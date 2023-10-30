Williamson County Property Transfers October 9

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for October 9-13, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$675,000nolen park ph 2 pb 48 pg 357168 nolen park cirnolensville37135
$485,000royal oaks trade center pb 9 pg 3 block c002128 holiday ct #a-2franklin37067
$1,400,000cool springs east sec 22 pb 29 pg 21523 brennan lnfranklin37067
$390,4007509 fernvale springs pvt wayfairview37062
$675,000fieldstone farms sec n pb 12 pg 145524 caselton ctfranklin37069
$1,350,000cedarmont valley est sec 2 pb 23 pg 88601 canters ctfranklin37067
$469,900blakemont est pb 33 pg 867210 new hope passfairview37062
$1,130,000fountainbrooke sec 2 pb 34 pg 1372208 st josephs ctbrentwood37027
$4,000,0001224 columbia avefranklin37064
$1,123,546lockwood glen sec12 pb 77 pg 118257 halswelle drfranklin37064
$955,000cottonwood est pb 5 pg 68713 mockingbird drfranklin37069
$467,000fields of canterbury sec12a pb 66 pg 1282569 wellesley square drthompson's station37179
$2,635,000mcgavock farms sec 5-b pb 37 pg 905232 lysander lnbrentwood37027
$700,000echelon sec2 pb 64 pg 1304032 tomich drfranklin37064
$955,000copperstone sec 1 pb 33 pg 1011536 copperstone drbrentwood37027
$191,519littlebury sec43354 sarah bee lnthompson's station37179
$800,0002147 kidd rdnolensville37135
$208,000wns properties llc pb 68 pg 707907 horn tavern rd nfairview37062
$1,230,000brenthaven sec 2 pb 3 pg 291306 winchester rdbrentwood37027
$350,000sharpes run sec 2 pb 28 pg 1477505 mayfair ctfairview37062
$1,179,900horseshoe bend ph 3-a pb 20 pg 28962 yearling waynashville37221
$760,000campbell station sec 15 pb 42 pg 1045010 paddy trspring hill37174
$1,991,500black hawk sec4 pb 50 pg 75540 hawks landing drarrington37014
$1,800,000troubadour ph1 sec4 pb 74 pg 557278 harlow dr
$502,000generals retreat pb 4333 pg 472145 generals retreat plfranklin37064
$589,0006750 bly-trice rdcollege grove37046
$822,989pine creek sec1 pb 76 pg 682023 ellsworth lnarrington37014
$1,500,000taramore ph10 pb 62 pg 679523 nottaway lnbrentwood37027
$220,000executive house condo pb 7 pg 87613 hillsboro rd #b-26franklin37064
$448,000wilkerson place ph1a sec2 pb 75 pg 107370 hammock pvt lnspring hill37174
$259,000blackberry ridge pb 60 pg 145033 cobbler ridge rdfranklin37064
$730,000redwing farms sec 2 pb 5 pg 101006 shannon lnfranklin37064
$1,420,000heath place sec 3 pb 46 pg 611316 carnton lnfranklin37064
$981,163terravista sec2 pb 79 pg 745513 dana lnfranklin37064
$1,107,755terravista sec2 pb 79 pg 745406 stanley ctfranklin37064
$804,375villages @ southbrooke sec3 pb 79 pg 1273006 long branch cirfranklin37064
$1,429,625starnes creek sec1 pb 80 pg 277220 murrel drfranklin37064
$1,152,500brentwood hills sec 1 pb 2 pg 865008 jackson lnbrentwood37027
$500,000river rest sec 1 pb 5 pg 37 block c026125 boxwood drfranklin37069
$1,100,000blackberry estates pb 52 pg 362032 blackberry estates drthompson's station37179
$1,450,000westhaven sec57 pb 75 pg 713091 conar stfranklin37064
$2,600,0001688 lewisburg pkthompson's station37179
$785,000owl creek ph1 pb 60 pg 979786 glenmore lnbrentwood37027
$975,000foxglove farm pb 71 pg 814007 foxglove farm drfranklin37064
$780,011waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 74152 flowing creek drfranklin37064
