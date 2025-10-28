Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 6, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 6-10, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,079,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2936 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|7261 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,450,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1116 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,485,000
|7700 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$535,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|2321 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 32 Block C
|222 Maple Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 34
|1540 Indian Hawthorne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$964,500
|1711 Old Thompsons Sta Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$220,000
|Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 72
|7112 Cherry Hill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$630,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|548 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Farmington Sec 2-a Pb 9 Pg 51
|2131 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36
|906 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|3993 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,027,900
|Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24
|7007 Belcastle Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|5125 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|1032 Brittain Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1340 Porter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000
|Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28
|5 Ironwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,900
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8904 Stone Farm Trl
|Eagleville
|37060
|$425,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5181 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,018,750
|1624 West Main Pb 80 Pg 14
|1624 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,099,554
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7169 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,485,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|52 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$445,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2606 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$683,650
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6 Pb 29 Pg 55
|4115 Chancellor Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|406 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|2840 Puckett Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$645,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164
|705 W Statue Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1178 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-b Pb 25 Pg 69
|2935 Churchill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$710,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|2809 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Campbell Station Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 115
|2180 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,395,000
|Rose Ridge Pb 64 Pg 125
|8000 Rose Ridge Pvt Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$210,000
|King Park Pb 5 Pg 73
|7109 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2053 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,795,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8513 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37064
|$770,000
|Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24
|110 Spring Cabin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Brookfield Sec 12 Pb 39 Pg 4
|9650 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Brookfield Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 92
|2513 Myers Park Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3262 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$555,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|211 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,650,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1420 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$630,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27
|2020 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,425,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|635 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,360,000
|3285 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|9710 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$230,000
|Adkinson Ionia Pb 21 Pg 153
|7409 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$995,000
|Catalina Ph 4 Pb 57 Pg 110
|2188 Capistrano Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|522 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,158,700
|Barrington Pb 23 Pg 12
|4118 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000
|Campbell Station Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 106
|3040 Havasu Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Moringside Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 104
|7063 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,100,000
|Clifton
|4730 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,200,000
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1
|3522 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75
|1004 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69
|4520 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,765,500
|7331 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$690,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 78
|167 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$724,900
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 4
|1034 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000
|Dickie Dana Pb 70 Pg 101
|7361 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$530,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1042 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,184,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47
|3675 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$10,400,000
|Maryland Farms Pb 28 Pg 50
|214 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40
|1105 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$960,000
|Polk Place Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 150
|118 Gallagher Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3174 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 127
|1637 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|1030 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,145,731
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8044 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3133 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1816 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$370,000
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|145 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 143
|9228 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,886,874
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4709 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$750,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22
|2796 Jutes Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$770,293
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|144 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,105,166
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|160 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Concord Crossing Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 136
|9805 Albemarle Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$210,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8053 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$540,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34
|1156 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,350,000
|Grove Sec 4 Ph2 Pb 58 Pg 6
|6045 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,020,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 53
|1618 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$370,000
|Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28
|7107 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$43,124
|5311 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$227,900
|York Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$227,900
|York Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,019,547
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2227 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7332 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,321,310
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1118 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,327,855
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1124 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,375,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5014 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,499,900
|Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62
|641 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$430,000
|Smith Brevard Pb 32 Pg 16
|7754 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$794,550
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7019 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000
|Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62
|262 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$510,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|3004 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,670
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|143 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$220,000
|7142 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$872,420
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1000 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 33 Pg 31
|403 Butterfly Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$844,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1006 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1085 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,200,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7555 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 30
|1426 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45
|9137 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,915,485
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2062 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,299,950
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7112 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$829,900
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|523 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|2008 Clifton Johnston Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$359,000
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C023
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56
|2040 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$824,500
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|414 Parish Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$728,100
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|7040 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|2354 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$998,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|9003 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 126
|3205 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3045 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
