Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 13, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 13-17, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,850,250Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 191416 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$1,410,000Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 81187 Retreat LnBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 219102 Raindrop CirBrentwood37027
$669,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49608 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$2,630,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638259 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$630,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 101077 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$1,655,000Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 1115008 Bentgrass CtFranklin37069
$1,310,807June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29620 Flathead AlleyThompsons Station37179
$2,800,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508135 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$725,000Solomon Michael7811 Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$240,0001763 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,125,000Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 1459214 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,275,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 829198 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$850,000Spencer Hall Sec 10 Pb 28 Pg 383134 Friars Bridge PassFranklin37064
$777,165Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 201Franklin37064
$1,439,530Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507408 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$1,644,559Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277456 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$750,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131406 Burnside DrFranklin37064
$2,135,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96609 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$820,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64101 Oakmont DrFranklin37069
$1,573,498Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1268033 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$345,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557144 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$350,000Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 1227616 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$1,050,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417098 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$7,250,516Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43305 Hayeswood DrBrentwood37027
$3,203,959Brentwood Hills Sec 21310 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$560,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528416 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,015,000Aden Woods Ph4 Pb 85 Pg 1267788 Bear Trace RdFairview37062
$1,650,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239319 Lake Shore DrBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 507018 Mayflower CirBrentwood37027
$375,000Bradford Pb 85 Pg 7Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,670,500Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 1261608 Knox DrBrentwood37027
$780,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104636 Grange Hill CtFranklin37067
$449,990Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357003 Sully CtFairview37062
$3,419,000Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 1429256 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$318,000Chester Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 117205 Birch Bark DrFairview37062
$1,850,000Bizzell Billy G Pb 39 Pg 887010 Krusell-dunn Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$320,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1084000 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$270,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71205 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,359,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1381255 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$30,000,000Aspen Grove Sec T-5 Pb 49 Pg 123457 Duke DrFranklin37067
$410,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21030 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$1,199,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 495005 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$832,0009665 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$999,000Brentwood Hills Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 55013 W Concord RdBrentwood37027
$307,500Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 727115 Tupelo DrFairview,37062
$875,000Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 741214 Hunters Trail DrFranklin37069
$359,000Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$645,000Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42455 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$448,500Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34306 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29155 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$2,175,000White Deer Pb 62 Pg 187011 Lindley Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,650,000Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 731013 Candytuft CtFranklin37067
$975,000Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1495104 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Susan Hollow8010 Linda Pvt LnFranklin37064
$730,000Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23518 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31061 Calico StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 351092 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Brookfield Sec 18 Pb 43 Pg 869652 Brass Valley DrBrentwood37027
$560,000Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472153 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$1,350,000Sneed Hills Pb 14 Pg 962754 Broyles LnFranklin37069
$2,162,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 339272 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,227,876Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311112 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$765,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36423 Meadowcrest CirFranklin37064
$820,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273012 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$437,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29153 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$3,506,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658066 Whitcroft DrFranklin37064
$1,900,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1101402 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$747,390Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257007 Chardon StFranklin37064
$298,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C046703 Granville RdFranklin37064
$945,469Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053168 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,846,163Mccann John Etux Hazel Pb 59 Pg 906220 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$773,367Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 302Franklin37064
$902,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827250 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$3,650,000Beech Tree Pb 20 Pg 811219 Beech HillBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 20 Pg 28936 Yearling WayNashville37221
$469,900Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47410 Newbary CtFranklin37069
$1,492,880Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067956 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,081,262June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29156 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 779147 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,387,109Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068086 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$791,243Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143655 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$300,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817120 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,080,000Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1495104 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$919,170Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 1091020 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$1,950,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921037 William StFranklin37064
$1,874,500Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 89503 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$399,999Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0171011 Murfreesboro Rd #d-3Franklin37064
$840,000Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 81034 Carden DrFranklin37069
$247,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115205 Equine StFranklin37064
$1,925,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098681 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$3,075,000Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 239017 Carondelet PlBrentwood37027
$2,434,986Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395031 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,404,253Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311100 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,425,000Burning Tree Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 988119 Schweitzer PlaceArrington37014
$1,191,560Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117163 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,173,115High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135924 Luke Pvt CtArrington37014
$875,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 683061 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$2,219,500Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537300 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$765,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1131327 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$760,000Lincoln Square Condos Pb 2483 Pg 3743326 Aspen Grove Dr #260Franklin,37067
$989,000Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 507128 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$535,000Prescott Place Ph 396 Somerton ParkFranklin37069
$1,513,404Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363225 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,755,000Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 849504 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,165,000Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 1137005 Farm Field DrCollege Grove37046

