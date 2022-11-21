Williamson County Property Transfers October 31

See where houses and property sold for October 31 through November 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $840,000.00 St Marlo Sec1 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $5,017,099.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 12 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $441,750.00 Grove Sec16 8103 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $950,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 13 1747 Ethan Ln Brentwood 37027 $968,808.00 Annecy Ph2b 2021 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $653,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 404 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $700,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 8 1259 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $742,500.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 307 Larkspur Cv Franklin 37064 $5,900,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7346 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $631,000.00 River Rest Est Sec 4 1038 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $670,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 100 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $2,149,500.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5075 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,119,454.00 Westhaven Sec59 820 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,136,092.00 Annecy Ph2b 2024 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000.00 2636 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $743,306.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4090 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $475,291.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 205 Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 1 2744 Nottingham Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $3,150,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 1 3013 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,400,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1250 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $629,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 8 135 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $867,775.00 Sweetbriar Ph4 7216 Sweetbriar Ln Fairview 37062 $32,798,900.00 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 $889,308.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7628 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $897,272.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7617 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,850,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a #11 1701 Talbot Trl Franklin 37069 $773,090.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7637 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $520,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 10 3157 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $334,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 302 Franklin 37064 $720,958.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7306 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $424,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 103 Franklin 37064 $1,215,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6011 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $780,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 4 116 Wilshire Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z 304 Knowle Pl Franklin 37069 $650,000.00 2916 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $500,000.00 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $319,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 202 Franklin 37064 $640,000.00 Heatherwood Hills Sec 3 509 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,055,000.00 Littlebury Sec2 3213 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,325,000.00 Annecy Ph2b 1521 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,650,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1017 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $319,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 102 Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Westgate Plaza Condo Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000.00 Commerce Place Williamson Ct Brentwood 37027 $490,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 710 Wayside Ct Franklin 37064 $1,297,723.00 Littlebury Sec2 3316 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 511 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 2621 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $459,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 104 Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 540 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $864,900.00 Nolenmeade 846 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $2,741,922.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1604 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $455,000.00 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 7304 Brooklet Cv Fairview 37062 $1,075,000.00 Benington Sec 1 1301 Bull Run Ct Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 6000 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $310,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-3 Franklin 37064 $2,750,000.00 Lakeview Commercial Park 1214 Lakeview Dr Franklin 37064 $807,750.00 Chenoweth Sec 2 9404 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $435,000.00 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 2330 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,185,000.00 Sunny Side Est Sec 2 6576 Sunny Side Ct Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 4 9710 Tanglewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9190 Keats St Franklin 37064 $310,000.00 Rolling Meadows 106 Davidson Dr Franklin 37064 $499,500.00 Franklin Green Sec 9 3138 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 9401 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 642 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Mallory Park Prof Cntr 1585 Mallory Ln #208 Brentwood 37027 $667,000.00 Westhaven Sec 5 220 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Delta Springs 4625 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $449,990.00 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1018 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,405,130.00 Daventry Sec3 3162 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,600,000.00 370 & 382 Natchez Street 370 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Eldorado Acres Sec 2 1709 Araby Dr Brentwood 37027 $324,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 201 Franklin 37064 $290,289.00 Sunset Manor 1335 W Main St Franklin 37064 $192,535.00 Sunset Manor 1335 W Main St Franklin 37064 $3,249,900.00 Westgate Commons 1654 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $749,000.00 Cooper 1738 Old Thompsons Sta Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $751,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 831 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 104 Kathleen Ct N Franklin 37064 $888,962.00 Grove Sec16 8115 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $710,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 115 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,129,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 4-d 1569 Timber Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,416,030.00 Daventry Sec3 3158 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $906,395.00 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,050,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 2097 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $8,287,000.00 Gateway Village Sec3 1360 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $450,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 1405 Carmack Ln Spring Hill 37174 $533,500.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 109 Oakland Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $449,500.00 Hill Est 216 Oak Dr Franklin 37064 $632,500.00 Benevento East Ph4 Sec2 1002 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $480,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-a 2579 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $385,000.00 Sharpes Run Sec 2 7509 Mayfair Ct Fairview 37062 $917,000.00 Trace End Est Sec 1 113 Trace End Dr Franklin 37069 $680,000.00 Concord Forest Sec 2 109 Ridgewood Pl Brentwood 37027 $712,850.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4086 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,170,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a 2762 Rock Wall Rd Nashville 37221 $538,365.00 Waters Edge Sec6 132 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $544,937.00 Waters Edge Sec6 128 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,257,534.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2808 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $753,000.00 Vandalia Cottages 113 Cottage Ln Franklin 37064 $590,900.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1626 Wellington Green Franklin 37064 $145,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1079 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 5014 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $708,000.00 4031 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $685,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1117 Howell Dr Franklin 37069 $349,999.00 Hardison Hills Sec 3 1101 Downs Blvd #213 Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 306 Heroit Ct Spring Hill 37174 $18,250.00 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2718 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $835,000.00 Timberline Sec 1 209 Timberline Ct Franklin 37069 $1,410,535.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4704 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $2,220,000.00 Grove Sec13 8841 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $910,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 101 Bromley Park Ln Franklin 37069