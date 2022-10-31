Williamson County Property Transfers October 10

See where houses and property sold for October 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$586,625.00Grove Sec168762 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$431,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21762 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$1,555,380.00Kings Chapel Sec114728 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,555,000.00Taramore Ph 69507 Nottaway LnBrentwood37027
$645,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42209 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$899,098.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec11025 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,002,982.00Westhaven Sec59838 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,425,000.00Leeland1131 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph24048 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$375,000.001151 Carter StFranklin37064
$618,212.00Grove Sec168530 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$599,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A105 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$365,000.00Park Run Condos1106 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$1,760,000.00Dekemont Downs508 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$351,500.00Grove Sec168733 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$365,750.00Grove Sec168741 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$494,000.00Grove Sec168068 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,775,000.00Cromwell Sec 21857 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$388,900.00Petra Commons108 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$900,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22204 Creekside LnFranklin37064
$680,000.004519 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$1,185,000.00Westhaven Sec493051 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$1,199,900.00Stephens Valley Sec71221 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,165,240.00August Park Ph1a303 Sunny CtSpring Hill37174
$775,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 3760 Dairy LnBrentwood37027
$800,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4a3611 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$975,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec2b2736 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000.00St Marlo Sec2Winslet DrFranklin37064
$634,900.00Petway Place419 Roberts StFranklin37064
$400,000.00Billingsly Square321 Billingsly Ct #1Franklin37067
$1,350,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 5-a9459 Foothills CtBrentwood37027
$1,010,000.00Shadow Creek @605 Sunnybrook DrBrentwood37027
$900,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4a3623 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$500,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 7884 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$675,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 105005 Evanston WayThompsons Station37179
$797,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec13026 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$2,600,147.00Grove Sec139412 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$450,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec109495 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec109497 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$1,367,377.00Annecy Ph2b1505 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$625,000.001604 W Main StFranklin37064
$330,000.00Grove Sec98724 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000.00Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$512,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22027 Upland DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49616 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$780,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11115 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$4,761,598.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37267 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,065,000.00South Springs @1014 Alcove CtBrentwood37027
$2,009,696.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25116 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$650,000.00Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,164,000.00Iroquois Meadows6359 Chickering CirNashville37221
$1,650,000.00Dorris4442 Long LnFranklin37064
$510,000.00Westview7526 King RdFairview37062
$805,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27525 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,225,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 15162 Remington DrBrentwood37027
$1,129,900.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47277 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$259,999.001319 W Main St 203Franklin37064
$700,000.00Concord Green Sec 11301 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$799,900.00Temple Hills Sec 4217 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$850,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43081 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17400 Flatbush DrCollege Grove37046
$460,400.006252 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$1,987,028.00Hardeman Springs Sec26052 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,200,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 20311 Haddon CtFranklin37067
$600,000.00Blue Grass Heights104 Bluegrass DrFranklin37064
$625,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c713 Hampton CvFranklin37064
$654,000.00Lankford Nathan T Etux Tiffany W6628 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$996,976.00October Park2031 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$953,000.00Rosebrooke Sec2aRosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$605,000.00Benevento East Ph4 Sec17005 San Gilberto CtSpring Hill37174
$765,000.006684 Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$5,000,000.00Avalon Sec 3443 Canterbury RiseFranklin37067
$326,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,956,100.00Westhaven Sec60Danny LnFranklin37064
$1,777,314.00Swansons Ridge1800 Gunnerson LnFranklin37064
$565,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 72973 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$255,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #a-5Franklin37064
$5,250,000.001 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$371,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17310 Dogwood DrFairview37062
$450,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec109499 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$375,250.00Grove Sec168704 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$2,290,000.00Laurels The Sec 21765 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$4,358,706.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 340 Moss Pvt LnFranklin37064
$440,000.00Braxton Bend Ph 17106 Marshall PlFairview37062
$915,000.00Cottonwood Est152 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$930,291.00Lockwood Glen Sec15301 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$100,000.007810 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$840,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25100 Prince Phillip CvBrentwood37027
$365,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11206 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$1,571,969.00Liberty Church Est9524 Liberty Church RdBrentwood37027
$828,795.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2112 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$210,000.00St Marlo Sec25625 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$2,050,000.00Westhaven Sec 41622 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$570,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 301723 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,700,000.00Stephens Valley Sec6644 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$385,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37713 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$747,568.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1601 Silva LnNolensville37135
$3,259,500.00Wilson PkBrentwood37027

