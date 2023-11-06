Williamson County Property Transfers October 16

See where houses and property sold for October 16-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$730,000Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 64018 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$611,500Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 71576 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$2,700,000Head John H Jr Tr Pb 76 Pg 373580 Gray LnThompson's Station37179
$2,675,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 1225516 Iron Gate DrFranklin37069
$1,025,302Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 1183012 Braidwood LnFranklin,37064
$500,000Streeter Jason C Property Pb 80 Pg 1295855 Green Chapel RdFranklin37064
$440,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852119 Carlton LnThompson's Station37179
$1,188,250Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109404 Abbey CtBrentwood37027
$389,9007508 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,303,310St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216401 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$2,033,775329 S Royal Oaks BlvdBrentwood37027
$300,000Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$470,000Green Valley Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 34103 Moss LnFranklin37064
$635,000Berry Farms Condos 8086 Berry Farms Crossing 140Franklin37064
$575,000Residences Of Grant Park325 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$942,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17123 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$800,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198113 Dozier PlBrentwood37027
$1,210,805Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118239 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$585,000256 Natchez StFranklin37064
$1,309,900Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224625 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$825,000Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 71505 Braden CirFranklin37067
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051132 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 26339 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$1,095,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53325 Henry Russell StFranklin37064
$665,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443042 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,049,500Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31019 Calico StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145231 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,261,250Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,085,000High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145404 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,180,000Smallbone David TNew Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$825,000Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8497 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$1,078,391Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461008 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,225,342Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273090 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,157,640329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37067
$977,133Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461002 Conar StFranklin37064
$978,512High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145011 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,959,000Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 1221769 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$449,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503171 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$913,428Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745405 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$769,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137112 Tudor CtFranklin37067
$491,605Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883101 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$900,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1423011 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$593,500Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111429 Southampton CtFranklin37064
$849,500Burkitt Village Ph5 Pb 72 Pg 252278 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$450,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e Pb 20 Pg 372071 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$875,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122832 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$4,481,524Grand Oaks Pb 79 Pg 94467 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$840,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b Pb 61 Pg 1228037 Warren DrNolensville37135
$1,275,0002917 Beulah Church RdArrington37014
$510,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$800,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122831 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$700,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971034 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,425,000Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107301 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$870,210High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145027 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
$2,463,494Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922002 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,117,212Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745099 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$565,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63724 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$1,740,000Laurels The Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 421742 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$519,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16240 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$2,250,000Troubadour Sec159208 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$484,555Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883095 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$305,0007114 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$875,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40159 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$799,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357303 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$1,285,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954561 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$3,500,0007795 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$615,000Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 836037 Gracious DrFranklin37067
$1,000,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 775120 Donovan StFranklin37064
$725,000Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191219 Olympia PlFranklin37067
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367031 Bolton StFranklin37064
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367025 Bolton StFranklin37064
$400,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 43 Pg 372040 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$800,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1382048 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,360,259St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216329 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$524,205Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883089 Oglethorpe Dr
$690,000Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113362 Glendower PlFranklin37064
$2,000,000Troubadour Sec159211 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000Troubadour Sec109017 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$519,0836437 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$850,000Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 91206 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$825,000Stream Valley Sec 4 Pb 57 Pg 96648 Streamside LnFranklin37064
$910,740Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745517 Dana LnFranklin37064
$349,000Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$657,180Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79108 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000Church St Commons Pb 53 Pg 1019000 A Church St EBrentwood37027
$1,483,865Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277228 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$615,000Franklin Green Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 83259 Nolen LnFranklin37064
$776,900Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131422 Burnside DrFranklin37067
$535,000Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 1551813 Nantes CtSpring Hill37174
$499,990Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891232 Annapolis CirThompson's Station37179
$632,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 1502631 Westerham WayThompson's Station37179
$854,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 974003 Alice Springs CtSpring Hill37174
$1,595,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273091 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$930,185Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273078 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,475,000Temple Hills Sec 6-b Pb 11 Pg 126170 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$940,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374729 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,215,019Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85119 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000Parkside Downs Pb 34 Pg 221501 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$550,000Garner Investments Pb 79 Pg 33Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,095,000Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 1281565 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$899,999Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 1261602 Knox CtBrentwood37027
$825,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226309 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$1,222,511Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461020 Conar StFranklin37064
$956,990Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 251237 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$1,175,000Chenoweth Sec 17 Pb 20 Pg 109478 Smithson LnBrentwood37027
$291,877High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975455 Ayana Pvt Dr
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367037 Bolton StFranklin37064
$636,000Burtonwood Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 1012935 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$540,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941313 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$420,000Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 153139 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 821560 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$749,000Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441415 Marrimans CtFranklin37067
$1,235,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21538 Ardmore PlaceFranklin37064
$1,219,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616001 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$615,0007264 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$481,415Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 686008 Venable CtFairview37062
$935,000Foxboro Est Sec 8 Pb 10 Pg 869244 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$512,100Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 1007151 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$565,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 14 Pg 105806 Rockwood DrNolensville37135
$653,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092065 Keene CirSpring Hill37174

