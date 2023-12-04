Williamson County Property Transfers November 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,064,350Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373321 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,578,960Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124680 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$569,800Bateman Roger Pb 11 Pg 1087411 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$375,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7617 West Meade BlvdFranklin37064
$915,000Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 748205 Alamo DrBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 42011 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125137 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$333,213Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85163 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$800,000Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 291311 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$964,992Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745409 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$156,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173000 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$154,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173006 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$154,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173012 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$500,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362936 Avenue Downs DrThompson's Station37179
$154,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173018 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$156,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173024 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,212,500Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41230 Pearl StFranklin37064
$1,850,000Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 292728 Mclemore WayFranklin37064
$960,000Foxglove Farm Pb 71 Pg 814036 Foxglove Farm DrFranklin37064
$170,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362049 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$880,000Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65330 Crescent Moon CirNolensville37128
$150,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362043 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$150,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362037 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$170,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362031 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$737,835Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327243 Richvale DrFairview37062
$717,205Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327239 Richvale DrFairview37062
$1,261,960Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373527 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$200,000Burgess Samuel Pb 68 Pg 937454 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$332,435Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85165 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$938,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 97237 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$437,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851930 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$260,0001319 W Main St 303Franklin37064
$1,400,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$410,5007115 Bahne RdFairview37062
$717,670Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884008 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$2,200,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296236 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$619,000Timothy Grove6473 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$1,965,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296212 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$699,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131402 Burnside DrFranklin37067
$1,085,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1305030 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$490,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49710 W End CirFranklin37064
$659,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec5 Pb 60 Pg 1472005 Firtree WayThompson's Station37179
$615,000Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 1271044 Rochelle AveThompson's Station37179
$450,0002303 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$2,332,423Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145191 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$411,916Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85159 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$499,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 421103 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,310,0003730 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$680,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146305 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$775,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 451516 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$1,030,000Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 1112203 Brookhaven CtBrentwood37027
$630,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57212 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$1,403,4486437 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$1,345,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124684 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$889,165Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827513 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$750,000Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 538202 Spring Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 821459 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$570,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79072 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$35,000Kittrell RdFranklin37064
$628,500Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 341605 Woodland CtFranklin37064
$887,500Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 28 Pg 115228 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$534,700Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 122003 Ambie WayFairview37062
$824,235High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975479 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$465,000921 N Hwy 96Fairview37062
$1,275,000Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129205 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$4,000,000Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 211881 Gen Geo Patton DrFranklin37067
$1,760,000Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 1451840 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$435,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554086 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$407,9007517 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,875,000Locust Creek Hollow Pb 71 Pg 929001 Locust Creek Pvt LnPrimm Springs38476
$1,699,900Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 841806 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$1,304,419St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986304 Chadderton DrFranklin37064
$780,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145004 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$763,000Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 201108 Glenbrook DrFranklin37064
$115,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223232 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$301,498Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85142 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$560,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85Wellows Pvt Chase ASpring Hill37174
$1,125,000C J Tomlin Est2587 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$2,971,190Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241700 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$342,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$670,000Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 59203 Manley CtFranklin37069
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503303 Sassafras LnFranklin37064
$2,023,713Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356081 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$643,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 1502581 Westerham WayThompson's Station37179
$403,945Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85146 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$3,480,000Troubadour Sec15 Pb 81 Pg 269212 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503000 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$630,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 631903 Bunbury CtThompson's Station37179
$779,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357208 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$1,305,640Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921024 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,050,355Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745525 Dana Ln
$200,000Guthrie Rick Pb 79 Pg 15947 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,285,000Liberty Church Est Pb 24 Pg 38875 Nialta LnBrentwood37027
$2,300,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 412 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$6,175,000Constuction Consulting Pb 75 Pg 1344445 Buchanan LnFranklin37064
$515,0005656 Walter King RdFranklin37064
$750,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117761 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$470,000Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1471003 Brayden DrFairview37062
$1,050,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 451505 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$1,099,900Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82126 Newnham Bridge DrNolensville37135
$1,027,220Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745516 Dana Ln
$974,990Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702183 Broadway StNolensville37135
$2,900,000Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40757 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$1,599,900Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124785 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$679,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63400 Maplewood DrFranklin37064
$3,600,000Beechwood Plantation Pb 55 Pg 1433630 Kesslin Pvt LnFranklin37064

