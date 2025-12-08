Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 17, 2025

See where houses and property sold from November 17-21, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$200,000
|2411 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29
|2971 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,190
|1097 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,320,662
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1001 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$452,100
|6413 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$736,950
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7037 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$137,000
|Lampley Earl D Prop
|Aden Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$710,830
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|148 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106
|516 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$709,940
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|2024 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,161,838
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4013 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93
|2695 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$775,000
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45
|625 Mer Rouge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$530,000
|Stonebrook Sec 9 Pb 12 Pg 66
|2248 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,090,000
|Ruegger Werner Pb 85 Pg 55
|5012 Haven Hollow Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,156,000
|Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 59
|5009 Lone Oak Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000
|Abington Ridge Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 18
|5520 Rathkeale Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30
|1033 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,675,000
|Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85
|106 Treemont Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$812,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4060 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75
|9524 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 47
|1863 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,030,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec7 Pb 86 Pg 3
|1695 Hyneman Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$355,000
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C021
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8009 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2 Pb 21 Pg 78
|308 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$455,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135
|1060 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$953,800
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|307 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 3a Pb 55 Pg 92
|4029 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,599,985
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8031 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-b Pb 4 Pg 83
|6015 Foxborough Sq E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$846,590
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4076 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,061,965
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1711 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$553,750
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3045 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,875,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 33
|1320 Ashby Valley Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$908,486
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7286 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,315,000
|Brookfield Sec 16 Pb 42 Pg 65
|9649 Radiant Jewel Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Moore Jim M Pb 75 Pg 10
|Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,000,000
|1360 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$829,900
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7
|305 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,970
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7171 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$13,500,000
|4521 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,443,752
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7248 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$945,750
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|803 Shady Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,800,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103
|9626 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 95
|7401 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,825,000
|Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76
|4609 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000
|8429 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,850,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 43
|9562 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$560,000
|Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148
|5009 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,930,000
|Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16
|1001 Laguna Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$549,900
|Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148
|5007 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$949,900
|Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 137
|2004 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|515 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7036 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3127 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1550 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$463,500
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1055 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,450,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7065 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$7,000,000
|Marlowe Pb 86 Pg 116
|Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 6-a Pb 33 Pg 103
|1719 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,000
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 Pb 67 Pg 34
|1117 Millshed Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$805,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36
|413 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$774,900
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7337 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$760,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 99
|3126 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4
|902 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,439,297
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3218 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$414,990
|1089 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,406,145
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1708 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,020,504
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|660 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Franklin Green Sec 13 Pb 30 Pg 2
|3126 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2036 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,603,680
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7251 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,187,957
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7294 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|Williamsport Estates Pb 55 Pg 17
|7305 Williamsport Pvt Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24
|1083 Auldridge Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|7770 Smith Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,340,410
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7508 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,124,490
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5049 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,194,013
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5001 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,199,832
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|621 Flathead Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 74
|7005 San Gilberto Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120b
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000
|8737 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$832,000
|Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 91
|7024 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Bateman Marvin Etux Pb 27 Pg 152
|2300 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2892 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$930,250
|River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72
|1017 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,370,278
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4093 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,525,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 14 Pg 149
|9479 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$869,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7001 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,203,591
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8241 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,650,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8817 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,427,775
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3540 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$495,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|244 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$757,504
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|147 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|225 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,460,255
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 36
|640 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Polk Place Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 150
|106 Gallagher Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|2957 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-b Pb 41 Pg 62
|4609 Van Leer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,249,649
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4037 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$919,500
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 2
|2239 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$830,000
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7
|105 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,000,000
|Oman Pb 72 Pg 14
|7010 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$703,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|260 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Troubadour Sec13a Pb 86 Pg 11
|9223 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,715
|1087 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$707,500
|Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100
|237 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$302,640
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30
|8088 Canonbury Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$746,343
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|149 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$275,000
|5530 Boy Scout Rd
|County
|$1,060,830
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7289 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,750,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 5
|9132 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,754,357
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1636 Champagne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,125,000
|Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 131
|9201 Selkirk Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2012 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$50,000
|7253 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,740,000
|Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128
|712 Tyneside Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,900,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|1800 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C
|204 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$99,000
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$980,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9046 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,000
|11th Off Main Pb 47 Pg 18
|107 Brilliantine Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2428 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121
|3108 Fair Farm Pvt Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$805,950
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3034 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$669,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7938 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$749,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7329 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
