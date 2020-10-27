Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 5

Michael Carpenter
See where houses sold for October 5-9, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
989779Burning Tree Farms8108 Schweitzer PlaceArringtonTN37014
510000Highlands @ Ladd Park938 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
539990Burberry Glen764 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
12169281312 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
3600000731 -35 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
1200000805 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
1597000Reeves Greg7841 Barnhill RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
565000Sullivan Farms284 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
432055Pepper Tree Cove7111 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
670000Tywater Crossing235 Messenger LnFranklinTN37064
690000Scales Farmstead801 Walridge CtNolensvilleTN37135
515000Ward9880 Sam Donald RdNolensvilleTN37135
702808Telfair163 Telfair LnNolensvilleTN37135
461677Mcdaniel Estates7569 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
550000Saddle Springs1190 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
568400Tollgate Village2881 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
403750Green Valley203 Ridgewood RdFranklinTN37064
825000River Oaks301 River Oaks RdBrentwoodTN37027
980000Natures Landing3006 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
199586Stephens Valley329 (2021) Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
279000Hidden Lake7220 Hidden Lake DrFairviewTN37062
661335Oman7016 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
605000Westhaven1626 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
865000Benington445 Oldenburg RdNolensvilleTN37135
470000Creekstone Commons161 Creekstone BlvdFranklinTN37064
619500Rizer Point5004 Rizer Point DrFranklinTN37064
485000Creekstone Commons722 Wadestone TrlFranklinTN37064
575000Avalon405 Wandering TrlFranklinTN37067
569900Echelon2026 Echelon DrFranklinTN37064
277000Petra Commons261 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
810000Brenthaven8112 Vaden DrBrentwoodTN37027
980000Westhaven1704 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
817900Laurelbrooke208 Bellegrove CtFranklinTN37069
827751Catalina796 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
9140004307 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
651297Catalina792 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
1675000Mcgavock Farms5251 Mcgavock RdBrentwoodTN37027
404370Deer Park7518 Old Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
399351Sweetbriar Springs7119 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
264989Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 302FranklinTN37064
475000Spring Hill Place1372 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
539900[email protected] Ridge2988 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
1400324Westhaven1463 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
712000Westhaven9124 Keats StFranklinTN37064
260000Spring Hill4012 Amber WaySpring HillTN37174
409900Wades Grove1005 Claymill DrSpring HillTN37174
614000Raintree Forest9423 Gentlewind DrBrentwoodTN37027
352000Fieldstone Farms701 Wayside CtFranklinTN37069
698441Foxboro9214 Brushboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
630000Westhaven1120 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
5638005934 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
1300000Legends Ridge685 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
225500Orleans Est Condos1203 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
629900Cherry Grove Add1566 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
490000Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
475000Madden Donna K(134---040.00 & 040.03) Peyt-Trinity RdFranklinTN37064
385000Dallas Downs174 Cavalry DrFranklinTN37064
415000Franklin Green3148 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
430000Liberty Hills837 W Benjamin CtFranklinTN37067
457695Brixworth2094 Parliament DrSpring HillTN37174
4570001110 Adams StFranklinTN37064
315000Rolling Meadows Block F208 Hardison AveFranklinTN37064
455400Founders Pointe227 Tyne DrFranklinTN37064
1625000TraditionsTraditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
492000Sullivan Farms148 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
1375000MultiPewitt RdFranklinTN37064
780000Fountainbrooke394 Childe Harolds CirBrentwoodTN37027
835000Sonoma9610 Bouchaine PassBrentwoodTN37027
799900Woodside4939 Smithson RdCollege GroveTN37046
505000Vandalia Cottages112 Cottage LnFranklinTN37064
639168Bridgemore Village3132 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
1075000Tuscany Hills1750 Tuscany WayBrentwoodTN37027
600000Forest Home Farms100 Indian Head CtFranklinTN37069
480725Nolensville RdArringtonTN37014
249900Candlewood2840 Candlewicke DrSpring HillTN37174
741500Brenthaven8008 Knoll CtBrentwoodTN37027
515000Cottonwood147 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
742000Garden Club1003 Violet DrFranklinTN37067
