Williamson County Property Transfers November 1

See where houses sold for November 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $450,900.00 Newport Crossing Sec 4 1403 Staunton Mill Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $920,045.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2235 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $448,659.00 Waters Edge Sec5 2091 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $789,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1478 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $418,342.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1024 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $733,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 3012 Grunion Ln Spring Hill 37174 $730,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b 2033 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $427,900.00 Spencer Mill Rd Fairview 37062 $525,000.00 2996 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,000,000.00 Traditions Sec5 1891 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $440,000.00 Dartford Ph2 2035 Sercy Dr Spring Hill 37174 $180,000.00 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 915 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $505,000.00 Eddy Pointe Sec 2 112 Rebecca Ct Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Brookfield Sec 17 1550 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,531,843.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9285 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $530,000.00 7354 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $649,900.00 Aberleigh 5111 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Cornerstone 165 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $806,385.00 Annecy Ph2a 2053 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 116 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $619,900.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 303 Liebler Ln Franklin 37064 $408,950.00 New Montgomery Place Ph 2 7220 Mary Susan Ln Fairview 37062 $453,201.00 Waters Edge Sec5 2085 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 1857 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $365,000.00 Loopers Landing Sec 1 2102 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec5 262 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville 37135 $949,000.00 4279 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 149 Keller Trl Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Arbor Lakes Sec 2 2721 Learcrest Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $777,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2129 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $2,125,000.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8211 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $425,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 6-b 2408 Mercer Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec2 800 Carsten St Nashville 37221 $400,000.00 Liberty Square Sec 2 151 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $432,096.00 Waters Edge Sec5 2073 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $623,500.00 Buckingham Park Sec 1 1139 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Traditions Sec1 1920 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $440,300.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1074 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 3 811 Pheasant Run Ct N Brentwood 37027 $440,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 135 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $935,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 1 106 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,290,000.00 Cayce Springs Est 1829 Cayce Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $495,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 2 1051 Huntsman Cir Franklin 37064 $882,740.00 Tap Root Hills Sec5 7024 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 3 2215 Morriswood Dr Franklin 37064 $467,500.00 Harpeth-peyt Farm 4886 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $970,103.00 Westhaven Sec57 3043 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,000,031.00 Westhaven Sec57 3031 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,862,983.00 Westhaven Sec54 842 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,101,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 596 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000.00 Stonecrest 9608 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $820,000.00 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 1108 Park St Franklin 37064 $896,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 18 3008 Westerly Dr Franklin 37067 $434,386.00 Maplewood Sec 2 210 Julia Ct Franklin 37064 $763,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 406 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $930,000.00 Walnut Winds Sec 5 810 Stalcup Ct Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Smith Peggy Moran 6790 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 Ralston Glen Sec 1 249 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $619,170.00 Brixworth Ph5 4026 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 2048 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 206 Gist St Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $683,600.00 Westhaven Sec59 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $290,000.00 Cannon Cecil 7313 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $769,900.00 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2 5123 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $372,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 2 1707 Dublin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $785,000.00 2320 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $265,000.00 Green Acres 502 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $636,000.00 Natchez Valley Ph 1 1030 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37069 $450,000.00 Covington Carter 6403 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $425,000.00 Generals Retreat 103 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $612,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 8 136 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec3 249 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $826,000.00 Nolenmeade 841 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $625,000.00 5676 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 311 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 School Manor 405 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $1,600,660.00 Traditions Sec4 1858 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $375,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 711 Wayside Ct Franklin 37069 $500,000.00 Andover Sec 2 130 Stanwick Dr Franklin 37067 $350,000.00 Rucker Park 119 Velena St Franklin 37064 $292,000.00 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $922,065.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 405 Herring Trl Nolensville 37135 $885,000.00 Sunset Est 1658 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $840,000.00 Brentwood Est Unit 1 223 Skyline Dr Brentwood 37027 $699,322.00 Tap Root Hills Sec5 3033 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $285,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2025 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $988,282.00 Westhaven Sec57 3037 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,517,150.00 Grove Sec 2 6201 Lynch Ln College Grove 37046 $864,306.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1021 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Garden Club Sec 2 3015 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $959,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 861 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $448,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 2 205 Stoneway Ct Nolensville 37135 $701,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 102 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,108,754.00 Annecy Ph2a 1068 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,044,625.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2250 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $728,549.00 Annecy Ph2a 2045 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $675,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 1 215 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $1,305,000.00 Benington 2 Sec3 239 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,499,659.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6047 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $985,000.00 Abington Ridge Sec 1 5069 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $1,275,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 337 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,500.00 1335 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $550,000.00 Market Place Condo 5226 Main St #3 Spring Hill 37174 $798,018.