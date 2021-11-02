Williamson County Property Transfers October 14

See where houses sold for October 14-20, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$265,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #i-5
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|706 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|3023 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$271,500.00
|Ashley Bart
|2511 Deer Meadow Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$820,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|122 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1203 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|203 Camellia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Everbright
|218 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1172 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$249,500.00
|Woodridge
|7549 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$255,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2036 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 2
|2213 St Josephs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph3
|1215 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000.00
|Annandale Sec 2
|359 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,650,000.00
|1803 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$300,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1560 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$315,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph2
|3050 Auld Tatty Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|240 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,755,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5212 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,250,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 72
|204 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9103 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Wiesner Custom Homes
|6824 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$410,000.00
|Fairfield Court
|7500 Fairfield Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,587,500.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9626 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|2064 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$874,279.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2084 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$790,000.00
|Carlisle Sec 1
|1331 Barkleigh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$604,558.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1009 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Wark Donald And Amber
|1917 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$960,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|405 Enclave Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$390,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11
|2409 Audelia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|1628 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$362,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3207 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,500.00
|Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,171,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7054 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$370,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|2709 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$136,175.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5012 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$759,035.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9012 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$982,223.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|625 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$717,250.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9141 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,225,000.00
|Preserve @ Concord
|9468 Highland Bend Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Winstead Court
|352 4th Ave S #10
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|817 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$835,000.00
|Mccormick Grove Ph 2
|7108 Pleasant Grove Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$489,900.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|724 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Morningside Sec 3
|8021 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$656,174.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7156 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$948,000.00
|Windsor Park Sec 2
|1033 St Georges Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|501 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$406,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 1
|4005 Arnst Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$787,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 4
|140 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|303 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3518 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,500.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b
|2617 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$860,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 3
|4027 Trail Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000.00
|Lerond Jack
|7636 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000.00
|914 Green St
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 2
|2690 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,108,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|624 Firefox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2710 Buckner Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$644,500.00
|Heath Pl At Franklin
|1529 Cabot Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$797,650.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1213 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$492,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3212 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|907 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$439,559.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5028 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$570,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|7420 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|200 Green Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000.00
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2
|Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$85,000.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2
|7138 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3219 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$188,000.00
|2980 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000.00
|Aberleigh
|5117 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 7
|148 Broadwell Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$635,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|252 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$714,615.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7147 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,600,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8928 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,150,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8154 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$708,278.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7501 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$831,504.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2001 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1612 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,784,512.00
|Grove Sec9
|8716 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$330,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|501 Sunberry Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$901,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|306 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$722,560.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|204 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,520,000.00
|Conrad
|736 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$870,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1245 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$920,790.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3203 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$230,000.00
|Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$638,250.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|9059 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$718,206.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8048 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|121 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$838,740.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3201 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$443,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|2039 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Beech Tree
|1218 Beech Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1009 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3075 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Baronswood Sec 1
|340 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$766,950.00
|Benington Sec 2
|2510 Benington Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,255,000.00
|720 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1392 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$628,000.00
|Teasley David
|2787 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1622 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$580,025.00
|Audubon Cove
|7418 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000.00
|River Landing Sec 6
|217 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$615,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 9
|235 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1154 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000.00
|Rosewood Est
|7183 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$856,251.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7151 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$739,900.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1279 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$785,600.00
|Carlisle Sec 1
|1824 Thorn Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$315,530.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 6
|9215 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b
|2904 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$960,611.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2240 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9733 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,005,772.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7290 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$439,900.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1634 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,900.00
|Nolenmeade
|830 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$180,000.00
|Lockwood Tim And Karla
|3009 Lockwood Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Westfield
|107 Fairmont Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1621 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,800,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8544 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|139 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 1
|4019 Serinas Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3
|2428 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,220,000.00
|Lockwood Tim And Karla
|3015 Lockwood Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$206,500.00
|Hill Est
|206 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph7
|111 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2186 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2190 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2194 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2220 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|1150 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$225,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|231 Gardenridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,800,000.00
|Traditions Sec2
|1860 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$405,000.00
|7213 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$625,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 2
|724 Fawn Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$995,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec5
|113 Hankins Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$755,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|1094 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$802,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|767 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$854,500.00
|Worthington Sec 3
|1942 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,925,000.00
|Dekemont Downs
|526 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,495,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|8836 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$720,000.00
|Lincoln Square
|3333 Aspen Grove Dr #120
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000.00
|Moncibais Steven J
|2830 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$635,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1030 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,500.00
|Prescott Place
|63 Anston Park
|Franklin
|37064
|$476,300.00
|Hill Est
|225 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|1049 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$749,000.00
|Pleasant View Hill
|1846 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$620,240.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|201 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|519 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3103 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$797,500.00
|9815 -17 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$274,900.00
|Riverstone Homes Llc
|Lane Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$550,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 2
|1020 Vista Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,250,000.00
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2534 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$366,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 3
|2804 Rippavilla Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000.00
|Smith & Hayes Add
|6619 Second St
|College Grove
|37046
|$778,200.00
|Southern Woods Sec 5
|6712 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$798,560.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1562 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$632,500.00
|Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$885,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1007 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$160,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7106 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$771,708.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7024 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$779,250.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|1116 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$655,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19
|272 Rich Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$400,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|216 Wynbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2
|413 Lena Ln
|Franklin
|37067