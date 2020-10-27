Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 5

See where houses sold for October 5-9, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 989779 Burning Tree Farms 8108 Schweitzer Place Arrington TN 37014 510000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 938 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 539990 Burberry Glen 764 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1216928 1312 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 3600000 731 -35 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 1200000 805 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 1597000 Reeves Greg 7841 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 565000 Sullivan Farms 284 Wisteria Dr Franklin TN 37064 432055 Pepper Tree Cove 7111 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview TN 37062 670000 Tywater Crossing 235 Messenger Ln Franklin TN 37064 690000 Scales Farmstead 801 Walridge Ct Nolensville TN 37135 515000 Ward 9880 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135 702808 Telfair 163 Telfair Ln Nolensville TN 37135 461677 Mcdaniel Estates 7569 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 550000 Saddle Springs 1190 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 568400 Tollgate Village 2881 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 403750 Green Valley 203 Ridgewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 825000 River Oaks 301 River Oaks Rd Brentwood TN 37027 980000 Natures Landing 3006 Natures Landing Dr Franklin TN 37064 199586 Stephens Valley 329 (2021) Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 279000 Hidden Lake 7220 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview TN 37062 661335 Oman 7016 Crews Ln Brentwood TN 37027 605000 Westhaven 1626 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 865000 Benington 445 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville TN 37135 470000 Creekstone Commons 161 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064 619500 Rizer Point 5004 Rizer Point Dr Franklin TN 37064 485000 Creekstone Commons 722 Wadestone Trl Franklin TN 37064 575000 Avalon 405 Wandering Trl Franklin TN 37067 569900 Echelon 2026 Echelon Dr Franklin TN 37064 277000 Petra Commons 261 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 810000 Brenthaven 8112 Vaden Dr Brentwood TN 37027 980000 Westhaven 1704 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 817900 Laurelbrooke 208 Bellegrove Ct Franklin TN 37069 827751 Catalina 796 Alameda Ave Nolensville TN 37135 914000 4307 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 651297 Catalina 792 Alameda Ave Nolensville TN 37135 1675000 Mcgavock Farms 5251 Mcgavock Rd Brentwood TN 37027 404370 Deer Park 7518 Old Nashville Rd Fairview TN 37062 399351 Sweetbriar Springs 7119 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 264989 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 302 Franklin TN 37064 475000 Spring Hill Place 1372 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 539900 [email protected] Ridge 2988 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 1400324 Westhaven 1463 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 712000 Westhaven 9124 Keats St Franklin TN 37064 260000 Spring Hill 4012 Amber Way Spring Hill TN 37174 409900 Wades Grove 1005 Claymill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 614000 Raintree Forest 9423 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood TN 37027 352000 Fieldstone Farms 701 Wayside Ct Franklin TN 37069 698441 Foxboro 9214 Brushboro Dr Brentwood TN 37027 630000 Westhaven 1120 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 563800 5934 Garrison Rd Franklin TN 37064 1300000 Legends Ridge 685 Legends Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 225500 Orleans Est Condos 1203 Granville Rd Franklin TN 37064 629900 Cherry Grove Add 1566 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 490000 Old Hwy 96 Franklin TN 37064 475000 Madden Donna K (134---040.00 & 040.03) Peyt-Trinity Rd Franklin TN 37064 385000 Dallas Downs 174 Cavalry Dr Franklin TN 37064 415000 Franklin Green 3148 Winberry Dr Franklin TN 37064 430000 Liberty Hills 837 W Benjamin Ct Franklin TN 37067 457695 Brixworth 2094 Parliament Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 457000 1110 Adams St Franklin TN 37064 315000 Rolling Meadows Block F 208 Hardison Ave Franklin TN 37064 455400 Founders Pointe 227 Tyne Dr Franklin TN 37064 1625000 Traditions Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 492000 Sullivan Farms 148 Bluebell Way Franklin TN 37064 1375000 Multi Pewitt Rd Franklin TN 37064 780000 Fountainbrooke 394 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood TN 37027 835000 Sonoma 9610 Bouchaine Pass Brentwood TN 37027 799900 Woodside 4939 Smithson Rd College Grove TN 37046 505000 Vandalia Cottages 112 Cottage Ln Franklin TN 37064 639168 Bridgemore Village 3132 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 1075000 Tuscany Hills 1750 Tuscany Way Brentwood TN 37027 600000 Forest Home Farms 100 Indian Head Ct Franklin TN 37069 480725 Nolensville Rd Arrington TN 37014 249900 Candlewood 2840 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 741500 Brenthaven 8008 Knoll Ct Brentwood TN 37027 515000 Cottonwood 147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 742000 Garden Club 1003 Violet Dr Franklin TN 37067 376639 Copper Ridge 3057 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 407189 Copper Ridge 3062 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 400000 Franklin Green 