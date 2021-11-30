Williamson County Property Transfers November 15

See where houses sold for November 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zip $585,015.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4045 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $385,000.00 Ivey Rd Fairview 37062 $309,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2044 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $726,765.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7237 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $480,635.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec3 1270 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $655,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec N 817 Shadowlawn Ct Franklin 37069 $285,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 848 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $963,000.00 Breezeway Sec 1 221 Breezeway Ln Franklin 37067 $1,230,000.00 936 Fair St Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Westhaven Sec 19 1319 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 680 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,025,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 9321 Norwegian Red Dr Nolensville 37135 $6,792,240.00 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $508,855.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 109 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $679,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1703 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $366,660.00 5890 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $691,651.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7105 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,440,000.00 7355 Overbey Rd Fairview 37062 $733,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 6825 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $1,350,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 9713 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $410,690.00 Rolling Meadows 208 Hardison Ave Franklin 37064 $2,700,000.00 Grove Sec13 9417 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $1,150,000.00 Wildwood Valley Est 1929 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Harpeth Est 1116 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $1,103,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 2 3044 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $440,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 3061 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $75,500.00 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $980,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 161 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 2676 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $524,990.00 Waters Edge Sec1 2000 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $274,700.00 Rolling Acres Sec 2 7901 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $365,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 1222 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $450,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2725 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,025.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6317 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $280,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 303 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $345,000.00 Shirebrook Ph3 201 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $114,568.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 863 Novalis St Franklin 37067 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2804 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 5 106 Crystal Falls Cir Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 Western Woods Village Sec4 7110 Colquitt Way Fairview 37062 $922,080.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2119 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,270,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 5400 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $989,900.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2112 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $423,900.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a 3710 Ivanora Dr Spring Hill 37174 $875,000.00 Caldwell Est Sec 2 521 Averwater Ct Franklin 37067 $589,900.00 Telfair Ph1 446 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $744,420.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2028 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $20,000.00 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,230,000.00 Cottages @ Eddy Ln 403 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $165,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 819 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $185,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 825 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $165,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 813 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,062,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 9302 Glengarry Ln Brentwood 37027 $890,000.00 Garden Club Sec 2 3028 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $789,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 1111 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $725,000.00 Stratford Place 182 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Waters Edge Sec3 5024 Portage St Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 Liberty Downs 1118 Brookview Dr Brentwood 37027 $981,981.00 Westhaven Sec57 3073 Conar St Franklin 37064 $416,625.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7210 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $610,000.00 264 Natchez Street 264 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $779,949.00 Avalon Sec 4 125 Delta Blvd Franklin 37067 $2,000,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 4 5105 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $401,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 98 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $1,340,000.00 Taramore Ph15 9499 Stillbrook Tr Brentwood 37027 $429,900.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 2749 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $6,900.00 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $67,870.00 2748 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,687,000.00 2676 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $494,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 527 Madeira St Franklin 37064 $335,000.00 Horn Tavern Est 7306 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $346,000.00 Zimmerle Sandra Moran Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $376,800.00 Franklin Green Sec 13 3118 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $830,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 277 Keswick Grove Ln Franklin 37067 $461,880.00 Woodridge 7504 Aubrey Ridge Pl Fairview 37062 $665,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2748 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $695,203.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 175 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 215 Big Ben Ct Franklin 37067 $70,000.00 8832 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $310,000.00 Ford Daniel Howard 8836 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $376,500.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 2006 Fiona Way Spring Hill 37174 $835,000.00 Shearin Jason 5503 Noble King Rd Franklin 37064 $663,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 708 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $821,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 608 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $751,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 2233 Oakbranch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,700,000.00 Heritage Commons 4701 Traders Way Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000.00 Hill Est 219 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,448,422.00 Traditions Sec4 1848 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $333,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5226 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,355,000.00 Natures Landing 3036 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $260,000.00 7302 Henry Rd Fairview 37062 $701,000.00 Moores Landing Sec 2 316 Meadowglade Ln Franklin 37064 $556,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph7 113 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $728,956.