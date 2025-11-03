Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 13, 2025

See where houses and property sold from October 13-17, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,850,250
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|1416 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,410,000
|Bonbrook On Concord Pb 35 Pg 8
|1187 Retreat Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21
|9102 Raindrop Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$669,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|608 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,630,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8259 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$630,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|1077 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,655,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111
|5008 Bentgrass Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,310,807
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|620 Flathead Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,800,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8135 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$725,000
|Solomon Michael
|7811 Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$240,000
|1763 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145
|9214 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 82
|9198 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 10 Pb 28 Pg 38
|3134 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$777,165
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,439,530
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7408 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,644,559
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7456 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1406 Burnside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,135,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|609 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|101 Oakmont Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,573,498
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 126
|8033 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$345,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7144 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$350,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122
|7616 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7098 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,250,516
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|305 Hayeswood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,203,959
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1310 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$560,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8416 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,015,000
|Aden Woods Ph4 Pb 85 Pg 126
|7788 Bear Trace Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,650,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9319 Lake Shore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|7018 Mayflower Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,000
|Bradford Pb 85 Pg 7
|Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,670,500
|Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126
|1608 Knox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104
|636 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$449,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7003 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,419,000
|Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142
|9256 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$318,000
|Chester Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 11
|7205 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,850,000
|Bizzell Billy G Pb 39 Pg 88
|7010 Krusell-dunn Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$320,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|205 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,359,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|1255 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$30,000,000
|Aspen Grove Sec T-5 Pb 49 Pg 123
|457 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1030 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,199,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|5005 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$832,000
|9665 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$999,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 5
|5013 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$307,500
|Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 72
|7115 Tupelo Dr
|Fairview,
|37062
|$875,000
|Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 74
|1214 Hunters Trail Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$359,000
|Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42
|455 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$448,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34
|306 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|155 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,175,000
|White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18
|7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,650,000
|Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73
|1013 Candytuft Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$975,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 149
|5104 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Susan Hollow
|8010 Linda Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23
|518 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1061 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35
|1092 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Brookfield Sec 18 Pb 43 Pg 86
|9652 Brass Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$560,000
|Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472
|153 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Sneed Hills Pb 14 Pg 96
|2754 Broyles Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,162,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33
|9272 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,227,876
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1112 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|423 Meadowcrest Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3012 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$437,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|153 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,506,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8066 Whitcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|1402 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$747,390
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7007 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37064
|$298,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C046
|703 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$945,469
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3168 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,846,163
|Mccann John Etux Hazel Pb 59 Pg 90
|6220 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$773,367
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$902,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7250 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,650,000
|Beech Tree Pb 20 Pg 81
|1219 Beech Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 20 Pg 28
|936 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|37221
|$469,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47
|410 Newbary Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,492,880
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7956 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,081,262
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|156 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|9147 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,387,109
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8086 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$791,243
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|655 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7120 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,080,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 149
|5104 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$919,170
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109
|1020 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1037 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,874,500
|Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8
|9503 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$399,999
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C017
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #d-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 8
|1034 Carden Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$247,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|205 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8681 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,075,000
|Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23
|9017 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,434,986
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5031 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,404,253
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1100 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000
|Burning Tree Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 98
|8119 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,191,560
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7163 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,173,115
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5924 Luke Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$875,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68
|3061 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,219,500
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7300 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$765,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113
|1327 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$760,000
|Lincoln Square Condos Pb 2483 Pg 374
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #260
|Franklin,
|37067
|$989,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50
|7128 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$535,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|96 Somerton Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,513,404
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3225 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,755,000
|Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84
|9504 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,165,000
|Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113
|7005 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|37046
