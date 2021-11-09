Williamson County Property Transfers October 25

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZip
$605,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 11413 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174
$865,000.009599 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$650,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21213 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$325,000.006817 Mt Zion RdCollege Grove37046
$900,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12732 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$600,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 4112 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27033 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,188,000.00Willowmet Sec 12019 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$550,500.00Rosebrooke Sec 19828 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$2,415,506.00Witherspoon Sec69265 Berwyn CtBrentwood37027
$736,016.00Arrington Ridge Sec17001 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,410,000.00Belle Rive6101 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$541,800.00Westhaven Sec 582013 Clifton StFranklin37064
$1,452,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 51739 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$555,000.00Stream Valley Section 031014 Shallow Stream LnFranklin37064
$1,145,321.00Westhaven Sec573025 Conar StFranklin37064
$2,978,500.006640 Eudailey-covington RdFranklin37064
$229,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114716 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$355,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2300 Heroit CtSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 149454 Waterfall RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Highland Gardens311 Bel Aire DrFranklin37064
$415,000.00Dartford Ph22037 Sercy DrSpring Hill37174
$685,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j8264 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$601,000.00Wades Grove Sec103009 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$99,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27503 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$920,000.00Taramore Ph 7a9530 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$699,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 151312 Citadel CtFranklin37067
$883,500.00Summerlyn Sec63210 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$800,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2505 Seaton Park PlFranklin37069
$590,000.00Avalon Sec 6234 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$239,900.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3607 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$636,400.00Bailey RdFranklin37064
$365,000.00Candlewood Sec 32937 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$965,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E105 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$2,190,000.007190 Bahne RdFairview37062
$600,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B108 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$747,180.00Falls Grove Sec67060 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$136,175.00Falls Grove Sec75009 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$165,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37105 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,049,900.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1119 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklin37067
$355,000.00Brentwood Lights6346 Wildwood DrBrentwood37027
$709,990.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b2016 Callaway Park PlThompsons Station37179
$410,500.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a3805 Precept CtSpring Hill37174
$1,450,000.00Harts Landmark2212 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$450,000.001253 W Main StFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Traceland Est5420 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$65,000.00Buttrey Heights7208 Cox PkFairview37062
$905,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E327 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$790,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 4129 Cliffe RunFranklin37067
$450,000.008014 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$474,900.00Burtonwood Add Ph 32970 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$485,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31816 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,453,128.00Traditions Sec31918 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$7,196,588.00Plc Business Park Sec 2209 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$715,000.00West End Circle808 West End CirFranklin37064
$413,000.00Bent Creek Active Adult228 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$675,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2405 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklin37064
$540,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32313 Redwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$2,900,000.00Hidden River2455 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$1,025,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 11012 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,650,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48509 Highland Rim CtCollege Grove37046
$1,150,000.00River Oaks Sec 5309 Appomattox DrBrentwood37027
$385,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec2Porters Union WayArrington37014
$425,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2624 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$178,276.00Murray Est6452 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$1,406,000.00Westhaven Sec511096 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$550,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 21015 Huntsman CirFranklin37064
$990,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28236 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$410,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-9Franklin37067
$1,300,000.00Hunterwood Sec 3-c1004 Lucas CtBrentwood37027
$691,700.00Concord Crossing Sec 19723 Turnbridge CtBrentwood37027
$955,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec5a3736 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$615,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32151 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$510,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 22016 Bairnsdale DrThompsons Station37179
$405,000.002752 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000.00Cambridge Hills Sec 26101 Wendover GlenBrentwood37027
$534,995.00Brixworth Ph54016 Danes DrSpring Hill37174
$1,297,404.00Lookaway Farms Sec16212 Tall Timbers RdFranklin37067
$320,000.00Willow Crest7819 Willow Crest DrFairview37062
$545,000.00Wades Grove Sec138014 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$390,000.00Mission Court Office Condo106 Mission Ct #203Franklin37067
$405,394.00Shadow Green Sec11012 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$1,020,000.00Sunset Park1805 Sunset Park CtNolensville37135
$384,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2465 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$786,095.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2032 Autry DrNolensville37135
$615,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 1413 Honeysuckle CirFranklin37067
$675,000.00Cottonwood Est1107 Greenleaf WayFranklin37069
$425,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2569 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$504,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2483 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$775,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153227 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$375,000.00Hodes Hilary Sostrin7740 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$1,000,000.00River Oaks Sec 36302 Tupper PlBrentwood37027
$1,010,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 109427 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$539,200.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph17150 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$325,000.00Rizer Point Sec55016 Viola LnFranklin37069
$785,000.00Pines The Sec 22720 Tollie LnThompsons Station37179
$278,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #m-104Franklin37064
$675,000.00Glennmont Sec 14003 Karissa CtSpring Hill37174
$785,000.004990 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26797 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$136,175.00Falls Grove Sec67138 Sky Meadow DrFranklin37067
$910,850.00Falls Grove Sec79040 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$375,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 1131 Crestwood LnSpring Hill37174
$450,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 6692 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$868,500.00Cornerstone400 Cornerstone WayFranklin37064
$873,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 11613 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklin37064
$1,080,000.00Oakhall Sec 29318 Ansley LnBrentwood37027
$660,250.00Grove Sec 149133 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$1,601,000.00Westhaven Sec49513 Rowan StFranklin37064
$796,657.00Arrington Ridge Sec17021 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$951,000.00Kings Chapel Sec104804 Torquay CtArrington37014
$609,965.00Brixworth Ph54032 Danes DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5b1803 Packard CtSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 99303 Foxboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.00Natchez Valley Ph 11020 Natchez Valley LnFranklin37064
$950,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62207 Oakwood CtFranklin37064
$572,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12209 Bowman RdFranklin37064
$350,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11853 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 2103 Cabin Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$1,600,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3609 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$700,000.004344 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$650,000.007319 Wiley CirFairview37062
$621,500.00Howell6855 Bizzell-howell LnCollege Grove37046
$675,000.00Avenue Downs Sec1Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$200,000.00130 W Fowlkes StFranklin37067
$480,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 21005 Egret CtSpring Hill37174
$960,128.00Falls Grove Sec 46691 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$449,596.00Shadow Green Sec11006 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$415,284.00Shadow Green Sec11018 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$340,000.00Heritage Manor709 Heritage CtFranklin37067
$830,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 29430 Elmhurst CtBrentwood37027
$1,584,405.00Traditions Sec41866 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$315,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 61101 Downs Blvd #285Franklin37064
$435,000.00Generals Retreat166 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$438,700.00Pinecrest7229 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$341,889.00Cumberland Estates Ph34020 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$1,038,161.00Pasquo RdNashville37221
$630,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 8Tyne Dr 116Franklin37064
$850,900.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12266 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$851,500.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1346 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$1,484,960.00Grove Sec138829 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,189,500.00Westhaven Sec501255 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$255,900.00Westhaven Sec 585051 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$278,100.00Ashley BartSkinner RdArrington37014
$425,000.00River Rest Sec 1107 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$456,438.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a371 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$111,755.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27503 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$2,038,000.00Witherspoon Sec39201 Bradbury CtBrentwood37027
$642,129.00Brixworth Ph7a8019 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$3,000,000.007379 Caney Fork RdFranklin37064
$677,808.00Brixworth Ph7a8031 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$447,753.00Waters Edge Sec52079 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$446,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 253032 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067