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7214 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $183,433.00 Stephens Valley Sec 7 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $310,182.00 Stephens Valley Sec 7 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $460,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2778 Sutherland Dr Spring Hill 37174 $310,182.00 Stephens Valley Sec 7 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $586,100.00 Baronswood Sec 1 305 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $308,146.00 Stephens Valley Sec 7 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $345,000.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2913 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $549,999.00 Belshire Ph3 1085 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Montclair Sec 3 1772 Claybrook Park Cir Brentwood 37027 $770,762.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1030 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $638,004.00 Lochridge Sec1 1026 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 6567 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $1,495,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 4 763 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $400,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #m-4 Franklin 37067 $4,900,000.00 Annandale Sec 11 9276 Exton Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,105,000.00 Westhaven Sec 44 3001 Tabitha Dr Franklin 37064 $757,065.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2024 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $859,470.00 Daventry Sec2 3183 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $612,390.00 Brixworth Ph5 4028 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $555,500.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 2003 Towhee Ct Spring Hill 37174 $454,883.00 Through The Green Sec3 531 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Magnolia Place 509 A-b Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $785,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 13c 3823 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 1303 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $610,060.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2048 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $100,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 109 Cureton Ct Nolensville 37135 $125,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 9 203 Bramley Pl Franklin 37069 $445,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 104 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 2166 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $669,525.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b 359 Glendower Pl Franklin 37064 $360,000.00 2000 Newark Ln #f-303 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Westhaven Sec 47 4007 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $2,050,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 207 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin 37064 $697,500.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 2807 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $372,729.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4012 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $451,408.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 2005 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $605,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 2 332 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $2,795,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6252 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $888,000.00 Raintree Forest Reserve 1533 Rosella Ct Brentwood 37027 $765,000.00 Polk Place Sec 7 220 Karnes Dr Franklin 37064 $543,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec1 9828 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,224,000.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $523,000.00 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $590,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 2765 Trasbin Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $384,500.00 Western Woods Village Sec4 7511 Spicer Ct Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 8 128 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Meadowlawn 1335 Adams St Franklin 37064 $487,549.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 105 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,348,900.00 Governors Club Ph13b 5 Winged Foot Place Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 2 328 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,125,000.00 Layne Judith 4057 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $521,392.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 117 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $672,955.00 Lochridge Sec1 1030 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $5,000,000.00 1582 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $485,000.00 2901 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $5.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 113 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $572,566.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8032 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $677,771.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3282 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 9 231 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $485,861.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 107 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $25,000.00 4470 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $196,053.00 Stephens Valley Sec 7 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $635,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 12 361 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 Givens 3730 Robinson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000.00 2977 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $515,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 5 871 E Benjamin Dr Franklin 37067 $465,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 301 Connelley Ct Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Belshire Village Ph 6 3003 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill 37174 $520,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 5 808 W Benjamin Ct Franklin 37067 $35,000.00 Chester Est Sec 2 Birch Bark Dr Fairview 37062 $770,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 141 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $540,000.00 7525 Demoss Ln Fairview 37062 $4,025,000.00 Avery 6453 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Morningside Sec 8 7095 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $743,500.00 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 3005 Arbuckle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 James 1511 Sunset Dr Franklin 37064 $1,475,000.00 Turner Group Gp 2909 A Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,957,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9221 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000.00 River Oaks Sec 2 6235 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $349,900.00 Clearview Meadows 7110 Crestview Dr Fairview 37062 $1,132,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 3013 Portland Ct Franklin 37064 $545,662.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 113 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $820,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 2228 Oakbranch Cir Franklin 37064 $844,900.00 Arrington Retreat Sec5 309 Bayberry Ct Nolensville 37135 $5,250,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 23 Rev 1 1415 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $290,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 101 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $388,846.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4014 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $1,560,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 4-b 712 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $790,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 665 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 513 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Marshall Place 8909 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood 37027 $360,000.00 Buttrey Heights 7517 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $775,000.00 Somerset 1515 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood 37027 $455,000.00 Smith & Hayes Add 8845 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $465,750.00 Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 203 Dakota Dr Spring Hill 37174 $392,000.00 Scarborough Place 7505 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1232 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 4286 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064