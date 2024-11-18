Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 28, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 28 to November 1, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,439,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5837 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $339,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7158 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $875,970 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3013 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $720,000 Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32 2779 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $895,000 Burkitt Village Add Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 25 905 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $397,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 1253 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $892,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 527 Pennystone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,525,000 6353 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Stream Valley Sec8 Pb 61 Pg 105 8028 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $1,112,913 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5505 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,625,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 39 2003 Tabitha Dr Franklin 37064 $1,831,500 7767 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $910,000 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 105 1307 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,285,844 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7864 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $692,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b Pb 57 Pg 74 2524 Carmine St Nolensville 37135 $1,349,000 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3368 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,675,000 Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94 153 Front St Franklin 37064 $730,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4825 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $985,000 Holly Tree Farms Ph 2 Pb 16 Pg 67 1071 Holly Tree Farms Rd Brentwood 37027 $921,322 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2049 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $1,035,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8016 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $943,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6013 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $10 Copenhaver Pb 79 Pg 140 4440 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $369,900 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 103 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $250,688 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3133 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $584,000 Monticello Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 40 202 Revere Ln Franklin 37064 $663,863 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 843 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $624,039 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 711 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $649,645 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 851 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $945,889 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 274 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,083,549 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1072 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $684,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 686 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $787,581 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 696 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $756,802 Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17 7436 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $726,800 Indian Meadows Sec 6 Pb 25 Pg 134 1560 Indian Meadows Dr Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 1620 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood, 37027 $1,041,767 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5105 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,485,501 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3505 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $908,716 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5128 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,050,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8760 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $887,850 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7222 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $2,450,000 Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36 5209 Shaw Ct Brentwood 37027 $413,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block E 205 Cedar Dr Franklin 37064 $1,140,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62 755 Sunnybrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6012 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $706,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 88 4708 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $4,795,608 Bluff Rd Brentwood 37027 $395,000 Johnson Daniel Pb 83 Pg 127 8546 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville, 37060 $634,788 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 712 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,045,400 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 9512 Delamere Creek Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,735,000 Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7 6916 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $427,000 3862 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,952,810 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4737 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $500,000 Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126 529 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $1,482,950 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1192 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $20,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7437 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,555,000 Downs Landing 9022 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Liberty Farm Pb 51 Pg 143 1006 Liberty Church Trl Brentwood 37027 $2,775,000 Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 90 6029 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $1,551,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 106 Courtyard Dr Brentwood 37027 $930,000 Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41 3008 Halenwool Cir Franklin 37067 $2,875,000 Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 29 6112 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $580,000 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1223 Olympia Pl Franklin 37067 $505,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93 2749 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $365,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 408 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 516 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $1,186,338 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7523 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $800,163 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2652 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $965,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2222 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 33 1517 Registry Row Ln Arrington 37014 $720,000 Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37 1601 Inverness Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,140,000 Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 123 9692 Sapphire Ct Brentwood 37027 $4,500,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95 1012 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90 762 Rolling Fork Dr Brentwood 37027 $816,227 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2656 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $410,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 1964 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $824,900 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50 6008 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,850,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5172 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,959,702 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1637 Champagne Ct Brentwood 37027 $395,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 309 Hanley Ln Franklin 37069 $720,000 1117 Incinerator Rd Franklin 37064 $805,201 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2654 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $870,109 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3278 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $252,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 205 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $3,300,000 Foxboro Est Sec 6 Pb 79 Pg 10 810 Steeplechase Dr Brentwood 37027 $695,000 1836 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $975,000 Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47 114 Bluegrass Dr Franklin 37064 $469,900 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1610 Solitude Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,800,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90 5239 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $762,200 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4020 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $461,900 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 135 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,682,559 Harris William C Pb 39 Pg 95 1730 Lavender Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,074,770 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5088 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $660,000 Monticello Sec 1 1200 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 13 Pb 35 Pg 70 1191 Waterstone Blvd Franklin 37069 $1,325,000 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 82 Pg 28 404 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $1,486,293 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3145 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $664,000 Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74 312 Claire Ct Franklin 37064 $175,000 Holt 4807 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $649,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35 1021 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5304 Stateswood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $954,330 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3192 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $625,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1927 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $4,525,000 Imac Ventures Inc Pb 74 Pg 130 5310 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $3,350,000 Walker Property Trust 4494 Marlin Pvt Way Thompsons Station 37179 $819,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7410 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $1,619,799 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2036 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $717,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4013 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,895,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1313 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $655,000 Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60 7119 Frances St Fairview 37062 $650,000 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 738 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $917,022 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1069 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,200,000 896 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,559,900 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3528 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $900,000 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1828 Charleston Ln Franklin 37067 $766,815 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7748 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $2,295,000 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 213 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin 37064 $775,000 Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35 601 Kiltie Way Franklin 37064 $11,925,000 Aureum Pb 84 Pg 1 Aureum Dr Franklin 37067 $650,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35 1017 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $8,000,000 4339 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064

