Williamson County Property Transfers November 27

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$275,0003015 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$537,825Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282678 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$500,0003749 Boston-theta RdColumbia38401
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784049 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$925,000Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94239 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$1,005,840Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745616 Carney LnFranklin37064
$1,184,988Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922000 William StFranklin37064
$2,250,000Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577040 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$360,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852125 Carlton LnThompson's Station37179
$730,000Westhaven Vistas991 Westhaven Blvd #21Franklin37064
$1,551,525Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373516 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$943,643Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31851 Novalis StNolensville37135
$825,0003395 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$290,0003976 Johnson Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$1,580,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 9621 Sawgrass LnBrentwood37027
$540,985Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282686 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$660,000Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481282 Galloping Hill WayFranklin37064
$760,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122189 Maytown CirThompson's Station37179
$2,513,664Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241626 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$649,000Dallas Downs Sec 18 Pb 16 Pg 932506 Winder DrFranklin37064
$751,805Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223225 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$1,794,375101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #10337064
$315,578Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851936 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$607,500Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C102 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$325,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85167 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$775,896Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223224 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$944,060High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145419 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$480,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282636 Wellesley Square DrThompson's Station37179
$1,179,000Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1131237 Temple Ridge DrNashville37221
$843,000Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108615 Burton DrFranklin37067
$468,700Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171060 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$975,000Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 164710 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$1,535,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675504 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,058,000Vineyard Valley Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1087206 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$445,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 341170 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$150,000Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 32Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$1,150,000Crockett Cove Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 1108308 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$322,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C010810 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$825,000Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5718 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$540,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 753083 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$879,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77720 Vickery Park DrNolensville37135
$380,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281204 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$820,000Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106536 Fort Lee CtNolensville37135
$475,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114218 Audrey DrSpring Hill37174
$599,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282690 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$475,000Candlewood Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 404006 Pewter TrlSpring Hill37174
$645,000Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 1041404 Kinnard DrFranklin37064
$505,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1086000 Shadow Green Dr 103Franklin37064
$417,075Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85157 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$1,670,000Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120720 Priest PlFranklin37067
$784,900Tollgate Sec10 Pb 50 Pg 253818 Somers LnThompson's Station37179
$1,253,250Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146992 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,091,789Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745083 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,095,000Brookfield Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 1262404 Deerbourne DrBrnetwood37027
$1,596,797Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121038 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,210,000Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23450 Tinnan AveFranklin37067
$580,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 631609 Armidale CtThompson37179
$332,979Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85149 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$860,000Williams Grove Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1239409 Dove Field CtBrentwood37027
$1,588,554Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373313 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$550,000Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 811615 Longmont CtFranklin37067
$759,225Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223210 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$1,575,000River Landing Sec 6 Pb 30 Pg 31225 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$925,000Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86106 Arkstone LnSpring Hill37174
$1,001,000Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82130 Newnham Bridge DrNolensville37135
$1,452,926Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367005 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$792,000Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 123000 Bushnell Farm DrFranklin37064
$700,000Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132121 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$1,009,240Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745524 Dana LnFranklin37064
$1,091,164St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 225632 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$699,900River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 721024 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,611,740Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277217 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$418,502Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85147 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$1,168,553St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886521 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,255,497St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886513 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$641,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 889218 Cherokee LnBrentwood37027
$1,172,000Work Mark Pb 44 Pg 1113815 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,165,000Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41236 Pearl StFranklin37064
$448,000Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391126 Summerville CirThompson's Station37179
$605,000Young Pb 44 Pg 1405658 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$639,500Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 347136 Donald Wilson DrFairview37062
$449,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85140 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$523,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28309 Connelly CtFranklin37064
$1,100,0007491 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$588,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79060 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,220,000Chenoweth Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 1459421 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$1,349,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367025 Lampkins Crossing Dr
$995,000Founders Pointe Sec 6 Pb 24 Pg 129205 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$750,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 621016 Wyndham Hill LnFranklin37069
$643,000Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501044 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,345,542Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921022 Conar StFranklin37064
$980,499High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975073 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$969,945Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745521 Dana LnFranklin37064
$1,740,000Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 1089521 Edenbrook CtBrentwood37027
$615,500Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 52 Pg 962078 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954544 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$720,000S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$2,750,000Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 487501 Ivorybill LnFairview37062
$785,000Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 181310 King William CtFranklin37064
$1,410,000Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 1089453 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$415,000Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 97404 Meadow Wood WayFairview37062
$425,000Cumberland Estates Ph5 Pb 78 Pg 691013 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$623,500Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1001241 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$674,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249132 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$501,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503187 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$220,0007716 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$529,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79078 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$900,0001106 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$852,186Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74146 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,000,0004157 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,212,5001979 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135

