Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 20, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from October 20-24, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,852,681Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867240 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$760,000Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114310 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$387,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557141 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$895,000Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94200 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$735,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 602012 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$530,000Royal Oaks Sec 8 Pb 7 Pg 62412 Benton LnFranklin37067
$2,108,000Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 579526 Nottaway LnBrentwood37027
$900,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1232988 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 511400 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$1,275,000Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42152 Brooksbank DrNolensville37135
$1,130,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 1121545 Abbottsford RdBrentwood37027
$1,035,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78148 Worthy DrFranklin37067
$6,028,8376220 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$200,0007368 Overbey RdFairview37062
$2,730,285Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431760 Benington PlaceBrentwood37027
$825,390Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257043 Chardon StFranklin37067
$317,697Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 741309 Sawyer Bend CirFranklin37069
$552,500Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10306 Crooked Oak CtFranklin37067
$763,500Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a Pb 55 Pg 965040 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$785,530Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 301Franklin37064
$1,470,000Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 1071794 Balvenie CtBrentwood37027
$460,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141127 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,115,000Riverview Park Sec 7-a Pb 12 Pg 3552 Overview LnFranklin37064
$413,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281505 Chapman LnSpring Hill37174
$895,000Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31622 Hunters LnBrentwood37027
$550,000Churchill Farms Ph 2-a Pb 24 Pg 822631 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$3,500,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 638476 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$650,000Greenway Trace Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 195930 Parham RdFranklin37064
$2,240,337Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 36039 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$2,100,000Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107721 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$799,900Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 119709 Langford CtFranklin37067
$1,208,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 1121526 Fernwood CtBrentwood37027
$870,000Stream Valley Sec13 Pb 64 Pg 1244007 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$990,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 971407 Bowman LnBrentwood37027
$1,530,000Parkside Plaza Pb 51 Pg 472241 A Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,172,782Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254018 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$1,175,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376830 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$2,565,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418654 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,740,000Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1052117 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$475,000King Gary Living Trust2916 Beulah Church Rd
$749,900Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347262 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$755,0007374 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$2,360,000Traditions Sec4 Pb 73 Pg 891868 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$769,0004215 Pate RdFranklin37064
$300,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817130 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$7,036,048Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107404 Cornwall DrBrentwood37027
$1,107,000Davis Daylan Pb 72 Pg 657469 Sleepy Hollow RdFairview37062
$811,658June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29154 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$285,000Sleepy Hollow Pointe Pb 68 Pg 547410 Sleepy Hollow LnFairview37062
$1,381,115Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32756 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$799,999Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 591075 Brixworth DrThompsons Sta37179
$1,175,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 41 Pg 1301544 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$620,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51301 Connelley CtFranklin37064
$1,400,000Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 1413006 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$2,775,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311807 Morgan Farms WayBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 401128 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$585,000Berry Farms Town Center201 Swain Cir 104Franklin37064
$900,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144543 Littlestone DrBrentwood37027
$575,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 49 Pg 643019 Sommette DrSpring Hill37174
$1,460,846Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362944 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,542,225Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311031 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,729,661Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439916 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$1,145,000Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 1017201 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$1,441,338Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067505 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$390,000Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84118 Brevet DrFranklin37064
$780,000Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441422 Marrimans CtFranklin37067
$1,740,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311824 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$500,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461943 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$300,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #h-102Franklin37064
$721,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033230 Nolen LnFranklin37064
$1,300,0005285 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$403,700Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 612018 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B234 Myles Manor CtFranklin37064
$325,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C1731145 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$726,800Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 322110 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$284,006Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #b-1Spring Hill37174
$625,000Royal Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 49221 London LnFranklin37067
$1,539,449Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311039 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,388,764Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311106 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$937,500Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217744 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$4,300,000Hopple John S Jr Pb 45 Pg 1214383 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$1,026,547Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082203 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$855,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082206 Paden RdNolensville37135
$2,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547804 Thurston CtCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 1469512 Crooner Pvt CtCollege Grove37046
$293,760Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817148 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,619,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474036 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,959,000Bess Stephen F Pb 35 Pg 52210 Green RdFranklin37064
$915,000Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961201 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$810,000Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31618 Hunters LnBrentwood37027
$825,000Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block H312 Bel Aire DrFranklin37064
$749,990Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177501 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,369,644Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067501 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$698,410Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431011 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$717,500Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257049 Chardon StFranklin37067
$644,900Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16041 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,065,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29311 Deep Creek DrThompsons Station37179
$1,264,806June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29141 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$650,0003775 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$520,000Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 672808 Lafayette DrThompsons Station37179
$558,000Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883101 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$879,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38128 Morris StFranklin37064
$3,400,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 905238 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$1,180,000Timberline Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 112416 Winchester DrFranklin37069
$710,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13521 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$1,625,000Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30105 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$510,000Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891252 Annapolis CirThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Raintree Forest Sec 4-d Pb 16 Pg 821562 Timber Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$902,644Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143668 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,033,055Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143662 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,804,895Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396067 Congress DrFranklin37064
$676,0007104 Elrod RdFairview37062
$960,000Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 24 Pg 116206 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$2,098,100Laguna Pb 84 Pg 161007 Laguna DrFranklin37067
$530,000Woodridge Pb 21 Pg 1227608 Aubrey Ridge CtFairview37062
$587,599Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812025 Hamilton WayFranklin37067
$349,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C1511123 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$515,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513065 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$832,000Willowmet Sec 5-b Pb 44 Pg 811165 Pin Oak LnBrentwood37027
$1,132,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658050 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$1,300,0005756 Green Chapel RdFranklin37064
$412,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85411 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$455,000Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1152905 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$648,500Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 706000 Keats St 202Franklin37064
$1,300,630Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784077 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$925,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142706 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$1,525,000Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102768 Alameda AveNolensville37135

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here