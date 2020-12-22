Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 30

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for November 30 through December 4, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
479990Tollgate Village3424 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
445000Brixworth1022 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
578000Sturbridge Pointe209 Asheboro PlFranklinTN37064
356000Port Royal Estates1033 Achiever CirSpring HillTN37174
409900Bent Creek3231 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
6700003094 Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
882374Highlands @ Ladd Park163 Keller TrlFranklinTN37064
578930Falls Grove7080 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
131875Falls Grove7069 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
4800001751 Cayce Springs RdThompsons StationTN37179
6750000Century Ind Park305 Beasley DrFranklinTN37064
300000Oakwood2211 Springdale DrFranklinTN37064
2000000502 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
631460Scales Farmstead205 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
490000Polston Place7205 Polston CtFranklinTN37067
519222Bent Creek3348 Redmon HillNolensvilleTN37135
1187404Bishops Gate Wards Mill238 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
512000Hickory Hills921 Hickory Hills DrFranklinTN37067
460000Franklin Green3124 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
677872Summerlyn2038 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
8593803982 Casparis RdColumbiaTN38401
4250003966 Casparis RdFranklinTN37064
577040Tollgate Village2265 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
504900[email protected] Ridge2989 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
515000Westhaven524 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
486000Forrest Crossing504 Forrest Park CirFranklinTN37064
825000Heath Place1316 Carnton LnFranklinTN37064
220000Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #D-4FranklinTN37067
705000Montpier Farms1216 Montpier DrFranklinTN37069
3500005301 Waddell Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
612000Lockwood Glen508 Lockwood LnFranklinTN37064
1000000Fountainhead5006 Woodland Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
927500Chardonnay1000 Cake Bread CtFranklinTN37067
2006187Troubadour8212 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
1785000Troubadour8212 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
1785000Troubadour8208 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
396855Brixworth1712 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
503062Brixworth1119 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
155000Highlands @ Ladd Park126 Bertrand DrFranklinTN37064
1538000Witherspoon9221 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
985000Taramore1808 Legacy Cove LnBrentwoodTN37027
453330Brixworth3009 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
1000000Concord Green1200 Warner CtBrentwoodTN37027
535000Brixworth1030 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
672000Fieldstone Farms505 Brixham Park DrFranklinTN37069
630400Grove Park3508 Grove Park DrCollege GroveTN37046
675000Clovercroft Preserve9273 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
50000Daugherty-Capley RdBon AquaTN37025
1071183Gosey North4341 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
448000Hard Bargain959 Glass StFranklinTN37064
270000Burgess Sam Triangle7392 Liberty RdFairviewTN37062
347000Maplelawn2708 Banks CtThompsons StationTN37179
739000Kings Chapel1120 Meadow Bridge LnArringtonTN37014
1050000Glen Abbey9511 Glenfiddich TrBrentwoodTN37027
366000Through The Green523 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
295000Buckner Place2858 Windy WayThompsons StationTN37179
1109000Grove8772 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
582000(013---00517) Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
472000Tollgate Village2848 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
494990Burberry Glen731 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
722000Cedarmont Farms1008 Cedarview LnFranklinTN37067
69950007300 S Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
1940000Grove6004 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
540040Stream Valley3037 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
474755Stream Valley1030 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
1099900Hardeman Springs6020 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
570000Bent Creek4616 Sawmill PlNolensvilleTN37135
729000Southern Woods717 N Lake CirBrentwoodTN37027
595000Mckays Mill1006 Harwick DrFranklinTN37067
513830WitherspoonBerwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
495416Fields Of Canterbury2744 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
799900Brooksbank Estates114 Brooksbank DrNolensvilleTN37135
820000Highlands @ Ladd Park138 Bertrand DrFranklinTN37064
703384Arrington Ridge7025 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
359900Generals Retreat105 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
605000Summerlyn412 Larkhill LnNolensvilleTN37135
5450001430 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37067
570342Belvedere204 Belvedere CirNolensvilleTN37135
720000Trace View5329 Trace View DrFranklinTN37064
548358Westhaven3099 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
1094858Kingsbarns2037 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
991661Bishops Gate Wards Mill214 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
760000Cobblestone Court221 Pebble Glen DrFranklinTN37064
448000Stream Valley1008 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
425830Brixworth2097 Parliament DrSpring HillTN37174
720000Watkins Creek3136 Lorena CtFranklinTN37067
346167Fields Of Canterbury3145 Sassafras LnFranklinTN37067
405000Forrest Crossing1625 Wellington GreenFranklinTN37064
240000Hill217 Cedar DrFranklinTN37064
287750Andover751 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
5750007458 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
412000Cherry Grove1702 Catalpa CtThompsons StationTN37179
198000Avalon609 Prince Valiant CtFranklinTN37067
