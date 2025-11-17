Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 27, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 27-31, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$360,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71
|1092 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$308,600
|Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29
|7313 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,500,000
|6662 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,680,000
|Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68
|1413 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$830,000
|Redbud Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 14
|6007 Temple Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$4,215,950
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|209 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100
|1421 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 80
|9164 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9006 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$588,500
|4542 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107
|300 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000
|Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65
|2026 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,000
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6826 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$555,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 7 Pb 56 Pg 21
|1013 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|631 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,000
|Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20
|320 Liberty Pk #205
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12
|333 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,510,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8524 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,065,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3021 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,600,000
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137
|8208 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$815,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31
|618 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6926 Wellsford Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,087,500
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|909 Grapevine Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$545,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C120
|1600 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$13,750,000
|Troubadour Sec7 Pb 73 Pg 138
|8001 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$815,000
|Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129
|3005 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,372,500
|Legends Ridge Sec 7b Pb 30 Pg 128
|409 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$994,711
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9
|7408 Meadow Wood Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$355,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7143 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,290,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|7010 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,500
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1675 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,231,483
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9908 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000
|Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133
|509 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$462,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7011 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|6531 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$991,145
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,104,222
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7109 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|7863 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$319,500
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #160
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,218,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|700 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,905,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|1112 Indian Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|1007 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,450,000
|Burkitt Commons 2 Pb 74 Pg 90
|4000 Addy Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,147,980
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7151 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Msqd Holdings Llc
|6801 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,955,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|553 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$811,936
|Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114
|Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|3006 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,507,246
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8065 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,361,900
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8082 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,141,967
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|323 Deep Creek Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$588,000
|Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 129
|3141 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,065,000
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7008 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,575,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 22 Pg 30
|501 Sandpiper Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,140,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1030 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,900
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2339 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,153,565
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4061 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$305,550
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26
|821 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2019 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$460,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|2255 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$609,348
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|323 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$644,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|321 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 140
|2077 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,658,460
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7416 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7091 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36
|427 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Vandalia Cottages Pb 58 Pg 94
|100 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 5 Pg 46 Block C002
|102 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000
|Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117
|1536 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,335,000
|Shelton James W Pb 43 Pg 81
|6238 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$614,900
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2785 Rutland Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$890,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|608 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,895,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94
|418 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1132 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1946 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$160,000
|School Heights Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 33
|7105 School Heights Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$560,000
|Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147
|6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,050,000
|1732 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$10,445,000
|Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 85 Pg 83
|1009 Windcross Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$442,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 14 Pb 33 Pg 70
|2639 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,536,600
|Sarai Land Company Llc Pb 49 Pg 93
|6611 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$775,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 4
|1405 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,963
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|669 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,150,000
|1746 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,060,000
|Arndt Pb 65 Pg 60
|9600 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53
|112 Ridgemont Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,718,460
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6079 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Robinette Estates Pb 84 Pg 20
|7000 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$975,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 6 Pb 6 Pg 69
|2204 Oakwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Monticello Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 40
|115 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Monticello Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 40
|115 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|2736 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$965,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 36 Pg 2
|333 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,665,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1318 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|6705 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,021
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4001 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$762,500
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7001 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$7,002,371
|Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66
|1 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$768,205
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|676 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill,
|37174
|$667,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 25
|2012 Lundy Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,334,520
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1027 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,480,000
|Battlefield Pb 84 Pg 148
|102 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,117,500
|Breezeway Sec 4 Pb 48 Pg 42
|109 Bayhill Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$740,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 52
|4111 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,190,995
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8093 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|701 Calloway Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$728,876
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|142 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$325,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9
|2052 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|310 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C084
|7146 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|797 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$758,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|8009 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,144,993
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5963 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,362,500
|Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111
|429 Autumn Lake Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$788,030
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7031 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 Pb 53 Pg 59
|5030 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8084 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,860,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94
|426 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,093,200
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1427 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$910,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|263 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9
|744 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1815 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,099,900
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5801 Brees Pvt Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$325,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100
|7103 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1532 Bunbury Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$759,612
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7282 Brush Creek Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$789,900
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,000,000
|1748 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,628,549
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1753 White Hart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,459,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|1037 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$894,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104
|769 Glen Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$265,000
|S & W Fairview Partners Pb 80 Pg 26
|1398 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,795,000
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2009 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1495 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 140
|2100 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2236 Avery Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec6d Pb 68 Pg 81
|3648 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000
|782 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$872,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1055 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,155,896
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7157 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$756,390
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|2018 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,800,000
|Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16
|213 9th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230
|113 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|3327 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,240,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 76
|605 Janice Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,489,018
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7259 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block H
|204 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,153,540
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5716 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
Please join our FREE Newsletter