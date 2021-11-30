Williamson County Property Transfers November 15

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for November 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZip
$585,015.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164045 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$385,000.00Ivey RdFairview37062
$309,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2044 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$726,765.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47237 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$480,635.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec31270 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$655,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec N817 Shadowlawn CtFranklin37069
$285,900.00Westhaven Sec 58848 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$963,000.00Breezeway Sec 1221 Breezeway LnFranklin37067
$1,230,000.00936 Fair StFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 191319 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$875,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3680 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$1,025,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec19321 Norwegian Red DrNolensville37135
$6,792,240.00Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$508,855.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2109 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$679,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11703 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$366,660.005890 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$691,651.00Vineyard Valley Sec37105 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,440,000.007355 Overbey RdFairview37062
$733,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16825 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$1,350,000.00Bonbrook On Concord9713 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$410,690.00Rolling Meadows208 Hardison AveFranklin37064
$2,700,000.00Grove Sec139417 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$1,150,000.00Wildwood Valley Est1929 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Harpeth Est1116 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$1,103,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 23044 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$440,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 13061 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$75,500.00Lake RdFairview37062
$980,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1161 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$1,200,000.002676 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$524,990.00Waters Edge Sec12000 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$274,700.00Rolling Acres Sec 27901 Chester RdFairview37062
$365,000.00Stonebrook Sec 51222 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$450,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12725 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,025.00Hardeman Springs Sec26317 Percheron LnArrington37014
$280,000.00Orleans Est Condos303 Granville RdFranklin37064
$345,000.00Shirebrook Ph3201 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$114,568.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2863 Novalis StFranklin37067
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12804 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$900,000.00Stream Valley Sec 5106 Crystal Falls CirFranklin37064
$410,000.00Western Woods Village Sec47110 Colquitt WayFairview37062
$922,080.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12119 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$1,270,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 65400 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$989,900.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12112 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$423,900.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a3710 Ivanora DrSpring Hill37174
$875,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2521 Averwater CtFranklin37067
$589,900.00Telfair Ph1446 Edenfield PassNolensville37135
$744,420.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2028 Autry DrNolensville37135
$20,000.00Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,230,000.00Cottages @ Eddy Ln403 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec59819 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$185,900.00Westhaven Sec59825 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec59813 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,062,000.00Oakhall Sec 29302 Glengarry LnBrentwood37027
$890,000.00Garden Club Sec 23028 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$789,000.00Nolen Mill Ph21111 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$725,000.00Stratford Place182 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$525,000.00Waters Edge Sec35024 Portage StFranklin37064
$870,000.00Liberty Downs1118 Brookview DrBrentwood37027
$981,981.00Westhaven Sec573073 Conar StFranklin37064
$416,625.00Wynwood Park Ph17210 Hanworth StFairview37062
$610,000.00264 Natchez Street264 Natchez StFranklin37064
$779,949.00Avalon Sec 4125 Delta BlvdFranklin37067
$2,000,000.00Fountainhead Sec 45105 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$401,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff98 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$1,340,000.00Taramore Ph159499 Stillbrook TrBrentwood37027
$429,900.00Crowne Pointe Sec 32749 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$6,900.00Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$67,870.002748 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,687,000.002676 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$494,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1527 Madeira StFranklin37064
$335,000.00Horn Tavern Est7306 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$346,000.00Zimmerle Sandra MoranOwen Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$376,800.00Franklin Green Sec 133118 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$830,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1277 Keswick Grove LnFranklin37067
$461,880.00Woodridge7504 Aubrey Ridge PlFairview37062
$665,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2748 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$695,203.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18175 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$650,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3215 Big Ben CtFranklin37067
$70,000.008832 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$310,000.00Ford Daniel Howard8836 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$376,500.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 12006 Fiona WaySpring Hill37174
$835,000.00Shearin Jason5503 Noble King RdFranklin37064
$663,000.00Westhaven Sec 16708 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$821,000.00Avalon Sec 6608 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$751,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 12233 Oakbranch CirFranklin37064
$2,700,000.00Heritage Commons4701 Traders WayThompsons Station37179
$290,000.00Hill Est219 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,448,422.00Traditions Sec41848 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$333,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 35226 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,355,000.00Natures Landing3036 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$260,000.007302 Henry RdFairview37062
