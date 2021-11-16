Williamson County Property Transfers November 1

See where houses sold for November 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$450,900.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1403 Staunton Mill Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$920,045.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2235 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$448,659.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2091 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1478 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$418,342.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1024 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$733,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2
|3012 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b
|2033 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$427,900.00
|Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$525,000.00
|2996 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,000,000.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1891 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|2035 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$180,000.00
|Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|915 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Eddy Pointe Sec 2
|112 Rebecca Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 17
|1550 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,531,843.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9285 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$530,000.00
|7354 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$649,900.00
|Aberleigh
|5111 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Cornerstone
|165 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$806,385.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2053 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|116 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$619,900.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|303 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$408,950.00
|New Montgomery Place Ph 2
|7220 Mary Susan Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$453,201.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2085 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|1857 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2102 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|262 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$949,000.00
|4279 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|149 Keller Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Arbor Lakes Sec 2
|2721 Learcrest Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$777,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2129 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,125,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8211 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|2408 Mercer Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|800 Carsten St
|Nashville
|37221
|$400,000.00
|Liberty Square Sec 2
|151 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$432,096.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2073 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$623,500.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 1
|1139 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Traditions Sec1
|1920 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,300.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1074 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 3
|811 Pheasant Run Ct N
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|135 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$935,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|106 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,290,000.00
|Cayce Springs Est
|1829 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$495,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|1051 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$882,740.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7024 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 3
|2215 Morriswood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$467,500.00
|Harpeth-peyt Farm
|4886 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,103.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3043 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,031.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3031 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,862,983.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|842 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,101,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|596 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000.00
|Stonecrest
|9608 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$820,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1108 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$896,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 18
|3008 Westerly Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$434,386.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|210 Julia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$763,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|406 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000.00
|Walnut Winds Sec 5
|810 Stalcup Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Smith Peggy Moran
|6790 Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Ralston Glen Sec 1
|249 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,170.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4026 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2048 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|206 Gist St
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$683,600.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Cannon Cecil
|7313 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$769,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2
|5123 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$372,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 2
|1707 Dublin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000.00
|2320 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$265,000.00
|Green Acres
|502 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$636,000.00
|Natchez Valley Ph 1
|1030 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000.00
|Covington Carter
|6403 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|103 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$612,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 8
|136 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|249 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$826,000.00
|Nolenmeade
|841 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000.00
|5676 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|311 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|School Manor
|405 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,660.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1858 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|711 Wayside Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$500,000.00
|Andover Sec 2
|130 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Rucker Park
|119 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$292,000.00
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$922,065.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|405 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$885,000.00
|Sunset Est
|1658 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|223 Skyline Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,322.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3033 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$285,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2025 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$988,282.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3037 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,517,150.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6201 Lynch Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$864,306.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1021 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3015 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$959,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7
|861 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$448,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 2
|205 Stoneway Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$701,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|102 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,108,754.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1068 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,044,625.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2250 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$728,549.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2045 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|215 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,305,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec3
|239 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,499,659.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6047 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$985,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 1
|5069 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,275,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|337 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,500.00
|1335 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$550,000.00
|Market Place Condo
|5226 Main St #3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$798,018.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7214 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$183,433.00
|Stephens Valley Sec 7
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$310,182.00
|Stephens Valley Sec 7
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$460,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2778 Sutherland Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$310,182.00
|Stephens Valley Sec 7
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$586,100.00
|Baronswood Sec 1
|305 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$308,146.00
|Stephens Valley Sec 7
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$345,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2913 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$549,999.00
|Belshire Ph3
|1085 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Montclair Sec 3
|1772 Claybrook Park Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,762.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1030 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$638,004.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1026 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|6567 Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,495,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 4
|763 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #m-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,900,000.00
|Annandale Sec 11
|9276 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,105,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 44
|3001 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$757,065.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2024 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$859,470.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3183 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$612,390.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4028 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,500.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2
|2003 Towhee Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$454,883.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|531 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|509 A-b Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3823 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2
|1303 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,060.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2048 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$100,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|109 Cureton Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$125,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 9
|203 Bramley Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$445,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|104 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|2166 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,525.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b
|359 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000.00
|2000 Newark Ln #f-303
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 47
|4007 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|207 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$697,500.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|2807 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$372,729.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4012 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$451,408.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2005 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$605,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 2
|332 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,795,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6252 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$888,000.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1533 Rosella Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|220 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$543,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec1
|9828 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,224,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$523,000.00
|Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$590,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3
|2765 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$384,500.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7511 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 8
|128 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Meadowlawn
|1335 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,549.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|105 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,348,900.00
|Governors Club Ph13b
|5 Winged Foot Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|328 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000.00
|Layne Judith
|4057 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$521,392.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|117 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$672,955.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1030 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,000,000.00
|1582 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$485,000.00
|2901 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$5.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|113 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$572,566.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8032 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$677,771.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3282 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 9
|231 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,861.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|107 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$25,000.00
|4470 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$196,053.00
|Stephens Valley Sec 7
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$635,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 12
|361 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Givens
|3730 Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000.00
|2977 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|871 E Benjamin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$465,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|301 Connelley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Belshire Village Ph 6
|3003 Belshire Village Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|808 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$35,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 2
|Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$770,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|141 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000.00
|7525 Demoss Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,025,000.00
|Avery
|6453 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Morningside Sec 8
|7095 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$743,500.00
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3
|3005 Arbuckle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|James
|1511 Sunset Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Turner Group Gp
|2909 A Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,957,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9221 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 2
|6235 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$349,900.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7110 Crestview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,132,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|3013 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,662.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|113 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2228 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,900.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|309 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,250,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 23 Rev 1
|1415 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$290,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1
|101 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$388,846.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4014 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,560,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-b
|712 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$790,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|665 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|513 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Marshall Place
|8909 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000.00
|Buttrey Heights
|7517 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Somerset
|1515 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Smith & Hayes Add
|8845 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$465,750.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|203 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$392,000.00
|Scarborough Place
|7505 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1232 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|4286 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064