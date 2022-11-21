Williamson County Property Transfers October 31

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for October 31 through November 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$840,000.00St Marlo Sec1St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$5,017,099.00Governors Club The Ph 212 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$441,750.00Grove Sec168103 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$950,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 131747 Ethan LnBrentwood37027
$968,808.00Annecy Ph2b2021 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$653,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5404 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$700,000.00Stonebrook Sec 81259 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$742,500.00Sullivan Farms Sec A307 Larkspur CvFranklin37064
$5,900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27346 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$631,000.00River Rest Est Sec 41038 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$670,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6100 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$2,149,500.00Westhaven Sec 585075 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,119,454.00Westhaven Sec59820 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,136,092.00Annecy Ph2b2024 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,200,000.002636 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$743,306.00Waters Edge Sec64090 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$475,291.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 205Franklin37064
$430,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 12744 Nottingham CtThompsons Station37179
$3,150,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 13013 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,400,000.00Westhaven Sec501250 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$629,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 8135 Middleboro CirFranklin37064
$867,775.00Sweetbriar Ph47216 Sweetbriar LnFairview37062
$32,798,900.00Russell RdFranklin37064
$889,308.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57628 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$897,272.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57617 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,850,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a #111701 Talbot TrlFranklin 37069
$773,090.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57637 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$520,000.00Franklin Green Sec 103157 Langley DrFranklin37064
$334,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 302Franklin37064
$720,958.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17306 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$424,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 103Franklin37064
$1,215,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6011 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$780,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 4116 Wilshire DrFranklin37064
$800,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z304 Knowle PlFranklin37069
$650,000.002916 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$500,000.00Spanntown RdArrington37014
$319,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 202Franklin37064
$640,000.00Heatherwood Hills Sec 3509 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$1,055,000.00Littlebury Sec23213 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000.00Annecy Ph2b1521 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,650,000.00Annecy Ph11017 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$319,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 102Franklin37064
$740,000.00Westgate Plaza CondoWestgate CirBrentwood37027
$1,075,000.00Commerce PlaceWilliamson Ct Brentwood37027
$490,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2710 Wayside CtFranklin37064
$1,297,723.00Littlebury Sec23316 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$785,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1511 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$400,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 12621 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$459,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 104Franklin37064
$820,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 4540 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$864,900.00Nolenmeade846 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$2,741,922.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41604 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$455,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 27304 Brooklet CvFairview37062
$1,075,000.00Benington Sec 11301 Bull Run CtNolensville37135
$800,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec16000 Turncreek RdThompsons Station37179
$310,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-3Franklin37064
$2,750,000.00Lakeview Commercial Park1214 Lakeview DrFranklin37064
$807,750.00Chenoweth Sec 29404 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$435,000.00Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph22330 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,185,000.00Sunny Side Est Sec 26576 Sunny Side CtBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 49710 Tanglewood LnBrentwood37027
$1,600,000.00Westhaven Sec 419190 Keats StFranklin37064
$310,000.00Rolling Meadows106 Davidson DrFranklin37064
$499,500.00Franklin Green Sec 93138 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Elmbrooke Sec 2-39401 Big Horn RdgBrentwood 37027
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22642 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$500,000.00Mallory Park Prof Cntr1585 Mallory Ln #208Brentwood37027
$667,000.00Westhaven Sec 5220 Pearl StFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Delta Springs4625 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$449,990.00Cumberland Estates Ph51018 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,405,130.00Daventry Sec33162 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,600,000.00370 & 382 Natchez Street370 Natchez StFranklin37064
$500,000.00Eldorado Acres Sec 21709 Araby DrBrentwood37027
$324,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 201Franklin37064
$290,289.00Sunset Manor1335 W Main StFranklin37064
$192,535.00Sunset Manor1335 W Main StFranklin37064
$3,249,900.00Westgate Commons1654 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$749,000.00Cooper1738 Old Thompsons Sta RdThompsons Station37179
$751,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1831 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1104 Kathleen Ct NFranklin37064
$888,962.00Grove Sec168115 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$710,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2115 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$1,129,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-d1569 Timber Ridge DrBrentwood 37027
$1,416,030.00Daventry Sec33158 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$906,395.00W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,050,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 32097 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$8,287,000.00Gateway Village Sec31360 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$450,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21405 Carmack LnSpring Hill37174
$533,500.00Temple Hills Sec 1109 Oakland Hills DrFranklin37069
$449,500.00Hill Est216 Oak DrFranklin37064
$632,500.00Benevento East Ph4 Sec21002 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$480,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2579 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$385,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 27509 Mayfair CtFairview37062
$917,000.00Trace End Est Sec 1113 Trace End DrFranklin 37069
$680,000.00Concord Forest Sec 2109 Ridgewood PlBrentwood37027
$712,850.00Waters Edge Sec64086 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,170,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a2762 Rock Wall RdNashville37221
$538,365.00Waters Edge Sec6132 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$544,937.00Waters Edge Sec6128 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,257,534.00Avenue Downs Sec12808 Cain TerThompsons Station 37179
$753,000.00Vandalia Cottages113 Cottage LnFranklin37064
$590,900.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21626 Wellington GreenFranklin37064
$145,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31079 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$650,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 15014 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$708,000.004031 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$685,000.00Hillsboro Acres1117 Howell DrFranklin37069
$349,999.00Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #213Franklin37064
$430,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2306 Heroit CtSpring Hill37174
$18,250.00Twin Lakes Sec 12718 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$835,000.00Timberline Sec 1209 Timberline CtFranklin37069
$1,410,535.00Kings Chapel Sec114704 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$2,220,000.00Grove Sec138841 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$910,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1101 Bromley Park LnFranklin37069