581500Lake Colonial Est2013 Lake Colonial CtArringtonTN37014
425000Morningside7126 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
560000Bent Creek6100 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
641300Cherry Grove1552 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
5000000Southeast ParkwaySoutheast PkwyFranklinTN37064
1000000Troubadour8201 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
1000000Troubadour8225 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
1000000Troubadour8209 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
1000000Troubadour8205 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
388500Cadet Homes127 Arsenal DrFranklinTN37064
1171157340 King RdFairviewTN37062
31000Montpier Farms1208 Natchez RdFranklinTN37069
358000Meadowgreen Acres301 Colt LnFranklinTN37069
800000Benington2209 Steel CtNolensvilleTN37135
2220002141 New Castle RdArringtonTN37014
654000Arrington Retreat168 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
743695Scales Farmstead1208 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
695000Brookfield2081 Valleybrook DrBrentwoodTN37027
592177Enclave @ Dove Lake7216 Roland LnNolensvilleTN37135
780283Scales Farmstead1527 Underwood DrNolensvilleTN37135
1125000Mcdaniel Farms6710 Betts CtCollege GroveTN37046
623000Polk Place102 Jill CtFranklinTN37064
598700Summerlyn3210 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
432000Preserve @ Echo Estates153 Alpine CtFranklinTN37069
7060002714 Mclemore RdFranklinTN37064
1152500Grove8108 Mountaintop DrCollege GroveTN37046
245000601 West Meade BlvdFranklinTN37064
585000Sturbridge Pointe163 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
203900Natures Landing3019 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
849900Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
970669Kingsbarns4005 Wingfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
610000Village Of Clovercroft220 Watson View DrFranklinTN37067
750000Arrington Retreat313 Bayberry CtNolensvilleTN37135
495000Battlefield1345 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
601000Sturbridge Pointe163 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
625000Tap Root Hills113 Francreek DrFranklinTN37067
335990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 305FranklinTN37064
870000Bridgemore Village3817 Pulpmill DrThompsons StationTN37179
891524Westhaven1056 Calico StFranklinTN37064
695000Westhaven453 Acadia AveFranklinTN37064
547460Summerlyn4629 Robin LnNolensvilleTN37135
1240000Spicer Farm7709 Spicer Farm Pvt DrFairviewTN37062
785900Echelon6061 Maysbrook LnFranklinTN37064
1350000Troubadour7565 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
325000Flippen EstatesClovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
435999Wades Grove3014 Yellow Brick CtSpring HillTN37174
395000Maplewood409 Sugartree LnFranklinTN37064
250000Grove8228 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
325000Flippen Estates9604 Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
554999Forest Home Farms762 High Point Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
367060Sweetbriar Springs7127 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
253000Carnton Square Condo1115 Carnton Ln #A-5FranklinTN37064
460000Tollgate Village2768 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
1390000Oman7000 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
484000Cool Springs East224 Bateman AveFranklinTN37064
22100005405 Waddell Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
1580000Temple Hills Country Club Estates6674 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
459000Forrest Crossing409 Chelsey CvFranklinTN37064
690000Willowsprings605 Janice CtFranklinTN37064
3000009722 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
750000Chenoweth9448 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
232000Pipkin Hills2833 Faith LnSpring HillTN37174
230000Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #B-1FranklinTN37067
370200Fieldstone Farms8000 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
659900Cherry Grove1545 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
654557Vineyard Valley7036 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
323000Pipkin Hills2804 Masons CtSpring HillTN37174
423350River Rest1803 Blue Springs CtFranklinTN37069
525000Bushnell Farm2066 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
469900Mcfarlin Woods412 Cowan CtNolensvilleTN37135
468280Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
4800001540 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
1257002932 Owl Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
2805000Grove8668 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
365000Fieldstone Farms102 Meridian CtFranklinTN37069
166250Grove9416 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
175500Grove9412 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
780000Chenoweth9425 Smithson LnBrentwoodTN37027
250000Reserve @ Raintree Forest1601 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
583000Highlands @ Ladd Park2055 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
405497Sweetbriar Springs7123 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
379990Cumberland Estates1074 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
485000Mcfarlin Woods509 Mer Rouge CtNolensvilleTN37135
480000Cobblestone Court117 Pebble View DrFranklinTN37064
440000Scales FarmsteadLawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
548863Tollgate Village2012 Rockhurst DrThompsons StationTN37179
441000Spring Hill Place1408 Savannah Park DrSpring HillTN37174
409500Eastview512 Eastview DrFranklinTN37064
800000Benington1606 Allred CtNolensvilleTN37135
316000Ridgeport1836 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
410000Berry Chapel Heights108 Meadowgreen CtFranklinTN37069
380000Wyngate2641 Danbury CirPrimm SpringsTN38476
235000Loopers Landing2103 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
1050000Bellenfant RdCollege GroveTN37046
7350005598 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
1000004611 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
519000Forrest Crossing1304 Charing Cross CirFranklinTN37064

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here