Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 30

See where houses sold for November 30 through December 4, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|479990
|Tollgate Village
|3424 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|445000
|Brixworth
|1022 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|578000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|209 Asheboro Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|356000
|Port Royal Estates
|1033 Achiever Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|409900
|Bent Creek
|3231 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|670000
|3094 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|882374
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|163 Keller Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|578930
|Falls Grove
|7080 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|131875
|Falls Grove
|7069 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|480000
|1751 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|6750000
|Century Ind Park
|305 Beasley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|Oakwood
|2211 Springdale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2000000
|502 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|631460
|Scales Farmstead
|205 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|490000
|Polston Place
|7205 Polston Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|519222
|Bent Creek
|3348 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1187404
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|238 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|512000
|Hickory Hills
|921 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|460000
|Franklin Green
|3124 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|677872
|Summerlyn
|2038 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|859380
|3982 Casparis Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|425000
|3966 Casparis Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|577040
|Tollgate Village
|2265 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|504900
|[email protected] Ridge
|2989 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|515000
|Westhaven
|524 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|486000
|Forrest Crossing
|504 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|825000
|Heath Place
|1316 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|220000
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #D-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|705000
|Montpier Farms
|1216 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|350000
|5301 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|612000
|Lockwood Glen
|508 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Fountainhead
|5006 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|927500
|Chardonnay
|1000 Cake Bread Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2006187
|Troubadour
|8212 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1785000
|Troubadour
|8212 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1785000
|Troubadour
|8208 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|396855
|Brixworth
|1712 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|503062
|Brixworth
|1119 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|155000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|126 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1538000
|Witherspoon
|9221 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|985000
|Taramore
|1808 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|453330
|Brixworth
|3009 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1000000
|Concord Green
|1200 Warner Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|535000
|Brixworth
|1030 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|672000
|Fieldstone Farms
|505 Brixham Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|630400
|Grove Park
|3508 Grove Park Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|675000
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9273 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|50000
|Daugherty-Capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|TN
|37025
|1071183
|Gosey North
|4341 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|448000
|Hard Bargain
|959 Glass St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|270000
|Burgess Sam Triangle
|7392 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|347000
|Maplelawn
|2708 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|739000
|Kings Chapel
|1120 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1050000
|Glen Abbey
|9511 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|366000
|Through The Green
|523 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|295000
|Buckner Place
|2858 Windy Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1109000
|Grove
|8772 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|582000
|(013---00517) Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|472000
|Tollgate Village
|2848 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|494990
|Burberry Glen
|731 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|722000
|Cedarmont Farms
|1008 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|6995000
|7300 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1940000
|Grove
|6004 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|540040
|Stream Valley
|3037 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|474755
|Stream Valley
|1030 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1099900
|Hardeman Springs
|6020 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|570000
|Bent Creek
|4616 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|729000
|Southern Woods
|717 N Lake Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|595000
|Mckays Mill
|1006 Harwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|513830
|Witherspoon
|Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|495416
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2744 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|799900
|Brooksbank Estates
|114 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|820000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|138 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|703384
|Arrington Ridge
|7025 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|359900
|Generals Retreat
|105 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|605000
|Summerlyn
|412 Larkhill Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|545000
|1430 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|570342
|Belvedere
|204 Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|720000
|Trace View
|5329 Trace View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|548358
|Westhaven
|3099 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1094858
|Kingsbarns
|2037 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|991661
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|214 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|760000
|Cobblestone Court
|221 Pebble Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|448000
|Stream Valley
|1008 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425830
|Brixworth
|2097 Parliament Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|720000
|Watkins Creek
|3136 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|346167
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3145 Sassafras Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|405000
|Forrest Crossing
|1625 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|240000
|Hill
|217 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|287750
|Andover
|751 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|575000
|7458 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|412000
|Cherry Grove
|1702 Catalpa Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|198000
|Avalon
|609 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|581500
|Lake Colonial Est
|2013 Lake Colonial Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|425000
|Morningside