3266 Nolen Ln Franklin TN 37064 285000 Lockwood Glen Mcavoy Dr Franklin TN 37064 970507 Westhaven 1079 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 724900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 1019 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin TN 37064 989900 Stephens Valley 812 Carsten St Nashville TN 37221 675000 Catalina 2030 Catalina Way Nolensville TN 37135 350000 Fieldstone Farms 305 Montrose Ct Franklin TN 37069 350000 Station South 2811 Station South Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 515000 Mckays Mill 1304 Fenner Ct Franklin TN 37067 404000 Wades Grove 1025 Belcor Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 353000 Falcon Creek 3010 Bent Tree Rd Franklin TN 37067 581478 Riverbluff 497 River Bluff Dr Franklin TN 37064 50000 5860 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 664950 Concord Crossing 9812 Albemarle Ln Brentwood TN 37027 1502950 Grove 8255 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 1150000 4119 Trinity Rd Franklin TN 37067 409500 Grove 9435 Thatchbay Ct College Grove TN 37046 457989 Brixworth 2936 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 472000 Tollgate Village 3112 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 674000 Westhaven Section 1814 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 475100 Crowne Pointe 2807 Tweed Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 428000 201 Swain Cir 204 Franklin TN 37064 345000 2089 Newark Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 268000 Stone Valley Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064 567500 Summerlyn 3004 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1842973 Grove 5077 Native Pony Trl College Grove TN 37046 1545000 108 (840) Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 555000 Burkitt Place 8188 Middlewick Ln Nolensville TN 37135 390000 Villages Of Morningside 8021 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 1100000 1508 (078I-D 001.00,003.00 & 078I-D 009.00) W Main St Franklin TN 37064 525476 Burberry Glen 793 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 230900 Westhaven 1091 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 532000 Burkitt Place 8325 Parkfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 325000 Winstead Court 352 4Th Ave S #7 Franklin TN 37064 1200000 The Governors Club 101 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 1465188 Grove 8944 Calendula Ln College Grove TN 37046 1278551 Westhaven 818 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 710000 Raintree Forest 9474 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood TN 37027 998400 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 895050 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 439000 Liberty Hills 812 Chad Ct Franklin TN 37067 550350 Brixworth 9028 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 1191500 The Governors Club 12 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood TN 37027 530183 Brixworth 9032 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 450000 Silver Stream Farm 3068 Canal St Nolensville TN 37135 415900 Wades Grove 2039 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 2500000 Avery 755 Steadman Ct Brentwood TN 37027 17500 Arno-College Grove Rd College Grove TN 37046 465000 Bent Creek 1408 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville TN 37135 250000 Duncan Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville TN 37135 750000 Watkins Creek 3114 Lorena Ct Franklin TN 37067 250000 Duncan Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville TN 37135 500000 9892 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135 788000 1836 Cayce Springs Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 255000 Chester 7105 Timberlane Ct Fairview TN 37062 890000 Whitehall Farms 311 Binkley Dr Franklin TN 37069 350000 Franklin Green 3205 Calvin Ct Franklin TN 37064 652000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 612 Finnhorse Ln Franklin TN 37064 530000 Campbell Station 1932 Portview Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 435000 Waters Edge 2067 Inland Dr Franklin TN 37064 669000 Rizer Point 5017 Viola Ln Franklin TN 37069 1379248 Waters Edge Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 285000 Smithson Sam Smithson Rd College Grove TN 37046 4620879 Multi (14-05900 & 14-05801) Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37064 379900 Liberty Hills 3072 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin TN 37067 517150 Arrington Retreat 414 Secret Mountain Pass Nolensville TN 37135 459000 Westhaven Vistas Condos 6000 Keats St #103 Franklin TN 37064 500000 Sleepy Hollow Pointe 7650 Sleepy Summit Ln Fairview TN 37062 255000 Swansons Ridge 1727 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 865000 Westhaven 612 Pearre Springs Way Franklin TN 37064 546000 Waters Edge 1080 Scouting Dr Franklin TN 37064 399200 Barclay Place 320 Caysens Square Ln Franklin TN 37064 150000 Harpeth-Peyt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 250000 Lynnwood Downs 3029 Smith Ln Franklin TN 37069 315000 Reid Hill Commons 201 Wrennewood Ln Franklin TN 37064 250000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest 1580 Eastwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 984000 Glen Abbey 9529 Glenfiddich Tr Brentwood TN 37027 390000 Forrest Crossing 1149 Culpepper Cir Franklin TN 37064 857000 Fieldstone Farms 113 Hampsted Ln Franklin TN 37069 432500 James Sub 316 James Ave Franklin TN 37064 500000 Buckingham Park 516 Castlebury Ct Franklin TN 37064 3000000 1154 Hillview Ln Franklin TN 37064 767500 Belle Vista 158 Azalea Ln Franklin TN 37064 