Williamson County Property Transfers May 8

See where houses and property sold for May 8-12, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,400,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b652 Bliss RdBrentwood37027
$15,319,226.00Creekstone CommonsMiller Springs CtFranklin37064
$1,501,516.00Watson Glen Sec 1216 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$1,884,213.00Cool Springs East Sec 167040 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$620,000.007486 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$451,900.00Witt Hill Sec 21808 Tanner CtSpring Hill37174
$900,000.00Petty Ted L6849 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$3,200,000.00Grove Sec158857 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$349,900.00Whispering Wind Ph27602 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$764,900.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph38006 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000.00River Oaks Sec 46104 Bryan PlBrentwood37027
$890,000.00Nolenmeade802 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$685,000.00Morton207 Fairground St 101Franklin37064
$824,900.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27214 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$1,250,000.00Timberline Sec 3384 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$903,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1211 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklin37069
$465,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 24055 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$895,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec8231 Moray CtFranklin37064
$600,000.00Monticello Sec 2117 Jefferson DrFranklin37064
$749,900.00Burberry Glen Ph3a812 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$1,720,000.00Governors Club The Ph 105 Sugarloaf LnBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11110 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$900,000.003730 Robinson RdThompsons Station37179
$150,000.00Avery Acres7607 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,875,000.00Rosemont4233 Carrolton DrFranklin37064
$950,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1128 Park StFranklin37064
$720,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 3503 Hodges CtFranklin37067
$534,500.00Newport Crossing Sec 61012 Watauga CtThompsons Station37179
$1,772,000.00Chenoweth Sec 3920 Woodburn DrBrentwood37027
$660,000.00James Sub205 James AveFranklin37064
$645,719.00Waters Edge Sec6105 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,025,000.00Stream Valley Sec 1123 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$160,000.007647 Barnhill RdPrimm38476
$3,950,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 329101 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$635,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 2716 Wadestone TrlFranklin37064
$1,450,000.00Taramore Ph 7a9520 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$999,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21008 Manley Ln EBrentwood37027
$1,064,000.00Littlebury Sec3Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000.00Sonoma Sec 29611 Rittenberry DrBrentwood37027
$520,000.00Copper Ridge Ph22011 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$420,000.006151 Rural Plains Cir #301Franklin37064
$387,000.001982 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$460,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11906 Kent LnSpring Hill37174
$615,000.00Morningside Sec 57030 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,290,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73182 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$5,350,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #101037 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$865,000.00Barclay Place Rev 3104 Villinova PlaceFranklin37064
$870,000.00Riverbluff Sec41037 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$525,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51804 Tellico CtThompsons Station37179
$755,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2491 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$1,683,495.00Daventry Sec33124 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,550,000.00Hidden Hills3530 Prominence Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 409039 Keats StFranklin37064
$2,875,000.00Delta Springs4644 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$2,400,000.00Myles Manor106 Mayberry CtFranklin37064
$1,088,245.00St Marlo Sec25652 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$2,250,000.00Trace Creek Heights543 Trace Creek DrNashville37221
$1,066,686.00Lockwood Glen Sec12313 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$405,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1614 Winners Circle PlaceThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7550 Brixham Park DrFranklin37069
$1,700,000.00Southern Preserve Sec22134 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Twelve Oaks9509 Butler DrBrentwood37027
$1,045,072.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31067 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$55,000.007110 Ivey RdFairview37062
$825,000.00Mayberry Station Sec 21413 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$2,350,000.00Annandale Sec 79266 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$998,642.00Annecy Ph12190 Broadway StNolensville37135
$789,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2-a8152 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$2,500,000.00Lenox Park Sec 1230 Pelham DrBrentwood37027
$2,325,000.00Splendor Ridge107 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$500,000.00Stonebrook Sec 71130 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$702,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M212 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$924,000.00Summerlyn Sec31141 Eckerton DrNolensville37135
$8,500,000.005395 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$610,000.00Franklin Green Sec 123161 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Witherspoon Sec89326 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$300,000.00David Karen Gary7694 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$2,100,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38223 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$486,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193548 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$518,500.00West End Circle818 West End CirFranklin37064
$329,900.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2008 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$610,000.00Morningside Sec 77072 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,200,000.00Ivan Creek5025 Buds Farm Ln EFranklin37064
$715,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B411 William Wallace DrFranklin37064
$699,000.00Stream Valley Section 03838 Shade Tree LnFranklin37064
$385,000.00Shirebrook Ph1200 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$490,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 13002 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$545,000.00Copper Ridge Ph43091 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183295 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$725,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153331 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 59639 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$687,324.00Lochridge Sec33045 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$552,000.00Idlewood Sec 19 Lee CtFranklin37064
$900,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 91403 Lille CtFranklin37067
$725,000.00Spring View Est403 Spring View DrFranklin37064
$1,462,500.00Hall LnFairview37062
$615,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 6441 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 2404 Pond View CtFranklin37064
$402,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 12743 Nottingham CtThompsons Station37179
$978,964.00Stephens Valley Sec6624 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$880,000.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec19046 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$1,205,019.00St Marlo Sec16034 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$3,782,977.00Preserve @ Arden Woods531 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwood37027
$834,990.00Annecy Ph12231 Broadway StNolensville37135
$2,000,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 139202 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$3,600,000.00Herd Marion4617 Wilhoite RdFranklin37064
$1,125,000.00Benington Sec 22516 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$339,900.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 44015 Clinton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,605,000.00Westhaven Sec52800 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$575,000.00Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 13106 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$1,099,900.00Annecy Ph11109 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,140,000.00Hunterwood Sec 3-c114 Lucas LnBrentwood37027
$845,000.00Westhaven Sec502043 Erwin StFranklin37064
$840,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec24004 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$299,856.00Waters Edge Sec4Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$367,500.00Rucker Park155 Velena StFranklin37064
$575,000.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph17107 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$186,900.00Westhaven Sec612025 William StFranklin37064
$186,900.00Westhaven Sec612019 William StFranklin37064
$430,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 42220 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Westhaven Sec 405013 Donovan StFranklin37064
$885,000.00Brixworth Ph64045 Danes DrSpring Hill37174
$1,174,144.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33048 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$945,452.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13049 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,109,390.00St Marlo Sec26137 St Marlo DrFranklin37064