|7126 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|560000
|Bent Creek
|6100 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|641300
|Cherry Grove
|1552 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|5000000
|Southeast Parkway
|Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Troubadour
|8201 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1000000
|Troubadour
|8225 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1000000
|Troubadour
|8209 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1000000
|Troubadour
|8205 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|388500
|Cadet Homes
|127 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|117115
|7340 King Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|31000
|Montpier Farms
|1208 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|358000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|301 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|800000
|Benington
|2209 Steel Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|222000
|2141 New Castle Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|654000
|Arrington Retreat
|168 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|743695
|Scales Farmstead
|1208 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|695000
|Brookfield
|2081 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|592177
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7216 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|780283
|Scales Farmstead
|1527 Underwood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1125000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6710 Betts Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|623000
|Polk Place
|102 Jill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|598700
|Summerlyn
|3210 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|432000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|153 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|706000
|2714 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1152500
|Grove
|8108 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|245000
|601 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|585000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|163 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|203900
|Natures Landing
|3019 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|849900
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|970669
|Kingsbarns
|4005 Wingfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|610000
|Village Of Clovercroft
|220 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|750000
|Arrington Retreat
|313 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|495000
|Battlefield
|1345 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|601000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|163 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|Tap Root Hills
|113 Francreek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|335990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 305
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|870000
|Bridgemore Village
|3817 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|891524
|Westhaven
|1056 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|695000
|Westhaven
|453 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|547460
|Summerlyn
|4629 Robin Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1240000
|Spicer Farm
|7709 Spicer Farm Pvt Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|785900
|Echelon
|6061 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1350000
|Troubadour
|7565 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|325000
|Flippen Estates
|Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|435999
|Wades Grove
|3014 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|395000
|Maplewood
|409 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|Grove
|8228 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|325000
|Flippen Estates
|9604 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|554999
|Forest Home Farms
|762 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|367060
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7127 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|253000
|Carnton Square Condo
|1115 Carnton Ln #A-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Tollgate Village
|2768 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1390000
|Oman
|7000 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|484000
|Cool Springs East
|224 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2210000
|5405 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1580000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates
|6674 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|459000
|Forrest Crossing
|409 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|690000
|Willowsprings
|605 Janice Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|9722 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|750000
|Chenoweth
|9448 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|232000
|Pipkin Hills
|2833 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|230000
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #B-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|370200
|Fieldstone Farms
|8000 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|659900
|Cherry Grove
|1545 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|654557
|Vineyard Valley
|7036 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|323000
|Pipkin Hills
|2804 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|423350
|River Rest
|1803 Blue Springs Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|525000
|Bushnell Farm
|2066 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|469900
|Mcfarlin Woods
|412 Cowan Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|468280
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|480000
|1540 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|125700
|2932 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2805000
|Grove
|8668 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|365000
|Fieldstone Farms
|102 Meridian Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|166250
|Grove
|9416 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|175500
|Grove
|9412 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|780000
|Chenoweth
|9425 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|250000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1601 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|583000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2055 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|405497
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7123 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|379990
|Cumberland Estates
|1074 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|485000
|Mcfarlin Woods
|509 Mer Rouge Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|480000
|Cobblestone Court
|117 Pebble View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Scales Farmstead
|Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|548863
|Tollgate Village
|2012 Rockhurst Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|441000
|Spring Hill Place
|1408 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|409500
|Eastview
|512 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|800000
|Benington
|1606 Allred Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|316000
|Ridgeport
|1836 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|410000
|Berry Chapel Heights
|108 Meadowgreen Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|380000
|Wyngate
|2641 Danbury Cir
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|235000
|Loopers Landing
|2103 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1050000
|Bellenfant Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|735000
|5598 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|100000
|4611 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|519000
|Forrest Crossing
|1304 Charing Cross Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064