639900 Belvedere 208 Belvedere Cir Nolensville TN 37135 552380 Scales Farmstead (4-10-17-35) Herring Trl Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7208 Roland Ln Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7052 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7060 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 520000 Ashton Park 1013 Eden Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 1950000 Binkley Brandon Douglas 6010 Serene Valley Pvt Trl Franklin TN 37064 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7094 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 368000 Brentwood Pointe 1304 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7051 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7084 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7048 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 425000 Gardner Est 1106 Gardner Dr Franklin TN 37064 1521019 Witherspoon 9218 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 905000 Grove 6225 Wild Heron Way College Grove TN 37046 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7076 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1321844 Hardeman Springs 5841 Wagonvale Dr Arrington TN 37014 136000 Copper Ridge 62 & 71 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 408475 Copper Ridge 3067 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 665000 Cool Springs East 129 Broadwell Cir Franklin TN 37067 312500 Cameron Farms 2412 Mercer Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 477000 Forrest Crossing 1532 Bedford Common Franklin TN 37064 525000 Sullivan Farms 105 Turnberry Dr Franklin TN 37064 933500 Westhaven 1311 State Blvd Franklin TN 37064 820000 King Prop 6631 Fannie Daniels Rd College Grove TN 37046 180000 Oscar Green Rd Franklin TN 37064 483000 Sullivan Farms 276 Wisteria Dr Franklin TN 37064 229999 Shirebrook 305 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 781000 Brentmeade 9108 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 592500 Stonehenge 5110 Albert Dr Brentwood TN 37027 268900 Pipkin Hills 2812 Masons Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 529900 Tollgate Village 2246 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 466000 Buckner Crossing 1048 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 770000 Brentwood Meadows 87 & 88 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood TN 37027 450000 Idlewood 105 Alexander Dr Franklin TN 37064 986100 Brentmeade 9109 Gasserway Ct Brentwood TN 37027 900000 Southern Preserve 2103 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 455000 Meadowgreen Acres 326 Colt Ln Franklin TN 37069 530000 Fieldstone Farms 140 Carphilly Cir Franklin TN 37069 685000 Concord Forest 6701 Quiet Ln Brentwood TN 37027 365500 Riverview Park 514 Countrywood Dr Franklin TN 37064 295000 148 Ralston Ln Franklin TN 37064 517900 Westhaven 624 Watermark Way Franklin TN 37064 659000 Berry Home Place 305 Berry Cir Franklin TN 37064 2040000 Whistle Stop Farms Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 430000 Wades Grove 3041 Foust Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1490000 Temple Hills Country Club 6673 Hastings Ln Franklin TN 37069 1175000 Westhaven 106 Glass Springs Ln Franklin TN 37064 480000 Temple Hills 305 St Andrews Dr Franklin TN 37069 425000 Prsv @ Forrest Crossing 407 Chatsworth Ct Franklin TN 37064 540000 Trace End 109 Trace End Dr Franklin TN 37069 567900 Cottonwood 165 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 442000 Founders Pointe 223 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 730000 Dunwoody Commons 500 Dunwoody Ct Franklin TN 37064 685000 Tap Root Hills 1042 Dovecrest Way Franklin TN 37067 694000 Holly Tree Farms 1100 Holly Tree Farms Rd Brentwood TN 37027 429297 Burberry Glen 797 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 4443120 Laurelbrooke 1224 Waterstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064 979000 In-A-Vale 761 Overbrook Point Ct Brentwood TN 37027 2800000 (068-62 & 059.17) Caney Fork Rd Fairview TN 37062 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2223 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2219 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 434900 Tollgate Village 1008 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station TN 37179 613100 Foxglove Farm 613 Central Dr Franklin TN 37064 445000 Silver Stream Farm 2385 Orchard St Nolensville TN 37135 625000 Troubadour 7100 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove TN 37046 290000 Brentwood Pointe 707 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 645100 Raintree Forest 1556 Lost Hollow Dr Brentwood TN 37027 364000 Lockwood Glen 620 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 340000 Wyngate 1443 Bern Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 330000 Wyngate 1425 Bern Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 599000 Willowsprings 561 Marigold Dr Franklin TN 37064 1262500 The Governors Club 223 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 564900 Cherry Grove Add 3002 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 505762 Fields Of Canterbury 2423 Sturry Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 335000 Cameron Farms 2591 Milton Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 490000 Willowsprings 835 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064 310000 West Meade 1307 Windsor Dr Franklin TN 37064 364000 Tanyard Springs 1030 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 775000 Westhaven Section 1700 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 380500 Monticello 201 Monticello Rd Franklin TN 37064