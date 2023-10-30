Williamson County Property Transfers October 9

See where houses and property sold for October 9-13, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $675,000 nolen park ph 2 pb 48 pg 35 7168 nolen park cir nolensville 37135 $485,000 royal oaks trade center pb 9 pg 3 block c002 128 holiday ct #a-2 franklin 37067 $1,400,000 cool springs east sec 22 pb 29 pg 21 523 brennan ln franklin 37067 $390,400 7509 fernvale springs pvt way fairview 37062 $675,000 fieldstone farms sec n pb 12 pg 145 524 caselton ct franklin 37069 $1,350,000 cedarmont valley est sec 2 pb 23 pg 88 601 canters ct franklin 37067 $469,900 blakemont est pb 33 pg 86 7210 new hope pass fairview 37062 $1,130,000 fountainbrooke sec 2 pb 34 pg 137 2208 st josephs ct brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 1224 columbia ave franklin 37064 $1,123,546 lockwood glen sec12 pb 77 pg 118 257 halswelle dr franklin 37064 $955,000 cottonwood est pb 5 pg 68 713 mockingbird dr franklin 37069 $467,000 fields of canterbury sec12a pb 66 pg 128 2569 wellesley square dr thompson's station 37179 $2,635,000 mcgavock farms sec 5-b pb 37 pg 90 5232 lysander ln brentwood 37027 $700,000 echelon sec2 pb 64 pg 130 4032 tomich dr franklin 37064 $955,000 copperstone sec 1 pb 33 pg 101 1536 copperstone dr brentwood 37027 $191,519 littlebury sec4 3354 sarah bee ln thompson's station 37179 $800,000 2147 kidd rd nolensville 37135 $208,000 wns properties llc pb 68 pg 70 7907 horn tavern rd n fairview 37062 $1,230,000 brenthaven sec 2 pb 3 pg 29 1306 winchester rd brentwood 37027 $350,000 sharpes run sec 2 pb 28 pg 147 7505 mayfair ct fairview 37062 $1,179,900 horseshoe bend ph 3-a pb 20 pg 28 962 yearling way nashville 37221 $760,000 campbell station sec 15 pb 42 pg 104 5010 paddy tr spring hill 37174 $1,991,500 black hawk sec4 pb 50 pg 7 5540 hawks landing dr arrington 37014 $1,800,000 troubadour ph1 sec4 pb 74 pg 55 7278 harlow dr $502,000 generals retreat pb 4333 pg 472 145 generals retreat pl franklin 37064 $589,000 6750 bly-trice rd college grove 37046 $822,989 pine creek sec1 pb 76 pg 68 2023 ellsworth ln arrington 37014 $1,500,000 taramore ph10 pb 62 pg 67 9523 nottaway ln brentwood 37027 $220,000 executive house condo pb 7 pg 87 613 hillsboro rd #b-26 franklin 37064 $448,000 wilkerson place ph1a sec2 pb 75 pg 107 370 hammock pvt ln spring hill 37174 $259,000 blackberry ridge pb 60 pg 14 5033 cobbler ridge rd franklin 37064 $730,000 redwing farms sec 2 pb 5 pg 10 1006 shannon ln franklin 37064 $1,420,000 heath place sec 3 pb 46 pg 61 1316 carnton ln franklin 37064 $981,163 terravista sec2 pb 79 pg 74 5513 dana ln franklin 37064 $1,107,755 terravista sec2 pb 79 pg 74 5406 stanley ct franklin 37064 $804,375 villages @ southbrooke sec3 pb 79 pg 127 3006 long branch cir franklin 37064 $1,429,625 starnes creek sec1 pb 80 pg 27 7220 murrel dr franklin 37064 $1,152,500 brentwood hills sec 1 pb 2 pg 86 5008 jackson ln brentwood 37027 $500,000 river rest sec 1 pb 5 pg 37 block c026 125 boxwood dr franklin 37069 $1,100,000 blackberry estates pb 52 pg 36 2032 blackberry estates dr thompson's station 37179 $1,450,000 westhaven sec57 pb 75 pg 71 3091 conar st franklin 37064 $2,600,000 1688 lewisburg pk thompson's station 37179 $785,000 owl creek ph1 pb 60 pg 97 9786 glenmore ln brentwood 37027 $975,000 foxglove farm pb 71 pg 81 4007 foxglove farm dr franklin 37064 $780,011 waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 