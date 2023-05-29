Williamson County Property Transfers May 8

See where houses and property sold for May 8-12, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,400,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b 652 Bliss Rd Brentwood 37027 $15,319,226.00 Creekstone Commons Miller Springs Ct Franklin 37064 $1,501,516.00 Watson Glen Sec 1 216 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,884,213.00 Cool Springs East Sec 16 7040 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $620,000.00 7486 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $451,900.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1808 Tanner Ct Spring Hill 37174 $900,000.00 Petty Ted L 6849 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $3,200,000.00 Grove Sec15 8857 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $349,900.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7602 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $764,900.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 8006 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000.00 River Oaks Sec 4 6104 Bryan Pl Brentwood 37027 $890,000.00 Nolenmeade 802 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $685,000.00 Morton 207 Fairground St 101 Franklin 37064 $824,900.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7214 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $1,250,000.00 Timberline Sec 3 384 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $903,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 211 Gen N B Forrest Dr Franklin 37069 $465,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 4055 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $895,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 231 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Monticello Sec 2 117 Jefferson Dr Franklin 37064 $749,900.00 Burberry Glen Ph3a 812 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,720,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 10 5 Sugarloaf Ln Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1110 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000.00 3730 Robinson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $150,000.00 Avery Acres 7607 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,875,000.00 Rosemont 4233 Carrolton Dr Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 1128 Park St Franklin 37064 $720,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 3 503 Hodges Ct Franklin 37067 $534,500.00 Newport Crossing Sec 6 1012 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,772,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 920 Woodburn Dr Brentwood 37027 $660,000.00 James Sub 205 James Ave Franklin 37064 $645,719.00 Waters Edge Sec6 105 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,025,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 1 123 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $160,000.00 7647 Barnhill Rd Primm 38476 $3,950,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 32 9101 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $635,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 2 716 Wadestone Trl Franklin 37064 $1,450,000.00 Taramore Ph 7a 9520 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $999,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 2 1008 Manley Ln E Brentwood 37027 $1,064,000.00 Littlebury Sec3 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000.00 Sonoma Sec 2 9611 Rittenberry Dr Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph2 2011 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $420,000.00 6151 Rural Plains Cir #301 Franklin 37064 $387,000.00 1982 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $460,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 1 1906 Kent Ln Spring Hill 37174 $615,000.00 Morningside Sec 5 7030 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,290,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3182 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,350,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 1037 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $865,000.00 Barclay Place Rev 3 104 Villinova Place Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 Riverbluff Sec4 1037 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 5 1804 Tellico Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $755,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 491 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $1,683,495.00 Daventry Sec3 3124 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,550,000.00 Hidden Hills 3530 Prominence Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 9039 Keats St Franklin 37064 $2,875,000.00 Delta Springs 4644 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $2,400,000.00 Myles Manor 106 Mayberry Ct Franklin 37064 $1,088,245.00 St Marlo Sec2 5652 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $2,250,000.00 Trace Creek Heights 543 Trace Creek Dr Nashville 37221 $1,066,686.00 Lockwood Glen Sec12 313 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $405,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 614 Winners Circle Place Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 550 Brixham Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,700,000.00 Southern Preserve Sec2 2134 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Twelve Oaks 9509 Butler Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,045,072.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1067 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $55,000.00 7110 Ivey Rd Fairview 37062 $825,000.00 Mayberry Station Sec 2 1413 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $2,350,000.00 Annandale Sec 7 9266 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $998,642.00 Annecy Ph1 2190 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $789,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph 2-a 8152 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,500,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 230 Pelham Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,325,000.00 Splendor Ridge 107 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 7 1130 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $702,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 212 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $924,000.00 Summerlyn Sec3 1141 Eckerton Dr Nolensville 37135 $8,500,000.00 5395 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 12 3161 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9326 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $300,000.00 David Karen Gary 7694 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $2,100,000.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8223 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $486,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3548 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $518,500.00 West End Circle 818 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $329,900.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2008 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $610,000.00 Morningside Sec 7 7072 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,200,000.00 Ivan Creek 5025 Buds Farm Ln E Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 411 William Wallace Dr Franklin 37064 $699,000.00 Stream Valley Section 03 838 Shade Tree Ln Franklin 37064 $385,000.00 Shirebrook Ph1 200 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $490,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 3002 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $545,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph4 3091 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3295 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3331 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 9639 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $687,324.00 Lochridge Sec3 3045 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $552,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 9 Lee Ct Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 9 1403 Lille Ct Franklin 37067 $725,000.00 Spring View Est 403 Spring View Dr Franklin 37064 $1,462,500.00 Hall Ln Fairview 37062 $615,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 441 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 2 404 Pond View Ct Franklin 37064 $402,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 1 2743 Nottingham Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $978,964.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 624 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $880,000.00 Clovercroft Preserve Sec1 9046 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $1,205,019.00 St Marlo Sec1 6034 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $3,782,977.00 Preserve @ Arden Woods 531 Arden Wood Place Brentwood 37027 $834,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2231 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $2,000,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 13 9202 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,600,000.00 Herd Marion 4617 Wilhoite Rd Franklin 37064 $1,125,000.00 Benington Sec 2 2516 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $339,900.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 4015 Clinton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,605,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 800 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1 3106 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $1,099,900.00 Annecy Ph1 1109 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,140,000.00 Hunterwood Sec 3-c 114 Lucas Ln Brentwood 37027 $845,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 2043 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $840,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 4004 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $299,856.00 Waters Edge Sec4 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $367,500.00 Rucker Park 155 Velena St Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 7107 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $186,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2025 William St Franklin 37064 $186,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2019 William St Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 2220 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 5013 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Brixworth Ph6 4045 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,174,144.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3048 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $945,452.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3049 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,109,390.00 St Marlo Sec2 6137 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064