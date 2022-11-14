Williamson County Property Transfers October 24

See where houses and property sold for October 24-28, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,063,176.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6108 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,830,000.00 Annandale Sec 9 9256 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,342,278.00 August Park Ph1a 1408 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $649,800.00 Grove Sec16 8529 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $2,117,158.00 Grove Sec13 9112 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $4,310,500.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9307 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,352,940.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1315 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $691,725.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7122 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $630,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 20 2617 Link Dr Franklin 37064 $988,627.00 Annecy Ph2b 2025 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $525,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 2 5120 Virginia Way Brentwood 37027 $615,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 307 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $635,215.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4079 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $1,330,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 117 Hurstbourne Park Blvd Franklin 37067 $720,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 3048 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $2,739,210.00 Dunham Heather K 5370 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,263,871.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2721 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $725,400.00 Tennpatt Llc 6220 Cox Rd Arrington 37014 $360,000.00 1949 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $679,400.00 Audubon Cove 7414 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $460,800.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 1 2743 Nottingham Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $707,438.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2109 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $926,222.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7629 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $779,261.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7420 Flatbush Dr College Grove 37046 $424,175.00 Grove Sec16 8091 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,760,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1449 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $1,110,529.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7608 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $444,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr #306 Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec2 6005 Wallaby Ct Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 2203 Ipswitch Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,097,225.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 375 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,082,533.00 Westhaven Sec59 6016 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $405,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $459,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 204 Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1025 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 4 9410 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $675,000.00 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 7144 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $769,000.00 Belshire Ph 2 5004 Belshire Pl Spring Hill 37174 $490,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1871 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,583,420.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4751 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $670,000.00 Westhaven Vistas 991 Westhaven Blvd #23 Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 2010 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $642,500.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 1077 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $919,454.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7613 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,275,000.00 Brentmeade Est 10 722 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $407,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 17 1722 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,664,654.00 Westhaven Sec59 913 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,199,483.00 Westhaven Sec59 800 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,431,835.00 Westhaven Sec 14 517 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2 322 Sheffield Pl Franklin 37067 $447,500.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 41 Chadwell Ln Franklin 37069 $546,278.00 Waters Edge Sec6 140 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Berkley Walk 9518 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,695,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 3 408 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $755,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 6 202 Sheffield Pl Franklin 37067 $640,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8230 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,333,520.00 Littlebury Sec1 3008 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $563,117.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 1 2718 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $812,500.00 Lockwood Glen Sec6 407 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $499,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 305 Franklin 37064 $424,000.00 Shirebrook Ph1 311 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,675,000.00 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B 6620 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $1,034,820.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3061 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $5,000,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 58 110 Winners Cir Brentwood 37027 $568,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 2086 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 219 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,852,071.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6124 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,116,253.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7010 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $1,390,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3800 Robbins Nest Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $439,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $484,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 206 Franklin 37064 $1,313,650.00 Littlebury Sec2 3308 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,467,450.00 Grove Sec 14 9037 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $3,800,000.00 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Wedgewood Place 305 Wedgewood Ct Franklin 37069 $535,000.00 Maplewood Sec 1 408 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $1,258,143.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2709 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1001 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Richards Glen Sec 2 125 Richards Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 3036 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,099,635.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3001 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $450,000.00 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $791,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 7012 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,360,925.00 Annecy Ph2b 1516 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $0.30 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $1,550,000.00 Allens Green 1741 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,906,604.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6117 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,415,825.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 105 Cureton Ct Nolensville 37135 $859,365.00 Lochridge Sec4 5072 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,754,127.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 361 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,751,798.00 Annecy Ph1 1013 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $520,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 5 1089 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $733,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 4149 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,020,000.00 Jubilee Ridge 3000 Jubilee Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $324,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 101 Franklin 37064 $24,000,000.00 Downs Boulevard Prop 500 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 804 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $530,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1303 River Ridge Pl Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2104 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $770,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 2 249 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,000,000.00 Franklin Hill Partners Llc 1192 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $674,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 8 312 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $210,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 6145 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064