Williamson County Property Transfers October 10

See where houses and property sold for October 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$586,625.00
|Grove Sec16
|8762 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$431,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1762 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,555,380.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4728 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,555,000.00
|Taramore Ph 6
|9507 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2209 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$899,098.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|1025 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,002,982.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|838 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|Leeland
|1131 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|4048 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000.00
|1151 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$618,212.00
|Grove Sec16
|8530 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$599,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|105 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Park Run Condos
|1106 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,760,000.00
|Dekemont Downs
|508 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$351,500.00
|Grove Sec16
|8733 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$365,750.00
|Grove Sec16
|8741 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$494,000.00
|Grove Sec16
|8068 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,775,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1857 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$388,900.00
|Petra Commons
|108 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10
|Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2204 Creekside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000.00
|4519 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,185,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|3051 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1221 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,165,240.00
|August Park Ph1a
|303 Sunny Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|760 Dairy Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a
|3611 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec2b
|2736 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$634,900.00
|Petway Place
|419 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Billingsly Square
|321 Billingsly Ct #1
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10
|Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a
|9459 Foothills Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,010,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|605 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a
|3623 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7
|884 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10
|5005 Evanston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$797,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3026 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,600,147.00
|Grove Sec13
|9412 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10
|9495 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10
|9497 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,367,377.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1505 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000.00
|1604 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8724 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000.00
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$512,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2027 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9616 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1115 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,761,598.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7267 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,065,000.00
|South Springs @
|1014 Alcove Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,009,696.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5116 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,164,000.00
|Iroquois Meadows
|6359 Chickering Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,650,000.00
|Dorris
|4442 Long Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Westview
|7526 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$805,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7525 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,225,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 1
|5162 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,129,900.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7277 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$259,999.00
|1319 W Main St 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 1
|1301 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,900.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|217 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$850,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3081 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7400 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$460,400.00
|6252 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,987,028.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6052 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,200,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 20
|311 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Blue Grass Heights
|104 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c
|713 Hampton Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$654,000.00
|Lankford Nathan T Etux Tiffany W
|6628 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$996,976.00
|October Park
|2031 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$953,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$605,000.00
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec1
|7005 San Gilberto Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$765,000.00
|6684 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,000,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|443 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|37067
|$326,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,956,100.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,777,314.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1800 Gunnerson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 7
|2973 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$255,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #a-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,250,000.00
|1 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$371,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7310 Dogwood Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10
|9499 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,250.00
|Grove Sec16
|8704 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,290,000.00
|Laurels The Sec 2
|1765 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,358,706.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 3
|40 Moss Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 1
|7106 Marshall Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$915,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|152 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$930,291.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|301 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000.00
|7810 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$840,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5100 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1206 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,571,969.00
|Liberty Church Est
|9524 Liberty Church Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$828,795.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2112 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$210,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5625 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1622 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1723 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,700,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|644 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$385,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7713 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$747,568.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|601 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,259,500.00
|Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027