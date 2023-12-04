Williamson County Property Transfers November 13

See where houses and property sold for November 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,064,350 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3321 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,578,960 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4680 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $569,800 Bateman Roger Pb 11 Pg 108 7411 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $375,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 617 West Meade Blvd Franklin 37064 $915,000 Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74 8205 Alamo Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 4 2011 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 137 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $333,213 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 163 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $800,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29 1311 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $964,992 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5409 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $156,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3000 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $154,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3006 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $154,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3012 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $500,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2936 Avenue Downs Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $154,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3018 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $156,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3024 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,212,500 Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41 230 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29 2728 Mclemore Way Franklin 37064 $960,000 Foxglove Farm Pb 71 Pg 81 4036 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $170,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2049 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $880,000 Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65 330 Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville 37128 $150,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2043 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $150,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2037 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $170,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2031 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $737,835 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7243 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $717,205 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7239 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $1,261,960 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3527 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $200,000 Burgess Samuel Pb 68 Pg 93 7454 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $332,435 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 165 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $938,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 9 7237 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $437,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1930 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $260,000 1319 W Main St 303 Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $410,500 7115 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $717,670 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4008 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6236 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $619,000 Timothy Grove 6473 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $1,965,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6212 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $699,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1402 Burnside Dr Franklin 37067 $1,085,000 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 5030 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $490,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 710 W End Cir Franklin 37064 $659,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec5 Pb 60 Pg 147 2005 Firtree Way Thompson's Station 37179 $615,000 Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127 1044 Rochelle Ave Thompson's Station 37179 $450,000 2303 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $2,332,423 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 191 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $411,916 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 159 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $499,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 1103 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,310,000 3730 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $680,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146 305 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 1516 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,030,000 Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111 2203 Brookhaven Ct Brentwood 37027 $630,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 212 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $1,403,448 6437 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $1,345,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4684 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $889,165 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7513 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $750,000 Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53 8202 Spring Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82 1459 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9072 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $35,000 Kittrell Rd Franklin 37064 $628,500 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 34 1605 Woodland Ct Franklin 37064 $887,500 Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 28 Pg 115 228 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $534,700 Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12 2003 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $824,235 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5479 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $465,000 921 N Hwy 96 Fairview 37062 $1,275,000 Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129 205 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $4,000,000 Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21 1881 Gen Geo Patton Dr Franklin 37067 $1,760,000 Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145 1840 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $435,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4086 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $407,900 7517 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,875,000 Locust Creek Hollow Pb 71 Pg 92 9001 Locust Creek Pvt Ln Primm Springs 38476 $1,699,900 Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84 1806 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,304,419 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6304 Chadderton Dr Franklin 37064 $780,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5004 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $763,000 Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20 1108 Glenbrook Dr Franklin 37064 $115,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3232 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $301,498 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 142 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $560,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 Wellows Pvt Chase A Spring Hill 37174 $1,125,000 C J Tomlin Est 2587 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $2,971,190 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1700 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $342,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $670,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 59 203 Manley Ct Franklin 37069 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3303 Sassafras Ln Franklin 37064 $2,023,713 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6081 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $643,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2581 Westerham Way Thompson's Station 37179 $403,945 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 146 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $3,480,000 Troubadour Sec15 Pb 81 Pg 26 9212 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3000 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $630,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 1903 Bunbury Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $779,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7208 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $1,305,640 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1024 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,050,355 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5525 Dana Ln $200,000 Guthrie Rick Pb 79 Pg 1 5947 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,285,000 Liberty Church Est Pb 24 Pg 38 875 Nialta Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 12 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $6,175,000 Constuction Consulting Pb 75 Pg 134 4445 Buchanan Ln Franklin 37064 $515,000 5656 Walter King Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117 761 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $470,000 Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147 1003 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $1,050,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 1505 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,099,900 Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82 126 Newnham Bridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,027,220 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5516 Dana Ln $974,990 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2183 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $2,900,000 Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40 757 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,599,900 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4785 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $679,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 400 Maplewood Dr Franklin 37064 $3,600,000 Beechwood Plantation Pb 55 Pg 143 3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln Franklin 37064