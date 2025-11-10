Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 20, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 20-24, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,852,681 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7240 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $760,000 Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114 310 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $387,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7141 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $895,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94 200 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $735,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 2012 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $530,000 Royal Oaks Sec 8 Pb 7 Pg 62 412 Benton Ln Franklin 37067 $2,108,000 Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 57 9526 Nottaway Ln Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123 2988 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51 1400 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,275,000 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42 152 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,130,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112 1545 Abbottsford Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,035,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78 148 Worthy Dr Franklin 37067 $6,028,837 6220 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $200,000 7368 Overbey Rd Fairview 37062 $2,730,285 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1760 Benington Place Brentwood 37027 $825,390 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7043 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $317,697 Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 74 1309 Sawyer Bend Cir Franklin 37069 $552,500 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 306 Crooked Oak Ct Franklin 37067 $763,500 Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a Pb 55 Pg 96 5040 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $785,530 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 301 Franklin 37064 $1,470,000 Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 107 1794 Balvenie Ct Brentwood 37027 $460,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1127 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,115,000 Riverview Park Sec 7-a Pb 12 Pg 3 552 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $413,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1505 Chapman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $895,000 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31 622 Hunters Ln Brentwood 37027 $550,000 Churchill Farms Ph 2-a Pb 24 Pg 82 2631 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,500,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 63 8476 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $650,000 Greenway Trace Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 19 5930 Parham Rd Franklin 37064 $2,240,337 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3 6039 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $2,100,000 Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107 721 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $799,900 Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 119 709 Langford Ct Franklin 37067 $1,208,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112 1526 Fernwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $870,000 Stream Valley Sec13 Pb 64 Pg 124 4007 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $990,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 1407 Bowman Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,530,000 Parkside Plaza Pb 51 Pg 47 2241 A Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,172,782 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4018 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $1,175,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6830 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $2,565,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8654 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,740,000 Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105 2117 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $475,000 King Gary Living Trust 2916 Beulah Church Rd $749,900 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7262 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $755,000 7374 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $2,360,000 Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 89 1868 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $769,000 4215 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7130 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $7,036,048 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 404 Cornwall Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,107,000 Davis Daylan Pb 72 Pg 65 7469 Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $811,658 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 154 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $285,000 Sleepy Hollow Pointe Pb 68 Pg 54 7410 Sleepy Hollow Ln Fairview 37062 $1,381,115 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2756 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $799,999 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 1075 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Sta 37179 $1,175,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 130 1544 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $620,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 301 Connelley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141 3006 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $2,775,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1807 Morgan Farms Way Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40 1128 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $585,000 Berry Farms Town Center 201 Swain Cir 104 Franklin 37064 $900,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144 543 Littlestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $575,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 49 Pg 64 3019 Sommette Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,460,846 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2944 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,542,225 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1031 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,729,661 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9916 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,145,000 Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101 7201 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $1,441,338 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7505 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $390,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 118 Brevet Dr Franklin 37064 $780,000 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1422 Marrimans Ct Franklin 37067 $1,740,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1824 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1943 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #h-102 Franklin 37064 $721,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3230 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 5285 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $403,700 Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 61 2018 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B 234 Myles Manor Ct Franklin 37064 $325,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C173 1145 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $726,800 Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32 2110 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $284,006 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #b-1 Spring Hill 37174 $625,000 Royal Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 49 221 London Ln Franklin 37067 $1,539,449 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1039 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,388,764 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1106 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $937,500 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7744 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $4,300,000 Hopple John S Jr Pb 45 Pg 121 4383 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $1,026,547 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2203 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $855,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2206 Paden Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7804 Thurston Ct College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146 9512 Crooner Pvt Ct College Grove 37046 $293,760 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7148 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,619,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4036 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,959,000 Bess Stephen F Pb 35 Pg 52 210 Green Rd Franklin 37064 $915,000 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1201 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $810,000 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31 618 Hunters Ln Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block H 312 Bel Aire Dr Franklin 37064 $749,990 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7501 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,369,644 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7501 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $698,410 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 1011 Myrtle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $717,500 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7049 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $644,900 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6041 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,065,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 311 Deep Creek Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,264,806 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 141 Salton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000 3775 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000 Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67 2808 Lafayette Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $558,000 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3101 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $879,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 128 Morris St Franklin 37064 $3,400,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90 5238 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,180,000 Timberline Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 112 416 Winchester Dr Franklin 37069 $710,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 521 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30 105 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $510,000 Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89 1252 Annapolis Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Raintree Forest Sec 4-d Pb 16 Pg 82 1562 Timber Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $902,644 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 668 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,033,055 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 662 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,804,895 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6067 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $676,000 7104 Elrod Rd Fairview 37062 $960,000 Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116 206 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $2,098,100 Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16 1007 Laguna Dr Franklin 37067 $530,000 Woodridge Pb 21 Pg 122 7608 Aubrey Ridge Ct Fairview 37062 $587,599 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2025 Hamilton Way Franklin 37067 $349,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C151 1123 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $515,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3065 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $832,000 Willowmet Sec 5-b Pb 44 Pg 81 1165 Pin Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,132,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8050 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 5756 Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $412,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 411 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $455,000 Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 115 2905 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $648,500 Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70 6000 Keats St 202 Franklin 37064 $1,300,630 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4077 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 706 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102 768 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email