Williamson County Property Transfers May 8

Property transfers for May 8-12, 2023, Williamson County
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,400,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|652 Bliss Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$15,319,226.00
|Creekstone Commons
|Miller Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,501,516.00
|Watson Glen Sec 1
|216 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,884,213.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 16
|7040 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$620,000.00
|7486 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$451,900.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1808 Tanner Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000.00
|Petty Ted L
|6849 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,200,000.00
|Grove Sec15
|8857 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$349,900.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7602 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$764,900.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3
|8006 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|6104 Bryan Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000.00
|Nolenmeade
|802 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$685,000.00
|Morton
|207 Fairground St 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$824,900.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7214 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,250,000.00
|Timberline Sec 3
|384 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$903,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|211 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$465,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2
|4055 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|231 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Monticello Sec 2
|117 Jefferson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,900.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|812 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,720,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 10
|5 Sugarloaf Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1110 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000.00
|3730 Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$150,000.00
|Avery Acres
|7607 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,875,000.00
|Rosemont
|4233 Carrolton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1128 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|503 Hodges Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$534,500.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 6
|1012 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,772,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|920 Woodburn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000.00
|James Sub
|205 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,719.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|105 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|123 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$160,000.00
|7647 Barnhill Rd
|Primm
|38476
|$3,950,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 32
|9101 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$635,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 2
|716 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Taramore Ph 7a
|9520 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$999,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1008 Manley Ln E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,064,000.00
|Littlebury Sec3
|Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 2
|9611 Rittenberry Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph2
|2011 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000.00
|6151 Rural Plains Cir #301
|Franklin
|37064
|$387,000.00
|1982 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1906 Kent Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7030 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,290,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3182 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,350,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10
|1037 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$865,000.00
|Barclay Place Rev 3
|104 Villinova Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Riverbluff Sec4
|1037 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1804 Tellico Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$755,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|491 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,683,495.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3124 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,550,000.00
|Hidden Hills
|3530 Prominence Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|9039 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,875,000.00
|Delta Springs
|4644 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Myles Manor
|106 Mayberry Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,088,245.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5652 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|Trace Creek Heights
|543 Trace Creek Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,066,686.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec12
|313 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|614 Winners Circle Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7
|550 Brixham Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,700,000.00
|Southern Preserve Sec2
|2134 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Twelve Oaks
|9509 Butler Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,045,072.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1067 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$55,000.00
|7110 Ivey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$825,000.00
|Mayberry Station Sec 2
|1413 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000.00
|Annandale Sec 7
|9266 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$998,642.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2190 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$789,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2-a
|8152 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,500,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|230 Pelham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,325,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|107 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 7
|1130 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$702,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|212 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$924,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec3
|1141 Eckerton Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$8,500,000.00
|5395 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 12
|3161 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9326 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000.00
|David Karen Gary
|7694 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$2,100,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8223 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$486,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3548 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$518,500.00
|West End Circle
|818 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$329,900.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2008 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000.00
|Morningside Sec 7
|7072 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|5025 Buds Farm Ln E
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|411 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 03
|838 Shade Tree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|200 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|3002 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$545,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|3091 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3295 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3331 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|9639 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$687,324.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|3045 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$552,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|9 Lee Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 9
|1403 Lille Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Spring View Est
|403 Spring View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,462,500.00
|Hall Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6
|441 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 2
|404 Pond View Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$402,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1
|2743 Nottingham Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$978,964.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|624 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$880,000.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec1
|9046 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,205,019.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6034 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,782,977.00
|Preserve @ Arden Woods
|531 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$834,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2231 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,000,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13
|9202 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,600,000.00
|Herd Marion
|4617 Wilhoite Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000.00
|Benington Sec 2
|2516 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$339,900.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4
|4015 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,605,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|800 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1
|3106 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,099,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1109 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,140,000.00
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c
|114 Lucas Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$845,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2043 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|4004 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$299,856.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$367,500.00
|Rucker Park
|155 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1
|7107 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$186,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2025 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$186,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2019 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4
|2220 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|5013 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|4045 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,174,144.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3048 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$945,452.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3049 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,109,390.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6137 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064