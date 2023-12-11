Williamson County Property Transfers November 20

See where houses and property sold for November 20-22, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $745,000 Monticello Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 080 306 Monticello Rd Franklin 37064 $1,868,824 1301 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,706,069 Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 34 7108 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $940,000 Mcdaniel Est Sec 1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7220 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,139,452 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3096 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $981,208 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5116 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,160,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 1483 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,267,998 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7013 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $930,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 504 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,142,689 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5826 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,754,515 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3352 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,204,698 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7021 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $716,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7441 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 3025 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $1,297,520 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5858 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $200,000 1877 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $577,700 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 402 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $1,088,310 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6547 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,213,018 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7033 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $805,785 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3048 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $445,000 Ethridge Barbara Faye 8108 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $501,250 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3065 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $595,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 1706 Mildare Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $926,315 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7509 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $546,700 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 612 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $437,815 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5487 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $460,000 6583 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $410,000 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1714 Tellico Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $715,000 Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25 1027 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1925 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $333,000 Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 15 7312 Shayla Ct Fairview 37062 $420,000 Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98 2614 Matchstick Pl Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property 2097 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $840,000 Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31 9017 Ford Dr Brentwood 37027 $609,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9064 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,623,500 Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 36 9509 Garrett Park Place Brentwood 37027 $720,000 Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 2 5100 Stoneleigh Cir Brentwood 37027 $798,624 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7417 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $2,900,000 Butters Pb 59 Pg 49 4472 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $1,530,000 Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55 121 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,178,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9724 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $545,000 Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117 2008 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $311,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118 7121 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $699,900 Tollgate Village Sec18b Pb 76 Pg 23 2909 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $655,000 Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56 217 Cambridge Pl Franklin 37067 $600,000 Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 7 1428 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $745,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85 159 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $539,720 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2674 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $399,378 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7020 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1138 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37067 $524,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 1023 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 7263 Nolensville Rd #4 Nolensville 37135 $225,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3163 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69 4514 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $537,534 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2682 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $720,000 Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 42 3145 Hazelton Dr $465,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3175 Sassafras Ln $1,052,570 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5838 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,168,650 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6548 Kelleys Place $520,000 6992 Glenn Rd College Grove 37046 $75,500 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7318 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $829,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5 209 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $820,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 1015 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $619,900 Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136 4024 Portage St Franklin 37064 $710,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 509 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $2,290,000 7960 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $650,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5817 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $4,000,000 4039 Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $398,000 Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92 2727 Banks Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $151,100 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $365,000 5755 Moore Rd Franklin 37064 $1,615,620 Bowie Commons Pb 55 Pg 16 7002 City Center Way Fairview 37062 $300,000 Harris William C Pb 39 Pg 95 1730 Lavender Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $2,924,845 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 2031 Simmons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000 4869 J D Bennett Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $684,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9037 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,176,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9718 Onyx Ln Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-c Pb 42 Pg 3 3009 Ping Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,203,145 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3548 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067