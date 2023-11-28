Williamson County Property Transfers November 6

See where houses and property sold for November 6-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $775,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70 2724 Carena Terrace Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,750,000 Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 30 1011 Benelli Park Ct Franklin 37064 $1,238,567 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6400 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,165,825 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6109 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $791,768 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4018 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,755,105 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4777 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $606,300 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 532 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $315,230 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1932 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $945,000 Valhalla Pb 26 Pg 75 730 Valhalla Ln Brentwood 37027 $678,100 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7449 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $376,000 2819 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $875,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1917 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $517,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2609 Thames Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $449,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3183 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $655,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62 104 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $420,000 6784 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $575,000 Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33 4 Carver Ct Franklin 37064 $702,945 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7408 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $1,028,070 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5428 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,200,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 11 Pb 31 Pg 92 578 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Westhaven Section 03 Revision Pb 51 Pg 54 1018 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,860,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 618 Rieves Cir Franklin 37064 $419,000 Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114 1220 Carter St Franklin 37064 $400,000 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36 4970 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $828,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118 395 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Willowmet Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 130 9704 Mountain Ash Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 808 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,094,000 Sunny Side Est Pb 45 Pg 49 2086 Sunny Side Dr Franklin 37067 $600,000 5740 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,106,168 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3102 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $494,170 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3071 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $2,678,724 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9315 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4018 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4012 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4006 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4000 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7043 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $2,175,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130 6330 Shadow Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $860,000 Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194 8352 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $719,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20 420 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,103,327 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5418 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $775,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53 1053 Brixworth Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $10 Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 2 3129 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $581,731 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 617 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,191,622 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1026 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2043 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $2,115,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $1,175,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $710,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7028 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $500,000 Tollgate Village Sec 6 1982 Newark Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $750,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 60 Pg 94 1006 Elkhorn Ct Spring Hill 37174 $895,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 5012 Perth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $395,900 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2690 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,162,985 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3350 Sarah Bee Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,385,000 Steeplechase Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 26 411 Hunt Club Rd Nashville 37221 $604,900 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8080 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $827,865 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4026 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,066,590 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1056 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $388,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102 3002 Carpenter Pass Spring Hill 37174 $1,090,000 Lampley Ruby Pb 21 Pg 112 2391 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,540,000 Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 131 9650 Masonwood Way Brentwood 37027 $635,024 7313 Henry Rd Fairview 37062 $675,000 Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76 2400 Mcintyre Ct Franklin 37069 $1,887,000 Trace View Est Pb 12 Pg 64 5312 Crown Dr Franklin 37064 $435,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 621 West Meade Blvd Franklin 37064 $724,244 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3220 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $420,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 1897 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $2,281,500 Hall Ln Fairview 37062 $599,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9090 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $888,353 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4000 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 71 1212 Waterstone Blvd Franklin 37069 $300,000 6517 -a Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $165,000 Thacker Pb 20 Pg 131 6519 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 2300 Jonahs Ridge Ct Nolensville 37135 $5,430,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 32 Pg 7 1045 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $20,000,000 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $100,000 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24 7504 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $854,000 Founders Pointe Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 22 108 Wilshire Dr Franklin 37064 $399,824 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 169 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $302,000 Scarborough Village Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 52 7207 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $875,000 Rizer Point Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 57 5015 Rizer Point Dr Franklin 37069 $327,372 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 161 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $2,150,000 Bridle Way Farms Pb 19 Pg 73 6565 Bridle Way Dr Arrington 37014 $902,000 3113 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $3,076,000 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064