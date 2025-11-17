Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 27, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 27-31, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $360,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71 1092 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $308,600 Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29 7313 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $5,500,000 6662 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $2,680,000 Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68 1413 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $830,000 Redbud Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 14 6007 Temple Rd Nashville 37221 $4,215,950 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 209 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $550,000 Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100 1421 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 80 9164 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9006 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $588,500 4542 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107 300 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $625,000 Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65 2026 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,000 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6826 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $555,000 Tollgate Village Sec 7 Pb 56 Pg 21 1013 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 631 Weybridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,125,000 Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20 320 Liberty Pk #205 Franklin 37064 $850,000 Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12 333 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $3,510,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8524 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,065,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3021 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $4,600,000 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137 8208 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $815,000 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31 618 Hunters Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6926 Wellsford Ln College Grove 37046 $1,087,500 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 909 Grapevine Ln Nashville 37221 $545,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C120 1600 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $13,750,000 Troubadour Sec7 Pb 73 Pg 138 8001 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $815,000 Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129 3005 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln Franklin 37067 $2,372,500 Legends Ridge Sec 7b Pb 30 Pg 128 409 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $994,711 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 304 Franklin 37064 $500,000 Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9 7408 Meadow Wood Way Fairview 37062 $355,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7143 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $1,290,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 7010 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $520,500 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1675 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,231,483 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9908 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000 Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133 509 Doubleday Ln Brentwood 37027 $462,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1901 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $769,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 7011 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 6531 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $991,145 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 204 Franklin 37064 $1,104,222 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7109 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $699,000 7863 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $319,500 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #160 Franklin 37064 $4,218,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 700 Pendragon Ct Franklin 37067 $1,905,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 1112 Indian Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $435,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 1007 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $5,450,000 Burkitt Commons 2 Pb 74 Pg 90 4000 Addy Way Nolensville 37135 $1,147,980 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7151 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $695,000 Msqd Holdings Llc 6801 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $1,955,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 553 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $811,936 Rosebrooke Sec4a Pb 85 Pg 114 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2 3006 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $1,507,246 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8065 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,361,900 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8082 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,141,967 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 323 Deep Creek Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $588,000 Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 129 3141 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,065,000 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 7008 Thunderhead Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,575,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 22 Pg 30 501 Sandpiper Cir Nashville 37221 $1,140,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1030 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $639,900 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2339 Redwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,153,565 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4061 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $305,550 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26 821 Rebel Cir Franklin 37064 $575,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2019 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $460,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 2255 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $609,348 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 323 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $644,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 321 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 140 2077 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,658,460 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7416 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7091 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $585,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36 427 Verandah Ln Franklin 37064 $575,000 Vandalia Cottages Pb 58 Pg 94 100 Cottage Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 5 Pg 46 Block C002 102 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000 Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117 1536 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,335,000 Shelton James W Pb 43 Pg 81 6238 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $614,900 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83 2785 Rutland Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $890,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 608 Watermark Way Franklin 37064 $1,895,000 Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94 418 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1132 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1946 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $160,000 School Heights Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 33 7105 School Heights Dr Fairview 37062 $560,000 Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147 6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,050,000 1732 Lewisburg Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $10,445,000 Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 85 Pg 83 1009 Windcross Ct Franklin 37067 $442,000 Wyngate Est Ph 14 Pb 33 Pg 70 2639 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,536,600 Sarai Land Company Llc Pb 49 Pg 93 6611 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $775,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 4 1405 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,963 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 669 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,150,000 1746 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $5,060,000 Arndt Pb 65 Pg 60 9600 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53 112 Ridgemont Pl Franklin 37064 $2,718,460 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6079 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Robinette Estates Pb 84 Pg 20 7000 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $975,000 Oakwood Est Sec 6 Pb 6 Pg 69 2204 Oakwood Ct Franklin 37064 $560,000 Monticello Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 40 115 Poteat Pl Franklin 37064 $625,000 Monticello Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 40 115 Poteat Pl Franklin 37064 $670,000 2736 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $965,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 36 Pg 2 333 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,665,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1318 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $425,000 6705 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,250,021 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4001 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $762,500 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7001 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $7,002,371 Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66 1 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $768,205 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 676 Conifer Dr Spring Hill, 37174 $667,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 25 2012 Lundy Pass Franklin 37069 $1,334,520 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1027 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,480,000 Battlefield Pb 84 Pg 148 102 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,117,500 Breezeway Sec 4 Pb 48 Pg 42 109 Bayhill Cir Franklin 37067 $740,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 52 4111 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,190,995 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8093 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $700,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 701 Calloway Ct Franklin 37067 $728,876 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 142 Salton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $325,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9 2052 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 310 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C084 7146 Willow Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 797 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $758,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 8009 June Apple Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,144,993 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5963 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,362,500 Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111 429 Autumn Lake Trl Franklin 37067 $788,030 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7031 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $575,000 Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 Pb 53 Pg 59 5030 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8084 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,860,000 Dallas Downs Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 94 426 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $5,093,200 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1427 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $910,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 263 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $780,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9 744 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $460,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1815 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $2,099,900 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5801 Brees Pvt Place Arrington 37014 $325,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100 7103 Dogwood Ct Fairview 37062 $600,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1532 Bunbury Dr Thompson Station 37179 $759,612 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7282 Brush Creek Ct Fairview 37062 $789,900 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 101 Franklin 37064 $5,000,000 1748 Lewisburg Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $2,628,549 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1753 White Hart Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,459,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 1037 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $894,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104 769 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin 37067 $265,000 S & W Fairview Partners Pb 80 Pg 26 1398 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,795,000 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2009 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $510,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1495 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 140 2100 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2236 Avery Valley Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Bridgemore Village Sec6d Pb 68 Pg 81 3648 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000 782 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $872,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1055 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $1,155,896 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7157 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $756,390 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 2018 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $3,800,000 Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16 213 9th Ave S Franklin 37064 $975,000 Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230 113 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $430,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 3327 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,240,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 76 605 Janice Ct Franklin 37064 $1,489,018 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7259 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $270,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block H 204 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $2,153,540 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5716 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014

