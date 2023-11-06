Williamson County Property Transfers October 16

See where houses and property sold for October 16-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $730,000 Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 6 4018 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $611,500 Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7 1576 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Head John H Jr Tr Pb 76 Pg 37 3580 Gray Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $2,675,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 122 5516 Iron Gate Dr Franklin 37069 $1,025,302 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 3012 Braidwood Ln Franklin, 37064 $500,000 Streeter Jason C Property Pb 80 Pg 129 5855 Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $440,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2119 Carlton Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,188,250 Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109 404 Abbey Ct Brentwood 37027 $389,900 7508 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,303,310 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6401 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $2,033,775 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $470,000 Green Valley Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 34 103 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $635,000 Berry Farms Condos 8086 Berry Farms Crossing 140 Franklin 37064 $575,000 Residences Of Grant Park 325 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $942,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17 123 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8113 Dozier Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,210,805 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 239 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $585,000 256 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $1,309,900 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4625 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $825,000 Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7 1505 Braden Cir Franklin 37067 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1132 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 2 6339 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,095,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 325 Henry Russell St Franklin 37064 $665,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3042 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,049,500 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1019 Calico St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5231 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,261,250 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,085,000 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5404 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,180,000 Smallbone David T New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $825,000 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 497 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,078,391 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1008 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,225,342 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3090 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,157,640 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37067 $977,133 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1002 Conar St Franklin 37064 $978,512 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5011 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,959,000 Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122 1769 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $449,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3171 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $913,428 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5405 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $769,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137 112 Tudor Ct Franklin 37067 $491,605 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3101 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 3011 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $593,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1429 Southampton Ct Franklin 37064 $849,500 Burkitt Village Ph5 Pb 72 Pg 25 2278 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $450,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e Pb 20 Pg 37 2071 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $875,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 832 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $4,481,524 Grand Oaks Pb 79 Pg 94 467 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b Pb 61 Pg 122 8037 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,275,000 2917 Beulah Church Rd Arrington 37014 $510,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $800,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 831 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1034 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,425,000 Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107 301 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $870,210 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5027 High Park Hill Pvt Dr $2,463,494 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2002 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,117,212 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5099 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $565,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 724 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 Laurels The Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 42 1742 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $519,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 240 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $2,250,000 Troubadour Sec15 9208 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $484,555 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3095 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $305,000 7114 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $875,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 159 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $799,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7303 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $1,285,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4561 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $3,500,000 7795 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $615,000 Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83 6037 Gracious Dr Franklin 37067 $1,000,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 5120 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $725,000 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1219 Olympia Pl Franklin 37067 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7031 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7025 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $400,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 43 Pg 37 2040 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $800,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 2048 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,360,259 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6329 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $524,205 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3089 Oglethorpe Dr $690,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113 362 Glendower Pl Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Troubadour Sec15 9211 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 Troubadour Sec10 9017 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $519,083 6437 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $850,000 Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9 1206 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Stream Valley Sec 4 Pb 57 Pg 96 648 Streamside Ln Franklin 37064 $910,740 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5517 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $349,000 Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $657,180 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9108 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Church St Commons Pb 53 Pg 101 9000 A Church St E Brentwood 37027 $1,483,865 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7228 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000 Franklin Green Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 8 3259 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $776,900 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1422 Burnside Dr Franklin 37067 $535,000 Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 155 1813 Nantes Ct Spring Hill 37174 $499,990 Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89 1232 Annapolis Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $632,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2631 Westerham Way Thompson's Station 37179 $854,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 4003 Alice Springs Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,595,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3091 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $930,185 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3078 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 Temple Hills Sec 6-b Pb 11 Pg 126 170 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $940,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4729 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,215,019 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85 119 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Parkside Downs Pb 34 Pg 22 1501 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $550,000 Garner Investments Pb 79 Pg 33 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,095,000 Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128 1565 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $899,999 Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126 1602 Knox Ct Brentwood 37027 $825,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6309 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,222,511 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1020 Conar St Franklin 37064 $956,990 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25 1237 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,175,000 Chenoweth Sec 17 Pb 20 Pg 10 9478 Smithson Ln Brentwood 37027 $291,877 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5455 Ayana Pvt Dr $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7037 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $636,000 Burtonwood Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 101 2935 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $540,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1313 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $420,000 Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 153 139 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82 1560 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $749,000 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1415 Marrimans Ct Franklin 37067 $1,235,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 538 Ardmore Place Franklin 37064 $1,219,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6001 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $615,000 7264 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $481,415 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 6008 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $935,000 Foxboro Est Sec 8 Pb 10 Pg 86 9244 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $512,100 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100 7151 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $565,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 14 Pg 105 806 Rockwood Dr Nolensville 37135 $653,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2065 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174