Williamson County Property Transfers November 20

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 20-22, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$745,000Monticello Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 080306 Monticello RdFranklin37064
$1,868,8241301 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$2,706,069Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 347108 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$940,000Mcdaniel Est Sec 1 Pb 69 Pg 1367220 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,139,452Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273096 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$981,208Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745116 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,160,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 271483 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,267,998Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367013 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$930,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140504 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$1,142,689St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885826 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,754,515Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593352 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$1,204,698Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367021 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$716,900Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617441 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1033025 Cheever StFranklin37064
$1,297,520St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885858 Branta DrFranklin37064
$200,0001877 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$577,700Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a402 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$1,088,310St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886547 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,213,018Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367033 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$805,785Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883048 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$445,000Ethridge Barbara Faye8108 Horton HwyArrington37014
$501,250Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883065 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$595,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 631706 Mildare CtThompson's Station37179
$926,315Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827509 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$546,700Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49612 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$437,815High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975487 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$460,0006583 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$410,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231714 Tellico DrThompson's Station37179
$715,000Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 251027 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091925 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$333,000Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 157312 Shayla CtFairview37062
$420,000Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 982614 Matchstick PlSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property2097 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$840,000Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 319017 Ford DrBrentwood37027
$609,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79064 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,623,500Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 369509 Garrett Park PlaceBrentwood37027
$720,000Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 25100 Stoneleigh CirBrentwood37027
$798,624Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357417 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$2,900,000Butters Pb 59 Pg 494472 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$1,530,000Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55121 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,178,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839724 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$545,000Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172008 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$311,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1187121 Wheat RdFairview37062
$699,900Tollgate Village Sec18b Pb 76 Pg 232909 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$655,000Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56217 Cambridge PlFranklin37067
$600,000Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 71428 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$745,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85159 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$539,720Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282674 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$399,378Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27020 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051138 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37067
$524,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 581023 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$1,800,0007263 Nolensville Rd #4Nolensville37135
$225,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053163 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$3,000,000Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 694514 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$537,534Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282682 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$720,000Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 423145 Hazelton Dr
$465,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503175 Sassafras Ln
$1,052,570St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885838 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,168,650St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886548 Kelleys Place
$520,0006992 Glenn RdCollege Grove37046
$75,500Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477318 Audubon CvFairview37062
$829,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5209 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$820,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31015 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$619,900Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1364024 Portage StFranklin37064
$710,000Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84509 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$2,290,0007960 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$650,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,200,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675817 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$4,000,0004039 Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$398,000Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922727 Banks CtThompson's Station37179
$151,100Liberty RdFairview37062
$365,0005755 Moore RdFranklin37064
$1,615,620Bowie Commons Pb 55 Pg 167002 City Center WayFairview37062
$300,000Harris William C Pb 39 Pg 951730 Lavender RdThompson's Station37179
$2,924,845Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 762031 Simmons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$600,0004869 J D Bennett RdThompson's Station37179
$684,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79037 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,176,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839718 Onyx LnBrentwood37027
$480,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-c Pb 42 Pg 33009 Ping CtSpring Hill37174
$1,203,145Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373548 Barnsley LnFranklin37067

