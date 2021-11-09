Williamson County Property Transfers October 25

See where houses sold for October 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zip $605,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 1 1413 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $865,000.00 9599 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $650,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 2 1213 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $325,000.00 6817 Mt Zion Rd College Grove 37046 $900,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2732 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 4 112 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7033 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,188,000.00 Willowmet Sec 1 2019 Willowmet Ln Brentwood 37027 $550,500.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 9828 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,415,506.00 Witherspoon Sec6 9265 Berwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $736,016.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7001 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,410,000.00 Belle Rive 6101 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $541,800.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2013 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $1,452,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 1739 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $555,000.00 Stream Valley Section 03 1014 Shallow Stream Ln Franklin 37064 $1,145,321.00 Westhaven Sec57 3025 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,978,500.00 6640 Eudailey-covington Rd Franklin 37064 $229,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4716 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $355,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 300 Heroit Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 14 9454 Waterfall Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Highland Gardens 311 Bel Aire Dr Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 Dartford Ph2 2037 Sercy Dr Spring Hill 37174 $685,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph 2j 8264 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $601,000.00 Wades Grove Sec10 3009 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $99,000.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 7503 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $920,000.00 Taramore Ph 7a 9530 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $699,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 15 1312 Citadel Ct Franklin 37067 $883,500.00 Summerlyn Sec6 3210 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 505 Seaton Park Pl Franklin 37069 $590,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 234 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $239,900.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 607 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $636,400.00 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $365,000.00 Candlewood Sec 3 2937 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $965,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 105 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $2,190,000.00 7190 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 108 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $747,180.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7060 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $136,175.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5009 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $165,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7105 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,049,900.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 119 Hurstbourne Park Blvd Franklin 37067 $355,000.00 Brentwood Lights 6346 Wildwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $709,990.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b 2016 Callaway Park Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $410,500.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a 3805 Precept Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,000.00 Harts Landmark 2212 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $450,000.00 1253 W Main St Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Traceland Est 5420 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $65,000.00 Buttrey Heights 7208 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $905,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 327 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 4 129 Cliffe Run Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 8014 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $474,900.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 3 2970 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $485,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1816 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,453,128.00 Traditions Sec3 1918 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $7,196,588.00 Plc Business Park Sec 2 209 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 West End Circle 808 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $413,000.00 Bent Creek Active Adult 228 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $675,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 405 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin 37064 $540,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 2313 Redwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $2,900,000.00 Hidden River 2455 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $1,025,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 1 1012 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8509 Highland Rim Ct College Grove 37046 $1,150,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 309 Appomattox Dr Brentwood 37027 $385,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $425,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2624 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $178,276.00 Murray Est 6452 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,406,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1096 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 2 1015 Huntsman Cir Franklin 37064 $990,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8236 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $410,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-9 Franklin 37067 $1,300,000.00 Hunterwood Sec 3-c 1004 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027 $691,700.00 Concord Crossing Sec 1 9723 Turnbridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $955,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5a 3736 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 2151 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 2016 Bairnsdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $405,000.00 2752 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000.00 Cambridge Hills Sec 2 6101 Wendover Glen Brentwood 37027 $534,995.00 Brixworth Ph5 4016 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,297,404.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6212 Tall Timbers Rd Franklin 37067 $320,000.00 Willow Crest 7819 Willow Crest Dr Fairview 37062 $545,000.00 Wades Grove Sec13 8014 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 $390,000.00 Mission Court Office Condo 106 Mission Ct #203 Franklin 37067 $405,394.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1012 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $1,020,000.00 Sunset Park 1805 Sunset Park Ct Nolensville 37135 $384,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 465 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $786,095.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2032 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $615,000.00 Eagles Glen Sec 1 413 Honeysuckle Cir Franklin 37067 $675,000.00 Cottonwood Est 1107 Greenleaf Way Franklin 37069 $425,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2569 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $504,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 483 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $775,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3227 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $375,000.00 Hodes Hilary Sostrin 7740 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $1,000,000.00 River Oaks Sec 3 6302 Tupper Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,010,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 9427 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $539,200.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 7150 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $325,000.00 Rizer Point Sec5 5016 Viola Ln Franklin 37069 $785,000.00 Pines The Sec 2 2720 Tollie Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $278,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd #m-104 Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Glennmont Sec 1 4003 Karissa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $785,000.00 4990 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6797 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $136,175.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7138 Sky Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $910,850.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9040 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $375,000.00 Lexington Farms Sec 1 131 Crestwood Ln Spring Hill 37174 $450,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 6 692 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $868,500.00 Cornerstone 400 Cornerstone Way Franklin 37064 $873,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 11 613 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin 37064 $1,080,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 9318 Ansley Ln Brentwood 37027 $660,250.00 Grove Sec 14 9133 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $1,601,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 513 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $796,657.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7021 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $951,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4804 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $609,965.00 Brixworth Ph5 4032 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 5b 1803 Packard Ct Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 9 9303 Foxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 Natchez Valley Ph 1 1020 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 6 2207 Oakwood Ct Franklin 37064 $572,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 1 2209 Bowman Rd Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 1 1853 Devon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 2 103 Cabin Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,600,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3609 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 4344 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $650,000.00 7319 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $621,500.00 Howell 6855 Bizzell-howell Ln College Grove 37046 $675,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $200,000.00 130 W Fowlkes St Franklin 37067 $480,000.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 1005 Egret Ct Spring Hill 37174 $960,128.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6691 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $449,596.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1006 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $415,284.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1018 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $340,000.00 Heritage Manor 709 Heritage Ct Franklin 37067 $830,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 2 9430 Elmhurst Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,584,405.00 Traditions Sec4 1866 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $315,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 6 1101 Downs Blvd #285 Franklin 37064 $435,000.00 Generals Retreat 166 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $438,700.00 Pinecrest 7229 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $341,889.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4020 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $1,038,161.00 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $630,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Tyne Dr 116 Franklin 37064 $850,900.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2266 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $851,500.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1346 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,484,960.00 Grove Sec13 8829 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,189,500.00 Westhaven Sec50 1255 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $255,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5051 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $278,100.00 Ashley Bart Skinner Rd Arrington 37014 $425,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 107 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $456,438.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 371 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $111,755.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 7503 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $2,038,000.00 Witherspoon Sec3 9201 Bradbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $642,129.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8019 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $3,000,000.00 7379 Caney Fork Rd Franklin 37064 $677,808.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8031 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $447,753.00 Waters Edge Sec5 2079 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $446,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 25 3032 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067