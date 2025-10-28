Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 6, 2025

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold from October 6-10, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,079,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032936 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$450,0007261 Kingston RdFairview37062
$1,450,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701116 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,485,0007700 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$535,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 102321 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$515,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 32 Block C222 Maple DrFranklin37064
$640,000Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 341540 Indian Hawthorne CtBrentwood37027
$964,5001711 Old Thompsons Sta RdThompsons Station37179
$220,000Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 727112 Cherry Hill LnFairview37062
$630,000Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34548 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Farmington Sec 2-a Pb 9 Pg 512131 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,600,000Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36906 Evans StFranklin37064
$400,0003993 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$5,027,900Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 247007 Belcastle Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1075125 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$775,0001032 Brittain LnNolensville37135
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701340 Porter StFranklin37064
$1,530,000Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 285 Ironwood LnBrentwood37027
$525,900Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698904 Stone Farm TrlEagleville37060
$425,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525181 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$4,018,7501624 West Main Pb 80 Pg 141624 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,099,554Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117169 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,485,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 4252 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$445,000Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542606 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$683,650Crowne Pointe Sec 6 Pb 29 Pg 554115 Chancellor DrThompsons Station37179
$825,000406 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$680,0002840 Puckett LnNolensville37135
$645,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164705 W Statue CtFranklin37067
$710,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471178 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$510,000Churchill Farms Sec 2-b Pb 25 Pg 692935 Churchill LnThompsons Station37179
$710,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 172809 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000Campbell Station Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 1152180 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$1,395,000Rose Ridge Pb 64 Pg 1258000 Rose Ridge Pvt LnFairview37062
$210,000King Park Pb 5 Pg 737109 King RdFairview37062
$660,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972053 Upland DrFranklin37067
$2,795,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418513 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37064
$770,000Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24110 Spring Cabin LnFranklin37064
$960,000Brookfield Sec 12 Pb 39 Pg 49650 Boswell CtBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Brookfield Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 922513 Myers Park CtBrentwood37027
$890,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503262 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$555,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51211 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$3,650,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101420 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$630,000Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 272020 Belmont CirFranklin37069
$1,425,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92635 Band DrFranklin37064
$3,360,0003285 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,200,0009710 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$230,000Adkinson Ionia Pb 21 Pg 1537409 Wiley CirFairview37062
$995,000Catalina Ph 4 Pb 57 Pg 1102188 Capistrano WayNolensville37135
$900,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44522 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,158,700Barrington Pb 23 Pg 124118 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37064
$710,000Campbell Station Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 1063040 Havasu DrSpring Hill37174
$645,000Moringside Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 1047063 Sunrise CirFranklin37069
$2,100,000Clifton4730 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$2,200,000Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 13522 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$645,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 751004 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$950,000Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 694520 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$1,765,5007331 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$690,000Dallas Downs Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 78167 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$724,900Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 41034 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$1,550,000Dickie Dana Pb 70 Pg 1017361 Liberty RdFairview37062
$530,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981042 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$1,184,000Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 473675 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$10,400,000Maryland Farms Pb 28 Pg 50214 Ward CirBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 401105 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$960,000Polk Place Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 150118 Gallagher DrFranklin37064
$855,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053174 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$900,000Spring Hill Place Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 1271637 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$815,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 171030 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$1,145,731Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068044 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$650,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033133 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$455,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471816 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$370,000Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67145 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000Foxboro Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 1439228 Fox Run DrBrentwood37027
$1,886,874Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374709 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$750,000Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 222796 Jutes DrThompson Station37179
$770,293June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29144 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,105,166June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29160 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Concord Crossing Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 1369805 Albemarle LnBrentwood37027
$210,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658053 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$540,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 341156 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$4,350,000Grove Sec 4 Ph2 Pb 58 Pg 66045 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$1,020,000Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 531618 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwood37027
$370,000Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 287107 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$43,1245311 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$227,900York RdFranklin37064
$1,019,547Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082227 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$1,850,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537332 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,321,310Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311118 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,327,855Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311124 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,375,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415014 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,499,900Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62641 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$430,000Smith Brevard Pb 32 Pg 167754 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$794,550Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257019 Chardon StFranklin37067
$640,000Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62262 Forest TrlBrentwood37027
$510,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 163004 Sommette DrSpring Hill37174
$795,670June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29143 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$220,0007142 Bahne RdFairview37062
$872,420Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171000 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,400,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 33 Pg 31403 Butterfly CtFranklin37069
$844,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171006 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,150,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201085 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$6,200,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557555 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 301426 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37064
$1,175,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 459137 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$1,915,485Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662062 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$2,299,950Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497112 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$829,900Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15523 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$1,060,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 262008 Clifton Johnston CtNolensville37135
$359,000Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0231011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-5Franklin37064
$1,025,000Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 562040 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$824,500Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59414 Parish PlFranklin37067
$728,100Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1307040 Wenlock LnFranklin37064
$1,225,0002354 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$998,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1019003 Wenlock LnFranklin37064
$1,175,000Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 1263205 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$525,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513045 Inman DrThompsons Station37179

