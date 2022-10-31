Williamson County Property Transfers October 10

See where houses and property sold for October 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $586,625.00 Grove Sec16 8762 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $431,000.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1762 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,555,380.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4728 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,555,000.00 Taramore Ph 6 9507 Nottaway Ln Brentwood 37027 $645,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 2209 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $899,098.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 1025 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,002,982.00 Westhaven Sec59 838 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,425,000.00 Leeland 1131 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph2 4048 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $375,000.00 1151 Carter St Franklin 37064 $618,212.00 Grove Sec16 8530 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $599,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 105 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $365,000.00 Park Run Condos 1106 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $1,760,000.00 Dekemont Downs 508 Dekemont Ln Brentwood 37027 $351,500.00 Grove Sec16 8733 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $365,750.00 Grove Sec16 8741 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $494,000.00 Grove Sec16 8068 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,775,000.00 Cromwell Sec 2 1857 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $388,900.00 Petra Commons 108 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $900,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2204 Creekside Ln Franklin 37064 $680,000.00 4519 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $1,185,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 3051 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $1,199,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1221 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,165,240.00 August Park Ph1a 303 Sunny Ct Spring Hill 37174 $775,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 760 Dairy Ln Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec4a 3611 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec2b 2736 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $634,900.00 Petway Place 419 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Billingsly Square 321 Billingsly Ct #1 Franklin 37067 $1,350,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a 9459 Foothills Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,010,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 605 Sunnybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec4a 3623 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 884 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $675,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 5005 Evanston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $797,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 3026 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $2,600,147.00 Grove Sec13 9412 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $450,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 9495 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 9497 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,367,377.00 Annecy Ph2b 1505 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $625,000.00 1604 W Main St Franklin 37064 $330,000.00 Grove Sec9 8724 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,400,000.00 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $512,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2027 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 9616 Deer Track Ct Brentwood 37027 $780,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1115 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,761,598.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 7267 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,065,000.00 South Springs @ 1014 Alcove Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,009,696.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5116 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000.00 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,164,000.00 Iroquois Meadows 6359 Chickering Cir Nashville 37221 $1,650,000.00 Dorris 4442 Long Ln Franklin 37064 $510,000.00 Westview 7526 King Rd Fairview 37062 $805,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7525 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,225,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 1 5162 Remington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,129,900.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7277 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $259,999.00 1319 W Main St 203 Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Concord Green Sec 1 1301 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $799,900.00 Temple Hills Sec 4 217 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $850,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 4 3081 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7400 Flatbush Dr College Grove 37046 $460,400.00 6252 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $1,987,028.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6052 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,200,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 20 311 Haddon Ct Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Blue Grass Heights 104 Bluegrass Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c 713 Hampton Cv Franklin 37064 $654,000.00 Lankford Nathan T Etux Tiffany W 6628 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $996,976.00 October Park 2031 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $953,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $605,000.00 Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 7005 San Gilberto Ct Spring Hill 37174 $765,000.00 6684 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,000,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 443 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 $326,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,956,100.00 Westhaven Sec60 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $1,777,314.00 Swansons Ridge 1800 Gunnerson Ln Franklin 37064 $565,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 7 2973 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $255,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #a-5 Franklin 37064 $5,250,000.00 1 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $371,000.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7310 Dogwood Dr Fairview 37062 $450,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 9499 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $375,250.00 Grove Sec16 8704 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $2,290,000.00 Laurels The Sec 2 1765 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,358,706.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 3 40 Moss Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Braxton Bend Ph 1 7106 Marshall Pl Fairview 37062 $915,000.00 Cottonwood Est 152 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $930,291.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 301 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $100,000.00 7810 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $840,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5100 Prince Phillip Cv Brentwood 37027 $365,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1206 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $1,571,969.00 Liberty Church Est 9524 Liberty Church Rd Brentwood 37027 $828,795.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2112 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $210,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 5625 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $2,050,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1622 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 30 1723 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,700,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 644 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $385,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7713 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $747,568.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 601 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $3,259,500.00 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027