Williamson County Property Transfers November 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 6-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$775,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 702724 Carena Terrace CtThompson's Station37179
$1,750,000Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 301011 Benelli Park CtFranklin37064
$1,238,567St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216400 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$1,165,825St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986109 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$791,768Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74018 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,755,105Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124777 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$606,300Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143532 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$315,230Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851932 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$945,000Valhalla Pb 26 Pg 75730 Valhalla LnBrentwood37027
$678,100Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617449 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$376,0002819 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$875,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091917 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$517,000Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562609 Thames CtThompson's Station37179
$449,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503183 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$655,000Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62104 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$420,0006784 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$575,000Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 334 Carver CtFranklin37064
$702,945Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347408 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$1,028,070High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145428 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,200,000Chestnut Bend Sec 11 Pb 31 Pg 92578 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Westhaven Section 03 Revision Pb 51 Pg 541018 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,860,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137618 Rieves CirFranklin37064
$419,000Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 1141220 Carter StFranklin37064
$400,000Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 364970 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$828,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118395 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$1,020,000Willowmet Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 1309704 Mountain Ash CtBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3808 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,094,000Sunny Side Est Pb 45 Pg 492086 Sunny Side DrFranklin37067
$600,0005740 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,106,168Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273102 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$494,170Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883071 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$2,678,724Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119315 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364018 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364012 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364006 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364000 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367043 Bolton StFranklin37064
$2,175,000Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 1306330 Shadow Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$860,000Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1948352 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$719,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20420 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,103,327Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745418 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$775,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 531053 Brixworth DrThompson's Station37179
$10Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 23129 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$581,731Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84617 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,191,622Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461026 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372043 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$2,115,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$1,175,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$710,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367028 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$500,000Tollgate Village Sec 61982 Newark Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$750,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 60 Pg 941006 Elkhorn CtSpring Hill37174
$895,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 975012 Perth CtSpring Hill37174
$395,900Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712690 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$1,162,985Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973350 Sarah Bee LnThompson's Station37179
$1,385,000Steeplechase Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 26411 Hunt Club RdNashville37221
$604,900Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308080 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$827,865Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884026 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,066,590Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681056 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$388,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1023002 Carpenter PassSpring Hill37174
$1,090,000Lampley Ruby Pb 21 Pg 1122391 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,540,000Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 1319650 Masonwood WayBrentwood37027
$635,0247313 Henry RdFairview37062
$675,000Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 762400 Mcintyre CtFranklin37069
$1,887,000Trace View Est Pb 12 Pg 645312 Crown DrFranklin37064
$435,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7621 West Meade BlvdFranklin37064
$724,244Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223220 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$420,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191897 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$2,281,500Hall LnFairview37062
$599,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79090 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$888,353Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74000 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$4,500,000Laurelbrooke Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 711212 Waterstone BlvdFranklin37069
$300,0006517 -a Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$165,000Thacker Pb 20 Pg 1316519 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 262300 Jonahs Ridge CtNolensville37135
$5,430,000Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 32 Pg 71045 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$20,000,000Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$100,000Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 247504 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$854,000Founders Pointe Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 22108 Wilshire DrFranklin37064
$399,824Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85169 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$302,000Scarborough Village Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 527207 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$875,000Rizer Point Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 575015 Rizer Point DrFranklin37069
$327,372Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85161 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$2,150,000Bridle Way Farms Pb 19 Pg 736565 Bridle Way DrArrington37014
$902,0003113 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$3,076,000Bailey RdFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here