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7005 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,649,669.00 Westhaven Sec54 925 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $557,300.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 3003 Macon Ct Spring Hill 37174 $937,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 2 1103 Chelsey Ct Brentwood 37027 $445,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 20 1819 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000.00 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027 $418,900.00 Cherokee Hills Ph 1 7528 Cherokee Hills Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle 304 Berry Cir Franklin 37064 $695,000.00 Country Club Est 522 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $250,000.00 Hallview Meadows Sec 1 7270 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $485,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec3 4105 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6a 3536 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,070,000.00 Iroquois Est 5205 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $380,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 16 1707 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,954,840.00 Farmstead 2 4701 Farmstead Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $505,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1870 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 4021 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $571,500.00 Ewingville Sec 2 114 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $505,000.00 Dartford Ph2 3006 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $565,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 11-c 813 Alec Ct Nolensville 37135 $165,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7137 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $887,500.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7572 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $785,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2121 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000.00 Peaceful Haven Farms 5830 Peaceful Haven Ln Franklin 37064 $1,190,000.00 Grace Chapel Inc 3271 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $557,625.00 Audubon Cove 7325 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $100.00 3271 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $690,000.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 1058 Harvey Springs Dr Primm Springs 38476 $150,000.00 2109 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $250,000.00 2111 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $800,000.00 5018 Wilson Pk Arrington 37014 $650,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 9532 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 2 102 Glass Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 1021 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $535,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1015 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $478,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 1012 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $1,395,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a 1500 Registry Row Ln Arrington 37014 $691,000.00 Greenbelt Center Condos 130 Seaboard Ln #a-10 Franklin 37067 $870,000.00 Williams Grove Sec 1 9419 Cave Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,987,682.00 Witherspoon Sec6 9215 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $325,000.00 Dylan Woods 132 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $805,591.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7198 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,670,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 4 5102 Yale Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Northumberland Sec 2 9517 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 $897,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 303 Walter Roberts St Franklin 37064 $1,425,000.00 Henley Sec 2 625 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 2 1209 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37069 $370,500.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b 2904 Checkers Ct Spring Hill 37174 $317,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1012 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000.00 Avalon Sec 2 265 King Arthur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,525,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6233 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $895,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 10 1702 Players Mill Rd Franklin 37067 $1,000,000.00 Jaramillo Onesimo N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $37,150.00 2707 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $435,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 312 Norvich Ct Franklin 37069 $1,090,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 702 Abbott Pl Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Durham Manor 2458 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $474,900.00 School Manor 411 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $1,826,018.00 Jaco Neal M 3442 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $62,310,000.00 Avenida 222 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $1,150,000.00 Maynard Roy D 1119 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000.00 406 -08 Main St Franklin 37064 $485,215.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 111 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $496,069.00 Waters Edge Sec5 6001 Starboard Ln Franklin 37064 $369,499.00 7306 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $1,075,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 3001 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $1,620,000.00 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 1007 Blakefield Dr Brentwood 37027 $569,761.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4044 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $322,500.00 Shirebrook Ph3 203 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $365,000.00 Splendor Ridge 179 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9316 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $285,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 842 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 193 London Ln Franklin 37067 $2,825,000.00 Governors Club Ph 11 9 Spyglass Hill Brentwood 37027 $698,541.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6056 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $350,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3023 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,302,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 2 9220 Prestmoor Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Southern Preserve Sec1 2109 Southern Preserve Ln Nashville 37221 $450,000.00 Deervalley Downs Ph3 7508 Beechnut Way Fairview 37062 $518,000.00 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,090,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 9613 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Keystone Sec 5 1448 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $420,000.00 Dartford Ph2 2033 Sercy Dr Spring Hill 37174 $603,500.00 Riverview Park Sec 10-a 215 Turnbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 437 Galloway Dr Franklin 37064 $2,199,900.00 Avalon Sec 3 712 Pendragon Ct Franklin 37067 $827,000.00 Brookfield Sec 13 1574 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood 37027 $739,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec 13c 3819 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $754,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1028 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,210,000.00 Indian Point Sec 7 1408 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,856,000.00 Sparkman 4510 Cranesbill Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $383,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2651 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $352,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3150 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064