376639Copper Ridge3057 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
407189Copper Ridge3062 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
400000Franklin Green3266 Nolen LnFranklinTN37064
285000Lockwood GlenMcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
970507Westhaven1079 Calico StFranklinTN37064
724900Highlands @ Ladd Park1019 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
989900Stephens Valley812 Carsten StNashvilleTN37221
675000Catalina2030 Catalina WayNolensvilleTN37135
350000Fieldstone Farms305 Montrose CtFranklinTN37069
350000Station South2811 Station South DrThompsons StationTN37179
515000Mckays Mill1304 Fenner CtFranklinTN37067
404000Wades Grove1025 Belcor DrSpring HillTN37174
353000Falcon Creek3010 Bent Tree RdFranklinTN37067
581478Riverbluff497 River Bluff DrFranklinTN37064
500005860 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
664950Concord Crossing9812 Albemarle LnBrentwoodTN37027
1502950Grove8255 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
11500004119 Trinity RdFranklinTN37067
409500Grove9435 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
457989Brixworth2936 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
472000Tollgate Village3112 Hazelton DrThompsons StationTN37179
674000Westhaven Section1814 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
475100Crowne Pointe2807 Tweed PlThompsons StationTN37179
428000201 Swain Cir 204FranklinTN37064
3450002089 Newark LnThompsons StationTN37179
268000Stone ValleyLewisburg PikeFranklinTN37064
567500Summerlyn3004 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
1842973Grove5077 Native Pony TrlCollege GroveTN37046
1545000108 (840) Noah DrFranklinTN37064
555000Burkitt Place8188 Middlewick LnNolensvilleTN37135
390000Villages Of Morningside8021 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
11000001508 (078I-D 001.00,003.00 & 078I-D 009.00) W Main StFranklinTN37064
525476Burberry Glen793 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
230900Westhaven1091 Calico StFranklinTN37064
532000Burkitt Place8325 Parkfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
325000Winstead Court352 4Th Ave S #7FranklinTN37064
1200000The Governors Club101 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
1465188Grove8944 Calendula LnCollege GroveTN37046
1278551Westhaven818 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
710000Raintree Forest9474 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
998400Eudailey-Covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
895050Eudailey-Covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
439000Liberty Hills812 Chad CtFranklinTN37067
550350Brixworth9028 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
1191500The Governors Club12 Crooked Stick LnBrentwoodTN37027
530183Brixworth9032 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
450000Silver Stream Farm3068 Canal StNolensvilleTN37135
415900Wades Grove2039 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
2500000Avery755 Steadman CtBrentwoodTN37027
17500Arno-College Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
465000Bent Creek1408 Jersey Farm RdNolensvilleTN37135
250000DuncanBurke Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
750000Watkins Creek3114 Lorena CtFranklinTN37067
250000DuncanBurke Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
5000009892 Sam Donald RdNolensvilleTN37135
7880001836 Cayce Springs RdThompsons StationTN37179
255000Chester7105 Timberlane CtFairviewTN37062
890000Whitehall Farms311 Binkley DrFranklinTN37069
350000Franklin Green3205 Calvin CtFranklinTN37064
652000Highlands @ Ladd Park612 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
530000Campbell Station1932 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
435000Waters Edge2067 Inland DrFranklinTN37064
669000Rizer Point5017 Viola LnFranklinTN37069
1379248Waters EdgeFlowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
285000Smithson SamSmithson RdCollege GroveTN37046
4620879Multi(14-05900 & 14-05801) Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37064
379900Liberty Hills3072 Liberty Hills DrFranklinTN37067
517150Arrington Retreat414 Secret Mountain PassNolensvilleTN37135
459000Westhaven Vistas Condos6000 Keats St #103FranklinTN37064
500000Sleepy Hollow Pointe7650 Sleepy Summit LnFairviewTN37062
255000Swansons Ridge1727 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
865000Westhaven612 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
546000Waters Edge1080 Scouting DrFranklinTN37064
399200Barclay Place320 Caysens Square LnFranklinTN37064
150000Harpeth-Peyt RdThompsons StationTN37179
250000Lynnwood Downs3029 Smith LnFranklinTN37069
315000Reid Hill Commons201 Wrennewood LnFranklinTN37064
250000Reserve @ Raintree Forest1580 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
984000Glen Abbey9529 Glenfiddich TrBrentwoodTN37027
390000Forrest Crossing1149 Culpepper CirFranklinTN37064
857000Fieldstone Farms113 Hampsted LnFranklinTN37069
432500James Sub316 James AveFranklinTN37064
500000Buckingham Park516 Castlebury CtFranklinTN37064
30000001154 Hillview LnFranklinTN37064
767500Belle Vista158 Azalea LnFranklinTN37064
639900Belvedere208 Belvedere CirNolensvilleTN37135
