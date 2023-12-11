Williamson County Property Transfers November 20

See where houses and property sold for November 20-22, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$745,000
|Monticello Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 080
|306 Monticello Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,868,824
|1301 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,706,069
|Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 34
|7108 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000
|Mcdaniel Est Sec 1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7220 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,139,452
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3096 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$981,208
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5116 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|1483 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,267,998
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7013 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$930,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|504 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,142,689
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5826 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,754,515
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3352 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,204,698
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7021 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$716,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7441 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|3025 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,297,520
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5858 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000
|1877 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$577,700
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|402 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,088,310
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6547 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,213,018
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7033 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$805,785
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3048 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000
|Ethridge Barbara Faye
|8108 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$501,250
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3065 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|1706 Mildare Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$926,315
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7509 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$546,700
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|612 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$437,815
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5487 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$460,000
|6583 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$410,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1714 Tellico Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$715,000
|Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25
|1027 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1925 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$333,000
|Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 15
|7312 Shayla Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$420,000
|Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98
|2614 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property
|2097 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$840,000
|Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31
|9017 Ford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$609,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9064 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,623,500
|Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 36
|9509 Garrett Park Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$720,000
|Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 2
|5100 Stoneleigh Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$798,624
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7417 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,900,000
|Butters Pb 59 Pg 49
|4472 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000
|Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55
|121 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,178,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9724 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,000
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2008 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$311,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118
|7121 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$699,900
|Tollgate Village Sec18b Pb 76 Pg 23
|2909 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$655,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56
|217 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 7
|1428 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85
|159 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$539,720
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2674 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$399,378
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7020 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1138 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$524,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|1023 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|7263 Nolensville Rd #4
|Nolensville
|37135
|$225,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3163 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69
|4514 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$537,534
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2682 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$720,000
|Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 42
|3145 Hazelton Dr
|$465,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3175 Sassafras Ln
|$1,052,570
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5838 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,168,650
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6548 Kelleys Place
|$520,000
|6992 Glenn Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$75,500
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7318 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$829,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5
|209 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1015 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$619,900
|Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136
|4024 Portage St
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|509 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,290,000
|7960 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5817 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,000,000
|4039 Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$398,000
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2727 Banks Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$151,100
|Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$365,000
|5755 Moore Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,615,620
|Bowie Commons Pb 55 Pg 16
|7002 City Center Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$300,000
|Harris William C Pb 39 Pg 95
|1730 Lavender Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,924,845
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|2031 Simmons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|4869 J D Bennett Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$684,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9037 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,176,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9718 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-c Pb 42 Pg 3
|3009 Ping Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,203,145
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3548 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067