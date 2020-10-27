Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 5

See where houses sold for October 5-9, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|989779
|Burning Tree Farms
|8108 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|510000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|938 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|539990
|Burberry Glen
|764 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1216928
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3600000
|731 -35 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|805 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1597000
|Reeves Greg
|7841 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|565000
|Sullivan Farms
|284 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|432055
|Pepper Tree Cove
|7111 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|670000
|Tywater Crossing
|235 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|690000
|Scales Farmstead
|801 Walridge Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|515000
|Ward
|9880 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|702808
|Telfair
|163 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|461677
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7569 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|550000
|Saddle Springs
|1190 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|568400
|Tollgate Village
|2881 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|403750
|Green Valley
|203 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|825000
|River Oaks
|301 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|980000
|Natures Landing
|3006 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|199586
|Stephens Valley
|329 (2021) Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|279000
|Hidden Lake
|7220 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|661335
|Oman
|7016 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|605000
|Westhaven
|1626 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|865000
|Benington
|445 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|470000
|Creekstone Commons
|161 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|619500
|Rizer Point
|5004 Rizer Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485000
|Creekstone Commons
|722 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Avalon
|405 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|569900
|Echelon
|2026 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|277000
|Petra Commons
|261 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|810000
|Brenthaven
|8112 Vaden Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|980000
|Westhaven
|1704 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|817900
|Laurelbrooke
|208 Bellegrove Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|827751
|Catalina
|796 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|914000
|4307 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|651297
|Catalina
|792 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1675000
|Mcgavock Farms
|5251 Mcgavock Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|404370
|Deer Park
|7518 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|399351
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7119 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|264989
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 302
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Spring Hill Place
|1372 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|539900
|[email protected] Ridge
|2988 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1400324
|Westhaven
|1463 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|712000
|Westhaven
|9124 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260000
|Spring Hill
|4012 Amber Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|409900
|Wades Grove
|1005 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|614000
|Raintree Forest
|9423 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|352000
|Fieldstone Farms
|701 Wayside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|698441
|Foxboro
|9214 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|630000
|Westhaven
|1120 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|563800
|5934 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1300000
|Legends Ridge
|685 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|225500
|Orleans Est Condos
|1203 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|629900
|Cherry Grove Add
|1566 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|490000
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Madden Donna K
|(134---040.00 & 040.03) Peyt-Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|385000
|Dallas Downs
|174 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|415000
|Franklin Green
|3148 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|430000
|Liberty Hills
|837 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|457695
|Brixworth
|2094 Parliament Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|457000
|1110 Adams St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|315000
|Rolling Meadows Block F
|208 Hardison Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|455400
|Founders Pointe
|227 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1625000
|Traditions
|Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|492000
|Sullivan Farms
|148 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1375000
|Multi
|Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|780000
|Fountainbrooke
|394 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|835000
|Sonoma
|9610 Bouchaine Pass
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|799900
|Woodside
|4939 Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|505000
|Vandalia Cottages
|112 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|639168
|Bridgemore Village
|3132 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1075000
|Tuscany Hills
|1750 Tuscany Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|600000
|Forest Home Farms
|100 Indian Head Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|480725
|Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|249900
|Candlewood
|2840 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|741500
|Brenthaven
|8008 Knoll Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|515000
|Cottonwood
|147 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|742000
|Garden Club
|1003 Violet Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|376639
|Copper Ridge
|3057 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|407189
|Copper Ridge
|3062 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|400000
|Franklin Green
|3266 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285000
|Lockwood Glen
|Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|970507
|Westhaven
|1079 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|724900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|1019 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|989900
|Stephens Valley
|812 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|675000
|Catalina
|2030 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|350000
|Fieldstone Farms
|305 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|350000
|Station South
|2811 Station South Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|515000
|Mckays Mill
|1304 Fenner Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|404000
|Wades Grove
|1025 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|353000
|Falcon Creek
|3010 Bent Tree Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|581478
|Riverbluff
|497 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|50000
|5860 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|664950
|Concord Crossing
|9812 Albemarle Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1502950
|Grove
|8255 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1150000
|4119 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|409500
|Grove
|9435 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|457989
|Brixworth
|2936 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|472000
|Tollgate Village
|3112 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|674000
|Westhaven Section
|1814 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475100
|Crowne Pointe
|2807 Tweed Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|428000
|201 Swain Cir 204
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|345000
|2089 Newark Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|268000
|Stone Valley
|Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|567500
|Summerlyn
|3004 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1842973
|Grove
|5077 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1545000
|108 (840) Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|555000
|Burkitt Place
|8188 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|390000
|Villages Of Morningside
|8021 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1100000
|1508 (078I-D 001.00,003.00 & 078I-D 009.00) W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525476
|Burberry Glen
|793 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|230900
|Westhaven
|1091 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|532000
|Burkitt Place
|8325 Parkfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|325000
|Winstead Court
|352 4Th Ave S #7
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|The Governors Club
|101 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1465188
|Grove
|8944 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1278551
|Westhaven
|818 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|710000
|Raintree Forest
|9474 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|998400
|Eudailey-Covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|895050
|Eudailey-Covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|439000
