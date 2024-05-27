Williamson County Property Transfers May 6, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 6-10, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25 1664 Hampshire Place Thompson's Station 37179 $1,249,000 Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40 1101 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $645,950 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2036 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,600,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75 9513 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $275,000 Executive House Condo Pb 7 Pg 87 613 Hillsboro Rd #c-17 Franklin 37064 $910,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 408 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10 1200 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,160,250 River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79 295 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $420,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 732 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $800,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139 1245 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,831,300 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4729 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,150,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 3 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $738,695 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7208 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $302,500 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7624 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $1,400,000 Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83 609 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $740,500 Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151 1117 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4817 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $800,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 411 Meadowcrest Cir Franklin 37064 $1,272,590 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3312 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $410,000 Cameron Farms Sec 6-a Pb 23 Pg 4 2817 Iroquois Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $615,000 Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76 5015 Dubose Ct Spring Hill 37174 $674,900 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135 719 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,272,000 Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 92 1908 Canary Ct Franklin 37064 $2,028,000 5575 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 1282 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,485,000 Brienz Valley Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 141 2231 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $650,575 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2032 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $745,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 1029 Brixworth Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $360,000 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C017 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #d-3 Franklin 37064 $3,300,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $1,875,000 Brenthaven East Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 51 1226 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $665,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 24 2002 Chelmsford Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $718,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 113 Saddlewalk Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $635,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1001 Walton Rd Franklin 37069 $240,000 Pratt Margaret Pb 77 Pg 98 7368 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $624,900 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 14 Pg 100 148 London Ln Franklin 37067 $3,250,000 Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20 1122 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7512 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7083 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $425,000 1767 -c W Main St Franklin 37064 $570,000 Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105 102 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $296,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 104 Saddlewalk Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,531,036 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7225 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $416,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7508 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $504,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2644 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,660,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 2662 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $356,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 403 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $78,000 Harris & Cunningham Pb 68 Pg 91 7260 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $338,250 2269 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $950,000 1535 Franklin Rd Franklin 37067 $1,160,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150 408 Stafford Close Franklin 37069 $234,700 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C075 1107 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Governors Club Ph13b Pb 49 Pg 35 19 Cherub Ct Brentwood 37027 $375,000 Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125 1132 Mcdonough Cir Thompson 37179 $850,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85 8061 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,580,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,615,000 Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 146 1850 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9213 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,125,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12 1615 Edgewater Ct Franklin 37069 $2,750,000 Crockett Forge Estates Pb 40 Pg 59 9484 Crockett Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 2024 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $2,325,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 4023 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $450,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 16 Pg 46 2013 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,299,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1225 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,380,000 1841 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $840,000 Founders Pointe Sec 6 Pb 24 Pg 129 229 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $418,000 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1702 Tellico Dr Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 S & W Fairview Partners Pb 80 Pg 26 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $610,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4043 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $170,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 411 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $230,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C013 1100 W Main St #a-13 Franklin 37064 $797,765 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2097 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $655,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73 3020 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $615,000 7319 Spencer Mill Rd Fairview 37062 $1,126,320 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3396 Sarah Bee Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $3,550,000 Annandale Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 141 487 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $1,012,817 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 107 Saddlewalk Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $879,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a Pb 62 Pg 4 2678 Dunstan Place Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $356,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 409 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 912 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,565,000 Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 102 1215 Concord Hunt Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,194,214 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1631 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $715,830 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $579,180 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1294 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,074,570 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 897 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Presidents Court Pb 10 Pg 102 Block C003 1800 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8386 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $896,365 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7246 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,504,000 Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91 205 Lyle Ct Franklin $2,500,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64 6702 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $794,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 8 2021 Harvington Dr Franklin 37069 $870,000 Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 90 1313 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7254 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $2,000,000 Nevils Sub 1151 Mile End Rd Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 37 Pg 120 305 White Moss Pl Franklin 37064 $7,150,000 St James Pb 69 Pg 69 6473 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $306,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 608 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $800,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95 1013 Manley Ln E Brentwood 37027 $20,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 264 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $939,000 4735 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson 37179 $470,000 7521 Union Valley Rd Fairiview 37062 $5,100,000 935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122 933 Edmondson Pike Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Tollgate Village Sec 7 Pb 56 Pg 21 989 Rochelle Ave Thompson's Station 37179 $1,300,000 8427 Pettus Rd Eagleville 37060 $750,000 Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110 812 Chestnut Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,990,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 1108 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $835,000 Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 40 Pg 74 1274 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $150,000 4611 Bethesda Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,350,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 2764 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179

