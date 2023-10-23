Williamson County Property Transfers October 2

See where houses and property sold for October 2-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,150,000
|2714 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$464,900
|Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12
|2006 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 34
|7505 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$615,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1619 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$923,000
|5159 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37014
|$1,050,000
|Hidden Creek Sec 2 Pb 60 Pg 61
|1522 Abode Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$430,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|2006 Lexington Farms Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 83
|1323 Erin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$973,055
|Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86
|4012 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,041,656
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5068 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,384,537
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4626 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$994,005
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5432 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,015,000
|Brookfield Sec 13 Pb 39 Pg 3
|1570 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|650 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,000
|Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 124
|717 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|4058 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,267,492
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6305 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000
|7153 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Bent Creek Ph12 Pb 65 Pg 124
|238 Bent Creek Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$499,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1105 Summerville Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Green Valley Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 34
|103 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|2123 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$623,001
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3042 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,215,000
|Caum Jaye
|5661 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$608,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|4003 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$312,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8
|Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|230 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,942
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3018 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,092,000
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3066 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$334,198
|Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3
|1304 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$333,241
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7036 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$915,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145
|9219 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$359,163
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1734 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,425,000
|111 Gist St
|Franklin
|37064
|$567,500
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|4000 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,880,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|618 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,740,000
|Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72
|1311 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000
|Cumberland Rd Pb 77 Pg 17
|7711 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,775,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32
|1432 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000
|2291 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000
|106 Bridge St
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,114
|Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3
|1308 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,186,500
|Woodway Pb 12 Pg 1
|5093 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$824,990
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3014 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$263,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118
|7120 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$680,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1019 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 10
|3169 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2037 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$398,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|110 Arsenal Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|2769 Jutes Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$737,500
|Sherwood Green Est Ph4 Pb 64 Pg 60
|3212 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$835,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3344 Vinemont Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$400,421
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|6010 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$440,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1622 Bryson Cv
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7020 Lanceleaf Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,070,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 97
|9421 Raven Hollow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46
|9415 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,241,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9021 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9018 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9026 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$520,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|88 Heaton Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,217,000
|6236 Les Waggoner Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$16,527,000
|4738 Columbia Pk
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$595,000
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|3020 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$847,682
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3329 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$849,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8224 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$676,277
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3030 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$393,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2673 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$324,680
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|8004 Cane Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,189,544
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|637 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2016 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$527,100
|2028 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5144 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64
|6654 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$239,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112
|7334 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$470,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C073
|7150 Lake View Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,050,000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 81 Pg 50
|1025 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78
|7625 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$564,900
|Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111
|125 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|8117 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|$648,900
|2499 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|806 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$490,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34
|1150 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1021 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1869 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$200,000
|6718 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$730,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20
|705 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$315,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|103 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,395,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6822 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$675,000
|L H Pope Highland Pb 62 Pg 41
|1747 Spring Water Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$710,000
|Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44
|8017 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2034 Township Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1090 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$549,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C014
|1527 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$603,093
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365
|318 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 110
|616 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,630,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8251 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$925,000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138
|125 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$520,000
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|701 Amhearst Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|2047 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,704,712
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1047 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,267,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1007 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,074,904
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|319 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,226,000
|Herd Hal Pb 60 Pg 131
|2135 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104
|616 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$970,000
|334 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$429,750
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|738 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$453,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$625,000
|Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76
|2056 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,030,500
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$110,000
|1339 Starnes Mill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$781,500
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1134 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,350,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8649 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,485,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9643 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,825,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 58 Pg 80
|4609 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1061 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4020 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$898,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|6762 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,900
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1012 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 137
|325 Fountainbrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|4044 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$8,543,000
|Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr Pb 71 Pg 105
|841 Old Charlotte Pk E
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,271,025
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4660 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$975,000
|3045 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,900
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1006 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|9207 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027