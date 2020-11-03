Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 12

See where houses sold for October 12-16, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 990000 Glenellen 9507 Wicklow Rd Brentwood TN 37027 708000 Hunterwood 2169 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1040000 Temple Hills Country Club 5008 Bentgrass Ct Franklin TN 37069 539900 Cheswicke Farm 104 Drayton Ct Franklin TN 37067 294500 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #268 Franklin TN 37064 5315853 Belshire Village 3012 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 470000 Westhaven 6000 Keats St 304 Franklin TN 37064 630000 Avalon 400 Beauchamp Cir Franklin TN 37067 779000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 243 Circuit Rd Franklin TN 37064 1097622 Westhaven 165 Front St Franklin TN 37064 765000 Whetstone 702 Tyneside Cir Brentwood TN 37027 512000 [email protected] Ridge 2981 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 476161 Stephens Valley Jackson Falls Dr Nashville TN 37221 139750 Stephens Valley 636 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville TN 37221 603000 Grove Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 569500 Grove Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 665000 Catalina 500 Clemente Ave Nolensville TN 37135 580000 Highlands At Ladd Park 428 Irvine Ln Franklin TN 37064 3675000 Cartwright Close 1417 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood TN 37027 675000 Cool Springs East 417 Hope Ave Franklin TN 37067 1050000 Westhaven 608 Pearre Springs Way Franklin TN 37064 685000 Village Of Clovercroft 524 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin TN 37067 855000 Tollgate Village 3408 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1500000 Annandale 9246 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood TN 37027 1650000 Evergreen Homes Estates Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069 1333776 Swansons Ridge 1744 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 680000 Autumn Ridge 1009 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1850000 Governors Club 7 Oxmoor Ct Brentwood TN 37027 335000 Chapmans Crossing 2028 Fiona Way Spring Hill TN 37174 852000 Snowbird Hollow Rd 2510 2510 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 459900 Highlands At Ladd Park 436 Irvine Ln Franklin TN 37064 733750 Cardel Village 455 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 465000 Traditions 1849 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 252250 Highlands @ Campbell 3049 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 257000 Brentwood Pointe 102 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 465000 Traditions 1848 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 465000 Traditions 1861 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 280000 Chapmans Retreat 1516 Chapman Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 880000 Craigs Addn 226 5Th Ave S Franklin TN 37064 521305 Mcdaniel Estates 7542 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 1150000 Valle Verde 1641 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood TN 37027 633985 Westhaven 3012 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 230000 Shirebrook 209 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 542500 Polk Place 324 Julianna Cir Franklin TN 37064 414000 Andover 144 Stanwick Dr Franklin TN 37067 458234 Burberry Glen 801 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 700000 Westhaven 1031 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 495000 Amelia Park 1931 Griffin Dr Franklin TN 37067 2225000 Windstone 869 Windstone Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 601250 Telfair 636 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville TN 37135 545000 Telfair 421 Edenfield Pass Nolensville TN 37135 460000 Mckays Mill 1026 Market St Franklin TN 37067 679000 Bridgemore Village 2913 Paper Mill Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 770000 Kings Crossing 1388 Moonlight Trl Brentwood TN 37027 422900 Brixworth 2942 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 375000 Hill Addn 1113 Parkview Dr Franklin TN 37064 375000 Picketts Ridge 2102 Carlton Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1310830 Burkitt Commons 1010 (2021) Ava Pvt Place Nolensville TN 37135 1000000 Burkitt Commons Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 858850 Vaughn 4820 Harpeth-Peyt Rd Franklin TN 37064 1420500 Jones Ivan 411 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064 515000 Oakleaf 2230 Oakleaf Dr Franklin TN 37064 438432 Brixworth 1121 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1300000 Hideaway @ Arrington 7313 Harlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 657000 Sullivan Farms 310 Stillcreek Dr Franklin TN 37064 702000 Inglehame Farms 9016 Grey Pointe Ct Brentwood TN 37027 1359000 Morgan Farms 1900 Chagford Ct Brentwood TN 37027 422500 Twin Oaks 219 Devrow Ct Franklin TN 37064 435000 Sanctuary Green Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37064 225000 October Park 2037 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin TN 37067 460000 Hunters Chase 1129 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin TN 