$701,000.00Moores Landing Sec 2316 Meadowglade LnFranklin37064
$556,000.00Copper Ridge Ph7113 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$728,956.00Arrington Ridge Sec17005 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,649,669.00Westhaven Sec54925 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$557,300.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a3003 Macon CtSpring Hill37174
$937,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21103 Chelsey CtBrentwood37027
$445,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201819 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000.00Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$418,900.00Cherokee Hills Ph 17528 Cherokee Hills RdFairview37062
$600,000.00Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle304 Berry CirFranklin37064
$695,000.00Country Club Est522 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$250,000.00Hallview Meadows Sec 17270 Cox PkFairview37062
$485,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec34105 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6a3536 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,070,000.00Iroquois Est5205 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$380,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 161707 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$1,954,840.00Farmstead 24701 Farmstead Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$505,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31870 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec14021 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$571,500.00Ewingville Sec 2114 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$505,000.00Dartford Ph23006 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$565,000.00Stonebrook Sec 11-c813 Alec CtNolensville37135
$165,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37137 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$887,500.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47572 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$785,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172121 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000.00Peaceful Haven Farms5830 Peaceful Haven LnFranklin37064
$1,190,000.00Grace Chapel Inc3271 Southall RdFranklin37064
$557,625.00Audubon Cove7325 Audubon CvFairview37062
$100.003271 Southall RdFranklin37064
$690,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs1058 Harvey Springs DrPrimm Springs38476
$150,000.002109 Osburn RdArrington37014
$250,000.002111 Osburn RdArrington37014
$800,000.005018 Wilson PkArrington37014
$650,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 39532 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 2102 Glass Springs LnFranklin37064
$615,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11021 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$535,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1015 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$478,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 21012 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$1,395,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 2-a1500 Registry Row LnArrington37014
$691,000.00Greenbelt Center Condos130 Seaboard Ln #a-10Franklin37067
$870,000.00Williams Grove Sec 1 9419 Cave Springs DrBrentwood37027
$1,987,682.00Witherspoon Sec69215 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$325,000.00Dylan Woods132 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$805,591.00Vineyard Valley Sec27198 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,670,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 45102 Yale CtBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Northumberland Sec 29517 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027
$897,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec1303 Walter Roberts StFranklin37064
$1,425,000.00Henley Sec 2625 Band DrFranklin37064
$570,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21209 Buckingham CirFranklin37069
$370,500.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b2904 Checkers CtSpring Hill37174
$317,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1012 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000.00Avalon Sec 2265 King Arthur CirFranklin37067
$1,525,000.00Grove Sec 26233 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$895,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 101702 Players Mill RdFranklin37067
$1,000,000.00Jaramillo OnesimoN Chapel RdFranklin37067
$37,150.002707 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$435,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1312 Norvich CtFranklin37069
$1,090,000.00Westhaven Sec 14702 Abbott PlFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Durham Manor2458 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$474,900.00School Manor411 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$1,826,018.00Jaco Neal M3442 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$62,310,000.00Avenida222 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$1,150,000.00Maynard Roy D1119 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$4,000,000.00406 -08 Main StFranklin37064
$485,215.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2111 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$496,069.00Waters Edge Sec56001 Starboard LnFranklin37064
$369,499.007306 Liberty RdFairview37062
$1,075,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec13001 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$1,620,000.00Magnolia Vale Ph 21007 Blakefield DrBrentwood37027
$569,761.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164044 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$322,500.00Shirebrook Ph3203 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$365,000.00Splendor Ridge179 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$675,000.00Witherspoon Sec79316 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$285,900.00Westhaven Sec 58842 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$700,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3193 London LnFranklin37067
$2,825,000.00Governors Club Ph 119 Spyglass HillBrentwood37027
$698,541.00Brixworth Ph7c6056 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3023 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$1,302,000.00Lansdowne Sec 29220 Prestmoor PlBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Southern Preserve Sec12109 Southern Preserve LnNashville37221
$450,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph37508 Beechnut WayFairview37062
$518,000.00Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$2,090,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 29613 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00Keystone Sec 51448 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$420,000.00Dartford Ph22033 Sercy DrSpring Hill37174
$603,500.00Riverview Park Sec 10-a215 Turnbrook LnFranklin37064
$725,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C437 Galloway DrFranklin37064
$2,199,900.00Avalon Sec 3712 Pendragon CtFranklin37067
$827,000.00Brookfield Sec 131574 Shining Ore DrBrentwood37027
$739,900.00Tollgate Village Sec 13c3819 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$754,000.00Westhaven Sec 31028 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,210,000.00Indian Point Sec 71408 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$1,856,000.00Sparkman4510 Cranesbill Pvt LnFranklin37064
$383,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22651 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$352,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23150 Winberry DrFranklin37064

