Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 12-16, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
990000Glenellen9507 Wicklow RdBrentwoodTN37027
708000Hunterwood2169 Key DrBrentwoodTN37027
1040000Temple Hills Country Club5008 Bentgrass CtFranklinTN37069
539900Cheswicke Farm104 Drayton CtFranklinTN37067
294500Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #268FranklinTN37064
5315853Belshire Village3012 Belshire Village DrSpring HillTN37174
470000Westhaven6000 Keats St 304FranklinTN37064
630000Avalon400 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
779000Highlands @ Ladd Park243 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
1097622Westhaven165 Front StFranklinTN37064
765000Whetstone702 Tyneside CirBrentwoodTN37027
512000[email protected] Ridge2981 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
476161Stephens ValleyJackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
139750Stephens Valley636 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
603000GroveHeirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
569500GroveHeirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
665000Catalina500 Clemente AveNolensvilleTN37135
580000Highlands At Ladd Park428 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
3675000Cartwright Close1417 Montmorenci PassBrentwoodTN37027
675000Cool Springs East417 Hope AveFranklinTN37067
1050000Westhaven608 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
685000Village Of Clovercroft524 Verde Meadow DrFranklinTN37067
855000Tollgate Village3408 Colebrook DrThompsons StationTN37179
1500000Annandale9246 Wardley Park LnBrentwoodTN37027
1650000Evergreen Homes EstatesSneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
1333776Swansons Ridge1744 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
680000Autumn Ridge1009 Gadwall LnSpring HillTN37174
1850000Governors Club7 Oxmoor CtBrentwoodTN37027
335000Chapmans Crossing2028 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
852000Snowbird Hollow Rd 25102510 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
459900Highlands At Ladd Park436 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
733750Cardel Village455 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
465000Traditions1849 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
252250Highlands @ Campbell3049 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
257000Brentwood Pointe102 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
465000Traditions1848 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
465000Traditions1861 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
280000Chapmans Retreat1516 Chapman LnSpring HillTN37174
880000Craigs Addn226 5Th Ave SFranklinTN37064
521305Mcdaniel Estates7542 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
1150000Valle Verde1641 Valle Verde DrBrentwoodTN37027
633985Westhaven3012 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
230000Shirebrook209 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
542500Polk Place324 Julianna CirFranklinTN37064
414000Andover144 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
458234Burberry Glen801 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
700000Westhaven1031 Calico StFranklinTN37064
495000Amelia Park1931 Griffin DrFranklinTN37067
2225000Windstone869 Windstone BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
601250Telfair636 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
545000Telfair421 Edenfield PassNolensvilleTN37135
460000Mckays Mill1026 Market StFranklinTN37067
679000Bridgemore Village2913 Paper Mill Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
770000Kings Crossing1388 Moonlight TrlBrentwoodTN37027
422900Brixworth2942 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
375000Hill Addn1113 Parkview DrFranklinTN37064
375000Picketts Ridge2102 Carlton LnThompsons StationTN37179
1310830Burkitt Commons1010 (2021) Ava Pvt PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
1000000Burkitt CommonsNolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
858850Vaughn4820 Harpeth-Peyt RdFranklinTN37064
1420500Jones Ivan411 Eddy LnFranklinTN37064
515000Oakleaf2230 Oakleaf DrFranklinTN37064
438432Brixworth1121 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
1300000Hideaway @ Arrington7313 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
657000Sullivan Farms310 Stillcreek DrFranklinTN37064
702000Inglehame Farms9016 Grey Pointe CtBrentwoodTN37027
1359000Morgan Farms1900 Chagford CtBrentwoodTN37027
422500Twin Oaks219 Devrow CtFranklinTN37064
435000SanctuaryGreen Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
225000October Park2037 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
460000Hunters Chase1129 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
394000Cherry Grove1539 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
6500008049 Horton HwyArringtonTN37014
485000Founders Pointe313 Devonshire DrFranklinTN37064
642350Autumn Ridge6028 Trout LnSpring HillTN37174
2459006011 Dupont CvSpring HillTN37174
709224Cardel Village436 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
311500Riverview Park149 Rivergate DrFranklinTN37064
725000Arrington Retreat121 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
965000Kings Chapel4029 Kings Camp PassArringtonTN37014
770000Hurstbourne Park205 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
2035000Governors Club12 Oxmoor CtBrentwoodTN37027
779000Willowsprings610 Janice CtFranklinTN37064
1800001326 Coleman RdFranklinTN37064
652491Arrington Retreat317 Bayberry CtNolensvilleTN37135
848000Chenoweth9379 Smithson LnBrentwoodTN37027
441000Dallas Downs2506 Winder DrFranklinTN37064
2550000Witherspoon9246 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
870000Benington2628 Benington PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
166950Village At West Main St1319 W Main St 110FranklinTN37064
630113Westhaven1019 Calico StFranklinTN37064
260000Residences @ South Wind2513 Kennedy CtFranklinTN37064
469900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4156 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
507400Amelia Park1434 Casner LnFranklinTN37067
217900Westhaven900 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
217900Westhaven912 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
217900Westhaven906 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
634377Westhaven1049 Calico StFranklinTN37064
326000Westhaven837 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37067
675000Guffee Farm6704 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
684817Brooksbank Estates732 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
494317Otter Creek Springs7403 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
170000Whistle Stop Farms2262 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
526998Brixworth9025 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
131875Falls Grove7042 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
140277Stream Valley Section131 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
104997Stream Valley3001 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
395625Falls GroveSky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
233000Woodside Townhomes2035 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
315000Fairfield Court7521 Fairfield CtFairviewTN37062
1400000Tuscany Hills1745 Umbria DrBrentwoodTN37027
170000Whistle Stop Farms2228 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2266 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2232 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2258 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
80000Stockett Creek3008 Strickland DrNashvilleTN37221
564700Westhaven422 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
655000Barrington4139 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
486000Stream Valley Section620 Streamside LnFranklinTN37064
327500Simmons Ridge542 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
579900Burkitt Village920 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135
272000Buckner Place2808 Windy WayThompsons StationTN37179
592000Sullivan Farms729 Braemere DrFranklinTN37064
449900Riverview Park513 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
820000Cottages @ Eddy Ln399 Eddy LnFranklinTN37064
335000Crowne Pointe2779 Landcashire CtThompsons StationTN37179
328000Chapmans Retreat1304 Chapman CtSpring HillTN37174
540000Village Of Clovercroft258 Watson View DrFranklinTN37067
650000Abington Ridge7155 Tullamore LnFranklinTN37067
500000Pt1240 Adams StFranklinTN37064
1023189Stephens Valley132 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
135430Falls Grove7005 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
541225Westhaven3093 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
629225Summerlyn3206 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
2150005516 Hargrove RdFranklinTN37064
3650001091 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
302000Wakefield2138 Long Meadow DrSpring HillTN37174
620000Highlands @ Ladd Park451 Avon River RdFranklinTN37064
2209000Governors Club43 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
329688Fields Of Canterbury3121 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
954000Carawood312 Carawood CtFranklinTN37064
519900Covington Carter6405 Trails End RdCollege GroveTN37046
100000(121--012.05 &012.04) Bear Creek RdThompsons StationTN37179
2800000Cool Springs West3073 Mallory LnFranklinTN37067
4563000Martin Charles JrBear Creek RdThompsons StationTN37179
885000Kings Chapel4054 Kings Camp PassArringtonTN37014
805411Westhaven1073 Calico StFranklinTN37064
572000Westhaven246 Pearl StFranklinTN37064

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here