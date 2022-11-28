Williamson County Property Transfers November 7

See where houses and property sold for November 7-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,295,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|237 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,580,000.00
|2321 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,615.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|406 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,600,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|5004 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1380 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$390,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-5
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,352,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|230 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 2-a
|8122 Holly Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|257 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,016,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3007 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$165,000.00
|2999 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,049,900.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2033 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,199,900.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2060 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,005,248.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|336 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$444,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,331.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2101 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 3
|1111 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$827,478.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2104 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|1163 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|9492 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|1423 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,115.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|805 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,009,036.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3025 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$332,500.00
|Grove Sec16
|8717 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$536,500.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|722 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$902,500.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2232 Bowman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$652,500.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10
|4002 Danes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,200,000.00
|Turner Group Gp
|2909 B Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$287,500.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Liberty Square Sec 4
|105 Flintlock Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$724,900.00
|Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2
|7214 Kerry Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$370,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|508 Sunberry Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,999,900.00
|Williams
|4630 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$435,000.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|518 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,355,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1217 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1025 Lawson Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$33,255.00
|1416 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$48,245.00
|1430 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park
|1641 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,064,066.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7632 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,255,242.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5509 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,495,000.00
|Lee Kevin & Janet Lee
|6795 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5
|2928 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$491,863.00
|Grove Sec16
|8521 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$690,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|2351 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|312 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,340,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4556 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,961,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 2
|801 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7309 Meadow Wood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$265,000.00
|7265 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|Banbury Crossing Sec 5-c
|1145 Banbury Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$914,750.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9147 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$637,500.00
|Moringside Sec 7
|7061 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|156 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,108,469.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1048 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$702,844.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7307 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,462,701.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|907 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,750,000.00
|Franks Family Tr
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$406,717.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7605 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$665,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|3057 Everleigh Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Catalina Ph 4
|2188 Capistrano Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1021 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|125 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064