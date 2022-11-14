Williamson County Property Transfers October 24

See where houses and property sold for October 24-28, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,063,176.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6108 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,830,000.00
|Annandale Sec 9
|9256 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,342,278.00
|August Park Ph1a
|1408 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,800.00
|Grove Sec16
|8529 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,117,158.00
|Grove Sec13
|9112 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,310,500.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9307 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,352,940.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1315 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$691,725.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7122 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$630,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 20
|2617 Link Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$988,627.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2025 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$525,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 2
|5120 Virginia Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|307 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$635,215.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4079 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,330,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|117 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|3048 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,739,210.00
|Dunham Heather K
|5370 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,263,871.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2721 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,400.00
|Tennpatt Llc
|6220 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$360,000.00
|1949 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$679,400.00
|Audubon Cove
|7414 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$460,800.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1
|2743 Nottingham Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$707,438.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2109 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$926,222.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7629 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$779,261.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7420 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$424,175.00
|Grove Sec16
|8091 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,760,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1449 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,110,529.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7608 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$444,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr #306
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec2
|6005 Wallaby Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|2203 Ipswitch Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,097,225.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|375 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,082,533.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6016 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1025 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4
|9410 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4
|7144 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$769,000.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|5004 Belshire Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1871 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,583,420.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4751 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$670,000.00
|Westhaven Vistas
|991 Westhaven Blvd #23
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|2010 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$642,500.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|1077 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$919,454.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7613 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000.00
|Brentmeade Est 10
|722 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$407,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 17
|1722 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,664,654.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|913 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,483.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|800 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,431,835.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|517 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2
|322 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$447,500.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|41 Chadwell Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$546,278.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|140 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|9518 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,695,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|408 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 6
|202 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8230 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,333,520.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3008 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$563,117.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1
|2718 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$812,500.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|407 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$424,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|311 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,675,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B
|6620 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,034,820.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3061 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,000,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 58
|110 Winners Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$568,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1
|2086 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|219 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,852,071.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6124 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,116,253.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7010 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,390,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3800 Robbins Nest Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$439,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,313,650.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3308 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,467,450.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9037 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,800,000.00
|Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Wedgewood Place
|305 Wedgewood Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$535,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|408 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,258,143.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2709 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1001 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Richards Glen Sec 2
|125 Richards Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1
|3036 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,099,635.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3001 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$450,000.00
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$791,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1
|7012 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,360,925.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1516 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$0.30
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,550,000.00
|Allens Green
|1741 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,906,604.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6117 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,415,825.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|105 Cureton Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$859,365.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5072 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,754,127.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|361 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,751,798.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1013 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$520,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 5
|1089 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$733,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4149 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,020,000.00
|Jubilee Ridge
|3000 Jubilee Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$324,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$24,000,000.00
|Downs Boulevard Prop
|500 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|804 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1303 River Ridge Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2104 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$770,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|249 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,000,000.00
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc
|1192 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$674,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 8
|312 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6145 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064