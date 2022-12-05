Williamson County Property Transfers November 14

See where houses and property sold for November 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,050,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 4 745 Fountainwood Blvd Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 3013 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $449,000.00 Hill Est 200 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $647,055.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7139 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $574,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2234 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $442,500.00 Sutherland Sec 1 2805 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $670,000.00 Ewingville Sec 2 133 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $298,500.00 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 2271 Dewey Dr #c-3 Spring Hill 37174 $521,550.00 School Manor 409 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 329 Applecross Dr Franklin 37064 $480,500.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1037 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $612,900.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7124 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $466,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 225 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $685,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 6063 Yellowstone Dr Nolensville 37135 $650,000.00 Brownwood Acres 109 Pine Circle Rd Franklin 37069 $390,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 813 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7041 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,850,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 2 9639 Portofino Dr Brentwood 37027 $957,108.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2008 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $900,000.00 Ellington Park Sec 2 509 Ellington Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Daventry Sec2 3213 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $897,500.00 Cool Springs East Sec 4 209 Scurlock Ct Franklin 37067 $478,325.00 Grove Sec16 8517 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $895,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec B 234 Winter Hill Rd Franklin 37069 $806,355.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2110 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $12,428,278.00 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2660 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,004,000.00 Temple Hills The Links 461 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $4,100,000.00 7820 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $1,500,000.00 Windstone Ph 1 6112 Pleasant Water Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,065,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 4-a 1581 Fawn Creek Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 1068 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2815 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill 37174 $580,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 1952 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $722,882.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec C 179 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $1,510,000.00 Arrington 4820 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $950,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a 1520 Registry Row Ln Arrington 37014 $600,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5107 Albert Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,437,500.00 Cool Springs East Sec 27 314 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,015,537.00 St Marlo Sec1 5517 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Cox Run Sec 2 7315 Cox Run Ct Fairview 37062 $996,020.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7612 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $565,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1519 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $906,401.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7644 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,450,000.00 Westhaven Sec 7 316 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Harpeth Woods Sec 1 4115 Jensome Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 7355 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $489,500.00 Grove Sec16 8700 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,550,000.00 Mcewen John B Addn 1227 Adams St Franklin 37064 $735,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 33 1304 Wolverton Dr Franklin 37067 $406,100.00 Anderson Acres Sec 1 2102 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $969,990.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2080 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $949,620.00 Inman Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,642,545.00 Littlebury Sec2 3321 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $4,326,325.00 Hillsboro Manor 1800 Franklin Hill Pvt Ln Franklin 37069 $1,603,200.00 Westhaven Sec60 Littleton Way Franklin 37064 $6,000,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1541 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $442,710.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 206 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $969,990.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2080 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,111,636.00 Splendor Ridge 173 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $705,000.00 Lillard Est 6632 Hatcher Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $545,000.00 Twin Oaks 223 Devrow Ct Franklin 37064 $595,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 7 6017 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $222,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4793 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $235,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4656 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $925,000.00 Cottonwood Est 240 Countryside Dr Franklin 37069 $1,375,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 8 9149 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,399,900.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2186 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $320,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 113 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $739,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1713 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $495,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 616 Winners Circle Place Thompsons Station 37179 $4,227,577.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9254 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $640,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6 7009 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $475,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3125 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $712,050.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7126 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $750,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 3 111 Walters Ave Franklin 37067 $1,201,184.00 Annecy Ph2b 2064 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $910,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 2230 Oakbranch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,243,210.00 Daventry Sec3 3141 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $6,455,000.00 Maryland Farms 214 Ward Cir Brentwood 37027 $694,004.00 Lochridge Sec3 4013 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,500,000.00 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37064 $592,701.00 Waters Edge Sec6 136 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,224,801.00 August Park Ph1a 5928 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,111,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 330 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $1,140,000.00 Iroquois Est 5108 Cornwall Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,361,102.00 Westhaven Sec59 501 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $728,228.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7309 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $2,200,000.00 9611 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $682,027.00 Lochridge Sec3 4009 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $350,000.00 Maplelawn Est 2804 Maple Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 6 213 Bellegrove Ct Franklin 37069 $559,900.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7101 Frances St Fairview 37062 $895,750.00 Arrington Retreat Sec2 403 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $392,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-a 2589 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $335,000.00 328 Granbury St Franklin 37064 $1,653,223.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6125 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $730,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 792 French River Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 815 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $999,000.00 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $398,500.00 Campbell Station Sec 3 3033 Havasu Dr Spring Hill 37174 $350,200.00 328 Granbury St Franklin 37064 $978,827.00 St Marlo Sec1 5525 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $747,078.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7068 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135