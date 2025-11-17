Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from October 27-31, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$360,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 711092 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$308,600Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 297313 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$5,500,0006662 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$2,680,000Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 681413 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$830,000Redbud Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 146007 Temple RdNashville37221
$4,215,950Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145209 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$550,000Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1001421 Bluegrass RdNolensville37135
$1,550,000Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 809164 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$650,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79006 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$588,5004542 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$1,500,000Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107300 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$625,000Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 652026 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$1,450,000Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636826 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$555,000Tollgate Village Sec 7 Pb 56 Pg 211013 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$510,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42631 Weybridge DrNolensville37135
$1,125,000Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20320 Liberty Pk #205Franklin37064
$850,000Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12333 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$3,510,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418524 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,065,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083021 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$4,600,000Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1378208 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$815,000Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31618 Hunters LnBrentwood37027
$750,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076926 Wellsford LnCollege Grove37046
$1,087,500Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88909 Grapevine LnNashville37221
$545,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1201600 Reed DrBrentwood37027
$13,750,000Troubadour Sec7 Pb 73 Pg 1388001 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$815,000Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 1293005 Blythe Meadow Pvt LnFranklin37067
$2,372,500Legends Ridge Sec 7b Pb 30 Pg 128409 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$994,711Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 304Franklin37064
$500,000Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 97408 Meadow Wood WayFairview37062
$355,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557143 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$1,290,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 977010 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$520,500Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121675 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$2,231,483Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439908 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$3,200,000Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133509 Doubleday LnBrentwood37027
$462,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981901 Shadow Green Dr 303Franklin37064
$769,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487011 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$1,250,0006531 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$991,145Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 204Franklin37064
$1,104,222Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117109 Bolton StFranklin37064
$699,0007863 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$319,500Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #160Franklin37064
$4,218,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98700 Pendragon CtFranklin37067
$1,905,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 831112 Indian Point DrBrentwood37027
$435,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1051007 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$5,450,000Burkitt Commons 2 Pb 74 Pg 904000 Addy WayNolensville37135
$1,147,980Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117151 Bolton StFranklin37064
$695,000Msqd Holdings Llc6801 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$1,955,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44553 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$811,936Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 23006 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$1,507,246Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068065 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,361,900Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068082 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,141,967June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29323 Deep Creek DrThompsons Station37179
$588,000Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1293141 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$1,065,000August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127008 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$1,575,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 22 Pg 30501 Sandpiper CirNashville37221
$1,140,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261030 Clifton StFranklin37064
$639,900The Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 1502339 Redwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,153,565Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784061 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$305,550Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26821 Rebel CirFranklin37064
$575,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092019 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$460,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 22255 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$609,348Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142323 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$644,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142321 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$535,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 1402077 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,658,460Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507416 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$2,000,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417091 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$585,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36427 Verandah LnFranklin37064
$575,000Vandalia Cottages Pb 58 Pg 94100 Cottage LnFranklin37064
$550,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 5 Pg 46 Block C002102 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$2,850,000Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 1171536 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,335,000Shelton James W Pb 43 Pg 816238 Arno RdFranklin37064
$614,900Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832785 Rutland CtThompsons Station37179
$890,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22608 Watermark WayFranklin37064
$1,895,000Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94418 Melba CirFranklin37064
$1,225,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191132 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,475,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091946 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$160,000School Heights Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 337105 School Heights DrFairview37062
$560,000Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 1476816 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,050,0001732 Lewisburg PkThompsons Station37179
$10,445,000Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 85 Pg 831009 Windcross CtFranklin37067
$442,000Wyngate Est Ph 14 Pb 33 Pg 702639 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$1,536,600Sarai Land Company Llc Pb 49 Pg 936611 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$775,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 41405 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$800,963Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143669 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,150,0001746 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$5,060,000Arndt Pb 65 Pg 609600 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$500,000Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53112 Ridgemont PlFranklin37064
$2,718,460Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396079 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Robinette Estates Pb 84 Pg 207000 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$975,000Oakwood Est Sec 6 Pb 6 Pg 692204 Oakwood CtFranklin37064
$560,000Monticello Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 40115 Poteat PlFranklin37064
$625,000Monticello Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 40115 Poteat PlFranklin37064
$670,0002736 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$965,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 36 Pg 2333 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,665,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191318 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$425,0006705 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,250,021Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254001 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$762,500Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257001 Chardon StFranklin37067
$7,002,371Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 661 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$768,205Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143676 Conifer DrSpring Hill,37174
$667,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 252012 Lundy PassFranklin37069
$1,334,520Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311027 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,480,000Battlefield Pb 84 Pg 148102 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$1,117,500Breezeway Sec 4 Pb 48 Pg 42109 Bayhill CirFranklin37067
$740,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 524111 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,190,995Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068093 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$700,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49701 Calloway CtFranklin37067
$728,876June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29142 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$325,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 92052 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62310 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$600,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C0847146 Willow CtBrentwood37027
$1,100,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69797 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$758,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 148009 June Apple LnSpring Hill37174
$1,144,993August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125963 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$1,362,500Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111429 Autumn Lake TrlFranklin37067
$788,030Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257031 Chardon StFranklin37067
$575,000Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 Pb 53 Pg 595030 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$400,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238084 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,860,000Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94426 Melba CirFranklin37064
$5,093,200Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541427 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$910,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137263 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$780,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9744 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$460,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471815 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$2,099,900Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505801 Brees Pvt PlaceArrington37014
$325,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1007103 Dogwood CtFairview37062
$600,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691532 Bunbury DrThompson Station37179
$759,612Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347282 Brush Creek CtFairview37062
$789,900Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 101Franklin37064
$5,000,0001748 Lewisburg PkThompsons Station37179
$2,628,549Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431753 White Hart LnBrentwood37027
$1,459,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 771037 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$894,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104769 Glen Oaks DrFranklin37067
$265,000S & W Fairview Partners Pb 80 Pg 261398 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,795,000Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892009 Vail TrNolensville37135
$510,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241495 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$510,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 1402100 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$1,250,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132236 Avery Valley DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000Bridgemore Village Sec6d Pb 68 Pg 813648 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$690,000782 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$872,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201055 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$1,155,896Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117157 Bolton StFranklin37064
$756,390Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1252018 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$3,800,000Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16213 9th Ave SFranklin37064
$975,000Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230113 Battle AveFranklin37064
$430,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 753327 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,240,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 76605 Janice CtFranklin37064
$1,489,018Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867259 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$270,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block H204 Ash DrFranklin37064
$2,153,540Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505716 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014

