Williamson County Property Transfers May 6, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 6-10, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 251664 Hampshire PlaceThompson's Station37179
$1,249,000Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 401101 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$645,950Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392036 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$1,600,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 759513 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$275,000Executive House Condo Pb 7 Pg 87613 Hillsboro Rd #c-17Franklin37064
$910,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54408 Roberts StFranklin37064
$1,150,000Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101200 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$2,160,250River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79295 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$420,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74732 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$800,000Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 1391245 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,831,300Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374729 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$2,150,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 43 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$738,695Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337208 Richvale DrFairview37062
$302,500Fernvale Heights Ph 37624 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$1,400,000Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83609 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$740,500Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 1511117 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$450,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374817 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$800,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36411 Meadowcrest CirFranklin37064
$1,272,590Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373312 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$410,000Cameron Farms Sec 6-a Pb 23 Pg 42817 Iroquois DrThompson's Station37179
$615,000Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 765015 Dubose CtSpring Hill37174
$674,900Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135719 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$1,272,000Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 921908 Canary CtFranklin37064
$2,028,0005575 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,400,0001282 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,485,000Brienz Valley Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 1412231 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$650,575Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392032 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$745,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 171029 Brixworth DrThompson's Station37179
$360,000Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0171011 Murfreesboro Rd #d-3Franklin37064
$3,300,000Vaughn RdNashville37221
$1,875,000Brenthaven East Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 511226 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$665,000Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 242002 Chelmsford CtThompson's Station37179
$718,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113113 Saddlewalk DrThompson's Station37179
$635,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351001 Walton RdFranklin37069
$240,000Pratt Margaret Pb 77 Pg 987368 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$624,900Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 14 Pg 100148 London LnFranklin37067
$3,250,000Harpeth Est Pb 4 Pg 201122 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247512 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247083 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$425,0001767 -c W Main StFranklin37064
$570,000Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105102 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$296,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113104 Saddlewalk DrThompson's Station37179
$1,531,036Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367225 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$416,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247508 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$504,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132644 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,660,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1192662 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$356,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85403 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$78,000Harris & Cunningham Pb 68 Pg 917260 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$338,2502269 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$950,0001535 Franklin RdFranklin37067
$1,160,000Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150408 Stafford CloseFranklin37069
$234,700Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0751107 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,900,000Governors Club Ph13b Pb 49 Pg 3519 Cherub CtBrentwood37027
$375,000Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 1251132 Mcdonough CirThompson37179
$850,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 858061 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$1,580,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367001 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,615,000Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 1461850 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$2,200,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639213 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$3,125,000Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 121615 Edgewater CtFranklin37069
$2,750,000Crockett Forge Estates Pb 40 Pg 599484 Crockett RdBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 682024 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$2,325,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 34023 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$450,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 16 Pg 462013 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,299,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351225 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,380,0001841 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$840,000Founders Pointe Sec 6 Pb 24 Pg 129229 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$418,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231702 Tellico DrSpring Hill37174
$480,000S & W Fairview Partners Pb 80 Pg 26Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$610,000Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304043 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$170,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113411 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$230,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0131100 W Main St #a-13Franklin37064
$797,765Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692097 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$655,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733020 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$615,0007319 Spencer Mill RdFairview37062
$1,126,320Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973396 Sarah Bee LnThompson's Station37179
$3,550,000Annandale Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 141487 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$1,012,817June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113107 Saddlewalk DrThompson's Station37179
$879,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a Pb 62 Pg 42678 Dunstan Place DrThompson's Station37179
$356,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85409 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71912 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,565,000Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 1021215 Concord Hunt DrBrentwood37027
$2,194,214Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121631 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$715,830Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$579,180Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481294 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,074,570Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143897 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000Presidents Court Pb 10 Pg 102 Block C0031800 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738386 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$896,365Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827246 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,504,000Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91205 Lyle CtFranklin
$2,500,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 646702 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$794,900Fieldstone Farms Sec A Pb 24 Pg 82021 Harvington DrFranklin37069
$870,000Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 901313 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$750,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827254 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$2,000,000Nevils Sub1151 Mile End RdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 37 Pg 120305 White Moss PlFranklin37064
$7,150,000St James Pb 69 Pg 696473 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$306,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49608 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$800,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 951013 Manley Ln EBrentwood37027
$20,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1264 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$939,0004735 Harpeth-peyt RdThompson37179
$470,0007521 Union Valley RdFairiview37062
$5,100,000935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122933 Edmondson PikeBrentwood37027
$525,000Tollgate Village Sec 7 Pb 56 Pg 21989 Rochelle AveThompson's Station37179
$1,300,0008427 Pettus RdEagleville37060
$750,000Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110812 Chestnut CtBrentwood37027
$1,990,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 61108 State BlvdFranklin37064
$835,000Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 40 Pg 741274 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$150,0004611 Bethesda RdThompson's Station37179
$1,350,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 992764 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompson's Station37179

