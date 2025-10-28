Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 6, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 6-10, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,079,000 Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103 2936 Torrence Trl Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 7261 Kingston Rd Fairview 37062 $1,450,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1116 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,485,000 7700 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $535,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 2321 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $515,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 32 Block C 222 Maple Dr Franklin 37064 $640,000 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 34 1540 Indian Hawthorne Ct Brentwood 37027 $964,500 1711 Old Thompsons Sta Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $220,000 Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 72 7112 Cherry Hill Ln Fairview 37062 $630,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 548 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Farmington Sec 2-a Pb 9 Pg 51 2131 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36 906 Evans St Franklin 37064 $400,000 3993 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,027,900 Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24 7007 Belcastle Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,400,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 5125 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $775,000 1032 Brittain Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1340 Porter St Franklin 37064 $1,530,000 Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28 5 Ironwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $525,900 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8904 Stone Farm Trl Eagleville 37060 $425,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5181 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $4,018,750 1624 West Main Pb 80 Pg 14 1624 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,099,554 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7169 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,485,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 52 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $445,000 Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54 2606 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $683,650 Crowne Pointe Sec 6 Pb 29 Pg 55 4115 Chancellor Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000 406 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $680,000 2840 Puckett Ln Nolensville 37135 $645,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164 705 W Statue Ct Franklin 37067 $710,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1178 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $510,000 Churchill Farms Sec 2-b Pb 25 Pg 69 2935 Churchill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $710,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 2809 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000 Campbell Station Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 115 2180 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,395,000 Rose Ridge Pb 64 Pg 125 8000 Rose Ridge Pvt Ln Fairview 37062 $210,000 King Park Pb 5 Pg 73 7109 King Rd Fairview 37062 $660,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2053 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $2,795,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8513 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37064 $770,000 Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24 110 Spring Cabin Ln Franklin 37064 $960,000 Brookfield Sec 12 Pb 39 Pg 4 9650 Boswell Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Brookfield Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 92 2513 Myers Park Ct Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3262 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $555,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 211 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $3,650,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1420 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $630,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27 2020 Belmont Cir Franklin 37069 $1,425,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 635 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $3,360,000 3285 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 9710 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $230,000 Adkinson Ionia Pb 21 Pg 153 7409 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $995,000 Catalina Ph 4 Pb 57 Pg 110 2188 Capistrano Way Nolensville 37135 $900,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 522 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,158,700 Barrington Pb 23 Pg 12 4118 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37064 $710,000 Campbell Station Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 106 3040 Havasu Dr Spring Hill 37174 $645,000 Moringside Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 104 7063 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37069 $2,100,000 Clifton 4730 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,200,000 Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1 3522 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $645,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75 1004 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69 4520 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $1,765,500 7331 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $690,000 Dallas Downs Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 78 167 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $724,900 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 4 1034 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000 Dickie Dana Pb 70 Pg 101 7361 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $530,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1042 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $1,184,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47 3675 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $10,400,000 Maryland Farms Pb 28 Pg 50 214 Ward Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40 1105 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $960,000 Polk Place Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 150 118 Gallagher Dr Franklin 37064 $855,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3174 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $900,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 127 1637 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $815,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 1030 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,145,731 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8044 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $650,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3133 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $455,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1816 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $370,000 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 145 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000 Foxboro Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 143 9228 Fox Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,886,874 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4709 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $750,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22 2796 Jutes Dr Thompson Station 37179 $770,293 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 144 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,105,166 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 160 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Concord Crossing Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 136 9805 Albemarle Ln Brentwood 37027 $210,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8053 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $540,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34 1156 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $4,350,000 Grove Sec 4 Ph2 Pb 58 Pg 6 6045 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $1,020,000 Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 53 1618 Crockett Hills Blvd Brentwood 37027 $370,000 Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28 7107 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $43,124 5311 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $227,900 York Rd Franklin 37064 $227,900 York Rd Franklin 37064 $1,019,547 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2227 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $1,850,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7332 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,321,310 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1118 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,327,855 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1124 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,375,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5014 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,499,900 Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62 641 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $430,000 Smith Brevard Pb 32 Pg 16 7754 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $794,550 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7019 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $640,000 Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62 262 Forest Trl Brentwood 37027 $510,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 3004 Sommette Dr Spring Hill 37174 $795,670 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 143 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $220,000 7142 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $872,420 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1000 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 33 Pg 31 403 Butterfly Ct Franklin 37069 $844,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1006 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1085 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $6,200,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7555 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 30 1426 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45 9137 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,915,485 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2062 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,299,950 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7112 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $829,900 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 523 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 2008 Clifton Johnston Ct Nolensville 37135 $359,000 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C023 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-5 Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56 2040 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $824,500 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 414 Parish Pl Franklin 37067 $728,100 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 7040 Wenlock Ln Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 2354 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $998,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 9003 Wenlock Ln Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 126 3205 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3045 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179

