Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 28, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 28 to November 1, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,439,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5837 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$339,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7158 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$875,970
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3013 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32
|2779 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$895,000
|Burkitt Village Add Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 25
|905 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$397,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|1253 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$892,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|527 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,525,000
|6353 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Stream Valley Sec8 Pb 61 Pg 105
|8028 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,112,913
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5505 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,625,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 39
|2003 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,831,500
|7767 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$910,000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 105
|1307 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,285,844
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7864 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$692,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b Pb 57 Pg 74
|2524 Carmine St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,349,000
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3368 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,675,000
|Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94
|153 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4825 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$985,000
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 2 Pb 16 Pg 67
|1071 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$921,322
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2049 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,035,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8016 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$943,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6013 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$10
|Copenhaver Pb 79 Pg 140
|4440 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,900
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|103 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$250,688
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3133 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$584,000
|Monticello Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 40
|202 Revere Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$663,863
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|843 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$624,039
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|711 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,645
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|851 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$945,889
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|274 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,083,549
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1072 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$684,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|686 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$787,581
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|696 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$756,802
|Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7436 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$726,800
|Indian Meadows Sec 6 Pb 25 Pg 134
|1560 Indian Meadows Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|1620 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood,
|37027
|$1,041,767
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5105 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,485,501
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3505 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$908,716
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5128 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,050,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8760 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$887,850
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7222 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,450,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36
|5209 Shaw Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$413,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block E
|205 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62
|755 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6012 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$706,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 88
|4708 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,795,608
|Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$395,000
|Johnson Daniel Pb 83 Pg 127
|8546 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville,
|37060
|$634,788
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|712 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,045,400
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|9512 Delamere Creek Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,735,000
|Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7
|6916 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$427,000
|3862 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,952,810
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4737 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000
|Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126
|529 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,482,950
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1192 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$20,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7437 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,555,000
|Downs Landing
|9022 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Liberty Farm Pb 51 Pg 143
|1006 Liberty Church Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,775,000
|Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 90
|6029 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,551,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|106 Courtyard Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$930,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41
|3008 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,875,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 29
|6112 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$580,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1223 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93
|2749 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$365,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|408 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|516 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,186,338
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7523 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,163
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2652 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$965,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2222 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 33
|1517 Registry Row Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$720,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1601 Inverness Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,140,000
|Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 123
|9692 Sapphire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,500,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95
|1012 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90
|762 Rolling Fork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$816,227
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2656 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|1964 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$824,900
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|6008 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,850,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5172 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,959,702
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1637 Champagne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$395,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|309 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$720,000
|1117 Incinerator Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,201
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2654 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$870,109
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3278 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$252,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|205 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,300,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 6 Pb 79 Pg 10
|810 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000
|1836 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Blue Grass Heights Pb 2 Pg 47
|114 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,900
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1610 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,800,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90
|5239 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$762,200
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4020 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$461,900
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|135 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,682,559
|Harris William C Pb 39 Pg 95
|1730 Lavender Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,074,770
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5088 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$660,000
|Monticello Sec 1
|1200 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 13 Pb 35 Pg 70
|1191 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,325,000
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 82 Pg 28
|404 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,486,293
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3145 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$664,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74
|312 Claire Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000
|Holt
|4807 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1021 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5304 Stateswood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$954,330
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3192 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1927 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,525,000
|Imac Ventures Inc Pb 74 Pg 130
|5310 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,350,000
|Walker Property Trust
|4494 Marlin Pvt Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$819,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7410 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,619,799
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2036 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$717,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4013 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,895,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1313 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60
|7119 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|738 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$917,022
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1069 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,200,000
|896 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,559,900
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3528 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1828 Charleston Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$766,815
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7748 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,295,000
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|213 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35
|601 Kiltie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$11,925,000
|Aureum Pb 84 Pg 1
|Aureum Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1017 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$8,000,000
|4339 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
