Williamson County Property Transfers October 24

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for October 24-28, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,063,176.00Lookaway Farms Sec26108 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,830,000.00Annandale Sec 99256 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$1,342,278.00August Park Ph1a1408 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$649,800.00Grove Sec168529 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$2,117,158.00Grove Sec139112 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$4,310,500.00Witherspoon Sec79307 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$1,352,940.00Stephens Valley Sec71315 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$691,725.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37122 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$630,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 202617 Link DrFranklin37064
$988,627.00Annecy Ph2b2025 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$525,000.00Paddock Office Condo 25120 Virginia WayBrentwood37027
$615,000.00Meadowgreen Acres307 Stable RdFranklin37069
$635,215.00Waters Edge Sec64079 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37067
$1,330,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1117 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklin37067
$720,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec253048 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$2,739,210.00Dunham Heather K5370 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,263,871.00Avenue Downs Sec12721 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$725,400.00Tennpatt Llc6220 Cox RdArrington37014
$360,000.001949 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$679,400.00Audubon Cove7414 Hemen WayFairview37062
$460,800.00Crowne Pointe Sec 12743 Nottingham CtThompsons Station37179
$707,438.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2109 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$926,222.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57629 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$779,261.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27420 Flatbush DrCollege Grove37046
$424,175.00Grove Sec168091 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,760,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 71449 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$1,110,529.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57608 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$444,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr #306Franklin37064
$975,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec26005 Wallaby CtSpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 12203 Ipswitch DrThompsons Station37179
$2,097,225.00Stephens Valley Sec6375 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,082,533.00Westhaven Sec596016 Camberley StFranklin37064
$405,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$459,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 204Franklin37064
$620,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1025 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 49410 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$675,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 47144 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$769,000.00Belshire Ph 25004 Belshire PlSpring Hill37174
$490,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31871 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,583,420.00Kings Chapel Sec114751 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$670,000.00Westhaven Vistas991 Westhaven Blvd #23Franklin37064
$410,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 342010 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$642,500.00Falcon Creek Sec 11077 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$919,454.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57613 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000.00Brentmeade Est 10722 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$407,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 171722 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$1,664,654.00Westhaven Sec59913 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,199,483.00Westhaven Sec59800 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,431,835.00Westhaven Sec 14517 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$780,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2322 Sheffield PlFranklin37067
$447,500.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff41 Chadwell LnFranklin37069
$546,278.00Waters Edge Sec6140 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Berkley Walk9518 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$1,695,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 3408 Melba CirFranklin37064
$755,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 6202 Sheffield PlFranklin37067
$640,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28230 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$1,333,520.00Littlebury Sec13008 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$563,117.00Crowne Pointe Sec 12718 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$812,500.00Lockwood Glen Sec6407 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$499,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 305Franklin37064
$424,000.00Shirebrook Ph1311 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$1,675,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B6620 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$1,034,820.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3061 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$5,000,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 58110 Winners CirBrentwood37027
$568,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec12086 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000.00Westhaven Sec 14219 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$1,852,071.00Lookaway Farms Sec26124 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,116,253.00Vineyard Valley Sec17010 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$1,390,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3800 Robbins Nest CtThompsons Station37179
$439,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 303Franklin37064
$484,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 206Franklin37064
$1,313,650.00Littlebury Sec23308 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$2,467,450.00Grove Sec 149037 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$3,800,000.00Lula LnFranklin37064
$500,000.00Wedgewood Place305 Wedgewood CtFranklin37069
$535,000.00Maplewood Sec 1408 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$1,258,143.00Avenue Downs Sec12709 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1001 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Richards Glen Sec 2125 Richards Glen DrFranklin37067
$600,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 13036 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,099,635.00Pine Creek Sec13001 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$450,000.00Spanntown RdArrington37014
$791,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 17012 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$1,360,925.00Annecy Ph2b1516 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$0.30Tap Root Hills Sec1Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$1,550,000.00Allens Green1741 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,906,604.00Lookaway Farms Sec26117 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,415,825.00Scales Farmstead Ph1105 Cureton CtNolensville37135
$859,365.00Lochridge Sec45072 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,754,127.00Stephens Valley Sec6361 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,751,798.00Annecy Ph11013 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$520,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 51089 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$733,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph54149 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,020,000.00Jubilee Ridge3000 Jubilee Ridge RdFranklin37069
$324,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 101Franklin37064
$24,000,000.00Downs Boulevard Prop500 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$825,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1804 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$530,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121303 River Ridge PlFranklin37064
$500,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22104 Melody DrFranklin37067
$770,000.00Cannonwood Sec 2249 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$1,000,000.00Franklin Hill Partners Llc1192 Lula LnFranklin37064
$674,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 8312 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$210,000.00St Marlo Sec26145 St Marlo DrFranklin37064

