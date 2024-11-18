Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 28, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from October 28 to November 1, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,439,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675837 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$339,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817158 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$875,970Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143013 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$720,000Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 322779 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$895,000Burkitt Village Add Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 25905 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$397,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4251253 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$892,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84527 Pennystone DrFranklin37067
$1,525,0006353 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$850,000Stream Valley Sec8 Pb 61 Pg 1058028 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$1,112,913High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525505 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,625,000Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 392003 Tabitha DrFranklin37064
$1,831,5007767 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$910,000Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 1051307 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$1,285,844Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247864 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$692,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b Pb 57 Pg 742524 Carmine StNolensville37135
$1,349,000Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973368 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,675,000Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94153 Front StFranklin37064
$730,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374825 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$985,000Holly Tree Farms Ph 2 Pb 16 Pg 671071 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwood37027
$921,322Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362049 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$1,035,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878016 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$943,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616013 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$10Copenhaver Pb 79 Pg 1404440 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$369,900Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66103 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$250,688Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053133 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$584,000Monticello Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 40202 Revere LnFranklin37064
$663,863Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47843 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$624,039Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47711 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$649,645Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47851 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$945,889Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143274 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$1,083,549Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481072 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$684,990Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47686 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$787,581Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47696 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$756,802Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 177436 Atwater CirFairview37062
$726,800Indian Meadows Sec 6 Pb 25 Pg 1341560 Indian Meadows DrFranklin37064
$2,200,000Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 521620 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood,37027
$1,041,767High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525105 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,485,501Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133505 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$908,716High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525128 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,050,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098760 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$887,850Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827222 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$2,450,000Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 365209 Shaw CtBrentwood37027
$413,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block E205 Cedar DrFranklin37064
$1,140,000In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62755 Sunnybrook CtBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616012 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$706,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 884708 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$4,795,608Bluff RdBrentwood37027
$395,000Johnson Daniel Pb 83 Pg 1278546 Taliaferro RdEagleville,37060
$634,788Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47712 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,045,400Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 389512 Delamere Creek LnBrentwood37027
$3,735,000Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 76916 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$427,0003862 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,952,810Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374737 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$500,000Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126529 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$1,482,950Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051192 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$20,000Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617437 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,555,000Downs Landing9022 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Liberty Farm Pb 51 Pg 1431006 Liberty Church TrlBrentwood37027
$2,775,000Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 906029 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$1,551,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61106 Courtyard DrBrentwood37027
$930,000Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 413008 Halenwool CirFranklin37067
$2,875,000Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 296112 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$580,000Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191223 Olympia PlFranklin37067
$505,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 932749 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$365,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62408 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$600,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13516 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$1,186,338Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247523 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$800,163June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132652 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$965,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702222 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,350,000Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 331517 Registry Row LnArrington37014
$720,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371601 Inverness DrSpring Hill37174
$1,140,000Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 1239692 Sapphire CtBrentwood37027
$4,500,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 951012 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$950,000Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90762 Rolling Fork DrBrentwood37027
$816,227June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132656 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$410,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4251964 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$824,900Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 506008 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$1,850,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525172 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,959,702Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121637 Champagne CtBrentwood37027
$395,000Prescott Place Ph 3309 Hanley LnFranklin37069
$720,0001117 Incinerator RdFranklin37064
$805,201June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132654 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$870,109Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503278 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$252,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85205 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$3,300,000Foxboro Est Sec 6 Pb 79 Pg 10810 Steeplechase DrBrentwood37027
$695,0001836 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$975,000Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47114 Bluegrass DrFranklin37064
$469,900Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281610 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$2,800,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 905239 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$762,200Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104020 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$461,900Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115135 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$1,682,559Harris William C Pb 39 Pg 951730 Lavender RdThompsons Station37179
$1,074,770High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525088 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$660,000Monticello Sec 11200 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,950,000Laurelbrooke Sec 13 Pb 35 Pg 701191 Waterstone BlvdFranklin37069
$1,325,000Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 82 Pg 28404 Moss LnFranklin37064
$1,486,293Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053145 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$664,000Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74312 Claire CtFranklin37064
$175,000Holt4807 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$649,000Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351021 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525304 Stateswood CtThompsons Station37179
$954,330Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053192 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$625,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071927 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$4,525,000Imac Ventures Inc Pb 74 Pg 1305310 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$3,350,000Walker Property Trust4494 Marlin Pvt WayThompsons Station37179
$819,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357410 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$1,619,799Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892036 Vail TrNolensville37135
$717,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504013 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$1,895,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191313 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$655,000Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 607119 Frances StFairview37062
$650,000Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109738 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$917,022Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481069 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,200,000896 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,559,900Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133528 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$900,000Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441828 Charleston LnFranklin37067
$766,815Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217748 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$2,295,000Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6213 Cavanaugh LnFranklin37064
$775,000Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35601 Kiltie WayFranklin37064
$11,925,000Aureum Pb 84 Pg 1Aureum DrFranklin37067
$650,000Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351017 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$8,000,0004339 Columbia PkFranklin37064

