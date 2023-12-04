Williamson County Property Transfers November 13

See where houses and property sold for November 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,064,350
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3321 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,578,960
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4680 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$569,800
|Bateman Roger Pb 11 Pg 108
|7411 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$375,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|617 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74
|8205 Alamo Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 4
|2011 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|137 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$333,213
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|163 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29
|1311 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$964,992
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5409 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3000 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$154,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3006 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$154,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3012 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2936 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$154,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3018 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3024 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,212,500
|Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41
|230 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29
|2728 Mclemore Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Foxglove Farm Pb 71 Pg 81
|4036 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2049 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65
|330 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|37128
|$150,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2043 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2037 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2031 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$737,835
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7243 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$717,205
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7239 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,261,960
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3527 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$200,000
|Burgess Samuel Pb 68 Pg 93
|7454 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$332,435
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|165 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$938,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 9
|7237 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$437,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1930 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$260,000
|1319 W Main St 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$410,500
|7115 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$717,670
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4008 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6236 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$619,000
|Timothy Grove
|6473 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,965,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6212 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1402 Burnside Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,085,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|5030 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|710 W End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$659,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec5 Pb 60 Pg 147
|2005 Firtree Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127
|1044 Rochelle Ave
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$450,000
|2303 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,332,423
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|191 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$411,916
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|159 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|1103 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,310,000
|3730 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$680,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146
|305 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|1516 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,030,000
|Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111
|2203 Brookhaven Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|212 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,403,448
|6437 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,345,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4684 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$889,165
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7513 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$750,000
|Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53
|8202 Spring Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82
|1459 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9072 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$35,000
|Kittrell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$628,500
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 34
|1605 Woodland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$887,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 28 Pg 115
|228 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$534,700
|Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12
|2003 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$824,235
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5479 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$465,000
|921 N Hwy 96
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,275,000
|Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129
|205 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,000,000
|Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21
|1881 Gen Geo Patton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,760,000
|Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145
|1840 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4086 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$407,900
|7517 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,875,000
|Locust Creek Hollow Pb 71 Pg 92
|9001 Locust Creek Pvt Ln
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,699,900
|Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84
|1806 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,304,419
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6304 Chadderton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5004 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$763,000
|Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20
|1108 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$115,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3232 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$301,498
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|142 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|Wellows Pvt Chase A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,125,000
|C J Tomlin Est
|2587 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,971,190
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1700 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$342,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$670,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 59
|203 Manley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3303 Sassafras Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,023,713
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6081 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$643,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2581 Westerham Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$403,945
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|146 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,480,000
|Troubadour Sec15 Pb 81 Pg 26
|9212 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3000 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|1903 Bunbury Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$779,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7208 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,305,640
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1024 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,355
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5525 Dana Ln
|$200,000
|Guthrie Rick Pb 79 Pg 1
|5947 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,285,000
|Liberty Church Est Pb 24 Pg 38
|875 Nialta Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|12 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,175,000
|Constuction Consulting Pb 75 Pg 134
|4445 Buchanan Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|5656 Walter King Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117
|761 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147
|1003 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|1505 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,099,900
|Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82
|126 Newnham Bridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,027,220
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5516 Dana Ln
|$974,990
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2183 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,900,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40
|757 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,599,900
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4785 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$679,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|400 Maplewood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,000
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 55 Pg 143
|3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064