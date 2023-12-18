Williamson County Property Transfers November 27

See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $275,000 3015 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $537,825 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2678 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $500,000 3749 Boston-theta Rd Columbia 38401 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4049 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $925,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94 239 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $1,005,840 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5616 Carney Ln Franklin 37064 $1,184,988 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2000 William St Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7040 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $360,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2125 Carlton Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $730,000 Westhaven Vistas 991 Westhaven Blvd #21 Franklin 37064 $1,551,525 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3516 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $943,643 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 851 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $825,000 3395 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $290,000 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,580,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 21 Sawgrass Ln Brentwood 37027 $540,985 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2686 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $660,000 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1282 Galloping Hill Way Franklin 37064 $760,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2189 Maytown Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $2,513,664 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1626 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $649,000 Dallas Downs Sec 18 Pb 16 Pg 93 2506 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $751,805 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3225 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,794,375 101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #103 37064 $315,578 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1936 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $607,500 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C 102 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $325,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 167 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $775,896 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3224 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $944,060 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5419 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $480,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2636 Wellesley Square Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,179,000 Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 113 1237 Temple Ridge Dr Nashville 37221 $843,000 Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108 615 Burton Dr Franklin 37067 $468,700 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1060 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $975,000 Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 16 4710 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,535,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,058,000 Vineyard Valley Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 108 7206 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $445,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34 1170 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $150,000 Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 32 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 Crockett Cove Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 110 8308 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $322,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C010 810 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5 718 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $540,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75 3083 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $879,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 720 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $380,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1204 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $820,000 Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106 536 Fort Lee Ct Nolensville 37135 $475,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114 218 Audrey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $599,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2690 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $475,000 Candlewood Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 40 4006 Pewter Trl Spring Hill 37174 $645,000 Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104 1404 Kinnard Dr Franklin 37064 $505,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 6000 Shadow Green Dr 103 Franklin 37064 $417,075 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 157 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $1,670,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120 720 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $784,900 Tollgate Sec10 Pb 50 Pg 25 3818 Somers Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,253,250 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 992 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,091,789 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5083 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,095,000 Brookfield Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 126 2404 Deerbourne Dr Brnetwood 37027 $1,596,797 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1038 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,210,000 Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23 450 Tinnan Ave Franklin 37067 $580,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 1609 Armidale Ct Thompson 37179 $332,979 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 149 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $860,000 Williams Grove Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 123 9409 Dove Field Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,588,554 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3313 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $550,000 Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81 1615 Longmont Ct Franklin 37067 $759,225 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3210 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,575,000 River Landing Sec 6 Pb 30 Pg 31 225 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $925,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86 106 Arkstone Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,001,000 Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82 130 Newnham Bridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,452,926 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7005 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $792,000 Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12 3000 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132 121 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $1,009,240 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5524 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $1,091,164 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 5632 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $699,900 River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72 1024 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,611,740 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7217 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $418,502 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 147 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $1,168,553 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6521 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,255,497 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6513 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $641,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 88 9218 Cherokee Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,172,000 Work Mark Pb 44 Pg 111 3815 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,165,000 Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41 236 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $448,000 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1126 Summerville Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $605,000 Young Pb 44 Pg 140 5658 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $639,500 Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34 7136 Donald Wilson Dr Fairview 37062 $449,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 140 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $523,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 309 Connelly Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 7491 Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $588,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9060 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Chenoweth Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 145 9421 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,349,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7025 Lampkins Crossing Dr $995,000 Founders Pointe Sec 6 Pb 24 Pg 129 205 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 62 1016 Wyndham Hill Ln Franklin 37069 $643,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150 1044 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,345,542 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1022 Conar St Franklin 37064 $980,499 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5073 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $969,945 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5521 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 108 9521 Edenbrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $615,500 Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 52 Pg 96 2078 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4544 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $720,000 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $2,750,000 Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 48 7501 Ivorybill Ln Fairview 37062 $785,000 Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18 1310 King William Ct Franklin 37064 $1,410,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 108 9453 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $415,000 Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9 7404 Meadow Wood Way Fairview 37062 $425,000 Cumberland Estates Ph5 Pb 78 Pg 69 1013 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $623,500 Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100 1241 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $674,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9132 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $501,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3187 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $220,000 7716 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $529,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9078 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 1106 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $852,186 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4146 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 4157 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,212,500 1979 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135