Williamson County Property Transfers May 6, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 6-10, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25
|1664 Hampshire Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,249,000
|Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40
|1101 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$645,950
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2036 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,600,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75
|9513 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$275,000
|Executive House Condo Pb 7 Pg 87
|613 Hillsboro Rd #c-17
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|408 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1200 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,160,250
|River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79
|295 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$420,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|732 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139
|1245 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,831,300
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4729 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,150,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|3 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$738,695
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7208 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$302,500
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7624 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,400,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83
|609 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,500
|Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151
|1117 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4817 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$800,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|411 Meadowcrest Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,272,590
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3312 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-a Pb 23 Pg 4
|2817 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76
|5015 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$674,900
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135
|719 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,272,000
|Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 92
|1908 Canary Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,028,000
|5575 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|1282 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,485,000
|Brienz Valley Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 141
|2231 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,575
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2032 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$745,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|1029 Brixworth Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$360,000
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C017
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #d-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,300,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,875,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 51
|1226 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 24
|2002 Chelmsford Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$718,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|113 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$635,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1001 Walton Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$240,000
|Pratt Margaret Pb 77 Pg 98
|7368 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$624,900
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 14 Pg 100
|148 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,250,000
|Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 20
|1122 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7512 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7083 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000
|1767 -c W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105
|102 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$296,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|104 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,531,036
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7225 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$416,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7508 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$504,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2644 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,660,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|2662 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$356,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|403 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$78,000
|Harris & Cunningham Pb 68 Pg 91
|7260 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$338,250
|2269 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000
|1535 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,160,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150
|408 Stafford Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$234,700
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C075
|1107 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Governors Club Ph13b Pb 49 Pg 35
|19 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125
|1132 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompson
|37179
|$850,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|8061 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,580,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7001 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,615,000
|Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 146
|1850 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9213 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,125,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12
|1615 Edgewater Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,750,000
|Crockett Forge Estates Pb 40 Pg 59
|9484 Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|2024 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,325,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|4023 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 16 Pg 46
|2013 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1225 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,380,000
|1841 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$840,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 6 Pb 24 Pg 129
|229 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$418,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1702 Tellico Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|S & W Fairview Partners Pb 80 Pg 26
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$610,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4043 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$170,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|411 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$230,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C013
|1100 W Main St #a-13
|Franklin
|37064
|$797,765
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2097 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3020 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|7319 Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,126,320
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3396 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,550,000
|Annandale Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 141
|487 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,012,817
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|107 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$879,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a Pb 62 Pg 4
|2678 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$356,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|409 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|912 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,565,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 102
|1215 Concord Hunt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,194,214
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1631 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,830
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$579,180
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1294 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,074,570
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|897 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Presidents Court Pb 10 Pg 102 Block C003
|1800 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8386 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$896,365
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7246 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,504,000
|Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91
|205 Lyle Ct
|Franklin
|$2,500,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64
|6702 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$794,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 8
|2021 Harvington Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$870,000
|Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 90
|1313 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7254 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,000,000
|Nevils Sub
|1151 Mile End Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 37 Pg 120
|305 White Moss Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,150,000
|St James Pb 69 Pg 69
|6473 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$306,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|608 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95
|1013 Manley Ln E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$20,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|264 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$939,000
|4735 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson
|37179
|$470,000
|7521 Union Valley Rd
|Fairiview
|37062
|$5,100,000
|935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122
|933 Edmondson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 7 Pb 56 Pg 21
|989 Rochelle Ave
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|8427 Pettus Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$750,000
|Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110
|812 Chestnut Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,990,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|1108 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 40 Pg 74
|1274 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$150,000
|4611 Bethesda Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|2764 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
