Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 17, 2025

See where houses and property sold from November 17-21, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $200,000 2411 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,370,000 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29 2971 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $425,190 1097 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,320,662 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1001 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $452,100 6413 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $736,950 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7037 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $137,000 Lampley Earl D Prop Aden Rd Fairview 37062 $710,830 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 148 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $930,000 Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106 516 Fort Lee Ct Nolensville 37135 $709,940 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 2024 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,161,838 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4013 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $400,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93 2695 Sutherland Dr Thompson Station 37179 $775,000 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45 625 Mer Rouge Dr Nolensville 37135 $530,000 Stonebrook Sec 9 Pb 12 Pg 66 2248 Rolling Hills Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,090,000 Ruegger Werner Pb 85 Pg 55 5012 Haven Hollow Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,156,000 Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 59 5009 Lone Oak Pvt Trl Franklin 37064 $1,190,000 Abington Ridge Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 18 5520 Rathkeale Ln Franklin 37067 $750,000 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30 1033 Dunrobin Dr Franklin 37067 $4,675,000 Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85 106 Treemont Ln Franklin 37069 $812,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4060 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75 9524 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $495,000 Wyngate Est Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 47 1863 Devon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,030,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec7 Pb 86 Pg 3 1695 Hyneman Ct Brentwood 37027 $355,000 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C021 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-3 Franklin 37064 $625,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8009 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $900,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2 Pb 21 Pg 78 308 Stanley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $455,000 Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135 1060 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $953,800 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 307 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,000 Kings Chapel Sec 3a Pb 55 Pg 92 4029 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $1,599,985 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8031 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $950,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83 6015 Foxborough Sq E Brentwood 37027 $846,590 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4076 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $5,061,965 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1711 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $553,750 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3045 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,875,000 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 33 1320 Ashby Valley Ln Arrington 37014 $908,486 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7286 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $1,315,000 Brookfield Sec 16 Pb 42 Pg 65 9649 Radiant Jewel Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Moore Jim M Pb 75 Pg 10 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $6,000,000 1360 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $829,900 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7 305 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $379,970 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7171 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $13,500,000 4521 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,443,752 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7248 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $945,750 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 803 Shady Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $1,800,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103 9626 Portofino Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 95 7401 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,825,000 Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76 4609 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $150,000 8429 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,850,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 43 9562 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $560,000 Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148 5009 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $1,930,000 Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16 1001 Laguna Dr Franklin 37067 $549,900 Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148 5007 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $949,900 Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 137 2004 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 515 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $460,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7036 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3127 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1550 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $463,500 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1055 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $3,450,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7065 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $7,000,000 Marlowe Pb 86 Pg 116 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $480,000 Wyngate Est Ph 6-a Pb 33 Pg 103 1719 Dryden Dr Spring Hill 37174 $795,000 Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 Pb 67 Pg 34 1117 Millshed Dr Nolensville 37135 $805,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36 413 Verandah Ln Franklin 37064 $774,900 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7337 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $760,000 Spencer Hall Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 99 3126 Bush Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4 902 Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,439,297 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3218 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $430,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $414,990 1089 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,406,145 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1708 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,020,504 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 660 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $625,000 Franklin Green Sec 13 Pb 30 Pg 2 3126 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 2036 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,603,680 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7251 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,187,957 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7294 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $430,000 Williamsport Estates Pb 55 Pg 17 7305 Williamsport Pvt Ct Fairview 37062 $650,000 Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24 1083 Auldridge Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 7770 Smith Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,340,410 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7508 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $1,124,490 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5049 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,194,013 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5001 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,199,832 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 621 Flathead Alley Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 74 7005 San Gilberto Ct Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120b Franklin 37064 $100,000 8737 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $832,000 Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 91 7024 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Bateman Marvin Etux Pb 27 Pg 152 2300 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $925,000 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2892 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $930,250 River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72 1017 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,370,278 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4093 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,525,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 14 Pg 149 9479 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $869,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 7001 Thunderhead Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,203,591 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8241 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $1,650,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8817 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $1,427,775 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3540 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $495,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 244 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $757,504 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 147 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 225 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $2,460,255 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $605,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36 640 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $940,000 Polk Place Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 150 106 Gallagher Dr Franklin 37064 $710,000 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 2957 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $615,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-b Pb 41 Pg 62 4609 Van Leer Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,249,649 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4037 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $919,500 Silver Stream Farm Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 2 2239 Dominick Dr Nolensville 37135 $830,000 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7 105 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $6,000,000 Oman Pb 72 Pg 14 7010 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $703,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 260 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Troubadour Sec13a Pb 86 Pg 11 9223 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $450,715 1087 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $707,500 Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100 237 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $302,640 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30 8088 Canonbury Dr Nolensville 37135 $746,343 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 149 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $275,000 5530 Boy Scout Rd County $1,060,830 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7289 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,750,000 Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5 9132 Concord Hunt Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,754,357 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1636 Champagne Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,125,000 Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 131 9201 Selkirk Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2012 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $50,000 7253 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $1,740,000 Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128 712 Tyneside Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,900,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 1800 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $380,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C 204 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $99,000 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $980,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9046 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $960,000 11th Off Main Pb 47 Pg 18 107 Brilliantine Cir Franklin 37064 $425,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2428 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121 3108 Fair Farm Pvt Way Arrington 37014 $805,950 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3034 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $669,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7938 Pine St Fairview 37062 $749,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7329 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062

