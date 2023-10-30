Williamson County Property Transfers October 9

See where houses and property sold for October 9-13, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$675,000
|nolen park ph 2 pb 48 pg 35
|7168 nolen park cir
|nolensville
|37135
|$485,000
|royal oaks trade center pb 9 pg 3 block c002
|128 holiday ct #a-2
|franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|cool springs east sec 22 pb 29 pg 21
|523 brennan ln
|franklin
|37067
|$390,400
|7509 fernvale springs pvt way
|fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|fieldstone farms sec n pb 12 pg 145
|524 caselton ct
|franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|cedarmont valley est sec 2 pb 23 pg 88
|601 canters ct
|franklin
|37067
|$469,900
|blakemont est pb 33 pg 86
|7210 new hope pass
|fairview
|37062
|$1,130,000
|fountainbrooke sec 2 pb 34 pg 137
|2208 st josephs ct
|brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|1224 columbia ave
|franklin
|37064
|$1,123,546
|lockwood glen sec12 pb 77 pg 118
|257 halswelle dr
|franklin
|37064
|$955,000
|cottonwood est pb 5 pg 68
|713 mockingbird dr
|franklin
|37069
|$467,000
|fields of canterbury sec12a pb 66 pg 128
|2569 wellesley square dr
|thompson's station
|37179
|$2,635,000
|mcgavock farms sec 5-b pb 37 pg 90
|5232 lysander ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|echelon sec2 pb 64 pg 130
|4032 tomich dr
|franklin
|37064
|$955,000
|copperstone sec 1 pb 33 pg 101
|1536 copperstone dr
|brentwood
|37027
|$191,519
|littlebury sec4
|3354 sarah bee ln
|thompson's station
|37179
|$800,000
|2147 kidd rd
|nolensville
|37135
|$208,000
|wns properties llc pb 68 pg 70
|7907 horn tavern rd n
|fairview
|37062
|$1,230,000
|brenthaven sec 2 pb 3 pg 29
|1306 winchester rd
|brentwood
|37027
|$350,000
|sharpes run sec 2 pb 28 pg 147
|7505 mayfair ct
|fairview
|37062
|$1,179,900
|horseshoe bend ph 3-a pb 20 pg 28
|962 yearling way
|nashville
|37221
|$760,000
|campbell station sec 15 pb 42 pg 104
|5010 paddy tr
|spring hill
|37174
|$1,991,500
|black hawk sec4 pb 50 pg 7
|5540 hawks landing dr
|arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000
|troubadour ph1 sec4 pb 74 pg 55
|7278 harlow dr
|$502,000
|generals retreat pb 4333 pg 472
|145 generals retreat pl
|franklin
|37064
|$589,000
|6750 bly-trice rd
|college grove
|37046
|$822,989
|pine creek sec1 pb 76 pg 68
|2023 ellsworth ln
|arrington
|37014
|$1,500,000
|taramore ph10 pb 62 pg 67
|9523 nottaway ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$220,000
|executive house condo pb 7 pg 87
|613 hillsboro rd #b-26
|franklin
|37064
|$448,000
|wilkerson place ph1a sec2 pb 75 pg 107
|370 hammock pvt ln
|spring hill
|37174
|$259,000
|blackberry ridge pb 60 pg 14
|5033 cobbler ridge rd
|franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|redwing farms sec 2 pb 5 pg 10
|1006 shannon ln
|franklin
|37064
|$1,420,000
|heath place sec 3 pb 46 pg 61
|1316 carnton ln
|franklin
|37064
|$981,163
|terravista sec2 pb 79 pg 74
|5513 dana ln
|franklin
|37064
|$1,107,755
|terravista sec2 pb 79 pg 74
|5406 stanley ct
|franklin
|37064
|$804,375
|villages @ southbrooke sec3 pb 79 pg 127
|3006 long branch cir
|franklin
|37064
|$1,429,625
|starnes creek sec1 pb 80 pg 27
|7220 murrel dr
|franklin
|37064
|$1,152,500
|brentwood hills sec 1 pb 2 pg 86
|5008 jackson ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|river rest sec 1 pb 5 pg 37 block c026
|125 boxwood dr
|franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|blackberry estates pb 52 pg 36
|2032 blackberry estates dr
|thompson's station
|37179
|$1,450,000
|westhaven sec57 pb 75 pg 71
|3091 conar st
|franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|1688 lewisburg pk
|thompson's station
|37179
|$785,000
|owl creek ph1 pb 60 pg 97
|9786 glenmore ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$975,000
|foxglove farm pb 71 pg 81
|4007 foxglove farm dr
|franklin
|37064
|$780,011
|waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 7
|4152 flowing creek dr
|franklin
|37064
|$602,500
|fieldstone farms sec d-3 pb 19 pg 25
|1264 summer haven cir
|franklin
|37069
|$5,000,000
|9227 old smyrna rd
|brentwood
|37027
|$287,000
|villages @ southbrooke sec3 pb 79 pg 127
|3109 long branch cir
|franklin
|37064
|$476,840
|wyngate est ph 20 pb 40 pg 110
|1467 bern dr
|spring hill
|37174
|$235,000
|reeds vale sec1 pb 80 pg 136
|7217 ellaby ct
|college grove
|37046
|$587,275
|stephens valley sec8 pb 80 pg 2
|8032 cane creek rd
|nashville
|37221
|$486,000
|fields of canterbury sec18 pb 77 pg 50
|3167 sassafras ln
|thompson's station
|37179
|$1,274,222
|westhaven sec60 pb 80 pg 146
|998 conar st
|franklin
|37064
|$1,138,500
|foxboro est sec 3 pb 9 pg 143
|9232 fox run dr
|brentwood
|37027
|$530,000
|magnolia place pb 7 pg 7
|900 brink pl
|franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|williamson square pb 81 pg 58
|2022 township pvt dr
|franklin
|37064
|$285,000
|rolling acres sec 3 pb 7 pg 20
|7117 meadow view dr
|fairview
|37062
|$899,870
|annecy ph1 pb 76 pg 70
|5000 evangeline place
|nolensville
|37135
|$650,000
|westhaven vistas
|991 westhaven blvd #23
|franklin
|37064
|$630,119
|wilkerson place ph2a pb 80 pg 84
|613 conifer dr
|spring hill
|37174
|$659,727
|wilkerson place ph2a pb 80 pg 84
|609 conifer dr
|spring hill
|37174
|$935,000
|cedarmont farms ph 5 pb 11 pg 66
|5070 saddleview dr
|franklin
|37067
|$2,500,000
|witherspoon sec6 pb 72 pg 40
|9257 berwyn ct
|brentwood
|37027
|$565,000
|chapmans crossing ph3 pb 49 pg 79
|4076 locerbie cir
|spring hill
|37174
|$286,900
|930 glass st
|franklin
|37064
|$989,865
|high park hill sec1 pb 78 pg 114
|5412 ayana pvt dr
|arrington
|37014
|$240,000
|school heights pb 5 pg 78
|7219 bethshears rd
|fairview
|37062
|$779,990
|waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 7
|1143 crisp springs dr
|franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|winstead court pb 7 pg 54
|352 4th ave s #7
|franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|forehand j h prop pb 39 pg 41
|green chapel rd
|franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000
|dallas downs sec 3 pb 57 pg 94
|426 melba cir
|franklin
|37064
|$428,000
|spring hill est ph 11 pb 28 pg 119
|2502 preston way
|spring hill
|37174
|$569,900
|shannon glen sec 3 pb 21 pg 138
|1905 o'leary ct
|spring hill
|37174
|$642,500
|morningside sec 3 pb 26 pg 129
|8000 sunrise cir
|franklin
|37067
|$614,900
|reid hill commons sec 1 pb 43 pg 28
|103 clapham st
|franklin
|37064
|$627,450
|waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 7
|9006 headwaters dr
|franklin
|37064
|$470,250
|grove sec17
|8415 solstice dr
|college grove
|37046
|$883,500
|grove sec 14 pb 75 pg 24
|9140 sawtooth ln
|college grove
|37046
|$600,000
|sullivan farms sec b pb 29 pg 28
|153 bluebell way
|franklin
|37067
|$680,000
|stream valley sec7 pb 60 pg 44
|4013 mossy rock ln
|franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|3160 blazer rd
|franklin
|37064
|$551,000
|williamson square pb 81 pg 58
|2012 township pvt dr
|$1,000,000
|jackson lake sec 1 pb 29 pg 70
|408 treeshore ln
|franklin
|37069
|$2,500,000
|troubadour sec10
|9013 haggard pvt ln
|arrington
|37014
|$1,048,600
|sanford joint rev liv tr pb 75 pg 77
|7669 nolensville rd
|nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,200
|mcclanahan dathleen pb 26 pg 60
|3880 robinson rd
|thompson's station
|37179
|$1,935,000
|campbell station sec 4i pb 63 pg 58
|2210 spedale ct
|spring hill
|37174
|$310,000
|7383 overbey rd
|fairview
|37062
|$374,000
|lyons jeffrey david pb 75 pg 22
|6613 lions club rd
|college grove
|37046
|$1,340,475
|annecy 3b pb 79 pg 122
|4609 genevieve leigh dr
|nolensville
|37135
|$1,875,002
|stephens valley sec1 ph1a pb 67 pg 138
|221 meriwether blvd
|nashville
|37221
|$650,000
|sullivan farms sec a pb 26 pg 82
|102 buttercup cv
|franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|westhaven sec43 pb 63 pg 32
|755 shelley ln
|franklin
|37064