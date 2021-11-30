Williamson County Property Transfers November 15

See where houses sold for November 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zip
|$585,015.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4045 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000.00
|Ivey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$309,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2044 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$726,765.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7237 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,635.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec3
|1270 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$655,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N
|817 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$285,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|848 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$963,000.00
|Breezeway Sec 1
|221 Breezeway Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,230,000.00
|936 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 19
|1319 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|680 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1
|9321 Norwegian Red Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,792,240.00
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$508,855.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|109 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$679,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1703 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$366,660.00
|5890 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$691,651.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7105 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,440,000.00
|7355 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$733,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6825 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,350,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9713 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$410,690.00
|Rolling Meadows
|208 Hardison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9417 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,150,000.00
|Wildwood Valley Est
|1929 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Harpeth Est
|1116 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,103,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3044 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3061 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$75,500.00
|Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$980,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|161 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|2676 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$524,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec1
|2000 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$274,700.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 2
|7901 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$365,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|1222 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2725 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,025.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6317 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$280,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|303 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|201 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$114,568.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|863 Novalis St
|Franklin
|37067
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2804 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|106 Crystal Falls Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7110 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$922,080.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2119 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,270,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|5400 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$989,900.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2112 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$423,900.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a
|3710 Ivanora Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|521 Averwater Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$589,900.00
|Telfair Ph1
|446 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$744,420.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2028 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$20,000.00
|Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,230,000.00
|Cottages @ Eddy Ln
|403 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|819 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$185,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|825 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|813 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,062,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9302 Glengarry Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3028 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$789,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|1111 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Stratford Place
|182 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec3
|5024 Portage St
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|1118 Brookview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$981,981.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3073 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$416,625.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7210 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$610,000.00
|264 Natchez Street
|264 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,949.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|125 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5105 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$401,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|98 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,340,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|9499 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$429,900.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3
|2749 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,900.00
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$67,870.00
|2748 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,687,000.00
|2676 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$494,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|527 Madeira St
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000.00
|Horn Tavern Est
|7306 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$346,000.00
|Zimmerle Sandra Moran
|Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$376,800.00
|Franklin Green Sec 13
|3118 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|277 Keswick Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$461,880.00
|Woodridge
|7504 Aubrey Ridge Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$665,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2748 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$695,203.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|175 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|215 Big Ben Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$70,000.00
|8832 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$310,000.00
|Ford Daniel Howard
|8836 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$376,500.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|2006 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Shearin Jason
|5503 Noble King Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$663,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|708 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$821,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|608 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$751,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2233 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000.00
|Heritage Commons
|4701 Traders Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000.00
|Hill Est
|219 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,448,422.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1848 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$333,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5226 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,355,000.00
|Natures Landing
|3036 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000.00
|7302 Henry Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$701,000.00
|Moores Landing Sec 2
|316 Meadowglade Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$556,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph7
|113 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$728,956.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7005 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,649,669.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|925 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$557,300.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|3003 Macon Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$937,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1103 Chelsey Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1819 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$418,900.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 1
|7528 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle
|304 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Country Club Est
|522 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$250,000.00
|Hallview Meadows Sec 1
|7270 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$485,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|4105 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a
|3536 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,070,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|5205 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 16
|1707 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,954,840.00
|Farmstead 2
|4701 Farmstead Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$505,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1870 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1
|4021 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$571,500.00
|Ewingville Sec 2
|114 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3006 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 11-c
|813 Alec Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$165,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7137 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$887,500.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7572 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$785,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2121 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Peaceful Haven Farms
|5830 Peaceful Haven Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000.00
|Grace Chapel Inc
|3271 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$557,625.00
|Audubon Cove
|7325 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$100.00
|3271 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|1058 Harvey Springs Dr
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$150,000.00
|2109 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$250,000.00
|2111 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$800,000.00
|5018 Wilson Pk
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|9532 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 2
|102 Glass Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1021 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1015 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$478,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|1012 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,395,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a
|1500 Registry Row Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$691,000.00
|Greenbelt Center Condos
|130 Seaboard Ln #a-10
|Franklin
|37067
|$870,000.00
|Williams Grove Sec 1
|9419 Cave Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,987,682.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9215 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$325,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|132 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$805,591.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7198 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,670,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 4
|5102 Yale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 2
|9517 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$897,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|303 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|Henley Sec 2
|625 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1209 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$370,500.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-b
|2904 Checkers Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$317,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1012 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|Avalon Sec 2
|265 King Arthur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,525,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6233 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$895,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1702 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,000,000.00
|Jaramillo Onesimo
|N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$37,150.00
|2707 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$435,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|312 Norvich Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,090,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|702 Abbott Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2458 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$474,900.00
|School Manor
|411 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,826,018.00
|Jaco Neal M
|3442 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$62,310,000.00
|Avenida
|222 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000.00
|Maynard Roy D
|1119 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000.00
|406 -08 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,215.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|111 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$496,069.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|6001 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,499.00
|7306 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,075,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3001 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,620,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|1007 Blakefield Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,761.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4044 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$322,500.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|203 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|179 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9316 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$285,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|842 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|193 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,825,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|9 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$698,541.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6056 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3023 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,302,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9220 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Southern Preserve Sec1
|2109 Southern Preserve Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$450,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph3
|7508 Beechnut Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$518,000.00
|Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,090,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2
|9613 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1448 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|2033 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$603,500.00
|Riverview Park Sec 10-a
|215 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|437 Galloway Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,199,900.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|712 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$827,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 13
|1574 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$739,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3819 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$754,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1028 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,210,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 7
|1408 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,856,000.00
|Sparkman
|4510 Cranesbill Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$383,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2651 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$352,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3150 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064