Boyd Mill Ave #13
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|326900
|Lexington Farms
|1012 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|219900
|Cherry Glen Condo
|305 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|499000
|Lockwood Glen
|609 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Fieldstone Farms
|405 Chamberlain Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|42000
|5579 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2550000
|145-00601, 00602, 00603 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|759000
|Hurstbourne Park
|105 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|785547
|Stephens Valley
|931 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|408000
|9742 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|739990
|Catalina
|804 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1281000
|Grove
|Belledonna Dr 8617
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1430000
|Highlands
|Shadow Ridge Ct 6342
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|584900
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section
|153 Harold Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|409000
|1876 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|892110
|Kings Chapel
|4585 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|372000
|400 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|484000
|Silver Stream Farm
|2709 Water Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|227000
|Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|265000
|Legends Ridge
|720 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1175000
|Westhaven
|1433 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|600000
|Telfair
|583 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|103800
|Stream Valley
|1024 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|130800
|Falls Grove
|7041 Sky Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|135000
|Copper Ridge
|63 & 73 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|103800
|Stream Valley
|1006 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|142500
|Grove
|6062 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|701331
|Falls Grove
|7004 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|580218
|Foxglove Farm Moss Prop
|4073 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|435000
|Ballenger Farms
|1925 Pomegranate Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1220000
|Tuscany Hills
|9600 Romano Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1176970
|Traditions
|1907 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|120000
|Eldorado Acres
|8139 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|299900
|Ridgeport
|1949 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|469000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4145 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|764755
|Scales Farmstead
|1216 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|282700
|Ridgeport
|1945 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|251700
|West Meade
|103 Sherwood Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|511712
|Telfair
|591 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|310000
|Boyd Mill
|1410 Wildwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|495900
|Mckays Mill
|1028 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|271000
|Brentwood Pointe
|130 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|764450
|Scales Farmstead
|429 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|490000
|Winterset Woods
|2037 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|244000
|School Heights
|7305 Bethshears Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|553100
|Tollgate Village
|3433 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|450000
|Mingus Donald
|7019 Oreo Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|365000
|Brownstones Office Condos
|3325 Aspen Grove Dr #104
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|526000
|Ralston Glen
|408 Queen Marys Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Morgan Farms
|1845 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|450000
|Mingus Donald
|Oreo Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|249750
|Kings Chapel
|4573 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|519900
|Polk Place
|177 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|5500000
|Maryland Farms
|110 Westwood Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|510000
|Stream Valley
|212 Coffenbury Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3923795
|Oman
|7008 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|200407
|Stephens Valley
|354 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|182500
|Hardeman Springs
|6333 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1083028
|Hardeman Springs
|6028 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|685000
|Westhaven
|5144 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|670747
|Bridgemore Village
|3193 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|6200000
|1025 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|964842
|Benington
|238 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|379900
|Walnut Ridge
|1300 Chestnut Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|659998
|Scales Farmstead
|350 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|194750
|Grove
|8752 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|202500
|Grove
|8568 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|493550
|Wades Grove
|7012 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|860000
|Westhaven
|1926 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2100000
|Brownstones
|106 Church St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|519500
|Glennmont
|1004 Glessner Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|435000
|Liberty Hills
|217 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|4750000
|Gracepointe Church
|(053---05700 000 & 001 053---05800 & 053---05900 000 & 001) Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|160000
|Vineyard Valley
|7206 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|72500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2636 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1375000
|Legends Ridge
|824 Legends Glen Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|270000
|Loopers Landing
|2157 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|530000
|Sullivan Farms
|309 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Founders Pointe
|100 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|915000
|Burning Tree Farms
|8113 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|401900
|4589 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|120550
|Executive House Condo
|613 Hillsboro Rd #A-23
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|151000
|Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|610500
|Brookfield
|2525 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|449900
|Burberry Glen
|509 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|585000
|Hallbrook
|8209 Spring Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|575000
|Murray
|6420 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|788900
|Chenoweth
|9444 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|515000
|Tollgate Village
|2189 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|650000
|204 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|670000
|West
|1456 Crimson Clover Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|285000
|Ridgeport
|1708 Marie Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|283000
|Spring Hill
|2404 Kramer Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|855122
|Bridgemore Village
|3613 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|678035
|Scales Farmstead
|724 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|378000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|1501 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|590000
|Southern Woods
|7120 N Lake Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|343560
|Falcon Creek
|2120 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|650000
|Westhaven
|86 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|639000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|513 Fairfax Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|101 & 102 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|624019
|Windstead Manor
|1014 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1500000
|Saddle Springs
|3300 Bridle Path Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1689000
|Grove
|6018 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|725000
|Charlton Green
|103 Ashlawn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|660000
|Cottonwood
|1314 Glade Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|567100
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7004 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|450000
|Andover
|506 Lasalle Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|949000
|Carawood
|323 Carawood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1425000
|Princeton Hills
|713 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|465990
|Brixworth
|2940 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|566115
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1023 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|587000
|Stonehenge
|5104 Dorchester Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1469584
|Grove
|8940 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|2000000
|Avalon
|204 King Davids Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|815000
|Westhaven
|1708 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|722570
|Arrington Retreat
|252 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|750093
|Arrington Retreat
|216 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|880000
|Concord Hunt
|1116 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1189000
|Benington
|1104 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|135000
|Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062