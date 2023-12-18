Williamson County Property Transfers November 27

See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$275,000
|3015 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$537,825
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2678 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$500,000
|3749 Boston-theta Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4049 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$925,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94
|239 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,005,840
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5616 Carney Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,184,988
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2000 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7040 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2125 Carlton Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$730,000
|Westhaven Vistas
|991 Westhaven Blvd #21
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,551,525
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3516 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$943,643
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|851 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000
|3395 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,580,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|21 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,985
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2686 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$660,000
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1282 Galloping Hill Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2189 Maytown Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,513,664
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1626 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 18 Pb 16 Pg 93
|2506 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,805
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3225 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,794,375
|101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #103
|37064
|$315,578
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1936 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$607,500
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C
|102 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|167 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,896
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3224 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$944,060
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5419 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$480,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2636 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,179,000
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 113
|1237 Temple Ridge Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$843,000
|Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108
|615 Burton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$468,700
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1060 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 16
|4710 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,535,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,058,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 108
|7206 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$445,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34
|1170 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000
|Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 32
|Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|Crockett Cove Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 110
|8308 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$322,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C010
|810 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5
|718 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75
|3083 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$879,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|720 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$380,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1204 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106
|536 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$475,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|218 Audrey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$599,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2690 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Candlewood Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 40
|4006 Pewter Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104
|1404 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$417,075
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|157 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,670,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120
|720 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$784,900
|Tollgate Sec10 Pb 50 Pg 25
|3818 Somers Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,253,250
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|992 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,091,789
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5083 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,095,000
|Brookfield Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 126
|2404 Deerbourne Dr
|Brnetwood
|37027
|$1,596,797
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1038 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,210,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23
|450 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$580,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|1609 Armidale Ct
|Thompson
|37179
|$332,979
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|149 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$860,000
|Williams Grove Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 123
|9409 Dove Field Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,588,554
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3313 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81
|1615 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$759,225
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3210 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,575,000
|River Landing Sec 6 Pb 30 Pg 31
|225 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$925,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86
|106 Arkstone Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,001,000
|Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82
|130 Newnham Bridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,452,926
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7005 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$792,000
|Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12
|3000 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132
|121 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,009,240
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5524 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,091,164
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|5632 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72
|1024 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,611,740
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7217 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$418,502
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|147 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,168,553
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6521 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,255,497
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6513 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$641,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 88
|9218 Cherokee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,172,000
|Work Mark Pb 44 Pg 111
|3815 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,000
|Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41
|236 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$448,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1126 Summerville Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$605,000
|Young Pb 44 Pg 140
|5658 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,500
|Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34
|7136 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$449,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|140 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$523,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|309 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|7491 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$588,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9060 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Chenoweth Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9421 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,349,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7025 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|$995,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 6 Pb 24 Pg 129
|205 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 62
|1016 Wyndham Hill Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$643,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1044 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,345,542
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1022 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,499
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5073 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$969,945
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5521 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,740,000
|Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 108
|9521 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,500
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 52 Pg 96
|2078 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4544 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$720,000
|S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000
|Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 48
|7501 Ivorybill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,000
|Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18
|1310 King William Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,410,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 108
|9453 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000
|Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9
|7404 Meadow Wood Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph5 Pb 78 Pg 69
|1013 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$623,500
|Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100
|1241 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$674,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9132 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$501,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3187 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$220,000
|7716 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$529,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9078 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|1106 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$852,186
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4146 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|4157 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,212,500
|1979 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135