Williamson County Property Transfers October 14

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 14-20, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$265,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #i-5Spring Hill37174
$475,000.00Avalon Sec 3706 Pendragon CtFranklin37067
$450,000.00Wakefield Sec 33023 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$271,500.00Ashley Bart2511 Deer Meadow Pvt LnArrington37014
$820,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods122 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11203 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$600,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A203 Camellia CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Everbright218 Everbright AveFranklin37064
$1,900,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1172 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$249,500.00Woodridge7549 King RdFairview37062
$255,900.00Westhaven Sec 582036 Clifton StFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 22213 St Josephs CtBrentwood37027
$685,000.00Owl Creek Ph31215 Boxthorn DrBrentwood37027
$2,900,000.00Annandale Sec 2359 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$3,650,000.001803 Burke Hollow RdNashville37221
$300,000.00Twin Oaks1560 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$315,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph23050 Auld Tatty DrFranklin37069
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 5240 Pearl StFranklin37064
$1,755,000.00Heathrow Hills5212 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$6,250,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 72204 Ward CirBrentwood37027
$200,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19103 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$315,000.00Wiesner Custom Homes6824 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$410,000.00Fairfield Court7500 Fairfield CtFairview37062
$1,587,500.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49626 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Campbell Station Sec 22064 N Amber DrSpring Hill37174
$874,279.00Annecy Ph2a2084 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$790,000.00Carlisle Sec 11331 Barkleigh LnFranklin37064
$604,558.00Lochridge Sec11009 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,700,000.00Wark Donald And Amber1917 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$960,000.00Shadow Creek @405 Enclave CtBrentwood37027
$390,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 112409 Audelia WaySpring Hill37174
$525,000.001628 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$362,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53207 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$529,500.00Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$1,171,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27054 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$370,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b2709 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$136,175.00Falls Grove Sec75012 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$759,035.00Falls Grove Sec79012 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$982,223.00Stephens Valley Sec6625 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$717,250.00Grove Sec 149141 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$2,225,000.00Preserve @ Concord9468 Highland Bend CtBrentwood37027
$425,000.00Winstead Court352 4th Ave S #10Franklin37064
$485,000.00Nolen Mill Ph2817 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$835,000.00Mccormick Grove Ph 27108 Pleasant Grove CtFairview37062
$489,900.00Burberry Glen Ph2724 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$575,000.00Morningside Sec 38021 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$656,174.00Vineyard Valley Sec37156 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$948,000.00Windsor Park Sec 21033 St Georges WayFranklin37064
$590,000.00Commons @ Gateway501 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$406,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 14005 Arnst WaySpring Hill37174
$787,000.00Polk Place Sec 4140 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$420,000.00Idlewood Sec 1303 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$1,010,000.00Beechwood Plantation3518 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$405,500.00Cameron Farms Sec 4-b2617 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$860,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 34027 Trail Ridge DrFranklin37067
$675,000.00Lerond Jack7636 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$615,000.00914 Green StFranklin37064
$460,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 22690 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$1,108,000.00Shadow Creek @624 Firefox DrBrentwood37027
$350,000.00Maplelawn Est2710 Buckner RdThompsons Station37179
$644,500.00Heath Pl At Franklin1529 Cabot DrFranklin37064
$797,650.00Scales Farmstead Ph21213 Spruell DrNolensville37135
$492,000.00Franklin Green Sec 63212 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$525,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2907 Idlewild CtFranklin37069
$439,559.00Cumberland Estates Ph35028 Bobo CtFairview37062
$570,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph17420 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$900,000.00200 Green RdFranklin37069
$600,000.00Sweetbriar Springs Ph2Sweetbriar LnFairview37062
$85,000.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph27138 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$540,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53219 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$188,000.002980 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$500,000.00Aberleigh5117 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$835,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 7148 Broadwell CirFranklin37067
$635,000.00Avalon Sec 6252 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$714,615.00Vineyard Valley Sec37147 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,600,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48928 Calendula LnCollege Grove37046
$4,150,000.00Grove Sec118154 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$708,278.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27501 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$831,504.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382001 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$465,000.00Through The Green Sec21612 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$1,784,512.00Grove Sec98716 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$330,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1501 Sunberry CtBrentwood37027
$901,000.00Shadow Creek @306 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$722,560.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a204 Heydon CtNolensville37135
