Williamson County Property Transfers November 14

See where houses and property sold for November 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,050,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|745 Fountainwood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|3013 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,000.00
|Hill Est
|200 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$647,055.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7139 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$574,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2234 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$442,500.00
|Sutherland Sec 1
|2805 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$670,000.00
|Ewingville Sec 2
|133 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$298,500.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #c-3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$521,550.00
|School Manor
|409 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|329 Applecross Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1037 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$612,900.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7124 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$466,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|225 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$685,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1
|6063 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Brownwood Acres
|109 Pine Circle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$390,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|813 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7041 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,850,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 2
|9639 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$957,108.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2008 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$900,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 2
|509 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3213 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$897,500.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 4
|209 Scurlock Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$478,325.00
|Grove Sec16
|8517 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$895,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|234 Winter Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$806,355.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2110 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$12,428,278.00
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2660 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,004,000.00
|Temple Hills The Links
|461 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,100,000.00
|7820 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,500,000.00
|Windstone Ph 1
|6112 Pleasant Water Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,065,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a
|1581 Fawn Creek Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|1068 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2815 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1
|1952 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$722,882.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C
|179 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,510,000.00
|Arrington
|4820 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$950,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a
|1520 Registry Row Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$600,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5107 Albert Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,437,500.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 27
|314 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,015,537.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5517 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Cox Run Sec 2
|7315 Cox Run Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$996,020.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7612 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$565,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1519 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$906,401.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7644 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,450,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|316 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 1
|4115 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|7355 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$489,500.00
|Grove Sec16
|8700 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Mcewen John B Addn
|1227 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1304 Wolverton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$406,100.00
|Anderson Acres Sec 1
|2102 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$969,990.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2080 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$949,620.00
|Inman Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,642,545.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3321 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,326,325.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|1800 Franklin Hill Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,603,200.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|Littleton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,000,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1541 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$442,710.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|206 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$969,990.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2080 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,111,636.00
|Splendor Ridge
|173 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Lillard Est
|6632 Hatcher Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$545,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|223 Devrow Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 7
|6017 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$222,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4793 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4656 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$925,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|240 Countryside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,375,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8
|9149 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,399,900.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2186 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$320,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|113 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$739,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1713 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|616 Winners Circle Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,227,577.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9254 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6
|7009 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3125 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$712,050.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7126 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|111 Walters Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,201,184.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2064 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$910,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2230 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,243,210.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3141 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,455,000.00
|Maryland Farms
|214 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$694,004.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4013 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,500,000.00
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$592,701.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|136 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,224,801.00
|August Park Ph1a
|5928 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,111,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|330 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|5108 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,361,102.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|501 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$728,228.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7309 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,200,000.00
|9611 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$682,027.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4009 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2804 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 6
|213 Bellegrove Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$559,900.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7101 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$895,750.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|403 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$392,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2589 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$335,000.00
|328 Granbury St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,653,223.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6125 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$730,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|792 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|815 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$999,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$398,500.00
|Campbell Station Sec 3
|3033 Havasu Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,200.00
|328 Granbury St
|Franklin
|37064
|$978,827.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5525 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,078.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7068 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135