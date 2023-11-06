Williamson County Property Transfers October 16

See where houses and property sold for October 16-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$730,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 6
|4018 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$611,500
|Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7
|1576 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Head John H Jr Tr Pb 76 Pg 37
|3580 Gray Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,675,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 122
|5516 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,025,302
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|3012 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin,
|37064
|$500,000
|Streeter Jason C Property Pb 80 Pg 129
|5855 Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2119 Carlton Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,188,250
|Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109
|404 Abbey Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$389,900
|7508 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,303,310
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6401 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,033,775
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72
|Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$470,000
|Green Valley Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 34
|103 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Berry Farms Condos
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing 140
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|325 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$942,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17
|123 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8113 Dozier Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,210,805
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|239 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|256 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,309,900
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4625 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7
|1505 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1132 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 2
|6339 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,095,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|325 Henry Russell St
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3042 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,049,500
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1019 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5231 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,261,250
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,085,000
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5404 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,180,000
|Smallbone David T
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|497 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,078,391
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1008 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,342
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3090 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,157,640
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$977,133
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1002 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$978,512
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5011 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,959,000
|Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122
|1769 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$449,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3171 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$913,428
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5405 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137
|112 Tudor Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$491,605
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3101 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|3011 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$593,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1429 Southampton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,500
|Burkitt Village Ph5 Pb 72 Pg 25
|2278 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e Pb 20 Pg 37
|2071 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|832 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,481,524
|Grand Oaks Pb 79 Pg 94
|467 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b Pb 61 Pg 122
|8037 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,275,000
|2917 Beulah Church Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$510,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|831 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1034 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,425,000
|Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107
|301 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$870,210
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5027 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|$2,463,494
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2002 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,117,212
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5099 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|724 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,740,000
|Laurels The Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 42
|1742 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$519,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|240 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,250,000
|Troubadour Sec15
|9208 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$484,555
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3095 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$305,000
|7114 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$875,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|159 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$799,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7303 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,285,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4561 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,500,000
|7795 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$615,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83
|6037 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,000,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|5120 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1219 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7031 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7025 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 43 Pg 37
|2040 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|2048 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,259
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6329 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$524,205
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3089 Oglethorpe Dr
|$690,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113
|362 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Troubadour Sec15
|9211 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9017 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$519,083
|6437 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000
|Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9
|1206 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Stream Valley Sec 4 Pb 57 Pg 96
|648 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,740
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5517 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,000
|Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45
|Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$657,180
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9108 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Church St Commons Pb 53 Pg 101
|9000 A Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,483,865
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7228 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Franklin Green Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 8
|3259 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$776,900
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1422 Burnside Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$535,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 155
|1813 Nantes Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,990
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1232 Annapolis Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$632,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2631 Westerham Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$854,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|4003 Alice Springs Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,595,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3091 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,185
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3078 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Temple Hills Sec 6-b Pb 11 Pg 126
|170 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$940,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4729 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,215,019
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85
|119 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Parkside Downs Pb 34 Pg 22
|1501 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|Garner Investments Pb 79 Pg 33
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,095,000
|Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128
|1565 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,999
|Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126
|1602 Knox Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6309 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,222,511
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1020 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$956,990
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25
|1237 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,175,000
|Chenoweth Sec 17 Pb 20 Pg 10
|9478 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$291,877
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5455 Ayana Pvt Dr
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7037 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$636,000
|Burtonwood Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 101
|2935 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1313 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$420,000
|Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 153
|139 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82
|1560 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1415 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,235,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|538 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,219,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6001 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000
|7264 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$481,415
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|6008 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$935,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 8 Pb 10 Pg 86
|9244 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$512,100
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100
|7151 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$565,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 14 Pg 105
|806 Rockwood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$653,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2065 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174