7 4152 flowing creek dr franklin 37064 $602,500 fieldstone farms sec d-3 pb 19 pg 25 1264 summer haven cir franklin 37069 $5,000,000 9227 old smyrna rd brentwood 37027 $287,000 villages @ southbrooke sec3 pb 79 pg 127 3109 long branch cir franklin 37064 $476,840 wyngate est ph 20 pb 40 pg 110 1467 bern dr spring hill 37174 $235,000 reeds vale sec1 pb 80 pg 136 7217 ellaby ct college grove 37046 $587,275 stephens valley sec8 pb 80 pg 2 8032 cane creek rd nashville 37221 $486,000 fields of canterbury sec18 pb 77 pg 50 3167 sassafras ln thompson's station 37179 $1,274,222 westhaven sec60 pb 80 pg 146 998 conar st franklin 37064 $1,138,500 foxboro est sec 3 pb 9 pg 143 9232 fox run dr brentwood 37027 $530,000 magnolia place pb 7 pg 7 900 brink pl franklin 37064 $560,000 williamson square pb 81 pg 58 2022 township pvt dr franklin 37064 $285,000 rolling acres sec 3 pb 7 pg 20 7117 meadow view dr fairview 37062 $899,870 annecy ph1 pb 76 pg 70 5000 evangeline place nolensville 37135 $650,000 westhaven vistas 991 westhaven blvd #23 franklin 37064 $630,119 wilkerson place ph2a pb 80 pg 84 613 conifer dr spring hill 37174 $659,727 wilkerson place ph2a pb 80 pg 84 609 conifer dr spring hill 37174 $935,000 cedarmont farms ph 5 pb 11 pg 66 5070 saddleview dr franklin 37067 $2,500,000 witherspoon sec6 pb 72 pg 40 9257 berwyn ct brentwood 37027 $565,000 chapmans crossing ph3 pb 49 pg 79 4076 locerbie cir spring hill 37174 $286,900 930 glass st franklin 37064 $989,865 high park hill sec1 pb 78 pg 114 5412 ayana pvt dr arrington 37014 $240,000 school heights pb 5 pg 78 7219 bethshears rd fairview 37062 $779,990 waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 7 1143 crisp springs dr franklin 37064 $420,000 winstead court pb 7 pg 54 352 4th ave s #7 franklin 37064 $800,000 forehand j h prop pb 39 pg 41 green chapel rd franklin 37064 $1,530,000 dallas downs sec 3 pb 57 pg 94 426 melba cir franklin 37064 $428,000 spring hill est ph 11 pb 28 pg 119 2502 preston way spring hill 37174 $569,900 shannon glen sec 3 pb 21 pg 138 1905 o'leary ct spring hill 37174 $642,500 morningside sec 3 pb 26 pg 129 8000 sunrise cir franklin 37067 $614,900 reid hill commons sec 1 pb 43 pg 28 103 clapham st franklin 37064 $627,450 waters edge sec7 pb 80 pg 7 9006 headwaters dr franklin 37064 $470,250 grove sec17 8415 solstice dr college grove 37046 $883,500 grove sec 14 pb 75 pg 24 9140 sawtooth ln college grove 37046 $600,000 sullivan farms sec b pb 29 pg 28 153 bluebell way franklin 37067 $680,000 stream valley sec7 pb 60 pg 44 4013 mossy rock ln franklin 37064 $725,000 3160 blazer rd franklin 37064 $551,000 williamson square pb 81 pg 58 2012 township pvt dr $1,000,000 jackson lake sec 1 pb 29 pg 70 408 treeshore ln franklin 37069 $2,500,000 troubadour sec10 9013 haggard pvt ln arrington 37014 $1,048,600 sanford joint rev liv tr pb 75 pg 77 7669 nolensville rd nolensville 37135 $1,125,200 mcclanahan dathleen pb 26 pg 60 3880 robinson rd thompson's station 37179 $1,935,000 campbell station sec 4i pb 63 pg 58 2210 spedale ct spring hill 37174 $310,000 7383 overbey rd fairview 37062 $374,000 lyons jeffrey david pb 75 pg 22 6613 lions club rd college grove 37046 $1,340,475 annecy 3b pb 79 pg 122 4609 genevieve leigh dr nolensville 37135 $1,875,002 stephens valley sec1 ph1a pb 67 pg 138 221 meriwether blvd nashville 37221 $650,000 sullivan farms sec a pb 26 pg 82 102 buttercup cv franklin 37064 $1,550,000 westhaven sec43 pb 63 pg 32 755 shelley ln franklin 37064