|Liberty Hills
|812 Chad Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|550350
|Brixworth
|9028 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1191500
|The Governors Club
|12 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|530183
|Brixworth
|9032 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|450000
|Silver Stream Farm
|3068 Canal St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|415900
|Wades Grove
|2039 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2500000
|Avery
|755 Steadman Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|17500
|Arno-College Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|465000
|Bent Creek
|1408 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|250000
|Duncan
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|750000
|Watkins Creek
|3114 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|250000
|Duncan
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|500000
|9892 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|788000
|1836 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|255000
|Chester
|7105 Timberlane Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|890000
|Whitehall Farms
|311 Binkley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|350000
|Franklin Green
|3205 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|652000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|612 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530000
|Campbell Station
|1932 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|435000
|Waters Edge
|2067 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|669000
|Rizer Point
|5017 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1379248
|Waters Edge
|Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285000
|Smithson Sam
|Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|4620879
|Multi
|(14-05900 & 14-05801) Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|379900
|Liberty Hills
|3072 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|517150
|Arrington Retreat
|414 Secret Mountain Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|459000
|Westhaven Vistas Condos
|6000 Keats St #103
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|Sleepy Hollow Pointe
|7650 Sleepy Summit Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|255000
|Swansons Ridge
|1727 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|865000
|Westhaven
|612 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|546000
|Waters Edge
|1080 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|399200
|Barclay Place
|320 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|Harpeth-Peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|250000
|Lynnwood Downs
|3029 Smith Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|315000
|Reid Hill Commons
|201 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1580 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|984000
|Glen Abbey
|9529 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|390000
|Forrest Crossing
|1149 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|857000
|Fieldstone Farms
|113 Hampsted Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|432500
|James Sub
|316 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|Buckingham Park
|516 Castlebury Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3000000
|1154 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|767500
|Belle Vista
|158 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|639900
|Belvedere
|208 Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|552380
|Scales Farmstead
|(4-10-17-35) Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7208 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7052 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7060 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|520000
|Ashton Park
|1013 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1950000
|Binkley Brandon Douglas
|6010 Serene Valley Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7094 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|368000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1304 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7051 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7084 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7048 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|425000
|Gardner Est
|1106 Gardner Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1521019
|Witherspoon
|9218 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|905000
|Grove
|6225 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7076 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1321844
|Hardeman Springs
|5841 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|136000
|Copper Ridge
|62 & 71 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|408475
|Copper Ridge
|3067 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|665000
|Cool Springs East
|129 Broadwell Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|312500
|Cameron Farms
|2412 Mercer Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|477000
|Forrest Crossing
|1532 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Sullivan Farms
|105 Turnberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|933500
|Westhaven
|1311 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|820000
|King Prop
|6631 Fannie Daniels Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|180000
|Oscar Green Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|483000
|Sullivan Farms
|276 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|229999
|Shirebrook
|305 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|781000
|Brentmeade
|9108 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|592500
|Stonehenge
|5110 Albert Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|268900
|Pipkin Hills
|2812 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|529900
|Tollgate Village
|2246 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|466000
|Buckner Crossing
|1048 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|770000
|Brentwood Meadows
|87 & 88 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|450000
|Idlewood
|105 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|986100
|Brentmeade
|9109 Gasserway Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|900000
|Southern Preserve
|2103 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|455000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|326 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|530000
|Fieldstone Farms
|140 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|685000
|Concord Forest
|6701 Quiet Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|365500
|Riverview Park
|514 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|295000
|148 Ralston Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|517900
|Westhaven
|624 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|659000
|Berry Home Place
|305 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2040000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|430000
|Wades Grove
|3041 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1490000
|Temple Hills Country Club
|6673 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1175000
|Westhaven
|106 Glass Springs Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|480000
|Temple Hills
|305 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|425000
|Prsv @ Forrest Crossing
|407 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|540000
|Trace End
|109 Trace End Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|567900
|Cottonwood
|165 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|442000
|Founders Pointe
|223 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|730000
|Dunwoody Commons
|500 Dunwoody Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|685000
|Tap Root Hills
|1042 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|694000
|Holly Tree Farms
|1100 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|429297
|Burberry Glen
|797 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|4443120
|Laurelbrooke
|1224 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|979000
|In-A-Vale
|761 Overbrook Point Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2800000
|(068-62 & 059.17) Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2223 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2219 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|434900
|Tollgate Village
|1008 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|613100
|Foxglove Farm
|613 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|445000
|Silver Stream Farm
|2385 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|625000
|Troubadour
|7100 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|290000
|Brentwood Pointe
|707 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|645100
|Raintree Forest
|1556 Lost Hollow Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|364000
|Lockwood Glen
|620 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|Wyngate
|1443 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|330000
|Wyngate
|1425 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|599000
|Willowsprings
|561 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1262500
|The Governors Club
|223 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|564900
|Cherry Grove Add
|3002 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|505762
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2423 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|335000
|Cameron Farms
|2591 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|490000
|Willowsprings
|835 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|310000
|West Meade
|1307 Windsor Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|364000
|Tanyard Springs
|1030 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|775000
|Westhaven Section
|1700 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|380500
|Monticello
|201 Monticello Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064