Williamson County Property Transfers October 2

See where houses and property sold for October 2-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,150,000 2714 Mclemore Rd Franklin 37064 $464,900 Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12 2006 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $900,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 34 7505 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $615,000 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1619 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $923,000 5159 Main St Spring Hill 37014 $1,050,000 Hidden Creek Sec 2 Pb 60 Pg 61 1522 Abode Blvd Brentwood 37027 $430,000 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 2006 Lexington Farms Ln Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 83 1323 Erin Ln Franklin 37064 $973,055 Annecy Ph3a Pb 79 Pg 86 4012 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,041,656 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5068 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,384,537 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4626 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $994,005 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5432 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,015,000 Brookfield Sec 13 Pb 39 Pg 3 1570 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 650 Tynebrae Dr Franklin 37064 $749,000 Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 124 717 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $810,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 4058 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,267,492 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6305 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $100,000 7153 New Hope Rd Fairview 37062 $750,000 Bent Creek Ph12 Pb 65 Pg 124 238 Bent Creek Tr Nolensville 37135 $499,900 Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89 1105 Summerville Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $500,000 Green Valley Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 34 103 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $725,000 2123 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $623,001 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3042 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,215,000 Caum Jaye 5661 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $608,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102 4003 Gersham Ct Spring Hill 37174 $312,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $490,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 230 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $900,942 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3018 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,092,000 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3066 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $334,198 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3 1304 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $333,241 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7036 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $915,000 Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145 9219 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $359,163 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1734 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $2,425,000 111 Gist St Franklin 37064 $567,500 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 4000 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,880,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 618 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72 1311 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $275,000 Cumberland Rd Pb 77 Pg 17 7711 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $1,775,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32 1432 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $750,000 2291 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $2,400,000 106 Bridge St Franklin 37064 $360,114 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3 1308 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $1,186,500 Woodway Pb 12 Pg 1 5093 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $824,990 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3014 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $263,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118 7120 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $680,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 1019 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $875,000 Spencer Hall Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 10 3169 Bush Dr Franklin 37064 $590,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2037 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $398,000 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 110 Arsenal Ct Franklin 37064 $615,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 2769 Jutes Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $737,500 Sherwood Green Est Ph4 Pb 64 Pg 60 3212 Burris Dr Nolensville 37135 $835,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3344 Vinemont Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $400,421 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 6010 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $440,000 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1622 Bryson Cv Thompson's Station 37179 $4,500,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7020 Lanceleaf Dr Arrington 37014 $1,070,000 Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 97 9421 Raven Hollow Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46 9415 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,241,000 Troubadour Sec10 9021 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $3,000,000 Troubadour Sec10 9018 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $3,500,000 Troubadour Sec10 9026 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $520,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 88 Heaton Close Franklin 37069 $1,217,000 6236 Les Waggoner Rd Franklin 37067 $16,527,000 4738 Columbia Pk Thompson's Station 37179 $595,000 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 3020 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $847,682 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3329 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $849,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8224 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $676,277 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3030 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $393,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2673 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $324,680 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 8004 Cane Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,189,544 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 637 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2016 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $527,100 2028 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5144 Bond Mill Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,700,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64 6654 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $239,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112 7334 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $470,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C073 7150 Lake View Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,050,000 Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 81 Pg 50 1025 Firestone Dr Franklin 37067 $965,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78 7625 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $564,900 Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111 125 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $800,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 8117 Shady Pl Brentwood $648,900 2499 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $449,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 806 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $490,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34 1150 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $355,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1021 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1869 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $200,000 6718 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $730,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20 705 Wadestone Trl Franklin 37064 $315,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 103 Grenadier Dr Franklin 37064 $1,395,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6822 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $675,000 L H Pope Highland Pb 62 Pg 41 1747 Spring Water Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $710,000 Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44 8017 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2034 Township Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1090 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $549,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C014 1527 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $603,093 Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365 318 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $500,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 4000 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $515,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 110 616 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $2,630,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8251 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $925,000 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138 125 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $520,000 Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36 701 Amhearst Ct Franklin 37064 $720,000 Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44 2047 Belshire Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,704,712 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1047 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,267,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1007 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,074,904 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 319 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,226,000 Herd Hal Pb 60 Pg 131 2135 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $750,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104 616 Grange Hill Ct Franklin 37067 $970,000 334 3rd Ave S Franklin 37064 $429,750 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 738 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $453,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $625,000 Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76 2056 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,030,500 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $110,000 1339 Starnes Mill Rd Franklin 37067 $781,500 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1134 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $2,350,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8649 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,485,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9643 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,825,000 Ivan Creek Pb 58 Pg 80 4609 Nadine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1061 Calico St Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4020 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $898,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 6762 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $340,900 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1012 William St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 137 325 Fountainbrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 4044 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $8,543,000 Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr Pb 71 Pg 105 841 Old Charlotte Pk E Franklin 37069 $1,271,025 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4660 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $975,000 3045 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $340,900 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1006 William St Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 9207 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027