Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 13, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 13-17, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,850,250 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 1416 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,410,000 Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 8 1187 Retreat Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21 9102 Raindrop Cir Brentwood 37027 $669,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 608 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $2,630,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8259 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $630,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 1077 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $1,655,000 Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111 5008 Bentgrass Ct Franklin 37069 $1,310,807 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 620 Flathead Alley Thompsons Station 37179 $2,800,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8135 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $725,000 Solomon Michael 7811 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $240,000 1763 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145 9214 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,275,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 82 9198 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Spencer Hall Sec 10 Pb 28 Pg 38 3134 Friars Bridge Pass Franklin 37064 $777,165 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 201 Franklin 37064 $1,439,530 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7408 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $1,644,559 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7456 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $750,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1406 Burnside Dr Franklin 37064 $2,135,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 609 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $820,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64 101 Oakmont Dr Franklin 37069 $1,573,498 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 126 8033 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $345,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7144 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $350,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122 7616 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $1,050,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7098 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $7,250,516 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 305 Hayeswood Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,203,959 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 1310 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $560,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8416 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,015,000 Aden Woods Ph4 Pb 85 Pg 126 7788 Bear Trace Rd Fairview 37062 $1,650,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9319 Lake Shore Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 7018 Mayflower Cir Brentwood 37027 $375,000 Bradford Pb 85 Pg 7 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,670,500 Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126 1608 Knox Dr Brentwood 37027 $780,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104 636 Grange Hill Ct Franklin 37067 $449,990 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7003 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $3,419,000 Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142 9256 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $318,000 Chester Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 11 7205 Birch Bark Dr Fairview 37062 $1,850,000 Bizzell Billy G Pb 39 Pg 88 7010 Krusell-dunn Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $320,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 4000 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $270,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71 205 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,359,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 1255 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $30,000,000 Aspen Grove Sec T-5 Pb 49 Pg 123 457 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $410,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1030 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,199,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 5005 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $832,000 9665 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $999,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 5 5013 W Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $307,500 Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 72 7115 Tupelo Dr Fairview, 37062 $875,000 Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 74 1214 Hunters Trail Dr Franklin 37069 $359,000 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174 $645,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42 455 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $448,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34 306 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 155 Salton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,175,000 White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18 7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,650,000 Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73 1013 Candytuft Ct Franklin 37067 $975,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 149 5104 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Susan Hollow 8010 Linda Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $730,000 Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23 518 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1061 Calico St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35 1092 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Brookfield Sec 18 Pb 43 Pg 86 9652 Brass Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $560,000 Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472 153 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Sneed Hills Pb 14 Pg 96 2754 Broyles Ln Franklin 37069 $2,162,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33 9272 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,227,876 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1112 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $765,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 423 Meadowcrest Cir Franklin 37064 $820,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3012 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $437,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 153 Salton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,506,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8066 Whitcroft Dr Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 1402 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $747,390 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7007 Chardon St Franklin 37064 $298,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C046 703 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $945,469 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3168 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,846,163 Mccann John Etux Hazel Pb 59 Pg 90 6220 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $773,367 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 302 Franklin 37064 $902,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7250 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $3,650,000 Beech Tree Pb 20 Pg 81 1219 Beech Hill Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 20 Pg 28 936 Yearling Way Nashville 37221 $469,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47 410 Newbary Ct Franklin 37069 $1,492,880 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7956 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,081,262 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 156 Salton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 9147 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,387,109 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8086 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $791,243 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 655 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $300,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7120 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,080,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 149 5104 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $919,170 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109 1020 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $1,950,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1037 William St Franklin 37064 $1,874,500 Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8 9503 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $399,999 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C017 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #d-3 Franklin 37064 $840,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 8 1034 Carden Dr Franklin 37069 $247,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 205 Equine St Franklin 37064 $1,925,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8681 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $3,075,000 Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23 9017 Carondelet Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,434,986 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5031 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,404,253 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1100 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,425,000 Burning Tree Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 98 8119 Schweitzer Place Arrington 37014 $1,191,560 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7163 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,173,115 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5924 Luke Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $875,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68 3061 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $2,219,500 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7300 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $765,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113 1327 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $760,000 Lincoln Square Condos Pb 2483 Pg 374 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #260 Franklin, 37067 $989,000 Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50 7128 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $535,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 96 Somerton Park Franklin 37069 $1,513,404 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3225 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,755,000 Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84 9504 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,165,000 Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113 7005 Farm Field Dr College Grove 37046

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email