552380Scales Farmstead(4-10-17-35) Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7208 Roland LnNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7052 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7060 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
520000Ashton Park1013 Eden Park DrFranklinTN37067
1950000Binkley Brandon Douglas6010 Serene Valley Pvt TrlFranklinTN37064
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7094 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
368000Brentwood Pointe1304 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7051 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7084 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7048 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
425000Gardner Est1106 Gardner DrFranklinTN37064
1521019Witherspoon9218 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
905000Grove6225 Wild Heron WayCollege GroveTN37046
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7076 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
1321844Hardeman Springs5841 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
136000Copper Ridge62 & 71 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
408475Copper Ridge3067 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
665000Cool Springs East129 Broadwell CirFranklinTN37067
312500Cameron Farms2412 Mercer CtThompsons StationTN37179
477000Forrest Crossing1532 Bedford CommonFranklinTN37064
525000Sullivan Farms105 Turnberry DrFranklinTN37064
933500Westhaven1311 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
820000King Prop6631 Fannie Daniels RdCollege GroveTN37046
180000Oscar Green RdFranklinTN37064
483000Sullivan Farms276 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
229999Shirebrook305 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
781000Brentmeade9108 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
592500Stonehenge5110 Albert DrBrentwoodTN37027
268900Pipkin Hills2812 Masons CtSpring HillTN37174
529900Tollgate Village2246 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
466000Buckner Crossing1048 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
770000Brentwood Meadows87 & 88 Lipscomb DrBrentwoodTN37027
450000Idlewood105 Alexander DrFranklinTN37064
986100Brentmeade9109 Gasserway CtBrentwoodTN37027
900000Southern Preserve2103 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
455000Meadowgreen Acres326 Colt LnFranklinTN37069
530000Fieldstone Farms140 Carphilly CirFranklinTN37069
685000Concord Forest6701 Quiet LnBrentwoodTN37027
365500Riverview Park514 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
295000148 Ralston LnFranklinTN37064
517900Westhaven624 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
659000Berry Home Place305 Berry CirFranklinTN37064
2040000Whistle Stop FarmsBrakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
430000Wades Grove3041 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
1490000Temple Hills Country Club6673 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
1175000Westhaven106 Glass Springs LnFranklinTN37064
480000Temple Hills305 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
425000Prsv @ Forrest Crossing407 Chatsworth CtFranklinTN37064
540000Trace End109 Trace End DrFranklinTN37069
567900Cottonwood165 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
442000Founders Pointe223 Lancelot LnFranklinTN37064
730000Dunwoody Commons500 Dunwoody CtFranklinTN37064
685000Tap Root Hills1042 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
694000Holly Tree Farms1100 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwoodTN37027
429297Burberry Glen797 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
4443120Laurelbrooke1224 Waterstone BlvdFranklinTN37064
979000In-A-Vale761 Overbrook Point CtBrentwoodTN37027
2800000(068-62 & 059.17) Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
170000Whistle Stop Farms2223 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2219 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
434900Tollgate Village1008 Rochelle AveThompsons StationTN37179
613100Foxglove Farm613 Central DrFranklinTN37064
445000Silver Stream Farm2385 Orchard StNolensvilleTN37135
625000Troubadour7100 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
290000Brentwood Pointe707 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
645100Raintree Forest1556 Lost Hollow DrBrentwoodTN37027
364000Lockwood Glen620 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
340000Wyngate1443 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
330000Wyngate1425 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
599000Willowsprings561 Marigold DrFranklinTN37064
1262500The Governors Club223 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
564900Cherry Grove Add3002 Brisbane CtSpring HillTN37174
505762Fields Of Canterbury2423 Sturry Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
335000Cameron Farms2591 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
490000Willowsprings835 Willowsprings BlvdFranklinTN37064
310000West Meade1307 Windsor DrFranklinTN37064
364000Tanyard Springs1030 Tanyard Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
775000Westhaven Section1700 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
380500Monticello201 Monticello RdFranklinTN37064

 

