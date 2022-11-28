Williamson County Property Transfers November 7

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 7-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,295,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a237 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,580,000.002321 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$669,615.00Copper Ridge Ph5406 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$1,600,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph25004 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec11380 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$390,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-5Franklin37067
$1,352,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b230 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$1,550,000.00Brenthaven Sec 2-a8122 Holly RdBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Stephens Valley Sec3257 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,016,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13007 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$165,000.002999 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,049,900.00Annecy Ph2b2033 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,199,900.00Annecy Ph2b2060 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,005,248.00Lockwood Glen Sec15336 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$444,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 304Franklin37064
$749,331.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2101 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$900,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 31111 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$827,478.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2104 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec111163 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 29492 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Brenthaven Sec 41423 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$1,150,115.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2805 Edson LnNolensville37135
$1,009,036.00Pine Creek Sec13025 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$332,500.00Grove Sec168717 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$536,500.00Maplewood Sec 2722 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$902,500.00Oakwood Est Sec 22232 Bowman RdFranklin37064
$652,500.00Crowne Pointe Sec 104002 Danes DrThompsons Station37179
$2,200,000.00Turner Group Gp2909 B Spanntown RdArrington37014
$287,500.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-3Franklin37064
$325,000.00Liberty Square Sec 4105 Flintlock CtFranklin37064
$724,900.00Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 27214 Kerry CtFairview37062
$370,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1508 Sunberry CtBrentwood37027
$2,999,900.00Williams4630 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$435,000.00Through The Green Sec3518 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$1,355,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11217 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11025 Lawson LnFranklin37069
$33,255.001416 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$48,245.001430 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park1641 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$1,064,066.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57632 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,255,242.00St Marlo Sec15509 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$1,495,000.00Lee Kevin & Janet Lee6795 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$450,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 52928 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons Station37179
$491,863.00Grove Sec168521 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$690,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d2351 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$675,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B312 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$1,340,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84556 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,961,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 2801 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$420,000.00Meadow Wood Place7309 Meadow Wood CtFairview 37062
$265,000.007265 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$1,050,000.00Banbury Crossing Sec 5-c1145 Banbury LnBrentwood37027
$914,750.00Westhaven Sec 419147 Keats StFranklin37064
$637,500.00Moringside Sec 77061 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$525,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M156 Cavalcade DrFranklin37067
$1,108,469.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371048 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$702,844.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17307 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$1,462,701.00Westhaven Sec59907 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$3,750,000.00Franks Family TrSpanntown RdArrington37014
$406,717.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37605 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$665,000.00Belshire Ph33057 Everleigh PlaceSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Catalina Ph 42188 Capistrano WayNolensville37135
$1,225,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351021 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,260,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42125 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064