37064 394000 Cherry Grove 1539 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 650000 8049 Horton Hwy Arrington TN 37014 485000 Founders Pointe 313 Devonshire Dr Franklin TN 37064 642350 Autumn Ridge 6028 Trout Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 245900 6011 Dupont Cv Spring Hill TN 37174 709224 Cardel Village 436 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 311500 Riverview Park 149 Rivergate Dr Franklin TN 37064 725000 Arrington Retreat 121 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville TN 37135 965000 Kings Chapel 4029 Kings Camp Pass Arrington TN 37014 770000 Hurstbourne Park 205 Terri Park Way Franklin TN 37067 2035000 Governors Club 12 Oxmoor Ct Brentwood TN 37027 779000 Willowsprings 610 Janice Ct Franklin TN 37064 180000 1326 Coleman Rd Franklin TN 37064 652491 Arrington Retreat 317 Bayberry Ct Nolensville TN 37135 848000 Chenoweth 9379 Smithson Ln Brentwood TN 37027 441000 Dallas Downs 2506 Winder Dr Franklin TN 37064 2550000 Witherspoon 9246 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 870000 Benington 2628 Benington Place Nolensville TN 37135 166950 Village At West Main St 1319 W Main St 110 Franklin TN 37064 630113 Westhaven 1019 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 260000 Residences @ South Wind 2513 Kennedy Ct Franklin TN 37064 469900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4156 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 507400 Amelia Park 1434 Casner Ln Franklin TN 37067 217900 Westhaven 900 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 217900 Westhaven 912 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 217900 Westhaven 906 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 634377 Westhaven 1049 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 326000 Westhaven 837 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37067 675000 Guffee Farm 6704 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove TN 37046 684817 Brooksbank Estates 732 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 494317 Otter Creek Springs 7403 Swindon Blvd Fairview TN 37062 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2262 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 526998 Brixworth 9025 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 131875 Falls Grove 7042 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 140277 Stream Valley Section 131 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin TN 37064 104997 Stream Valley 3001 Verbena Dr Franklin TN 37064 395625 Falls Grove Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 233000 Woodside Townhomes 2035 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 315000 Fairfield Court 7521 Fairfield Ct Fairview TN 37062 1400000 Tuscany Hills 1745 Umbria Dr Brentwood TN 37027 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2228 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2266 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2232 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2258 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 80000 Stockett Creek 3008 Strickland Dr Nashville TN 37221 564700 Westhaven 422 Wire Grass Ln Franklin TN 37064 655000 Barrington 4139 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin TN 37067 486000 Stream Valley Section 620 Streamside Ln Franklin TN 37064 327500 Simmons Ridge 542 Black Tea Way Franklin TN 37064 579900 Burkitt Village 920 Redstone Ln Nolensville TN 37135 272000 Buckner Place 2808 Windy Way Thompsons Station TN 37179 592000 Sullivan Farms 729 Braemere Dr Franklin TN 37064 449900 Riverview Park 513 Countrywood Dr Franklin TN 37064 820000 Cottages @ Eddy Ln 399 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064 335000 Crowne Pointe 2779 Landcashire Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 328000 Chapmans Retreat 1304 Chapman Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 540000 Village Of Clovercroft 258 Watson View Dr Franklin TN 37067 650000 Abington Ridge 7155 Tullamore Ln Franklin TN 37067 500000 Pt 1240 Adams St Franklin TN 37064 1023189 Stephens Valley 132 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 135430 Falls Grove 7005 Farm Field Dr College Grove TN 37046 541225 Westhaven 3093 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 629225 Summerlyn 3206 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 215000 5516 Hargrove Rd Franklin TN 37064 365000 1091 Hwy 96 N Fairview TN 37062 302000 Wakefield 2138 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 620000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 451 Avon River Rd Franklin TN 37064 2209000 Governors Club 43 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 329688 Fields Of Canterbury 3121 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 954000 Carawood 312 Carawood Ct Franklin TN 37064 519900 Covington Carter 6405 Trails End Rd College Grove TN 37046 100000 (121--012.05 &012.04) Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 2800000 Cool Springs West 3073 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 4563000 Martin Charles Jr Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 885000 Kings Chapel 4054 Kings Camp Pass Arrington TN 37014 805411 Westhaven 1073 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 572000 Westhaven 246 Pearl St Franklin TN 37064