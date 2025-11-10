Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 20, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 20-24, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,852,681
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7240 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114
|310 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$387,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7141 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$895,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94
|200 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$735,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|2012 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 8 Pb 7 Pg 62
|412 Benton Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,108,000
|Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 57
|9526 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|2988 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|1400 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,000
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42
|152 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,130,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112
|1545 Abbottsford Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,035,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78
|148 Worthy Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,028,837
|6220 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000
|7368 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,730,285
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1760 Benington Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,390
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7043 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$317,697
|Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 74
|1309 Sawyer Bend Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$552,500
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|306 Crooked Oak Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$763,500
|Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a Pb 55 Pg 96
|5040 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$785,530
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,470,000
|Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 107
|1794 Balvenie Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1127 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,115,000
|Riverview Park Sec 7-a Pb 12 Pg 3
|552 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$413,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1505 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31
|622 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|Churchill Farms Ph 2-a Pb 24 Pg 82
|2631 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,500,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 63
|8476 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,000
|Greenway Trace Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 19
|5930 Parham Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,240,337
|Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3
|6039 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,100,000
|Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107
|721 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,900
|Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 119
|709 Langford Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,208,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112
|1526 Fernwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000
|Stream Valley Sec13 Pb 64 Pg 124
|4007 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|1407 Bowman Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,530,000
|Parkside Plaza Pb 51 Pg 47
|2241 A Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,172,782
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4018 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,175,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6830 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,565,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8654 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,740,000
|Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105
|2117 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|King Gary Living Trust
|2916 Beulah Church Rd
|$749,900
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7262 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,000
|7374 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,360,000
|Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 89
|1868 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$769,000
|4215 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7130 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$7,036,048
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|404 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,107,000
|Davis Daylan Pb 72 Pg 65
|7469 Sleepy Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$811,658
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|154 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$285,000
|Sleepy Hollow Pointe Pb 68 Pg 54
|7410 Sleepy Hollow Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,381,115
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2756 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$799,999
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|1075 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$1,175,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 130
|1544 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$620,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|301 Connelley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141
|3006 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,775,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1807 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40
|1128 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$585,000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|201 Swain Cir 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144
|543 Littlestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 49 Pg 64
|3019 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,460,846
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2944 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,542,225
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1031 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,729,661
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9916 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,145,000
|Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101
|7201 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,441,338
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7505 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$390,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|118 Brevet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1422 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,740,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1824 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1943 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #h-102
|Franklin
|37064
|$721,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3230 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|5285 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$403,700
|Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 61
|2018 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B
|234 Myles Manor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C173
|1145 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$726,800
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32
|2110 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$284,006
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #b-1
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 49
|221 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,539,449
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1039 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,388,764
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1106 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$937,500
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7744 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,300,000
|Hopple John S Jr Pb 45 Pg 121
|4383 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,026,547
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2203 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2206 Paden Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7804 Thurston Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146
|9512 Crooner Pvt Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$293,760
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7148 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,619,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4036 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,959,000
|Bess Stephen F Pb 35 Pg 52
|210 Green Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1201 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$810,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31
|618 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block H
|312 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,990
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7501 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,369,644
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7501 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$698,410
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1011 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$717,500
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7049 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$644,900
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6041 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,065,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|311 Deep Creek Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,264,806
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|141 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|3775 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000
|Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67
|2808 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$558,000
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3101 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|128 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,400,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90
|5238 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,180,000
|Timberline Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 112
|416 Winchester Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$710,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|521 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30
|105 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$510,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1252 Annapolis Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-d Pb 16 Pg 82
|1562 Timber Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$902,644
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|668 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,033,055
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|662 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,804,895
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6067 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$676,000
|7104 Elrod Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$960,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116
|206 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,098,100
|Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16
|1007 Laguna Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,000
|Woodridge Pb 21 Pg 122
|7608 Aubrey Ridge Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$587,599
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2025 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$349,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C151
|1123 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$515,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3065 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$832,000
|Willowmet Sec 5-b Pb 44 Pg 81
|1165 Pin Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,132,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8050 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|5756 Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$412,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|411 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000
|Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 115
|2905 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$648,500
|Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|6000 Keats St 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,630
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4077 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|706 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102
|768 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
