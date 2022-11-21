Williamson County Property Transfers October 31

See where houses and property sold for October 31 through November 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$840,000.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,017,099.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|12 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$441,750.00
|Grove Sec16
|8103 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$950,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 13
|1747 Ethan Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$968,808.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2021 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$653,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|404 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 8
|1259 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$742,500.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|307 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7346 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$631,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 4
|1038 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$670,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|100 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,149,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5075 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,119,454.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|820 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,136,092.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2024 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|2636 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$743,306.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4090 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,291.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 205
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1
|2744 Nottingham Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,150,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|3013 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1250 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$629,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 8
|135 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$867,775.00
|Sweetbriar Ph4
|7216 Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$32,798,900.00
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$889,308.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7628 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$897,272.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7617 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,850,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a #11
|1701 Talbot Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$773,090.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7637 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$520,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3157 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$334,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,958.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7306 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$424,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,215,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6011 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 4
|116 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|304 Knowle Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000.00
|2916 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000.00
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$319,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000.00
|Heatherwood Hills Sec 3
|509 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,000.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3213 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1521 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,650,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1017 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$319,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Westgate Plaza Condo
|Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000.00
|Commerce Place
|Williamson Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|710 Wayside Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,297,723.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3316 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|511 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|2621 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$459,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4
|540 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$864,900.00
|Nolenmeade
|846 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,741,922.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1604 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2
|7304 Brooklet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,075,000.00
|Benington Sec 1
|1301 Bull Run Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|6000 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$310,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000.00
|Lakeview Commercial Park
|1214 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$807,750.00
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|9404 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2
|2330 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,185,000.00
|Sunny Side Est Sec 2
|6576 Sunny Side Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 4
|9710 Tanglewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9190 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|106 Davidson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,500.00
|Franklin Green Sec 9
|3138 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3
|9401 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22
|642 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr
|1585 Mallory Ln #208
|Brentwood
|37027
|$667,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|220 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Delta Springs
|4625 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,990.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1018 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,405,130.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3162 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000.00
|370 & 382 Natchez Street
|370 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2
|1709 Araby Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$324,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,289.00
|Sunset Manor
|1335 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$192,535.00
|Sunset Manor
|1335 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,249,900.00
|Westgate Commons
|1654 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$749,000.00
|Cooper
|1738 Old Thompsons Sta Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$751,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|831 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|104 Kathleen Ct N
|Franklin
|37064
|$888,962.00
|Grove Sec16
|8115 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|115 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,129,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-d
|1569 Timber Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,416,030.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3158 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$906,395.00
|W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,050,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|2097 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,287,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec3
|1360 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1405 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$533,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|109 Oakland Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$449,500.00
|Hill Est
|216 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$632,500.00
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec2
|1002 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2579 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7509 Mayfair Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$917,000.00
|Trace End Est Sec 1
|113 Trace End Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$680,000.00
|Concord Forest Sec 2
|109 Ridgewood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$712,850.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4086 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,170,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|2762 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$538,365.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|132 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$544,937.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|128 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,257,534.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2808 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$753,000.00
|Vandalia Cottages
|113 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1626 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
|$145,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1079 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1
|5014 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$708,000.00
|4031 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$685,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1117 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$349,999.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 3
|1101 Downs Blvd #213
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2
|306 Heroit Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$18,250.00
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2718 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$835,000.00
|Timberline Sec 1
|209 Timberline Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,410,535.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4704 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,220,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|8841 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$910,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1
|101 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069