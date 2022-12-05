Williamson County Property Transfers November 14

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,050,000.00Willowsprings Sec 4745 Fountainwood BlvdFranklin37064
$770,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec253013 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$449,000.00Hill Est200 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$647,055.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37139 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$574,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 12234 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$442,500.00Sutherland Sec 12805 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$670,000.00Ewingville Sec 2133 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$298,500.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #c-3Spring Hill37174
$521,550.00School Manor409 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$900,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F329 Applecross DrFranklin37064
$480,500.00Stream Valley Sec171037 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$612,900.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37124 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$466,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2225 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$685,000.00Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 16063 Yellowstone DrNolensville37135
$650,000.00Brownwood Acres109 Pine Circle RdFranklin37069
$390,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2813 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27041 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,850,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 29639 Portofino DrBrentwood37027
$957,108.00Pine Creek Sec12008 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$900,000.00Ellington Park Sec 2509 Ellington DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Daventry Sec23213 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$897,500.00Cool Springs East Sec 4209 Scurlock CtFranklin37067
$478,325.00Grove Sec168517 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$895,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B234 Winter Hill RdFranklin37069
$806,355.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2110 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$12,428,278.00Twin Lakes Sec 12660 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,004,000.00Temple Hills The Links461 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$4,100,000.007820 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$1,500,000.00Windstone Ph 16112 Pleasant Water LnBrentwood37027
$1,065,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-a1581 Fawn Creek RdBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Waters Edge Sec21068 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$375,000.00Candlewood Sec 12815 Candlewicke DrSpring Hill37174
$580,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec11952 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$722,882.00Fieldstone Farms Sec C179 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$1,510,000.00Arrington4820 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$950,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 2-a1520 Registry Row LnArrington37014
$600,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25107 Albert DrBrentwood37027
$1,437,500.00Cool Springs East Sec 27314 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$1,015,537.00St Marlo Sec15517 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$450,000.00Cox Run Sec 27315 Cox Run CtFairview37062
$996,020.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57612 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$565,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31519 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$906,401.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57644 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,450,000.00Westhaven Sec 7316 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$940,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 14115 Jensome LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000.007355 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$489,500.00Grove Sec168700 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000.00Mcewen John B Addn1227 Adams StFranklin37064
$735,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 331304 Wolverton DrFranklin37067
$406,100.00Anderson Acres Sec 12102 Geneva DrThompsons Station37179
$969,990.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2080 Autry DrNolensville37135
$949,620.00Inman Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,642,545.00Littlebury Sec23321 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$4,326,325.00Hillsboro Manor1800 Franklin Hill Pvt LnFranklin37069
$1,603,200.00Westhaven Sec60Littleton WayFranklin37064
$6,000,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11541 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$442,710.00Mooreland Est Sec 1206 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$969,990.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2080 Autry DrNolensville37135
$2,111,636.00Splendor Ridge173 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$705,000.00Lillard Est6632 Hatcher LnThompsons Station37179
$545,000.00Twin Oaks223 Devrow CtFranklin37064
$595,000.00Wades Grove Sec 76017 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$222,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124793 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124656 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$925,000.00Cottonwood Est240 Countryside DrFranklin37069
$1,375,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 89149 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$1,399,900.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52186 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$320,000.00Idlewood Sec 1113 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$739,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11713 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$495,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1616 Winners Circle PlaceThompsons Station37179
$4,227,577.00Witherspoon Sec49254 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$640,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph67009 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$475,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3125 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$712,050.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37126 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$750,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 3111 Walters AveFranklin37067
$1,201,184.00Annecy Ph2b2064 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$910,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 12230 Oakbranch CirFranklin37064
$1,243,210.00Daventry Sec33141 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$6,455,000.00Maryland Farms214 Ward CirBrentwood37027
$694,004.00Lochridge Sec34013 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$3,500,000.00Carothers PkwyFranklin37064
$592,701.00Waters Edge Sec6136 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,224,801.00August Park Ph1a5928 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$1,111,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec15330 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$1,140,000.00Iroquois Est5108 Cornwall DrBrentwood37027
$1,361,102.00Westhaven Sec59501 Drummond StFranklin37064
$728,228.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17309 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$2,200,000.009611 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$682,027.00Lochridge Sec34009 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$350,000.00Maplelawn Est2804 Maple CirThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 6213 Bellegrove CtFranklin37069
$559,900.00Wynwood Park Ph17101 Frances StFairview37062
$895,750.00Arrington Retreat Sec2403 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$392,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2589 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$335,000.00328 Granbury StFranklin37064
$1,653,223.00Lookaway Farms Sec26125 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$730,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1792 French River RdNolensville37135
$1,200,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2815 Novalis StNolensville37135
$999,000.00Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$398,500.00Campbell Station Sec 33033 Havasu DrSpring Hill37174
$350,200.00328 Granbury StFranklin37064
$978,827.00St Marlo Sec15525 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$747,078.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17068 Big Oak LnNolensville37135