$602,500fieldstone farms sec d-3 pb 19 pg 251264 summer haven cirfranklin37069
$5,000,0009227 old smyrna rdbrentwood37027
$287,000villages @ southbrooke sec3 pb 79 pg 1273109 long branch cirfranklin37064
$476,840wyngate est ph 20 pb 40 pg 1101467 bern drspring hill37174
$235,000reeds vale sec1 pb 80 pg 1367217 ellaby ctcollege grove37046
$587,275stephens valley sec8 pb 80 pg 28032 cane creek rdnashville37221
$486,000fields of canterbury sec18 pb 77 pg 503167 sassafras lnthompson's station37179
$1,274,222westhaven sec60 pb 80 pg 146998 conar stfranklin37064
$1,138,500foxboro est sec 3 pb 9 pg 1439232 fox run drbrentwood37027
$530,000magnolia place pb 7 pg 7900 brink plfranklin37064
$560,000williamson square pb 81 pg 582022 township pvt drfranklin37064
$285,000rolling acres sec 3 pb 7 pg 207117 meadow view drfairview37062
$899,870annecy ph1 pb 76 pg 705000 evangeline placenolensville37135
$650,000westhaven vistas991 westhaven blvd #23franklin37064
$630,119wilkerson place ph2a pb 80 pg 84613 conifer drspring hill37174
$659,727wilkerson place ph2a pb 80 pg 84609 conifer drspring hill37174
$935,000cedarmont farms ph 5 pb 11 pg 665070 saddleview drfranklin37067
$2,500,000witherspoon sec6 pb 72 pg 409257 berwyn ctbrentwood37027
$565,000chapmans crossing ph3 pb 49 pg 794076 locerbie cirspring hill37174
$286,900930 glass stfranklin37064
$989,865high park hill sec1 pb 78 pg 1145412 ayana pvt drarrington37014
$240,000school heights pb 5 pg 787219 bethshears rdfairview37062
$779,990waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 71143 crisp springs drfranklin37064
$420,000winstead court pb 7 pg 54352 4th ave s #7franklin37064
$800,000forehand j h prop pb 39 pg 41green chapel rdfranklin37064
$1,530,000dallas downs sec 3 pb 57 pg 94426 melba cirfranklin37064
$428,000spring hill est ph 11 pb 28 pg 1192502 preston wayspring hill37174
$569,900shannon glen sec 3 pb 21 pg 1381905 o'leary ctspring hill37174
$642,500morningside sec 3 pb 26 pg 1298000 sunrise cirfranklin37067
$614,900reid hill commons sec 1 pb 43 pg 28103 clapham stfranklin37064
$627,450waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 79006 headwaters drfranklin37064
$470,250grove sec178415 solstice drcollege grove37046
$883,500grove sec 14 pb 75 pg 249140 sawtooth lncollege grove37046
$600,000sullivan farms sec b pb 29 pg 28153 bluebell wayfranklin37067
$680,000stream valley sec7 pb 60 pg 444013 mossy rock lnfranklin37064
$725,0003160 blazer rdfranklin37064
$551,000williamson square pb 81 pg 582012 township pvt dr
$1,000,000jackson lake sec 1 pb 29 pg 70408 treeshore lnfranklin37069
$2,500,000troubadour sec109013 haggard pvt lnarrington37014
$1,048,600sanford joint rev liv tr pb 75 pg 777669 nolensville rdnolensville37135
$1,125,200mcclanahan dathleen pb 26 pg 603880 robinson rdthompson's station37179
$1,935,000campbell station sec 4i pb 63 pg 582210 spedale ctspring hill37174
$310,0007383 overbey rdfairview37062
$374,000lyons jeffrey david pb 75 pg 226613 lions club rdcollege grove37046
$1,340,475annecy 3b pb 79 pg 1224609 genevieve leigh drnolensville37135
$1,875,002stephens valley sec1 ph1a pb 67 pg 138221 meriwether blvdnashville37221
$650,000sullivan farms sec a pb 26 pg 82102 buttercup cvfranklin37064
$1,550,000westhaven sec43 pb 63 pg 32755 shelley lnfranklin37064

