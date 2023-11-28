Williamson County Property Transfers November 6

See where houses and property sold for November 6-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$775,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70
|2724 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,750,000
|Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 30
|1011 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,238,567
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6400 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,825
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6109 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$791,768
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4018 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,755,105
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4777 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$606,300
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|532 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$315,230
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1932 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$945,000
|Valhalla Pb 26 Pg 75
|730 Valhalla Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$678,100
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7449 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$376,000
|2819 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$875,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1917 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$517,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2609 Thames Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$449,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3183 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$655,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62
|104 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$420,000
|6784 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$575,000
|Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33
|4 Carver Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$702,945
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7408 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,028,070
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5428 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,200,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 11 Pb 31 Pg 92
|578 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Westhaven Section 03 Revision Pb 51 Pg 54
|1018 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,860,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|618 Rieves Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$419,000
|Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114
|1220 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36
|4970 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$828,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118
|395 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Willowmet Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 130
|9704 Mountain Ash Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|808 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,094,000
|Sunny Side Est Pb 45 Pg 49
|2086 Sunny Side Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000
|5740 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,106,168
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3102 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$494,170
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3071 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,678,724
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9315 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4018 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4012 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4006 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4000 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7043 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,175,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130
|6330 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$860,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194
|8352 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$719,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20
|420 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,103,327
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5418 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53
|1053 Brixworth Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$10
|Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 2
|3129 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$581,731
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|617 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,191,622
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1026 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2043 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,115,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,175,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7028 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$500,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 6
|1982 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 60 Pg 94
|1006 Elkhorn Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|5012 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,900
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2690 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,162,985
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3350 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,385,000
|Steeplechase Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 26
|411 Hunt Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$604,900
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8080 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$827,865
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4026 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,066,590
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1056 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$388,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|3002 Carpenter Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,090,000
|Lampley Ruby Pb 21 Pg 112
|2391 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,540,000
|Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 131
|9650 Masonwood Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,024
|7313 Henry Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76
|2400 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,887,000
|Trace View Est Pb 12 Pg 64
|5312 Crown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|621 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$724,244
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3220 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1897 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,281,500
|Hall Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$599,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9090 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$888,353
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4000 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 71
|1212 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000
|6517 -a Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$165,000
|Thacker Pb 20 Pg 131
|6519 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|2300 Jonahs Ridge Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,430,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 32 Pg 7
|1045 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$20,000,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$100,000
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24
|7504 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$854,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 22
|108 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,824
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|169 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$302,000
|Scarborough Village Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 52
|7207 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$875,000
|Rizer Point Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 57
|5015 Rizer Point Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$327,372
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|161 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,150,000
|Bridle Way Farms Pb 19 Pg 73
|6565 Bridle Way Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$902,000
|3113 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,076,000
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064