Williamson County Property Transfers November 7

See where houses and property sold for November 7-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,295,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 237 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,580,000.00 2321 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $669,615.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 406 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,600,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph2 5004 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 1380 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $390,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-5 Franklin 37067 $1,352,000.00 Benington 2 Sec 2-b 230 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 2-a 8122 Holly Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec3 257 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,016,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3007 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $165,000.00 2999 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,049,900.00 Annecy Ph2b 2033 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,199,900.00 Annecy Ph2b 2060 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,005,248.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 336 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $444,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 304 Franklin 37064 $749,331.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2101 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $900,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 3 1111 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $827,478.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2104 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec11 1163 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Glenellen Est Sec 2 9492 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 4 1423 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,150,115.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 805 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,009,036.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3025 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $332,500.00 Grove Sec16 8717 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $536,500.00 Maplewood Sec 2 722 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $902,500.00 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2232 Bowman Rd Franklin 37064 $652,500.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 4002 Danes Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,200,000.00 Turner Group Gp 2909 B Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $287,500.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-3 Franklin 37064 $325,000.00 Liberty Square Sec 4 105 Flintlock Ct Franklin 37064 $724,900.00 Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2 7214 Kerry Ct Fairview 37062 $370,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 508 Sunberry Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,999,900.00 Williams 4630 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $435,000.00 Through The Green Sec3 518 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $1,355,000.00 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 1217 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1025 Lawson Ln Franklin 37069 $33,255.00 1416 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $48,245.00 1430 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park 1641 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,064,066.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7632 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,255,242.00 St Marlo Sec1 5509 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $1,495,000.00 Lee Kevin & Janet Lee 6795 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $450,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 2928 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station 37179 $491,863.00 Grove Sec16 8521 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $690,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d 2351 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $675,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 312 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $1,340,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4556 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,961,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 2 801 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $420,000.00 Meadow Wood Place 7309 Meadow Wood Ct Fairview 37062 $265,000.00 7265 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $1,050,000.00 Banbury Crossing Sec 5-c 1145 Banbury Ln Brentwood 37027 $914,750.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9147 Keats St Franklin 37064 $637,500.00 Moringside Sec 7 7061 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $525,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 156 Cavalcade Dr Franklin 37067 $1,108,469.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 1048 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $702,844.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7307 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $1,462,701.00 Westhaven Sec59 907 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $3,750,000.00 Franks Family Tr Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $406,717.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7605 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $665,000.00 Belshire Ph3 3057 Everleigh Place Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Catalina Ph 4 2188 Capistrano Way Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1021 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,260,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 125 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064