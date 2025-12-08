Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from November 17-21, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$200,0002411 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,370,000Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 292971 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$425,1901097 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,320,662Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311001 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$452,1006413 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$736,950Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257037 Chardon StFranklin37067
$137,000Lampley Earl D PropAden RdFairview37062
$710,830June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29148 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$930,000Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106516 Fort Lee CtNolensville37135
$709,940Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1252024 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,161,838Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254013 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$400,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 932695 Sutherland DrThompson Station37179
$775,000Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45625 Mer Rouge DrNolensville37135
$530,000Stonebrook Sec 9 Pb 12 Pg 662248 Rolling Hills DrNolensville37135
$1,090,000Ruegger Werner Pb 85 Pg 555012 Haven Hollow Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,156,000Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 595009 Lone Oak Pvt TrlFranklin37064
$1,190,000Abington Ridge Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 185520 Rathkeale LnFranklin37067
$750,000Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 301033 Dunrobin DrFranklin37067
$4,675,000Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85106 Treemont LnFranklin37069
$812,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104060 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,050,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 759524 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$495,000Wyngate Est Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 471863 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$1,030,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec7 Pb 86 Pg 31695 Hyneman CtBrentwood37027
$355,000Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0211011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-3Franklin37064
$625,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298009 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$900,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2 Pb 21 Pg 78308 Stanley Park LnFranklin37069
$455,000Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 1351060 Brayden DrFairview37062
$953,800June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29307 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$1,450,000Kings Chapel Sec 3a Pb 55 Pg 924029 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,599,985Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478031 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$950,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 836015 Foxborough Sq EBrentwood37027
$846,590Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104076 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$5,061,965Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531711 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$553,750Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443045 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,875,000Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 331320 Ashby Valley LnArrington37014
$908,486Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007286 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$1,315,000Brookfield Sec 16 Pb 42 Pg 659649 Radiant Jewel CtBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Moore Jim M Pb 75 Pg 10Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$6,000,0001360 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$829,900Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7305 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$379,970Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557171 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$13,500,0004521 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,443,752Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867248 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$945,750Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68803 Shady Glen CtFranklin37069
$1,800,000Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1039626 Portofino DrBrentwood37027
$855,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 957401 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,825,000Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 764609 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$150,0008429 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,850,000Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 439562 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$560,000Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 1485009 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$1,930,000Laguna Pb 84 Pg 161001 Laguna DrFranklin37067
$549,900Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 1485007 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$949,900Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 1372004 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$770,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142515 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$460,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137036 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$600,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293127 Langley DrFranklin37064
$750,000Lula LnFranklin37064
$2,600,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821550 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$463,500Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121055 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$3,450,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537065 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$7,000,000Marlowe Pb 86 Pg 116Carl RdFranklin37064
$480,000Wyngate Est Ph 6-a Pb 33 Pg 1031719 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$795,000Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 Pb 67 Pg 341117 Millshed DrNolensville37135
$805,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36413 Verandah LnFranklin37064
$774,900Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377337 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$760,000Spencer Hall Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 993126 Bush DrFranklin37064
$350,000Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4902 Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,439,297Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363218 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$430,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$414,9901089 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,406,145Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221708 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$1,020,504Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143660 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$625,000Franklin Green Sec 13 Pb 30 Pg 23126 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$300,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782036 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$1,603,680Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867251 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,187,957Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007294 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$430,000Williamsport Estates Pb 55 Pg 177305 Williamsport Pvt CtFairview37062
$650,000Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 241083 Auldridge DrSpring Hill37174
$850,0007770 Smith RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,340,410Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657508 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$1,124,490Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255049 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,194,013Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255001 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,199,832June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29621 Flathead AlleySpring Hill37174
$675,000Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 747005 San Gilberto CtSpring Hill37174
$430,000Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120bFranklin37064
$100,0008737 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$832,000Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 917024 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$1,200,000Bateman Marvin Etux Pb 27 Pg 1522300 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$925,000Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872892 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$930,250River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 721017 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,370,278Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784093 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,525,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 14 Pg 1499479 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$869,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127001 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$1,203,591Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658241 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$1,650,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478817 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$1,427,775Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133540 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$495,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16244 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$757,504June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29147 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29225 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$2,460,255Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$605,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36640 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$940,000Polk Place Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 150106 Gallagher DrFranklin37064
$710,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 592957 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$615,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-b Pb 41 Pg 624609 Van Leer CtNolensville37135
$1,249,649Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254037 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$919,500Silver Stream Farm Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 22239 Dominick DrNolensville37135
$830,000Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7105 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$6,000,000Oman Pb 72 Pg 147010 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$703,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84260 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$2,250,000Troubadour Sec13a Pb 86 Pg 119223 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$450,7151087 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$707,500Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100237 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$302,640Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 308088 Canonbury DrNolensville37135
$746,343June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29149 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$275,0005530 Boy Scout RdCounty
$1,060,830Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827289 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,750,000Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 59132 Concord Hunt CirBrentwood37027
$2,754,357Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121636 Champagne CtBrentwood37027
$2,125,000Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 1319201 Selkirk CtBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372012 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$50,0007253 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$1,740,000Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128712 Tyneside CirBrentwood37027
$3,900,000Inglehame Farms Sec 21800 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$380,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C204 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$99,000Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$980,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109046 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$960,00011th Off Main Pb 47 Pg 18107 Brilliantine CirFranklin37064
$425,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072428 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$950,000Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 1213108 Fair Farm Pvt WayArrington37014
$805,950Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253034 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$669,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467938 Pine StFairview37062
$749,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467329 Buckhorn CtFairview37062

