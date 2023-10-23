Williamson County Property Transfers October 2

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold for October 2-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,150,0002714 Mclemore RdFranklin37064
$464,900Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 122006 Ambie WayFairview37062
$900,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 347505 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$615,000Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411619 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$923,0005159 Main StSpring Hill37014
$1,050,000Hidden Creek Sec 2 Pb 60 Pg 611522 Abode BlvdBrentwood37027
$430,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 722006 Lexington Farms LnSpring Hill37174
$900,000Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 831323 Erin LnFranklin37064
$973,055Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 864012 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,041,656Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945068 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,384,537Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224626 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$994,005High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145432 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,015,000Brookfield Sec 13 Pb 39 Pg 31570 Shining Ore DrBrentwood37027
$800,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108650 Tynebrae DrFranklin37064
$749,000Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 124717 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$810,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 704058 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,267,492St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216305 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$100,0007153 New Hope RdFairview37062
$750,000Bent Creek Ph12 Pb 65 Pg 124238 Bent Creek TrNolensville37135
$499,900Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891105 Summerville CirThompson's Station37179
$500,000Green Valley Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 34103 Moss LnFranklin37064
$725,0002123 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$623,001Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173042 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,215,000Caum Jaye5661 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$608,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1024003 Gersham CtSpring Hill37174
$312,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$490,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51230 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$900,942Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273018 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,092,000Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883066 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$334,198Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 31304 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$333,241Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27036 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$915,000Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 1459219 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$359,163Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241734 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,425,000111 Gist StFranklin37064
$567,500Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 674000 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$1,880,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112618 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,740,000Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 721311 State BlvdFranklin37064
$275,000Cumberland Rd Pb 77 Pg 177711 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$1,775,000Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 321432 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$750,0002291 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$2,400,000106 Bridge StFranklin37064
$360,114Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 31308 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$1,186,500Woodway Pb 12 Pg 15093 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$824,990Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683014 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$263,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1187120 Wheat RdFairview37062
$680,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31019 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$875,000Spencer Hall Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 103169 Bush DrFranklin37064
$590,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362037 Upland DrFranklin37067
$398,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35110 Arsenal CtFranklin37064
$615,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 262769 Jutes DrThompson's Station37179
$737,500Sherwood Green Est Ph4 Pb 64 Pg 603212 Burris DrNolensville37135
$835,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753344 Vinemont DrThompson's Station37179
$400,421Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 686010 Venable CtFairview37062
$440,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231622 Bryson CvThompson's Station37179
$4,500,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537020 Lanceleaf DrArrington37014
$1,070,000Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 979421 Raven Hollow RdBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 469415 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,241,000Troubadour Sec109021 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000Troubadour Sec109018 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$3,500,000Troubadour Sec109026 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$520,000Prescott Place Ph 388 Heaton CloseFranklin37069
$1,217,0006236 Les Waggoner RdFranklin37067
$16,527,0004738 Columbia PkThompson's Station37179
$595,000Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 713020 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$847,682Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223329 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$849,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548224 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$676,277Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173030 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$393,000Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712673 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$324,680Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 28004 Cane Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,189,544Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146637 Danny LnFranklin37064
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582016 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$527,1002028 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345144 Bond Mill RdThompson's Station37179
$1,700,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 646654 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$239,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1127334 Planters RdFairview37062
$470,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C0737150 Lake View CtBrentwood37027
$2,050,000Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 81 Pg 501025 Firestone DrFranklin37067
$965,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 787625 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$564,900Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111125 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$800,000Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 528117 Shady PlBrentwood
$648,9002499 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$449,900Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122806 Brandyleigh CtFranklin37069
$490,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 341150 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$355,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081021 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$430,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471869 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$200,0006718 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$730,000Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20705 Wadestone TrlFranklin37064
$315,000Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84103 Grenadier DrFranklin37064
$1,395,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376822 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$675,000L H Pope Highland Pb 62 Pg 411747 Spring Water LnThompson's Station37179
$710,000Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 448017 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582034 Township Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$600,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171090 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$549,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0141527 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$603,093Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365318 Natchez StFranklin37064
$500,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1084000 Shadow Green Dr 303Franklin37064
$515,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 110616 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$2,630,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638251 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$925,000Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138125 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$520,000Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36701 Amhearst CtFranklin37064
$720,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 442047 Belshire WaySpring Hill37174
$1,704,712Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121047 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,267,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461007 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,074,904Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118319 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$1,226,000Herd Hal Pb 60 Pg 1312135 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$750,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104616 Grange Hill CtFranklin37067
$970,000334 3rd Ave SFranklin37064
$429,750Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74738 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$453,000Otter Creek Springs Ph2Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$625,000Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 762056 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$1,030,500Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$110,0001339 Starnes Mill RdFranklin37067
$781,500Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441134 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$2,350,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418649 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,485,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279643 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,825,000Ivan Creek Pb 58 Pg 804609 Nadine LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31061 Calico StFranklin37064
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074020 Camberley StFranklin37064
$898,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 916762 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$340,900Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921012 William StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Fountainbrooke Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 137325 Fountainbrooke DrBrentwood37027
$675,0004044 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$8,543,000Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr Pb 71 Pg 105841 Old Charlotte Pk EFranklin37069
$1,271,025Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124660 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$975,0003045 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$340,900Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921006 William StFranklin37064
$4,000,0009207 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027