$1,520,000.00Conrad736 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$870,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371245 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$920,790.00Daventry Sec23203 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$230,000.00Bahne RdFairview37062
$638,250.00Brixworth Ph69059 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$718,206.00Brixworth Ph7a8048 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$1,250,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1121 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklin37067
$838,740.00Daventry Sec23201 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$443,000.00Dartford Ph22039 Sercy DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Beech Tree1218 Beech HillBrentwood37027
$800,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21009 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$550,000.00Waters Edge Sec53075 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$290,000.00Baronswood Sec 1340 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$766,950.00Benington Sec 22510 Benington PlNolensville37135
$1,255,000.00720 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$720,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 91392 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$628,000.00Teasley David2787 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$425,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1622 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$580,025.00Audubon Cove7418 Hemen WayFairview37062
$1,150,000.00River Landing Sec 6217 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$615,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 9235 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$430,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 41154 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$250,000.00Rosewood Est7183 Chester RdFairview37062
$856,251.00Vineyard Valley Sec37151 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$739,900.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1279 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$785,600.00Carlisle Sec 11824 Thorn Brook LnFranklin37064
$315,530.00Foxboro Est Sec 69215 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b2904 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$960,611.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12240 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone9733 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$3,005,772.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47290 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$439,900.00Mooreland Est Sec 11634 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$755,900.00Nolenmeade830 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$180,000.00Lockwood Tim And Karla3009 Lockwood Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$580,000.00Westfield107 Fairmont DrFranklin37064
$420,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31621 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,800,000.00Grove Sec78544 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000.00Crockett Springs Ph 1139 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 14019 Serinas WayFranklin37064
$580,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 32428 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$2,220,000.00Lockwood Tim And Karla3015 Lockwood Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$206,500.00Hill Est206 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$465,000.00Copper Ridge Ph7111 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52186 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52190 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52194 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52220 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$630,000.00Amelia Park Sec 21150 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$225,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-2Franklin37064
$1,250,000.00Gardens At Old Natchez The231 Gardenridge DrFranklin37069
$1,800,000.00Traditions Sec21860 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$405,000.007213 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$625,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 2724 Fawn CirFranklin37067
$995,000.00Summerlyn Sec5113 Hankins CtNolensville37135
$755,000.00Belshire Ph31094 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$802,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30767 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$854,500.00Worthington Sec 31942 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$1,925,000.00Dekemont Downs526 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$1,495,000.00Grove Sec138836 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$720,000.00Lincoln Square3333 Aspen Grove Dr #120Franklin37067
$400,000.00Moncibais Steven J2830 Buford LnSpring Hill37174
$635,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1030 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$435,500.00Prescott Place63 Anston ParkFranklin37064
$476,300.00Hill Est225 Oak DrFranklin37064
$725,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec11049 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$749,000.00Pleasant View Hill1846 Pleasant Hill RdFranklin37067
$620,240.00Lockwood Glen Sec8201 Moray CtFranklin37064
$615,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a519 Forrest Park Cir Franklin37064
$550,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23103 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$797,500.009815 -17 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$274,900.00Riverstone Homes LlcLane RdCollege Grove37046
$550,000.00Cross Creek Sec 21020 Vista CirFranklin37067
$1,250,000.00Belle Chase Farms Sec 12534 Belle Brook DrFranklin37067
$366,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 32804 Rippavilla WaySpring Hill37174
$380,000.00Smith & Hayes Add6619 Second StCollege Grove37046
$778,200.00Southern Woods Sec 56712 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$798,560.00Mckays Mill Sec 261562 Towne Park LnFranklin37067
$632,500.00Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$885,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161007 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$160,000.00Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$815,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17106 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$771,708.00Arrington Ridge Sec17024 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$779,250.00Nolen Mill Ph21116 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$655,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19272 Rich CirFairview37062
$400,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B216 Wynbrook CtFranklin37064
$1,125,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2413 Lena LnFranklin37067

