Williamson County Property Transfers October 25

See where houses sold for October 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zip
|$605,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1
|1413 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000.00
|9599 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1213 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000.00
|6817 Mt Zion Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2732 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 4
|112 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7033 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,188,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 1
|2019 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,500.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|9828 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,415,506.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9265 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$736,016.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7001 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,410,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6101 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$541,800.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2013 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,452,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1739 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$555,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 03
|1014 Shallow Stream Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,145,321.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3025 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,978,500.00
|6640 Eudailey-covington Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$229,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4716 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$355,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2
|300 Heroit Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 14
|9454 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|311 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|2037 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$685,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|8264 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$601,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec10
|3009 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$99,000.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7503 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000.00
|Taramore Ph 7a
|9530 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 15
|1312 Citadel Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$883,500.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3210 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|505 Seaton Park Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$590,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|234 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$239,900.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|607 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$636,400.00
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 3
|2937 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$965,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|105 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,190,000.00
|7190 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|108 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,180.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7060 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$136,175.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5009 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$165,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7105 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,049,900.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|119 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$355,000.00
|Brentwood Lights
|6346 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$709,990.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|2016 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$410,500.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a
|3805 Precept Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2212 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000.00
|1253 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5420 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$65,000.00
|Buttrey Heights
|7208 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$905,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|327 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 4
|129 Cliffe Run
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|8014 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$474,900.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3
|2970 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1816 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,453,128.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1918 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,196,588.00
|Plc Business Park Sec 2
|209 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|West End Circle
|808 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$413,000.00
|Bent Creek Active Adult
|228 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|405 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2313 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,900,000.00
|Hidden River
|2455 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,025,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 1
|1012 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8509 Highland Rim Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,150,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5
|309 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$425,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2624 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$178,276.00
|Murray Est
|6452 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,406,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1096 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|1015 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8236 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-9
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c
|1004 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$691,700.00
|Concord Crossing Sec 1
|9723 Turnbridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$955,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a
|3736 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2151 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2
|2016 Bairnsdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$405,000.00
|2752 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Cambridge Hills Sec 2
|6101 Wendover Glen
|Brentwood
|37027
|$534,995.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4016 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,297,404.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6212 Tall Timbers Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$320,000.00
|Willow Crest
|7819 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$545,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec13
|8014 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$390,000.00
|Mission Court Office Condo
|106 Mission Ct #203
|Franklin
|37067
|$405,394.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1012 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000.00
|Sunset Park
|1805 Sunset Park Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$384,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|465 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$786,095.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2032 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$615,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|413 Honeysuckle Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|1107 Greenleaf Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$425,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2569 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$504,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|483 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$775,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3227 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,000.00
|Hodes Hilary Sostrin
|7740 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$1,000,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 3
|6302 Tupper Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,010,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10
|9427 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$539,200.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1
|7150 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec5
|5016 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$785,000.00
|Pines The Sec 2
|2720 Tollie Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$278,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #m-104
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Glennmont Sec 1
|4003 Karissa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000.00
|4990 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6797 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$136,175.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7138 Sky Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$910,850.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9040 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 1
|131 Crestwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 6
|692 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$868,500.00
|Cornerstone
|400 Cornerstone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$873,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 11
|613 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9318 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,250.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9133 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,601,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|513 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$796,657.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7021 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$951,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4804 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$609,965.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4032 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5b
|1803 Packard Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 9
|9303 Foxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|Natchez Valley Ph 1
|1020 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2207 Oakwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$572,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2209 Bowman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1853 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 2
|103 Cabin Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,600,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3609 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|4344 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,000.00
|7319 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$621,500.00
|Howell
|6855 Bizzell-howell Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$675,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$200,000.00
|130 W Fowlkes St
|Franklin
|37067
|$480,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2
|1005 Egret Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$960,128.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6691 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$449,596.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1006 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,284.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1018 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000.00
|Heritage Manor
|709 Heritage Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$830,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 2
|9430 Elmhurst Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,584,405.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1866 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 6
|1101 Downs Blvd #285
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|166 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$438,700.00
|Pinecrest
|7229 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$341,889.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4020 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,038,161.00
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$630,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 8
|Tyne Dr 116
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,900.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2266 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$851,500.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1346 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,484,960.00
|Grove Sec13
|8829 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,189,500.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1255 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$255,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5051 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$278,100.00
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$425,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|107 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$456,438.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|371 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$111,755.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7503 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,038,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec3
|9201 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$642,129.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8019 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,000,000.00
|7379 Caney Fork Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$677,808.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8031 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$447,753.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2079 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$446,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 25
|3032 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067