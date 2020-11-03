Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 12

See where houses sold for October 12-16, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|990000
|Glenellen
|9507 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|708000
|Hunterwood
|2169 Key Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1040000
|Temple Hills Country Club
|5008 Bentgrass Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|539900
|Cheswicke Farm
|104 Drayton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|294500
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #268
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|5315853
|Belshire Village
|3012 Belshire Village Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|470000
|Westhaven
|6000 Keats St 304
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Avalon
|400 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|779000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|243 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1097622
|Westhaven
|165 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|765000
|Whetstone
|702 Tyneside Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|512000
|[email protected] Ridge
|2981 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|476161
|Stephens Valley
|Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|139750
|Stephens Valley
|636 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|603000
|Grove
|Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|569500
|Grove
|Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|665000
|Catalina
|500 Clemente Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|580000
|Highlands At Ladd Park
|428 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3675000
|Cartwright Close
|1417 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|675000
|Cool Springs East
|417 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1050000
|Westhaven
|608 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|685000
|Village Of Clovercroft
|524 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|855000
|Tollgate Village
|3408 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1500000
|Annandale
|9246 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1650000
|Evergreen Homes Estates
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1333776
|Swansons Ridge
|1744 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|680000
|Autumn Ridge
|1009 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1850000
|Governors Club
|7 Oxmoor Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|335000
|Chapmans Crossing
|2028 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|852000
|Snowbird Hollow Rd 2510
|2510 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|459900
|Highlands At Ladd Park
|436 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|733750
|Cardel Village
|455 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Traditions
|1849 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|252250
|Highlands @ Campbell
|3049 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|257000
|Brentwood Pointe
|102 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|465000
|Traditions
|1848 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|465000
|Traditions
|1861 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|280000
|Chapmans Retreat
|1516 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|880000
|Craigs Addn
|226 5Th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|521305
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7542 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1150000
|Valle Verde
|1641 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|633985
|Westhaven
|3012 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|230000
|Shirebrook
|209 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|542500
|Polk Place
|324 Julianna Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|414000
|Andover
|144 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|458234
|Burberry Glen
|801 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|700000
|Westhaven
|1031 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|495000
|Amelia Park
|1931 Griffin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2225000
|Windstone
|869 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|601250
|Telfair
|636 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|545000
|Telfair
|421 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|460000
|Mckays Mill
|1026 Market St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|679000
|Bridgemore Village
|2913 Paper Mill Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|770000
|Kings Crossing
|1388 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|422900
|Brixworth
|2942 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|375000
|Hill Addn
|1113 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|375000
|Picketts Ridge
|2102 Carlton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1310830
|Burkitt Commons
|1010 (2021) Ava Pvt Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1000000
|Burkitt Commons
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|858850
|Vaughn
|4820 Harpeth-Peyt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1420500
|Jones Ivan
|411 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|515000
|Oakleaf
|2230 Oakleaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|438432
|Brixworth
|1121 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1300000
|Hideaway @ Arrington
|7313 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|657000
|Sullivan Farms
|310 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|702000
|Inglehame Farms
|9016 Grey Pointe Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1359000
|Morgan Farms
|1900 Chagford Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|422500
|Twin Oaks
|219 Devrow Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|435000
|Sanctuary
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|225000
|October Park
|2037 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|460000
|Hunters Chase
|1129 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|394000
|Cherry Grove
|1539 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|650000
|8049 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|485000
|Founders Pointe
|313 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|642350
|Autumn Ridge
|6028 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|245900
|6011 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|709224
|Cardel Village
|436 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|311500
|Riverview Park
|149 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|725000
|Arrington Retreat
|121 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|965000
|Kings Chapel
|4029 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|770000
|Hurstbourne Park
|205 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2035000
|Governors Club
|12 Oxmoor Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|779000
|Willowsprings
|610 Janice Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|180000
|1326 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|652491
|Arrington Retreat
|317 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|848000
|Chenoweth
|9379 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|441000
|Dallas Downs
|2506 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2550000
|Witherspoon
|9246 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|870000
|Benington
|2628 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|166950
|Village At West Main St
|1319 W Main St 110
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630113
|Westhaven
|1019 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260000
|Residences @ South Wind
|2513 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|469900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4156 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|507400
|Amelia Park
|1434 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|217900
|Westhaven
|900 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|217900
|Westhaven
|912 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|217900
|Westhaven
|906 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|634377
|Westhaven
|1049 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|326000
|Westhaven
|837 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|675000
|Guffee Farm
|6704 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|684817
|Brooksbank Estates
|732 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|494317
|Otter Creek Springs
|7403 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2262 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|526998
|Brixworth
|9025 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|131875
|Falls Grove
|7042 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|140277
|Stream Valley Section
|131 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|104997
|Stream Valley
|3001 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|395625
|Falls Grove
|Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|233000
|Woodside Townhomes
|2035 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|315000
|Fairfield Court
|7521 Fairfield Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1400000
|Tuscany Hills
|1745 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2228 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2266 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2232 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2258 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|80000
|Stockett Creek
|3008 Strickland Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|564700
|Westhaven
|422 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|655000
|Barrington
|4139 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|486000
|Stream Valley Section
|620 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|327500
|Simmons Ridge
|542 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|579900
|Burkitt Village
|920 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|272000
|Buckner Place
|2808 Windy Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|592000
|Sullivan Farms
|729 Braemere Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449900
|Riverview Park
|513 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|820000
|Cottages @ Eddy Ln
|399 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|335000
|Crowne Pointe
|2779 Landcashire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|328000
|Chapmans Retreat
|1304 Chapman Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|540000
|Village Of Clovercroft
|258 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|650000
|Abington Ridge
|7155 Tullamore Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|500000
|Pt
|1240 Adams St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1023189
|Stephens Valley
|132 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|135430
|Falls Grove
|7005 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|541225
|Westhaven
|3093 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|629225
|Summerlyn
|3206 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|215000
|5516 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|365000
|1091 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|302000
|Wakefield
|2138 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|620000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|451 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2209000
|Governors Club
|43 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|329688
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3121 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|954000
|Carawood
|312 Carawood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|519900
|Covington Carter
|6405 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|100000
|(121--012.05 &012.04) Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2800000
|Cool Springs West
|3073 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|4563000
|Martin Charles Jr
|Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|885000
|Kings Chapel
|4054 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|805411
|Westhaven
|1073 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|572000
|Westhaven
|246 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064